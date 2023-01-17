- Home
Country Boy Brewing- Georgetown
101 Innovation Way
Georgetown, KY 40324
Popular Items
Appetizers
Pretzel Bites
Carrots, celery, beer cheese and beer mustard
Biscuit Chicken Bites
Biscuit Breaded Chicken Bites, served with your Choice of Dipping Sauce.
Spicy Cauliflower Bites
Spicy, Deep Fried Cauliflower Bites, served with your Choice of Dipping Sauce, and Celery.
Chips & Salsa
House Salsa served with Tortilla Chips.
Loaded Tots/Fries
A Bed of Tots/Fries, topped with Pulled Pork, Queso, Ranch, Hot Sauce, Jalapenos, and our Big Hazard BBQ Sauce.
Smoked Nachos
Your choice of House Smoked Pulled Pork/Diced Smoked Chicken, on a bed of Tortilla Chips, topped with Queso, Salsa, Sour Cream, Jalapenos, and Cilantro. Pulled Pork comes with Big Hazard BBQ. Diced Chicken comes with Hot Sauce.
Fried Okra
A Basket of Golden Fried, Battered Okra, served with your choice of Dipping Sauce.
Veggie Boat
Sandwiches
Smoked Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Slow and Low Smoked Chicken Thigh, Cougar Bait Breaded and Deep Fried, Dipped in Our Spicy Nashville Hot Sauce, topped with Pickles, Mayo, on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich
Low and slow House Smoked Pulled Pork, Toasted Brioche Bun, and your BBQ Sauce of Choice. .
Veggie Portobello Burger
Marinated Portobello Cap, Garlic Aioli, Swiss Cheese, Sautéed Onions, on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
Fried Bologna Melt
2 Slices of Bologna and American Cheese, Sautéed Onions, Smokey Mayo, served on Texas Toast.
Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved Steak piled high on a Toasted Hoagie Bun with Onions, Peppers, Smoked Provolone Cheese and Mayo.
Smoked Chicken Philly
House Smoked Chicken, Onions, Peppers, Smoked Provolone Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, on a Toasted Bun.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Sandwich Classic... Texas Toast, Smoked Provolone, and Cheddar Cheese, grilled to perfection.
Veggie Wrap
Harvest Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Broccoli, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, Hummus, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, and Half Way Home Pale Ale Vinaigrette, on a tomato basil wrap.
Southwest Turkey Sandwich
House Smoked Sliced Turkey Breast, Smoked Provolone Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Harvest Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, and Chipotle Aioli on a Toasted Baguette.
Country Dog
Classic, not Basic. 100% All Beef 4oz Frank on a Bun.
Country Boy Cheeseburger
1/4 lb Smash Burger with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bubby's Sauce, and Dill Pickles, served on a toasted Brioche Bun
Green Chilie Bacon Burger
Country Boy Smash Burger with Green Chile, Bacon, Sautéed Onion, Queso, and Chipotle Mayo, served on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
BLT
Soups & Salad
Flatbreads
Supreme Flatbread
A Classic Supreme, if you will.. Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Onion, Bell Peppers, and Crispy Bacon, served on Naan Bread.
Pepperoni Flatbread
You cant go wrong... Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, and Pepperoni, served on Naan Bread..
Margherita Flatbread
Basil Pesto (made without nuts), Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze drizzle, and Fresh Basil.
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Grilled Chicken, Smoked Provolone Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Pickled Red Onions, BBQ swirl, and Cilantro.
Hot Brown Flatbread
House Smoked Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Roma Tomato, and Queso.
Sides
Cowboy Beans
Ground Beef, Pinto Beans, Onion, Jalapeno, Simmered slow and low in a Sweet, Savory Sauce.
Mac & Queso
Macaroni Noodles with our Jalapeno Queso.
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Jumbo, Thick Cut Beer Battered Onion Rings, Fried to Perfection.
Tater Tots
French Fries
Side of Chips
Sauces
+White BBQ
2oz Queso
4oz Queso
6oz Queso
6oz Salsa
Beer Cheese
Beer Mustard
Big Hazard Orginal BBQ
Ketchup Based BBQ, The OG Sauce
Blue Cheese
Honey Mustard
Hot Sauce
House Made Ranch
Nashville Hot sauce
Papaws Red BBQ
Made with our Papaw's Red Ale and Bourbon.
Spicy Ranch
Sweet Heat BBQ
Our Big Hazard Original, but Spicier and Sweeter.
Tangy BBQ
House made, Mustard Based, Tangy BBQ
Chipotle Mayo
Dessert
Howler
Alpha Experiment IPA - Galaxy - Howler
Amos Moses
Apple Pie Cider - Howler
Classic Hard Cider Howler
Cliff Jumper Howler
Cougar Bait Howler
Cranberry Cider Howler
Double Barrel
Fire & Brimstone NEIPA Howler
Glimpse of Nature - Howler
Halfway Home Howler
Hazelnut stout Howler
Honey Ale - Howler
Jalapeno Smoked Porter Howler
Keeneland Fall Ale Howler
Key Lime Cougar Bait Howler
Low Cal Cider: Black Cherry - Howler
Low-Cal Cider :Mango Howler
Low-Cal Cider :White Peach Howler
Low-Cal Cider Lemon Lime - Howler
Low-Cal Cider: Grapefruit - Howler
Nates Coffee Stout Howler
Orange Cream Cider Howler
Passionfruit Cider Howler
Pumpkin Cider - Howler
Shotgun Wedding Howler
Super Premium Lager Howler
Wet Hop Howler
Wet Hop Saison Howler
Witness the Citrus NEIPA Howler
Raspberry Lemon Cider Howler
Growler
Alpha Experiment IPA - Galaxy Growler
Apple Pie Cider Growler
Classic Hard Cider Growler
Cliff Jumper Growler
Cougar Bait Growler
Cranberry Cider Growler
Fire & Brimstone NEIPA Growler
Glimpse of Nature Growler
Halfway Home Growler
Hazelnut stout Growler
Honey Ale Growler
Jalapeno Smoked Porter Growler
Keeneland Fall Ale Growler
Key Lime Cougar Bait Growler
Low Cal Cider: Black Cherry Growler
Low Cal Cider: Lemon Lime Growler
Low-Cal Cider :Mango Growler
Low-Cal Cider :White Peach Growler
Low-Cal Cider: Grapefruit - Growler
Nates Coffee
Orange Cream Cider Growler
Passionfruit Cider Growler
Pumpkin Cider Growler
Shotgun Wedding Growler
Super Premium Lager Growler
Wet Hop IPA Growler
Witness the Citrus NEIPA Growler
Wet Hop Saison Growler
4 Pack/6 Pack
Classic Hard Cider Pack
Cliff Jumper Pack
Cougar Bait Pack
Cranberry Cider Pack
Delusions of Granduer Pack
Double Barrel Shotgun Wedding Pack
Fire & Brimstone NEIPA Pack
Glimpse of Nature Pack
Halfway Home Pack
Hazelnut stout Pack
Herd Country Lager Pack
Holiday Ale Pack
Keeneland Fall Ale Pack
Keylime pack
King Me NEIPA Pack
Lemonade Lager Pack
Nacho Bait
Nate's Coffe Stout Pack
Octoberfest Pack
Orange Cream Cider Pack
Papaw's Red Ale Pack
Passionfruit Cider Pack
Shotgun Wedding Pack
Super Premium Lager Pack
Survive Pilsner Pack
Witness the Citrus NEIPA Pack
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
101 Innovation Way, Georgetown, KY 40324