Country Kettle
140 W Main St
Beulah, ND 58523
Main Menu
All Day Breakfast
- Choice Of Meat$12.99
Your choice of country sausage, sausage patties, ham, links or bacon served with hash browns, two eggs and toast.
- 6 oz Sirloin$15.99
Served with hash browns, two eggs and toast.
- Chicken Fried Steak$13.99
Smothered in country gravy served with two eggs, hash browns and toast.
- #4 Pancakes$9.99
Three buttermilk pancakes.
- #4 French Toast$9.99
Three pieces of French toast.
- Corned Beef Hash$9.99
Served with two eggs and toast.
- Biscuits & Gravy$11.99
Served with two eggs and your choice of bacon, ham, sausage patties or links.
- Two Eggs$9.99
Served with hash browns and toast.
- Breakfast Sandwich$8.99
A fried egg, American cheese and your choice of meat on either an English muffin or croissant.
- Hash Browns O'Brien$9.99
Hash browns with diced ham, green peppers and onions, topped with cheese. Served with toast.
- Scram and Ham$9.99
Two eggs scrambled with diced ham and served with toast.
- Eggs & Toast$8.99
Two eggs served with your choice of whole wheat or white toast.
Omelettes
- Denver omlete$12.99
Diced ham, onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese wrapped in a three egg omelette served with hash browns and toast.
- Philly omlete$12.99
Prim Rib, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and Swiss cheese served with hash browns and toast.
- Taco omlete$12.99
Taco ground beef with diced green peppers, onions and melted cheddar cheese served with hash browns and toast. Also served with a side of salsa.
- Ham & Cheese omlete$12.99
Diced ham and melted cheddar stuffed into a three egg omelette served with hash browns and toast.
- Chicken Fajita omlete$12.99
Spicy chicken grilled with diced green peppers and onions stuffed into a three egg omelette with melted cheddar cheese served with hash browns and toast. Also served with a side of salsa.
- Baron omlete$12.99
Diced ham, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and American cheese served with hash browns and toast.
- Build Your Own Omelette$12.99
- Omelette Solo$9.99
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Hamburger$8.99
Served with chips and a pickle. Add cheese $.75 Add bacon $1.50 Upgrade to fries for $2.49.
- Mushroom & Swiss$10.99
Topped with grilled mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese. Served with chips and a pickle. Upgrade to fries for $2.49.
- Fleishchkeuchle$10.99
Seasoned burger patty wrapped in pastry. Served with chips and a pickle. Upgrade to fries for $2.49.
- German Burger$10.99
Topped with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese. Served with chips and a pickle. Upgrade to fries for $2.49.
- Fish Burger$10.99
Deep fried fish patty topped with lettuce. Served with chips and a pickle. Upgrade to fries for $2.49.
- BLT$9.99
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with chips and a pickle. Upgrade to fries for $2.49.
- Chicken Burger$9.99
Deep fried chicken burger patty topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with chips and a pickle. Upgrade to fries for $2.49.
- Club House$10.99
Triple decker ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and American cheese served on toasted bread. Served with chips and a pickle. Upgrade to fries for $2.49.
- Club House 1/2$7.99
Triple decker ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and American cheese served on toasted bread. Served with chips and a pickle. Upgrade to fries for $2.49.
- Denver Sandwich$9.99
Scrambled eggs with American cheese, ham, green peppers and onions served on toast. Served with chips and a pickle. Upgrade to fries for $2.49.
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$8.99
Ham and melted cheese. Served with chips and a pickle. Upgrade to fries for $2.49.
- Grilled Cheese$7.99
Served with chips and a pickle. Upgrade to fries for $2.49.
Kettle Melts
- Patty Melt$11.99
Beef patty, grilled onions, Swiss and American cheese on grilled whole wheat bread. Served with fries and a pickle.
- Burger Melt$11.99
Beef patty, grilled onions, tomatoes, and American cheese on grilled sourdough bread. Served with fries and a pickle.
- Crusted Chicken Melt$11.99
Tender chicken breast on grilled sourdough bread with Parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning with cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms. Served with fries and a pickle.
- Turkey Melt$11.99
Hot turkey breast stacked with American cheese, crisp bacon and tomato slices on grilled sourdough bread. Served with fries and a pickle.
