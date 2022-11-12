Country Sunshine
110 W Main
Brenham, TX 77833
wine by the bottle (25% off all bottles!)
moretta ceniciento cab
medium bodied with bright red fruits & high acidity
siete perros cabernet sauvignon
This Cabernet Sauvignon from the Los Guindos vineyard in Maipo Valley is easy to drink. Made with organic grapes hand-harvested from a carefully selected vineyard. It is pure and captivating. It was fermented with its native yeasts, and no oak of any kind was used during its aging to preserve its freshness and fruit notes.
brea cabernet
bright red currant and berry fruit with a distinct mineral core wrapped in elegant tannins
friend & farmer tempranillo
medium bodied & dry with dark fruit & chewy tannins
sfera noir
this is a deceptively light and laid back playful and fruity red, rolling out intense notes of dark cherry, plum and cranberry compote. on the palate, it is versatile and fresh, but juicy and meaty with fine tannins. packed with red and black fruit: crushed black sour cherries, dark raspberry and serbian spices.
above & below 2018
This beautiful red is 20% Cabernet Sauvignon, 20% Merlot, 20% Cabernet Franc, 20% Malbec and 20% Petit Verdot. Aged in French oak barrels, this wine has an aroma of dark fruits, graphite, dried sage and cedar. Flavors of raspberry, black plum, licorice, cedar wood spice and clove intermingle with earth nuances of asphalt. Tight lingering tannins frame the flavors on the palate. Grapes were grown in both their Derby Vineyard located in West Paso Robles as well as Laura’s Vineyard located in East Paso Robles. Ultimate grilled meats and veggies wine.
peaux rouges cot boy
Light-medium body with great acidity & soft tannins. Aromatic with notes of plum, graphite, and flowers.
peaux rouges alfredo garcia
100% Syrah from the Loire Valley in France. Highly aromatic & light bodied.
antiyal pura fe carmenere 2018
Antiyal's Pura Fe Carmenere is made from 100% Carmenere grapes that are fermented with native yeasts in stailess steel tanks, pressed intp 3-4 year old french oak barrels and then aged for 10-12 months before bottling. This wine expresses the pure character of the Maipo Valley and Chile's signature grape: Carmenere. Rich in berry fruits and spices, with smooth well-rounded tannins.
open face maherajah
equal blend between whole cluster zinfandel & gamay with extended maceration. this wine delivers the fruit forward juiciness you would expect from a gamay blend, but offers a complex backbone with hints of pepper and tobacco.
paraje altamira traslapiedra
A more structured take on Malbec, the 'Traslapiedra' Tinto is a blend of 60% Malbec, 30% Cabernet Sauvignon, and 10% Merlot. Sourced from a unique sub-region of Mendoza, Argentina, the Paraje Altamira is prized for its marine sedimentary rock soil at super high altitudes of 1000+ meters. By adding Cabernet to the blend, the wine is more earth-driven and has more grip than a typical Malbec from Mendoza. The nose is full of ripe plum and blackberry, and also dried savory herbs and a touch of tobacco. The palate is dense with firm tannins keeping the ripe fruit from coming across as jammy or confected.
elisa guerin moulin a vent gamay
From up and coming winemaker, Elisa Guerin, come terroir driven gems from a classic appellation. She grows organically with 80yr old vines on Gorrha soil. Half whole bunches, half de-stemmed, and part carbonic maceration in concrete. A bright & fruitful red that has the structure to go that extra mile, you'd be hard pressed to better for an all-rounder with such life.
echeverria no es pituko cab franc 2021
With an intense and vibrant cherry color, this natural wine appears slightly cloudy due to it’s lack of processing. On the nose, it has lively aromas of black cherry and fresh plum. The palate is fresh and persistent, silky with soft tannins and has a lush floral flavor that combines raspberry fruit.
toby bainbridge rouge auv levres 2019
Super fresh, light, glouglou style French red. Very easy drinking and, yet clearly made with skill.
tannat summer
a very light, red crystalline color is the result of a very brief maceration period during fermentation. this also yields a wine very light in tannins with fresh strawberry and tutti fruti aromas.
vigneti tardis martedi
Martedi (from a range named after the days of the week) is juicy and sweet-fruited with softly spicy cherry and black fruit notes, ripe tannins and a fresh, earthy finish. All in all, delightfully drinkable and full of interest.
les tetes tete red
A red natural wine from the Loire Valley, France, made from 90% Cabernet Franc and 10% Grolleau grown on limestone and clay soils. Bright red in color, red fruit on the nose with a hint of spice, refreshing palate. A light bodied red made naturally, (with no added sulfites)!
gulp hablo red blend liter
A gulp-able Spanish red is an easy drinking, light bodied wine thats full of fresh herbs, strawberries, stone fruits, wet stones, and straight up deliciousness.
bikicki sfera
Fresh white wine with refined mineral character and fragrance of lemon and aromatic herbs.
gaspard sauvignon blanc
dry & fresh with notes of citrus & lemon verbena
jeux de vins pinot grisant 2020
Skin contact pinot gris. 10 day maceration, 100% destemmed, 8 months elevage in foudre. This wine is dense, and complexe, one of the prettiest wines at Domaine Goepp.
brash higgins zibbibo 2019
Cloudy and a diaphanous, pale yellow in appearance. The wine is dry yet exudes tantalising herbal, spice and stone fruit aromas. Complex nose of apricot, cut ginger, cloves, elderflower, white pepper, and wild honey leaps from the glass. An earthy sweet chalk/clay element with notes of lemon oil, tangerines, tea and cinnamon apples.
