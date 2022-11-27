Country Skillets imageView gallery

Country Skillets Manteca

1,290 Reviews

$

1471 W Yosemite Ave

Manteca, CA 95337

Order Again

SKILLETS

Portuguese Skillet

$13.99

Farmers Skillet

$13.99

Country Skillet

$13.99

OMELETTES

California Omelet

$13.99

Chili Cheese Omelet

$12.99

Denver Omelet

$12.99

Garden Omelet

$13.99

Linguisa Omelet

$13.99

The Philly Cheese Omelet

$14.50

meat lovers

$13.99

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$10.99

Bacon Cheese omelet

$10.99

Chili Verde omelet

$13.99

2 Cheese omelet

$9.99

CFS Omelet

$14.99

COUNTRY CHOICE

2 Egg Country Breakfast

$8.99

3 egg Country Breakfast

$9.99

GRIDDLE

French Toast combo

$12.99

Waffle Combo

$12.99

Short stack Combo

$12.99

Pigs In A Blanket

$12.99

Waffle

$8.99

2 French Toast

$8.99

3 French Toast

$9.99

Fruit Stuffed Crepes

$9.99

Short Stack

$8.99

Full stack

$8.99

Plain Crepes

$8.99

Cream Stuffed Crepes

$9.99

Chicken and Waffle

$11.99

COUNTRY PLATTERS

Biscuit & Gravy Platter

$14.99

Country Chops

$14.99

Hog Heaven

$14.99

Full Old Fashioned Ham Steak

$15.99

Half Old Fashioned Ham Steak

$14.99

Steak & Eggs

$15.99

CFS & Eggs

$14.99

Linguisa

$14.99

BENEDICTS

Florentine

$13.99

Spicy benedict

$14.99

Eggs Benedict

$13.99

Half Benedict

$10.99

Burgers

Deluxe Burger

$11.29

Double Cheese Burger

$13.99

California Burger

$12.99

Breakfast Burger

$12.99

Chili Cheese Burger

$12.99

Patty Melt

$11.99

Big Daddy Burger

$13.99

Chicken On A Bun

$11.99

Bms Burger

$12.99

Sandwiches

Turkey Melt

$12.99

B.L.T.A. Sandwiches

$11.99

Chef’s Club Sandwiches

$12.99

The Louisiana Sandwiches

$12.99

Philly Sandwich

$13.29

Linguisa Philly

$13.29

Baja Grill Sandwiches

$13.29

French Dip

$13.29

Tuna Melt

$11.99

Salads

Tuna Salad

$12.99

Southwest Chicken Salad

$12.99

Chef Salad

$12.99

Taco Salad

$13.99

Wraps

Ranch Chicken & Bacon Wrap

$12.99

Fresh Veggie Wrap

$11.99

Fresh Veggie Quesadilla

$12.99

Soups

Cup Of Soup

$3.79

Bowl Of Soup

$5.79

Soup & Salad

$9.99

Hot Lunch

Steak Lunch

$14.99

Steak Sandwich

$14.99

Country Fried Steak

$13.99

Country Chop Lunch

$13.99

Garlic Chicken & Mushroom

$13.99

Hobo Steak

$12.99

Fish & Chips Platter

$13.99

Sides

Hash Brown

$4.29

Country Potatoes

$4.29

Sausage Links (2)

$2.15

Sausage Links (4)

$4.59

Bacon Strips (2)

$2.29

Bacon Strips (4)

$4.29

Country Sausage Patty

$4.29

Hot Link

$4.99

Linguisa

$6.49

Fries

$3.79

Toast

$2.39

Biscuit & Gravy

$6.29

Fruit Dish

$3.49

Fresh Eggs

$2.99

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.49

Oats

Onion Rings

$4.99

Waffle Fries

$4.59

1 French Toast

$3.79

1/2 Waffle

$3.79

Side O Cake

$3.29

Side O Salad

$3.29

Ham

$4.99

Biscuit

$2.39

Cream O Wheat

Half Biscuit & Gravy

$4.49

Beverages

Coffee

$2.89

Soda Pop

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Veteren Drink

Jr Beverage

$0.99

Senior Drink

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Milk

$3.29

Apple Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.49

Shirley Temple

$3.49

Tomato Juice

$2.99

small juice

$1.79

Flavored ice tea

$3.49

Iced Coffee

$3.49

Pineapple

$2.99

Grapefruit

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Cherry Pepsi

$3.49

breakfast

Jr French Toast Combo- French Toast

$6.29

Jr 1\2 waffle combo

$5.99

Jr mickey mouse combo

$5.99

Mickey Mouse

$4.99

lunch

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Jr Burger

$6.29

Jr Grilled Chicken

$5.99

Jr Strips

$6.29

Jr Pizza

$5.29

Jr Grill Cheese

$5.00

TABLE SPECIALS

Ranch Hand Bfs

$10.29

Farmhouse

$10.29

Haymaker

$10.99

Goodmorning Omlet

$10.99

Hot Cereal Meal

$10.29

BFS SPECIALS

ranchers steak spl

$15.99

meat lovers spl

$13.99

triple play

$12.99

french toast combo

$12.99

spanish omelet

$12.99

cali chicken omelet spl

$11.99

CFS omelet spl

$13.99

Chicken Fajita Omelet

$12.99

Hot link skillet

$14.99

Sausage Skillet

$12.99

Waffle Combo

$9.99

Chorizo & Eggs

$9.29

Chorizo Supreme

$11.99

Croissant Breakfast Sandwhich

$9.99

LUNCH SPECIALS

California Chicken

$9.29
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Country Skillets image
Country Skillets image

