- Home
- /
- Clearwater
- /
- Country Pizza Italian Grill 14820 US Hwy 19 N
Country Pizza Italian Grill 14820 US Hwy 19 N
14820 US Hwy 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Starters
- Calamari Bites
Tender calamari served with marinara and lemon wedges.$10.25
- Mushroom Crisps
Served with our homemade marinara dipping sauce.$9.45
- Mozzarella Sticks
Seven mozzarella sticks served with our homemade marinara dipping sauce.$9.95
- Buffalo Shrimp
Seven shrimp tossed in our homemade Buffalo wing sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing.$10.25
- Feta Bruschetta
Minced Greek feta, tomatoes, garlic & olives, fresh basil and olive oil.$8.95
- Cheese Garlic Bread
Homemade bread with melted mozzarella and a side of our homemade marinara dipping sauce.$6.50
- French Fry Melt
Cheddar & mozzarella melted over a mountain of Fries.$7.95
- Jalapeno Poppers$9.95
- French Fries$3.95
- 8 Wings
Prepared to order using Homemade Buffalo sauce and fried till golden brown.$11.95
- 8 Boneless
Boneless Wings made with super tender chicken. Always fresh served with any of our sauces.$11.95
- 10 Wings
Prepared to order using Homemade Buffalo sauce and fried till golden brown.$13.95
- 10 Boneless
Boneless Wings made with super tender chicken. Always fresh served with any of our sauces.$13.95
- 12 Wings
Prepared to order using Homemade Buffalo sauce and fried till golden brown.$16.50
- 12 Boneless
Boneless Wings made with super tender chicken. Always fresh served with any of our sauces.$16.50
- 25 Wings
Prepared to order using Homemade Buffalo sauce and fried till golden brown.$29.95
- 25 Boneless
Boneless Wings made with super tender chicken. Always fresh served with any of our sauces.$29.95
- 50 Wings
Prepared to order using Homemade Buffalo sauce and fried till golden brown.$57.95
- 50 Boneless
Boneless Wings made with super tender chicken. Always fresh served with any of our sauces.$57.95
Pizza/Calzone
- Small Be Your Own Pizza Chef!$10.55
- Small Arthur's Pizza
Our founder’s favorite: Baby spinach, tomato and feta$13.95
- Small Awesome 4 Cheese
Cheddar, mozzarella, provolone and ricotta$12.95
- Small Buffalo Pizza
Like to wing it when ordering pizza? How about a Buffalo chicken pizza with crispy chicken breast chunks bathed in our homemade sauce with lots of cheese$14.50
- Small Carnivora
Feed your meaty cravings with pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, cotto salami and bacon strips$14.95
- Small Classic Country Special
Famous since ’77. Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, mushroom, green pepper, and onion$14.95
- Small Hawaiian Special
Say ALOHA to ham and pineapple$12.95
- Small Margherita Pizza
Named after a Queen, this pizza has fresh mozzarella as well as our blended cheeses then topped with whole fresh basil leaves and fresh sliced tomatoes$14.25
- Small Mexican Special
Ground beef, black olives, jalapeno, cool lettuce and tomato$13.95
- Small Vegetarian
Spinach, tomato, mushroom, green pepper and onion$14.95
- Small White Pizza
Fresh ricotta, virgin olive oil, crushed garlic, and blended cheeses make for a tasty alternative to red sauce$12.95
- Medium Be Your Own Pizza Chef!$13.95
- Medium Arthur's Pizza
Our founder’s favorite: Baby spinach, tomato and feta$18.95
- Medium Awesome 4 Cheese
Cheddar, mozzarella, provolone and ricotta$16.95
- Medium Buffalo Pizza
Like to wing it when ordering pizza? How about a Buffalo chicken pizza with crispy chicken breast chunks bathed in our homemade sauce with lots of cheese$18.95
- Medium Carnivora
Feed your meaty cravings with pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, cotto salami and bacon strips$20.50
- Medium Classic Country Special
Famous since ’77. Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, mushroom, green pepper, and onion$20.50
- Medium Hawaiian Special
Say ALOHA to ham and pineapple$16.95
- Medium Margherita Pizza
Named after a Queen, this pizza has fresh mozzarella as well as our blended cheeses then topped with whole fresh basil leaves and fresh sliced tomatoes$18.95
- Medium Mexican Special
Ground beef, black olives, jalapeno, cool lettuce and tomato$18.95
- Medium Vegetarian
Spinach, tomato, mushroom, green pepper and onion$19.95
- Medium White Pizza
