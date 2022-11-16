Restaurant header imageView gallery

Countryside Cafe (Wai'anae Location)

No reviews yet

87-070 Farrington Highway

Maili, HI 96792

Fried Noodles & Garlic Chicken
Ma’ili Point Special
Beachside Breakfast

BREAKFAST

Choice of Starch: white rice, fried rice 2.75, country potatoes, English muffin, or wheat toast

Beachside Breakfast

$10.95

Choice of breakfast meat, starch, & eggs

Island Burrito

$13.95

Burrito stuffed with eggs, bacon, portuguese sausage, pork sausage, bell peppers, & cheese. Topped with salsa and sour cream

Da Braddahz Breakfast

$15.95

Bacon, portuguese sausage, & spam with 3 eggs and choice of starch

Countryside Steak

$15.95

Chicken fried steak accompanied with homemade sausage gravy & lilikoi biscuits

Steak & Eggs

$16.95

8oz breakfast steak with choice of starch and eggs

Local Moco

$13.95

Homemade hamburger patty on a bed of rice, smothered in gravy, topped with eggs & kimchee

Corned Beef Local Moco

$14.95

Homemade corned beef patty on a bed of rice, smothered in gravy, topped with eggs & pickled onions

Meat Lovers Scrambler

$12.95

Portuguese sausage, bacon, & pork sausage scrambled in eggs with cheese on a bed of potatoes accompanied with lilikoi biscuits

Pork Adobo Benedict

$12.95

English muffin topped with lomi tomato, pork adobo, and poached eggs, covered in hollandaise sauce

Crab Cake Bennie

$14.95

Fried crab cakes topped with poached eggs & hollandaise sauce on an english muffin

Kalua Benedict

$12.95

Kalua pork, spinach, tomato, and poached eggs on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce

Teri Chicken Kimchee Fried Rice

$11.95

Chopped teri chicken sautéed in fried rice and kimchee, topped with two eggs

Adobo Fried Rice

$11.95

Pork adobo tossed in fried rice, topped with two eggs and lomi tomato

Bacon Benedict

$12.95

OMELETS

Choice of Starch: white rice, fried rice 2.75, country potatoes, English muffin, or wheat toast

Westside Omelet

$11.95

Portuguese sausage, bacon, pork sausage, mushrooms, and American cheese

Garlic Shrimp Omelet

$13.95

Sautéed shrimp in garlic butter, tomatoes and onions

Luau Omelet

$11.95

Kalua pork and spinach folded in three eggs, topped with lomi tomato

Veggie Omelet

$11.95

Onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers, spinach, broccoli and Swiss cheese

PANCAKES

Walk through the Country

$11.95

A perfect trio of bananas foster French toast, lilikoi pancakes, and strawberry waffles

Bananas Foster French Toast

$10.95

Bananas sautéed in buttery caramel sauce, drizzled over French toast and topped with whip cream

Banana Macadamia Nut Pancakes

$11.95

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.95

Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.95

Cinnamon French Toast

$8.95

Waffles

$8.95

Papaya Fruit Bowl

$9.95

Short Stack

$7.95

Ube Pancakes

$11.95

Banana Pancakes

$9.95

SIDES

SD Fried Rice

$3.95

SD Potatoes

$3.95

SD Kim Chee

$3.95

SD Pickled Onions

$3.95

SD Biscuit

$3.95

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.25

SD Breakfast meat

$6.25

SD Lomi

$3.95

SD Toast

$2.95

SD avocado

$3.00

SD Gravy

$3.95

SD Country Gravy

$3.95

SD Egg

$1.95

SD Hollandaise

$2.00

SD Fries

$7.25

SD Tater tots

$7.25

SD Mac salad

$2.75

SD Toss salad

$6.95

SD Papaya

$7.25

SD White Rice

$2.75

SD English muffin

$2.95

SD hamburger patty

$8.95

SD Adobo

$8.95

SD Garlic chx

$7.95

SD Hibachi chx (1pc)

$7.95

SD Kalbi (1pc)

$8.95

SD Banana foster

$2.95

SD Strawberry

$2.95

SD Lilikoi

$1.95

ADD Shrimp

$3.00

SD Bananas

$2.00

ADD Banana

$2.00

ADD Choc chips

$2.00

ADD Banana Macnut

$2.25

PUPUS

All entrees and sandwiches come with 1 choice of mac salad, toss salad, fries, or onion rings 1.50

