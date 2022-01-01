County Grill & Smokehouse - YORKTOWN
2,057 Reviews
$$
1215 George Washington Memorial Hwy
Yorktown, VA 23693
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Family Meals
Smoked Rib Kit
St. Louis Style Ribs with Choice of Two Sides & Cornbread Muffins
Texas Trio
Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket, & Smoked Sausage. Choice of Two Sides with Cornbread Muffins & BBQ Sauce
BBQ Sandwich Kit
Pulled Pork, Buns, Choice of Two Sides, Cornbread Muffins & BBQ Sauce
Pork Chop Kit
BBQ Meatloaf, Family Recipe, Roasted & Glazed, Choice of Two Sides & Cornbread Muffins
Easter Dinner Package
Fried Chick Family
Starters
BBQ Shrimp
Bacon wrapped & stuffed with Gouda
Chicken Quesadilla
Brisket Quesadilla
Potato Boats
Loaded with brisket chili, bacon, cheese, onions & sour cream
Battlefield Nachos
Pulled pork or chicken, cheese sauce, pico, jalapenos & sour cream
Beer Battered O Rings
Egg Roll
Good & Green Salads
Chopped Cobb
BBQ Shrimp skewer, avocado, crumbled bacon, bleu cheese, chopped egg & veggies
County Grill Salad
Brisket, grilled chicken, bacon, mixed greens, veggies, apples & crumbled bleu cheese
Caesar - Brisket
Smoked brisket tossed with crisp romaine, shredded parmesan, cracked pepper & seasoned croutons
Smokehouse Caesar - Chicken
Grilled chicken tossed with crisp romaine, shredded parmesan, cracked pepper & seasoned croutons
Salad on Fire - Chicken
Blackened chicken with fried jalapenos, salsa, and feta over chopped greens with chipotle honey dressing & spicy ranch
Salad on Fire - Tuna
Blackened tuna with fried jalapenos, salsa & feta over chopped greens with chipotle honey dressing & spicy ranch
Chicken Salad
Greens with featured fruit, cheese, nuts & grilled chicken breast
House Salad
Crisp greens, crumbled feta, sliced onion, tomato & croutons
Smokin' Wings
Meats by the LB
Meat Platters
Pork Shoulder Platter
Rubbed, Smoked & Hand Pulled
Ribeye Steak
12 oz. aged ribeye & cut to order
BBQ Shrimp Dinner
2 skewers of bacon wrapped and Gouda stuffed shrimp
Beef Brisket Platter
Aged, Smoked & Sliced
Pit Grilled Tuna
Grilled or Blackened
Pork Chop Dinner
Cut to order, fried or grilled
BBQ Meatloaf
Family recipe, slow roasted & BBQ glazed
House Glaze 1/2 Chicken
Combos
Ribs
BBQ & Buns Sandwiches
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Aged and Smoked for 15 Hours, Sliced to Order
Single Cheeseburger
Grilled Onions, American Cheese, Mustard & House Pickles
The Pit Master
Pulled Pork & Beef Brisket, Topped with Slaw
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Slow smoked pulled chicken in our homemade sauce
Smokehouse Rueben
Smoked corn beef brisket on toasted rye with sauer kraut, 1000 island dressing & swiss cheese.
County Grill Burger
Bacon, grilled mushrooms,cheddar cheese,and fried onions with chipotle mayo.
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sand
Scratch Sides
Side French Fries
Side Warm Potato Salad
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Collard Greens
Side BBQ Beans
Side Sweet Cole Slaw
Side Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Side Mixed Veggies
Zucchini & squash medley serving for 2
Side House Salad
Side Caesar
Pint BBQ Baked Beans
Quart BBQ Baked Beans
Pint Sweet Cole Slaw
Quart Sweet Cole Slaw
Quart Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Pint Warm Potato Salad
Quart Warm Potato Salad
Pint Collard Greens
Quart Collard Greens
Pint Veggies
Quart Veggies
Pint Mac & Cheese
Quart Mac & Cheese
Dozen Cornbread Muffins
with Honey Butter
1/2 Dozen Cornbread Muffins
Fried Okra
Beer Battered O Rings
Dozen Ham Biscuits
Green Beans
Pint Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Dessert
Big Banana Pudding
A family serving of a house favorite for over 20 years
Baby Banana Pudding
Single serving of a house favorite for over 20 years and counting!