Fresh ricotta, virgin olive oil, crushed garlic, and blended cheeses make for a tasty alternative to red sauce$16.95
- Large Be Your Own Pizza Chef!$16.75
- Large Arthur's Pizza
Our founder’s favorite: Baby spinach, tomato and feta$21.45
- Large Awesome 4 Cheese
Cheddar, mozzarella, provolone and ricotta$20.50
- Large Buffalo Pizza
Like to wing it when ordering pizza? How about a Buffalo chicken pizza with crispy chicken breast chunks bathed in our homemade sauce with lots of cheese$21.95
- Large Carnivora
Feed your meaty cravings with pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, cotto salami and bacon strips$24.95
- Large Classic Country Special
Famous since ’77. Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, mushroom, green pepper, and onion$23.95
- Large Hawaiian Special
Say ALOHA to ham and pineapple$19.95
- Large Margherita Pizza
Named after a Queen, this pizza has fresh mozzarella as well as our blended cheeses then topped with whole fresh basil leaves and fresh sliced tomatoes$20.95
- Large Mexican Special
Ground beef, black olives, jalapeno, cool lettuce and tomato$21.45
- Large Vegetarian
Spinach, tomato, mushroom, green pepper and onion$23.95
- Large White Pizza
Fresh ricotta, virgin olive oil, crushed garlic, and blended cheeses make for a tasty alternative to red sauce$20.50
- Calzone
A blend of cheeses accompany your choice of any two pizza toppings. Our signature marinara accompanies.$12.95
- Stromboli
Wrapped tightly like the calzone but with sauce inside instead of ricotta$12.95
Lunch/Dinner
- Aegean Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed in white wine, garlic and lemon sauce over pasta. Served with garlic bread.$17.50
- Chicken Picatta
Thinly sliced chicken breast in capers and white wine butter sauce with your choice of pasta$16.95
- Chicken Florentine
Fresh sautéed baby spinach topped with feta cheese and homemade pasta sauce.$15.50
- Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
Grilled chicken breast sautéed in creamy alfredo sauce over fettuccini.$18.70
- Chicken Marsala
Sautéed with sweet marsala wine and mushrooms$17.95
- Mediterranean Shrimp Dream
Shrimp sautéed with garlic, mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes and artichoke hearts over pasta.$16.95
- Poseidons Pasta
Shrimps, scallops, and mussels steamed in spicy marinara over pasta.$17.25
- Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo
Tender shrimp sautéed in garlic and alfredo sauce over fettuccini.$18.70
- Chicken Parmigiana Fried
Fresh chicken breast and top with our sauce and Blended Mozzarella$16.95
- Chicken Parmigiana Grilled
Fresh chicken breast and top with our sauce and Blended Mozzarella$16.95
- Eggplant Dinner
Breaded sliced eggplant topped with our own special sauce and cheeses and your choice of pasta$15.95
- Veal Parmigiania
Tender veal topped with homemade marinara and mozzarella and your choice of pasta$17.95
- Baked Ziti
Traditional baked pasta with ricotta, tomato, cheddar and mozzarella$14.25
- Fettuccini Alfredo
Freshly made with cream and Romano.$14.95
- Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
Grilled chicken breast sautéed in creamy alfredo sauce over fettuccini$18.70
- Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo
Tender shrimp sautéed in garlic and alfredo sauce over fettuccini$18.70
- Lasagna
Five layered cheeses under baked béchamel sauce give a unique twist to traditional lasagna$13.95
- Manicotti$13.95
- Meatball Pasta
Served with our famous homemade marinara$13.25
- Mushroom Pasta
Served with our famous homemade marinara$13.25
- Sausage Pasta
Served with our famous homemade marinara$13.25
- Pasta with Marinara$13.25
- Pasta with Meat Sauce$13.25
- Pasta without Sauce$12.25
- Ravioli Alfredo
Ricotta filled pasta baked in mozzarella, Alfredo and topped with sautéed mushrooms$14.95
- Ravioli Lobster$17.95
- Stuffed Shells
Ricotta filled pasta baked in mozzarella and marinara$13.95
- Steak Cheese Burger
Choose bleu, swiss, provolone or pizza cheese.$11.25
- Grouper Sandwich
Certified gulf grouper served in a roll and side tartar sauce.$14.95
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Made like our wings served on a Kaiser roll.$11.25
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Grilled to order breast topped with bacon, BBQ sauce tomato, cheese.$11.75