Premiere Sandwiches
- French Dip$12.99
Thinly sliced roast beef on a grilled hoagie bun served with au jus for dipping. Served with a cup of soup, garden salad, or choice of potato with a pickle.
- Philly Cheesesteak$12.99
Thinly sliced prime rib with grilled onions, green peppers and mushrooms topped with Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun. Served with a cup of soup, garden salad, or choice of potato with a pickle.
- Grilled Reuben$12.99
Grilled rye bread filled with shaved corned beef, melted Swiss and sauerkraut with a side of 1000 island dressing. Served with a cup of soup, garden salad, or choice of potato with a pickle.
- Open Face Prime Rib Sandwich$12.99
Prime rib with grilled onions and Swiss cheese served on Texas toast with a side of au jus. Served with a cup of soup, garden salad, or choice of potato with a pickle.
Baskets
- Fish Basket$13.99
Battered cod fillet served with fries, dinner roll and a side of tartar sauce.
- Chicken Strip Basket$13.99
Crispy battered chicken strips served with fries, dinner rool and your choice of dipping sauce.
- Shrimp Basket$13.99
Breaded shrimp served with fries, dinner roll and your choice of cocktail or tartar sauce.
- Drummie Basket$13.99
Deep fried drummies served with fries, dinner roll and your choice of sauce.
- Chicken Strips Only$10.99
Homestyle Dinners
- Hamburger Steak$13.99
10 oz hamburger steak served with your choice of potato and cup of soup or dinner salad.
- Hot Hamburger$13.99
Served with mashed potatos, vegetables and a cup of soup or dinner salad.
- 1/2 Hot Hamburger$8.99
Served with mashed potatos, vegetables and a cup of soup or dinner salad.
- Hot Beef$13.99
Served with mashed potatos, vegetables and a cup of soup or dinner salad.
- 1/2 Hot Beef$8.99
Served with mashed potatos, vegetables and a cup of soup or dinner salad.
- Chicken Fried Steak$13.99
Tender steak battered and fried to a golden brown. Topped with country gravy and choice of potato and cup of soup or dinner salad.
Entrees
- 8 oz Top Sirloin$21.99
Top sirloin grilled to your desired temperature. Served with soup and salad bar, garlic toast and your choice of potato.
- Prime Rib 8 oz$23.99
*Friday & Saturday Nights Only* Prime Rib grilled to your desired temperature with a side of au jus. Served with soup and salad bar, garlic toast and your choice of potato.
- Prime Rib 12 oz$27.99
*Friday & Saturday Nights Only* Prime Rib grilled to your desired temperature with a side of au jus. Served with soup and salad bar, garlic toast and your choice of potato.
Salads
- Soup & Salad Bar$11.99
*Available from 10:30 am* Includes two homemade soups, fresh mixed greens with a variety of dressings, garlic toast, crackers and several homemade salads.
- One Trip Salad Bar$9.99
- Dinner Salad$6.99
Fresh salad greens, carrot and celery sticks, tomatoes, croutons and your choice of dressing.
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.99
Tender, spicy chicken on top of a bed of crisp lettuce, hard boiled egg, tomato & cheese. Delicious with ranch dressing!
- Chicken Fajita Salad$11.99
A crispy tortilla bowl stuffed with fresh lettuce, sauteed green peppers and onions, spicy chicken fajita meat and shredded chedar cheese served with sour cream and choice of dressing or salsa.
- Taco Salad$11.99
Taco meat, chopped onions, diced tomatoes, green peppers, sliced black olives and cheddar cheese on top of fresh lettuce in a tortilla bowl. Served with salsa on the side.
- Chef Salad$11.99
- Mini Chef Salad$8.99
Kids & Senior Menu
- (Senior) Egg & Bacon$8.99
One Egg, any style with bacon and toast.
- (Senior) Egg & Sausage$8.99
One Egg, any style with sausage links and toast.
- (Senior) French Toast$8.99
Two slices of French Toast served with bacon or sausage links.
- (Senior) Pancakes$8.99
Two pancakes served with bacon or sausage links.
- (Senior) Hamburger$8.99
Hamburger served with French Fries.
