Barbeque
Sandwiches
American

County Club

1,048 Reviews

$$

555 Jefferson St

Lexington, KY 40508

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

County Club is a restaurant in Lexington, Kentucky committed to exploring and expanding the American tradition of smoking meats using hardwoods and low temperatures. It examines barbecue classics by utilizing responsibly raised Kentucky cow, hog, sheep, goat, and chicken while applying flavor traditions from around the world.

Location

555 Jefferson St, Lexington, KY 40508

