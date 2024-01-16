Restaurant info

Country Boys is devoted to supplying the finest quality of fresh-cut meats, naturally grown produce, several types of cheese, smoked meats, and a menu of variety food items unique to southern traditions. Country Boys is family owned and operated and 100% committed to customer satisfaction and service to the community. With 20+ years of experience in fresh meats, we offer a full-service butcher shop and various other items such as seasonings, sauces, daily freshly cooked take-out meals, fresh vegetables, deer processing services, and more. Come and enjoy our fresh products from local and regional providers in a welcoming atmosphere with a family and hometown feel!