Crab Cakes

$10.95

Garlic Shrimp & Mushrooms

$13.95

Shrimp and mushrooms sautéed in garlic butter

No Aku Birds

$11.95

Spicy ahi poke on a bed of rice topped with pineapple salsa & wonton chips

Kalua Pork Tater Tot Nachos

$9.95

Tater tots loaded with cheese, kalua pork, pineapple salsa and sour cream

Furikake Garlic Fries

$6.95

Loaded Fries

$7.95

Fries loaded with homemade gravy, bacon bits, and cheese

Onion Rings

$7.95

LUNCH

All entrees and sandwiches come with 1 choice of mac salad, toss salad, fries, or onion rings 1.50

Kalbi Ribs

$16.95

Grilled marinated short ribs, served with choice of starch and side

Hamburger Steak

$13.95

Homemade hamburger patty smothered in gravy, topped with caramelized onions and sautéed mushrooms

Garlic Fried Chicken

$11.95

Deep fried marinated chicken, served with choice of starch and side

Ma’ili Point Special

$14.95

Fried saimin accompanied with kalbi and hibachi chicken

Hibachi Chicken

$11.95

Grilled marinated chicken, served with choice of starch and side

Garlic Mushroom Pork Chops

$12.95

Grilled pork chops topped with garlic butter sautéed mushrooms

Fried Noodles & Garlic Chicken

$13.95

Fried noodles with garlic chicken and choice of side

Fish Tacos

$14.95

Furikake Ahi

$16.95

SANDWICHES

All entrees and sandwiches come with 1 choice of mac salad, toss salad, fries, or onion rings 1.50

Ono Burger

$13.95

Homemade hamburger patty on a brioche bun with Swiss cheese and an onion ring drizzled with BBQ sauce

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$13.95

Homemade hamburger patty on a brioche bun with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions

Mushroom & Onion Burger

$13.95

Homemade hamburger patty topped with Swiss cheese, mushrooms & caramelized onions

Veggie Sandwich

$11.95

Avocado, sprouts, tomatoes, cucumbers and Swiss cheese on wheat toast with a pesto aioli

SALAD

Ahi Poke Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens topped with ahi poke and wonton chips with oriental dressing

DRINKS

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Powerade

$2.95

Fruit punch

$2.95

Green tea

$2.95

Ice Tea

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

POG

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Hot Cocoa

$2.95

Large Togo Drink

$2.25

Small Togo Drink

$1.75

BREAKFAST

Sunrise Smoothie

$7.95

Splash of OJ, spinach, strawberries, bananas & pineapple

Avo Toast

$9.95

Avocado fanned on toasted whole wheat bread topped with two eggs any style

Nutella Toast

$7.95

Whole wheat toast covered with Nutella and topped with strawberries, bananas & honey

Lox & Bagel

$13.95

Bagel covered with cream cheese and topped with smoked salmon, spinach, red onions & capers

Veggie Bennie

$12.95

Tomato,spinach, & mushrooms sautéed on an English muffin with poached eggs

Garden Omelette

$12.95

Fresh spinach, broccoli, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes & onions in egg whites

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$14.95

Smoked salmon & avocado on a grilled English muffin with hollandaise topped with capers

Papaya with Fruit

$8.95

SANDWICHES

Tomato Mozzarella

$10.95

Tomato Mozzarella 10.95 Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes & spinach with a sun-dried tomato pesto spread on a ciabatta bread drizzled with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette

Avocado Flatbread

$11.95

Avocado, red bell, shredded mozzarella & grilled chicken breast

Chicken Artichoke Flatbread

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast with artichoke hearts & mozzarella cheese

ACAI BOWLS & SMOOTHIES

Sml Acai bowl

$11.95

Lrg Acai bowl

$13.95

Sunrise smoothie

$7.95

Acai smoothie

$8.95

Pitaya Smoothie

$8.95

Peanut Butter smoothie

$8.95

Sml Dragon bowl

$11.95

Lrg Dragon bowl

$13.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come on down to the Westside, the best side, our side, Countryside Cafe! Bring your friends & family for a beachside brunch, where there is always good food and good people.

87-070 Farrington Highway, Maili, HI 96792