- Gyro Sandwich
Traditional rotisserie cooked gyro meat served in pita with Tzatziki sauce, onion and tomato slices.$10.95
- Gyro Chicken
Similar to traditional gyro but made with chicken breast and added lettuce.$10.95
- Turkey Grinder
Our very own 12" bread, baked or not, with tomato, lettuce, provolone and homemade Italian dressing$10.25
- Cappi Salami Grinder$10.25
- Genoa Salami Grinder
Our very own 12" bread, baked or not, with tomato, lettuce, provolone and homemade Italian dressing$10.25
- Ham Grinder
Our very own 12" bread, baked or not, with tomato, lettuce, provolone and homemade Italian dressing$10.25
- The Italian Job
Boars Head Genoa Salami, Tavern Ham and Hot Cappy served over lettuce tomato Italian Dressing and Provolone.$11.75
- Meatball Grinder
with house roasted bell peppers$11.25
- Sausage Grinder
with house roasted bell peppers$11.25
- Steak Philly
Steak sautéed with mushrooms, peppers and onions in a melted cheese blend$12.25
- Chicken Philly
Sliced chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms, peppers and onions in a melted cheese blend$12.25
- Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Freshly Grilled or Fried chicken breast and topped with Blended Mozzarella and Homemade sauce.$12.25
- Eggplant Grinder$12.25
- Veal Parmigiana Sandwich$12.95
Soup/Salad
- Small Greek Salad
House specialty since 1977 Served with our home made potato salad$8.50
- Large Greek Salad
House specialty since 1977 Served with our home made potato salad$11.50
- Small Caesar Salad
Fresh cut romaine with our in house ground Romano cheese$7.50
- Large Caesar Salad
Fresh cut romaine with our in house ground Romano cheese$10.25
- Small Arthur Salad
Baby spinach with feta, kalamata olives, tomatoes and pine nuts. Served with homemade balsamic dressing.$7.50
- Large Arthur Salad
Baby spinach with feta, kalamata olives, tomatoes and pine nuts. Served with homemade balsamic dressing.$10.25
- Antipasto Salad
Cold cuts of meats and cheese served over a bed of lettuce, pepperoncini's and lots of veggies. Choice of dressing.$12.95
- Small Garden Salad
Cheese, kalamata olives, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, green pepper and red onion. Choice of dressing.$7.25
- Large Garden Salad
Cheese, kalamata olives, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, green pepper and red onion. Choice of dressing.$10.25
- Small Bleu Salad
Mixed greens topped with bleu cheese crumbles, pecans and red onions. Served with homemade balsamic dressing.$7.50
- Large Bleu Salad
Mixed greens topped with bleu cheese crumbles, pecans and red onions. Served with homemade balsamic dressing.$9.95
- Side Greek$3.95
- Side Caesar$3.95
- Cup Soup
We make our soups daily from scratch.$4.35
- Bowl Soup
We make our soups daily from scratch.$6.50
Kids
Desserts
Side Options
- Side Alfredo$3.50
- Side Meat Sauce$2.25
- Side Marinara$2.25
- Side Mild Sauce$0.75
- Side Medium Sauce$0.75
- Side Hot Sauce$0.75
- Side Pasta Sauce$1.25
- Side Bleu Cheese$0.75
- Side Ranch$0.75
- Side Tzatziki$1.25
- Cup Ranch$2.25
- Cup Blue Cheese$2.25
- Side House Dressing$0.75
- Cup House Dressing$2.25
- Side Meatball$2.25
- Side Sausage$1.50
- Side Feta$2.25
- 1 Scoop Potato Salad$1.50
- 12 oz Potato Salad$4.25
- Side Fries$2.00
- Side Shrimp$3.95
- Side Chicken$3.75
- Side 1 Bread$1.00
- Side 6 Bread$4.99
- Side 1 Pita Bread$1.00
- Side Red Pepper$0.75
- Side of Veggies$2.50
- Side Anchovy$1.50
- Side Greek$3.95
- Side Caesar$3.95
- Side Banana Pepp$1.25
- Side Greek Olive$1.50
- Side Pepperoncini$1.25
- Side Jalapeno$1.25
- Bag of Chips$1.00
- 2oz Parm$0.75
- Side Gyro Meat$3.95
Drinks
Soft Drinks
- Coke 16oz
16oz$2.59
- Diet Coke 16oz$2.59
- Sprite 16oz$2.59
- Root Beer 16oz$2.59
- Pink Lemonade 16oz$2.59
- Orange Fanta 16oz$2.59
- Iced Tea 16oz$2.29
- Sweet Tea 16oz$2.29
- Hot Tea$1.75
- Decaf Coffee$2.25
- Flavored Tea$2.69
- Apple Juice$2.25
- Coke 2 Ltr$3.95
- Diet Coke 2 Ltr$3.95
- Sprite 2 Ltr$3.95
- Orange Fanta 2 Ltr$3.95
- Bottled Water$3.25
- Pellegrino$3.95
- Kids Soda/Juice$2.25
- Kids Milk$1.50
- Chocalate Milk$1.99
- Club Soda$2.59
- Coke Zero$2.59
- Ginger Ale$2.59
- Flavored Fountain Drink$2.99
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
14820 US Hwy 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33764