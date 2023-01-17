Restaurant header imageView gallery

Country Boy Brewing- Georgetown

No reviews yet

101 Innovation Way

Georgetown, KY 40324

Popular Items

Country Boy Cheeseburger
6 Smoked Wings
Smoked Nachos

Appetizers

Pretzel Bites

$8.99

Carrots, celery, beer cheese and beer mustard

Biscuit Chicken Bites

$9.99

Biscuit Breaded Chicken Bites, served with your Choice of Dipping Sauce.

Spicy Cauliflower Bites

$8.99

Spicy, Deep Fried Cauliflower Bites, served with your Choice of Dipping Sauce, and Celery.

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

House Salsa served with Tortilla Chips.

Loaded Tots/Fries

$9.99

A Bed of Tots/Fries, topped with Pulled Pork, Queso, Ranch, Hot Sauce, Jalapenos, and our Big Hazard BBQ Sauce.

Smoked Nachos

$12.99

Your choice of House Smoked Pulled Pork/Diced Smoked Chicken, on a bed of Tortilla Chips, topped with Queso, Salsa, Sour Cream, Jalapenos, and Cilantro. Pulled Pork comes with Big Hazard BBQ. Diced Chicken comes with Hot Sauce.

Fried Okra

$6.99

A Basket of Golden Fried, Battered Okra, served with your choice of Dipping Sauce.

Veggie Boat

$3.99

Sandwiches

Smoked Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Slow and Low Smoked Chicken Thigh, Cougar Bait Breaded and Deep Fried, Dipped in Our Spicy Nashville Hot Sauce, topped with Pickles, Mayo, on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Low and slow House Smoked Pulled Pork, Toasted Brioche Bun, and your BBQ Sauce of Choice. .

Veggie Portobello Burger

$7.99

Marinated Portobello Cap, Garlic Aioli, Swiss Cheese, Sautéed Onions, on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Fried Bologna Melt

$6.99

2 Slices of Bologna and American Cheese, Sautéed Onions, Smokey Mayo, served on Texas Toast.

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

Shaved Steak piled high on a Toasted Hoagie Bun with Onions, Peppers, Smoked Provolone Cheese and Mayo.

Smoked Chicken Philly

$8.99

House Smoked Chicken, Onions, Peppers, Smoked Provolone Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, on a Toasted Bun.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Sandwich Classic... Texas Toast, Smoked Provolone, and Cheddar Cheese, grilled to perfection.

Veggie Wrap

$8.99

Harvest Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Broccoli, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, Hummus, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, and Half Way Home Pale Ale Vinaigrette, on a tomato basil wrap.

Southwest Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

House Smoked Sliced Turkey Breast, Smoked Provolone Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Harvest Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, and Chipotle Aioli on a Toasted Baguette.

Country Dog

$3.99

Classic, not Basic. 100% All Beef 4oz Frank on a Bun.

Country Boy Cheeseburger

$8.99

1/4 lb Smash Burger with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bubby's Sauce, and Dill Pickles, served on a toasted Brioche Bun

Green Chilie Bacon Burger

$10.99

Country Boy Smash Burger with Green Chile, Bacon, Sautéed Onion, Queso, and Chipotle Mayo, served on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

BLT

$8.99

Wings

6 Smoked Wings

$11.99

6 Slow Smoked, dry rubbed jumbo wings with 1 house made sauce on the side.

Soups & Salad

House Salad

$6.99

Spring Mix, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Crackers, served with your Choice of Dressing.

8oz Chili

$5.99

16oz Chili

$9.99

Flatbreads

Supreme Flatbread

$10.99

A Classic Supreme, if you will.. Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Onion, Bell Peppers, and Crispy Bacon, served on Naan Bread.

Pepperoni Flatbread

$9.99

You cant go wrong... Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, and Pepperoni, served on Naan Bread..

Margherita Flatbread

$10.99

Basil Pesto (made without nuts), Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze drizzle, and Fresh Basil.

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, Smoked Provolone Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Pickled Red Onions, BBQ swirl, and Cilantro.

Hot Brown Flatbread

$12.99

House Smoked Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Roma Tomato, and Queso.

Sides

Cowboy Beans

$4.99Out of stock

Ground Beef, Pinto Beans, Onion, Jalapeno, Simmered slow and low in a Sweet, Savory Sauce.

Mac & Queso

$2.99

Macaroni Noodles with our Jalapeno Queso.

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$4.99

Jumbo, Thick Cut Beer Battered Onion Rings, Fried to Perfection.

Tater Tots

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Side of Chips

$1.49

Sauces

+White BBQ

2oz Queso

$1.49

4oz Queso

$2.99

6oz Queso

$3.99

6oz Salsa

$2.49

Beer Cheese

$0.99

Beer Mustard

$0.75

Big Hazard Orginal BBQ

$0.75

Ketchup Based BBQ, The OG Sauce

Blue Cheese

$1.25

Honey Mustard

$0.99

Hot Sauce

$0.75

House Made Ranch

$0.99

Nashville Hot sauce

$0.75

Papaws Red BBQ

$0.75

Made with our Papaw's Red Ale and Bourbon.

Spicy Ranch

$0.99

Sweet Heat BBQ

$0.75

Our Big Hazard Original, but Spicier and Sweeter.

