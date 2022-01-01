Restaurant header imageView gallery

Country Pickins 11472 Cumberland Highway

review star

No reviews yet

11472 Cumberland Highway

Orrstown, PA 17244

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

2 Eggs, breakfast potatoes and toast

The Country Pickin

$13.00

2 Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes, Toast, 3 meats (ham, bacon, sausage patty) and your choice of 1 Pancake, 1 Waffle or 1 piece of French Toast

Country Eggs

$8.00

Eggs, sausage, breakfast potatoes, peppers, onions and cheese all mixed together

2 Eggs, breakfast potatoes and toast

$4.00

Cheese Omelet with potatoes

$6.00

3 Eggs, choice of cheese with potatoes and Toast

Mini Meaty Man Omelet

$8.00

Choice of ham, bacon or sausage and cheese with toast

Veggie Omelet

$8.00

3 eggs with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, cheese and toast

Western Omelet

$8.00

3 eggs with ham, green peppers, onions, cheese and toast

Meaty Man Omelet

$9.00

3 eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, cheese and toast

Omelete My Way

$6.00

Omelet Additions

Toppings

Chipped Beef or Sausage Gravy on Toast

$6.00

Choice of Chipped Beef or Sausage Gravy on choice of toast

Chipped Beef or Sausage Gravy on Toast with Potatoes

$7.00

Choice of Chipped Beef or Sausage Gravy on Toast with Potatoes

Chipped Beef or Sausage Gravy on Waffle

$8.00

French Toast Two Slices

$4.00

on Texas Toast

French Toast Three Slices

$5.00

On Texas toast

Sandwich Fried Egg

$4.00

Fried Egg on Choice of Bread

Sandwich Fried Egg and Cheese

$5.00

Fried Egg with Cheese on Choice of Bread

Sandwich Fried Egg with Meat and Cheese

$6.00

Sandwich Fried Egg with Choice of Meat and Cheese

Waffle

$4.50

1 Waffle

1 Pancake

$3.00

2 Pancakes

$5.00

Oatmeal

$3.00

Bowl

Scrapple

$3.00

Puddin

$3.00

Side of Potatoes

$3.00

Side of Chipped Beef Gravy

$3.00

Side of Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Ham

$3.00

Side of Sausage

$3.00

Side 1 Egg

$1.50

Side 2 eggs

$2.50

Toast

$1.00

2 pieces

1 French tst

$2.00

Baked oatmeal

$5.00

Country Pickins

Hamburger

$6.00

Cheeseburger

$6.50

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$7.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Turkey Club

$8.00

Ham Club

$8.00

Cheeseburger Club

$9.00

Turkey Wrap

$8.00

Ham Wrap

$8.00

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.00

Ham Sub

$8.00

Turkey Sub

$8.00

Cheeseburger Sub

$9.00

BLT

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Grilled Cheese with Meat

$5.00

Hot dog

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Garden Salad

$6.00

Chef Salad

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.00

Chili Cup

$2.50

Chili Bowl

$4.50

Soup of the Day - Cup

$2.50

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$4.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Kids Hot Dog

$4.00

Kids Spaghetti

$4.00

Kids Chicken Tenders (2)

$5.00

Entree

Meatloaf

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Open Face Turkey Sandwich with Gravy

$10.00

Open Face Beef Sandwich with Gravy

$10.00

Broiled Haddock

$15.00

Fried Haddock

$13.00

Shrimp Basket

$10.00

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$10.00

Lasagna

$12.00

Side of French Fries - Fresh Cut

$3.00

Side of French Fries - Seasoned Battered

$3.00

Side of French Fried Chips

$3.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes w Gravy

$3.00

Side of Applesauce

$2.00

Side of Coleslaw

$2.00

Side of Vegetable of the Day

$3.00

Side of Side Salad

$4.00

Side of Onion Rings

$4.50

Side of Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$6.00

Side of Baked Potato

$3.00

Side of beef gravy-bowl

$1.50

Side of chicken gravy-bowl

$1.50

Side of loaded fresh cut

$4.00

Side of loaded seasoned ff

$4.00

Side of mozz sticks (2)

$2.50

Drinks

Soda

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

White Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

V8

$2.00

Ice Cream

Cup

$1.00

Desserts

Dessert $2

$2.00

Dessert $2.5

$2.50

Dessert $3

$3.00

Dessert $1.5

$1.50

Daily special

Reuben

$7.00

Rachel

$7.00

Turkey dinner

$12.00

Hot dog w Sauerkraut & FF

$6.00

Pork and Sauerkraut

$10.00

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Gourmet Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$6.00

JAL burger

$7.50

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$7.50

Spaghetti w Meatballs

$12.00

Chicken Parmesan

$14.00

Beef w Noodles & Mashed Potatoes

$11.00

BBQ Bacon Burger

$8.00

Scallops

$19.00

Cowboy Burger

$8.00

Smothered Chicken

$13.00

Chili n chz Burger

$9.00

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$7.00

Hog Maw

$13.00

Hamburger steak

$12.00

Chicken Quesdilla

$9.00

Broiled Tilapia

$15.00

Farmer Burger

$9.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$8.00

Taco Platter

$9.00

2 Tacos

$5.00

Stuffed Shells

$14.00

Mashed pot bowl

$10.00

Chicken Alfredo

$13.00

Chicken Alfredo w broccoli

$15.00

Grilled cheese burger

$8.00

Nachos deluxe

$8.00

10 Boneless wings

$12.00

10 wings

$12.00

6 boneless wings

$7.00

6 wings

$7.00

Mozzarella stick burger

$9.00

Blu burger

$9.00

Chz Quesidilla

$6.00

Merchandise

T-Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$20.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11472 Cumberland Highway, Orrstown, PA 17244

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Italian Village
orange starNo Reviews
5267 Philadelphia Ave Chambersburg, PA 17202
View restaurantnext
Hickory Ridge Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,140
3875 Philadelphia Ave Chambersburg, PA 17202
View restaurantnext
Appalachian Brewing Co Shippensburg
orange starNo Reviews
15 W King Street Shippensburg, PA 17257
View restaurantnext
CJ’S American Pub & Grill - 487 E King St
orange starNo Reviews
487 E King St Shippensburg, PA 17257
View restaurantnext
Pitstop - 16368 Path valley road
orange starNo Reviews
16368 Path valley road Spring Run, PA 17262
View restaurantnext
Rosalies Grill
orange star4.2 • 117
1901 Scotland Ave Chambersburg, PA 17201
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Orrstown
Chambersburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Gettysburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Hagerstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Williamsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Lewistown
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Camp Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston