Countryboys Farm To Table Fresh Market 4620 poplar springs dr
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Country Boys is devoted to supplying the finest quality of fresh-cut meats, naturally grown produce, several types of cheese, smoked meats, and a menu of variety food items unique to southern traditions. Country Boys is family owned and operated and 100% committed to customer satisfaction and service to the community. With 20+ years of experience in fresh meats, we offer a full-service butcher shop and various other items such as seasonings, sauces, daily freshly cooked take-out meals, fresh vegetables, deer processing services, and more. Come and enjoy our fresh products from local and regional providers in a welcoming atmosphere with a family and hometown feel!
4620 poplar springs dr, Meridian, MS 39305