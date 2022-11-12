Country Sunshine

paraje altamira traslapiedra

$42.00

A more structured take on Malbec, the 'Traslapiedra' Tinto is a blend of 60% Malbec, 30% Cabernet Sauvignon, and 10% Merlot. Sourced from a unique sub-region of Mendoza, Argentina, the Paraje Altamira is prized for its marine sedimentary rock soil at super high altitudes of 1000+ meters. By adding Cabernet to the blend, the wine is more earth-driven and has more grip than a typical Malbec from Mendoza. The nose is full of ripe plum and blackberry, and also dried savory herbs and a touch of tobacco. The palate is dense with firm tannins keeping the ripe fruit from coming across as jammy or confected.