Country Lakes Pub & Grill

Appetizers

8 pc Fantail Shrimp w/FF

$9.99

Breaded mushrooms

$6.99

Served w/ ranch or petal sauce

Calamari

$7.99

served with marinara

chicken fingers w/ fries

$7.99

fish chips

$8.99

Green Beans

$6.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Served w/ ranch or petal sauce

jalapeno poppers

$6.99

served w/ sour cream

Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.99

Choice of Sour cream, marinara, bbq , milld sauce

mozzarella sticks

$6.99

served w/ marinara sauce

NACHO SUPREME

$9.99

Fresh fried tortilla chips topped w/chicken or ground beef, beans , lettuce, tomatos & jalapeno & cheese

Nachos Cheese

$6.99

onion petals

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Pierogies w/Fried Onions

$7.99

served w/sour cream

Potato Skins

$7.99

Sour Cream, Bacon w/Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Burgers

Cheese Burger

$9.25

Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.99

California Burger

$9.99

Black & Blue Burger

$10.99

Western Burger

$10.99

Horseradish mushroom burger

$9.99

heart attack burger

$11.99

Build Your Own Burger

$9.99

Club

Turkey & Cheese Club

$8.99

BLT CLUB

$8.99

Cranberry Chicken Salad Club

$9.99

Roast Beef Club

$10.99

Dinners

NY 9oz Steak Dinner

$13.99

Penna Vodka

$10.99

Grilled Chicken

$11.99

w/ fried onions, mushroosm, baked potato, veggies

Chicken Parmesan w/ Spaghetti

$11.99

Spaghetti Dinner

$8.99

Fried Seafood Combo

$10.99

Fried Chicken

#1 Fried Chk Dark Pack

$6.50

1 leg , 2 thigh w/potato log & Bread

#2 Fried Chk Light Pack

$6.50

1 breast, 1 wing w/potato log & Bread

#3 Fried Chk Sampler Pack

$8.99

1 breast, 1 wing, 1 thigh, 1 leg

#4 Fried Chk Dinner Pack

$12.99

Hot Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.99

Hot Roast Beef

$10.99

Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Sausage Peppers Onions

$8.99

Fried Flounder

$8.99

Chicken Parmesan

$8.99

NY Steak Sandwich

$9.99

Double Pork Roll Egg Sandwich

$6.75

Mexican

Tacos

Chicken Taco Dinner

$10.99

pork Taco Dinner

$10.99

Beef Taco Dinner

$10.99

Steak Taco Dinner

$12.99

Chicken w/Vegetable over Spanish Rice

$10.99

Chicken Burrito Dinner

$9.99

Beef Burrito Dinner

$10.99

Taco Bowl Salad

Fajita Chk

$10.99

Fajita Beef

$11.99

Fajita Shrimp

$11.99

Fajita Combo

$12.99

Chimichanga Dinner

$11.99

Chicken Veggie

$10.99

Chicken Veggie w/ No Rice

$10.99

Pizza

Bar Pie

$7.50

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Steak Quesadilla

$9.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.99

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.99

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.00

Greek salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.50

Steak Bite Salad

$10.99

Sides

Cheese FF

$5.50

Curly Fries

$5.00

Fries

$4.00

Gravy FF

$5.75

Old Bay FF

$5.50

Potato Logs

$5.50

Side Winder Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Side Cheese

$1.00

Side Gravy

$1.00

Soups

cup soup

$3.99

bowl soup

$4.99

cup chili

$4.99

bown chili

$6.99

Wings

Wings

$8.00+

Traditional

Boneless Wings

$6.99+

Traditional

Pubbettes

$8.00+

Traditional wings breaded with 3 part custom breading

Wrap

Turkey & Cheese Wrap

$8.99

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Cheesesteak Wrap

$8.99

Cranberry Walnut Chk Wrap

$9.99

Roast Beef Wrap

$9.99

NA Beverages

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

lemonade

$2.00

cranberry

$2.00

spirte

$2.00

ginger ale

$2.00

birch beer

$2.00

iced tea

$2.00

raspberry tea

$2.00
Restaurant info

Good old pub, come in and enjoy!

Location

558 Lakehurst Rd, Browns Mills, NJ 08015

Directions