- Mini Fleishchkeuchle$8.99
Small seasoned burger patty wrapped in apastry served with French Fries.
- Grilled Cheese$8.99
Grilled cheese sandwich served with French Fries.
- Corn Dog$8.99
Corn Dog served with French Fries.
- Kids Chicken Nuggets$8.99
Six chicken nuggets served with French Fries.
- Salad Bar$8.99
*Available from 10:30 am* Includes two homemade soups, fresh mixed greens with a variety of dressings, garlic toast, crackers and several homemade salads.
Appetizers
- Breaded Mushrooms$8.99
Thirteen deep fried breaded mushrooms.
- Drummies$9.99
Five deep fried breaded chicken drumsticks.
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Five deep frried mozzarella sticks.
- Chicken Gizzards$8.99
Eight ounces of deep friend breaded chicken gizzards
- Cheddar Nuggets$8.99
Fifteen deep fried cheddar nuggets.
- Chicken Nuggets$8.99
Eight deep fried chicken nuggets.
- Onion Rings$8.99
Nine deep fried breaded onion rings.
- Loaded Tater Tots$8.99
Five deep fried tater tots loaded with your choice of jalapenos & pepper jack cheese or cheddar & bacon
- Mac & Cheese Bites$8.99
Five deep fried breaded macaroni & cheese bits
- Pizza Bites$8.99
Ten deep fried pizza bites
- Deep Fried Pickles$8.99
Six ounce portion of deep fried pickle chips
Sides
Add Ons
- 2 Pc Bacon$3.29
- 4 pc Bacon$5.99
- 2 Sausage links$3.49
- Sausage Links$5.99
- 1 Sausage Patty$3.29
- Sausage Patties$5.99
- 1 Country Sauage$3.29
- Country Sausage$5.99
- Ham$3.29
- 2 Biscuits & Gravy$5.99
- 1 Pancake$3.49
- 2 Pancakes$5.99
- 1 Biscuit & Gravy$3.29
- 1 French Toast$3.49
- 2 French Toast$5.99
- White Toast$2.59
- Wheat Toast$2.59
- English Muffin$2.59
- Wheat Muffin$2.59
- Croissant$2.59
- Sourdough$2.59
- Rye$2.59
- Diner Roll$2.59
- White Gravy$0.99
- Brown Gravy$0.99
- Garlic Toast$2.59
- Quart Of Soup$11.99
- Hamburger Patty$4.99
- 3 Fried Shrimp$7.99
- 3 Shrimp Scampi$7.99
- Tomato$0.75
- Lettuce$0.75
- Onions$0.75
- Peppers$0.75
- Mushrooms$0.75
- Sour Kraut$0.75
- Mayo
- Ketchup
- Mustard
- Butter
- Amercian Cheese$0.75
- Cheddar Cheese$0.75
- Swiss Cheese$0.75
- 1 Egg$2.49
- 2 Egg$3.09
- Slice of Wheat Toast$2.59
- slice of Sourdough Toast$2.59
- Slice of white toast$2.59
- Dip Sides
Specials
Drinks
Beverages
- Soda$3.79
Pepsi, Diest Pepsi, Pepsi Zero, Mountain Dew, Diet Mountain Dew, Starry, Mug Root Beer, Dr. Pepper, Unsweetened Tea, Sweet Tea, Lemonade, Raspberry Tea
- Coffee$2.99
- Decaf Coffe$2.99
- Hot Chocolate$2.99
- Hot Tea$2.99
- Bottle Of Soda$3.29
- Apple Juice$3.29
- Orange Juice$3.29
- Tomato Juice$3.29
- Cranberry Juice$3.29
- Milk Large$3.29
- Milk Small$2.99
- Chocolate Milk Large$3.29
- Chocolate Milk Small$2.99
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Indulge in a feast for the senses at this family-friendly restaurant. From sizzling steaks to crisp salads, we've got something for everyone to enjoy! Gather your loved ones and join us for a great dining experience. Whether it's a special occasion or a casual night out, our inviting home atmosphere and delicious menu offerings will leave you craving more. Come hungry, leave happy from Country Kettle in Beulah! See you soon!
140 W Main St, Beulah, ND 58523