Tangy BBQ

$0.75

House made, Mustard Based, Tangy BBQ

Chipotle Mayo

$0.99

Dessert

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.99

Delicious Funnel Cake Fries, Powdered Sugar, and Your Choice of Chocolate or Raspberry Sauce on top.

Bread Pudding

$5.99Out of stock

Flight

4 Flight

$8.00

Howler

Alpha Experiment IPA - Galaxy - Howler

$9.00

Amos Moses

$7.50

Apple Pie Cider - Howler

$9.00

Classic Hard Cider Howler

$7.50

Cliff Jumper Howler

$7.50

Cougar Bait Howler

$7.50

Cranberry Cider Howler

$9.00

Double Barrel

$18.00

Fire & Brimstone NEIPA Howler

$9.00

Glimpse of Nature - Howler

$9.00

Halfway Home Howler

$7.50

Hazelnut stout Howler

$7.50

Honey Ale - Howler

$9.00

Jalapeno Smoked Porter Howler

$9.00

Keeneland Fall Ale Howler

$9.00

Key Lime Cougar Bait Howler

$7.50

Low Cal Cider: Black Cherry - Howler

$7.50

Low-Cal Cider :Mango Howler

$7.50

Low-Cal Cider :White Peach Howler

$7.50

Low-Cal Cider Lemon Lime - Howler

$7.50

Low-Cal Cider: Grapefruit - Howler

$7.50

Nates Coffee Stout Howler

$9.00

Orange Cream Cider Howler

$9.00

Passionfruit Cider Howler

$9.00

Pumpkin Cider - Howler

$9.00

Shotgun Wedding Howler

$7.50

Super Premium Lager Howler

$7.50

Wet Hop Howler

$9.00

Wet Hop Saison Howler

$9.00

Witness the Citrus NEIPA Howler

$9.00

Raspberry Lemon Cider Howler

$9.00

Growler

Alpha Experiment IPA - Galaxy Growler

$18.00

Amos Moses

$15.00

Apple Pie Cider Growler

$18.00

Classic Hard Cider Growler

$15.00

Cliff Jumper Growler

$15.00

Cougar Bait Growler

$15.00

Cranberry Cider Growler

$18.00

Fire & Brimstone NEIPA Growler

$18.00

Glimpse of Nature Growler

$18.00

Halfway Home Growler

$15.00

Hazelnut stout Growler

$15.00

Honey Ale Growler

$18.00

Jalapeno Smoked Porter Growler

$18.00

Keeneland Fall Ale Growler

$18.00

Key Lime Cougar Bait Growler

$15.00

Low Cal Cider: Black Cherry Growler

$15.00

Low Cal Cider: Lemon Lime Growler

$15.00

Low-Cal Cider :Mango Growler

$15.00

Low-Cal Cider :White Peach Growler

$15.00

Low-Cal Cider: Grapefruit - Growler

$15.00

Nates Coffee

$18.00

Orange Cream Cider Growler

$18.00

Passionfruit Cider Growler

$18.00

Pumpkin Cider Growler

$18.00

Shotgun Wedding Growler

$15.00

Super Premium Lager Growler

$15.00

Wet Hop IPA Growler

$18.00

Witness the Citrus NEIPA Growler

$18.00

Wet Hop Saison Growler

$18.00

Double Barrel

$36.00

4 Pack/6 Pack

Classic Hard Cider Pack

$9.99

Cliff Jumper Pack

$9.99

Cougar Bait Pack

$9.99

Cranberry Cider Pack

$12.99

Delusions of Granduer Pack

$12.99

Double Barrel Shotgun Wedding Pack

$19.99

Fire & Brimstone NEIPA Pack

$12.99

Glimpse of Nature Pack

$12.99

Halfway Home Pack

$9.99

Hazelnut stout Pack

$9.99

Herd Country Lager Pack

$9.99

Holiday Ale Pack

$19.99

Keeneland Fall Ale Pack

$9.99

Keylime pack

$9.99

King Me NEIPA Pack

$12.99

Lemonade Lager Pack

$9.99

Nacho Bait

$9.99

Nate's Coffe Stout Pack

$9.99

Octoberfest Pack

$9.99

Orange Cream Cider Pack

$12.99

Papaw's Red Ale Pack

$29.99

Passionfruit Cider Pack

$12.99

Shotgun Wedding Pack

$9.99

Super Premium Lager Pack

$7.99

Survive Pilsner Pack

$8.99

Witness the Citrus NEIPA Pack

$12.99

12 Pack

Cougar Bait 12 Pack

$16.99

Super Premium Lager 12 Pack

$15.99

Variety Pack 12 Pack

$17.99

Wine

Chardonnay

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Cab Sav

$6.00

Tours and Tastings

$10 Tour

$10.00

$15 Tour

$15.00

Kegs

1/6 bbl keg - Tier 1

$75.00

1/2 bbl keg - Tier 1

$200.00

1/6 bbl keg - Tier 2

$90.00

1/2 bbl keg - Tier 2

$240.00

1/6 bbl keg - Tier 3

$110.00

1/2 bbl keg - Tier 3

$280.00
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

101 Innovation Way, Georgetown, KY 40324