poggio delle baccanti lacryma christi bianco
A white natural wine from Campania made from a blend of 60% Caprettone, 20% Catalanesca, and 20% Falanghina from organic vineyards grown in the volcanic foothills of Mt. Vesuvius near Naples. Medium body white wine with notes of apple and white flowers.
blanco de rulo moscatel
Light to medium-bodied, crisp and clean, it's simple, easy and plentiful. Crisp lemon and green apple notes that offer great acidity. Amazing texture and body.
ercole moscato d'asti docg 2021
lightly sparkling dessert wine. The bubbles are extremely delicate and soft; it is almost like drinking air. The sweetness is not cloying but well integrated with the wonderful candied fruit and flower flavors.
zillamina
brilliant, pale-straw color with aromas of apple and citrus fruits on the nose. refreshing, lively, and fruity with a clean lip-smackingly citrusy finish.
slobodne vinarstvo traja boxeri
light, herbal, & salty with notes of stone fruit & lemon zest
enderle & moll müller
light & bright with notes of green apple & tropical stone fruit
trinqu’âmes sauvignon blanc
nice clean & crisp french sauvignon blanc
sergio drago macerato
Very fresh, aromatically complex, varietal aromas, dried flowers, peach, notes of fresh must, light notes of aromatic herbs and delicate notes of whiskey. In the mouth it is lively, slightly tannic, savory and with a good acidity that gives it length in the mouth with an almond and apple finish.
sin filteros amphora
amphora aged, skin contact, unfiltered orange wine from castilla, spain. made from garnacha blanca
sauro maule granselva
This wine is creamy and perfumed on the nose, but electric on the palate, with bright, poppy lemon and floral notes, and ripping acidity.
jcv semillon
This Semillon unveils a mesmerizing cloudy, pale yellow-gold in the glass. A cornucopia of aromas ranging from quince, orange blossom, pear, and dried flowers spring to greet the nose. A complex and fresh wine that delivers a fluid and flawless finish.
gaspard rosé
the taste of sunshine and the color of sunlight through a window after a rain. this rosé, from the clay & limestone soil of touraine in the middle loire valley, is organic & a bit astringent & slightly tannic. despite those characteristics, it's fruity: cranberry with. raspberry notes & white pepper in the finish.
sete vivo frizzante 2020
Sete Vivo Frizzante Orange is a sparkling natural wine made from 100% Ottonese grown biodynamically in Lazio, Central Italy. This is a wine made with the ancestral method (pét-nat). The grapes, harvested at the end of August, are macerated for one day on the skins and then pressed with a hydraulic press. The refermentation takes place with the addition of must deriving from grapes harvested during a late harvest, in October. No chemicals in the vineyards, no added sulfites, unfined, and unfiltered.
vin de potes fatale 2020
ripe cranberry, cherry, apple
tenuta santa lucia orange albana bombino 'panta rhei' 2020
Tenuta Santa Lucia Panta Rhei 2020 is a sparkling white made from biodynamic grapes grown in Emilia-Romagna, Northern Italy. Easy going light Orange that’s fruit forward and friendly with hazy yellow fruit and a touch of cidery funk.
tenuta santa lucia ars amandi sparkling orange
Tenuta Santa Lucia Panta Rhei 2020 is a sparkling white made from biodynamic grapes grown in Emilia-Romagna, Northern Italy.
gaspard bulles sparkling rosé
bursting with notes of red berries, this pet nat has a refreshing, but delicate fizz thanks to its year-long aging on fine lees. the fruitiness and bubbles that define this bottle balance salty and creamy dishes. bright and refreshing!
frantz saumon la boutanche rosé
refreshing & zesty with big watermelon notes!! liter bottle too!
veranillo tannat rosé
light pink rosé with amazing freshness & balance acidity
rosa pantera tannat rosé
On the palate it has a bit of sweetness (although the wine is totally dry) with hints of ripe red fruit, where cherries stand out. Medium bodied, well balanced acidity, and a medium persistence finish.
tuets ancestral sparkling
Disgorged in the traditional way, bottled unfiltered with no sulfites added. Nose leads with Meyer lemon, with notes of honeydew melon and camomile. Palate is chalky with stony texture and pithy bitters.
zanotto col fondo bianco frizzante
A Prosecco made the old way by fermenting in the bottle in the ancestral Pet Nat method. Creamy a bit cloudy from lees yellow apple & minerals and completely dry. No sulfites added!
beer
bud light
michelob ultra
12oz long neck can
lone star tall boy
16 oz can
lone star light tall boy
16 oz can
crawford bock
12 oz can
shiner blonde light
12 oz can
montucky cold snacks big daddy tall boy
24 oz can
dale’s pale ale
legal draft nowhere but texas
nola la lager/blonde
fair state coop stranger in the alps
howdy western pilsner
hop wave double ipa
hopewell stay frosty winter lager
upland teddy bear kisses stout
crankin foamers
blue owl earl grey
prairie vape tricks
prairie spectrum
prairie cleveland cowboy
prairie just the juice
prairie slush
blueberry boyfriend
NA beer
fair state party forward ipa
neff raspberry pride
neff apollo blonde
cider & hard seltzer
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Outdoor bar with a food truck in the middle of downtown Brenham. Natural wine, Texas beer, damn good food.
110 W Main, Brenham, TX 77833