Bread Pudding
Drizzled with butter-rum sauce
Slice Key Lime Pie
Larry's Sweet & Tart Key Lime Pie
Whole Key Lime Pie
Larry's Sweet & Tart Key Lime Pie for the whole family.
Chocolate Chip Cooke Sundae
Fresh baked with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, & whipped cream
Sauces & Dressings
BBQ Sauce Bottle
Add on a bottle of one of our house-made BBQ sauces: Memphis, East Carolina, Savannah, Southwest Texas or Lexington
BBQ Sauce Side
Add on a side of one of our house-made BBQ sauces: Memphis, East Carolina, Savannah, Southwest Texas or Lexington
Extra Dressings
Extra Wing Sauces
Glass Sauce Bottle
Beverages
Silverware
Adult Beverage
Prickly Pear Marg
Must include a meal for every 2 cocktails purchased. Must limit 4 cocktails per takeout sale. Restaurant reserves the right to refuse service if more than 4 cocktails are purchased.
Rum Runner
Must include a meal for every 2 cocktails purchased. Must limit 4 cocktails per takeout sale. Restaurant reserves the right to refuse service if more than 4 cocktails are purchased.
Sangria
Must include a meal for every 2 cocktails purchased. Must limit 4 cocktails per takeout sale. Restaurant reserves the right to refuse service if more than 4 cocktails are purchased.
Peach Mule
Must include a meal for every 2 cocktails purchased. Must limit 4 cocktails per takeout sale. Restaurant reserves the right to refuse service if more than 4 cocktails are purchased.
Kids
Kid's BBQ Sandwich
Kid sized Pulled Pork Sandwich with fries & applesauce
Kid's Chicken Strip
3 fried chicken strips with fries & applesauce
Kid's Hotdog
Served with fries & applesauce
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Made with American cheese, served with fries & applesauce
Kid's Cheeseburger
Single cheeseburger with fries & applesauce
Kid's Hamburger
Single hamburger with fries & applesauce
Apparel
Pork Rub T-Shirt Small
Beer Taster T-Shirt Small
We Smoke T-Shirt Small
Blue Flag T-Shirt Small
Beer Taster Tank Top Small
Black W White Logo T-Shirt Small
Peace Sign T-Shirt Small
Tie Dye T-Shirt Small
Black Long Sleeve T-Shirt Small
Green Long Sleeve T-Shirt Small
Pork Rub T-Shirt Med
Beer Taster T-Shirt Med
We Smoke T-Shirt Med
Blue Flag T-Shirt Med
Beer Taster Tank Med
Black W White Logo T-Shirt Med
Peace Sign T-Shirt Med
Tie Dye T-Shirt Med
Black Long Sleeve T-Shirt Med
Green Long Sleeve T-Shirt Med
Pork Rub T-Shirt Large
Beer Taster T-Shirt Large
We Smoke T-Shirt Large
Blue Flag T-Shirt Large
Beer Taster Tank Large
Black W White Logo T-Shirt Large
Peace Sign T-Shirt Large
Tie Dye T-Shirt Large
Black Long Sleeve T-Shirt Large
Green Long Sleeve T-Shirt Large
Muffin Tshirt Large
Pork Rub T-Shirt XLarge
Beer Taster T-Shirt XLarge
We Smoke T-Shirt XLarge
Blue Flag T-Shirt XLarge
Beer Taster Tank XLarge
Black W White Logo T-Shirt XLarge
Peace Sign T-Shirt XLarge
Tie Dye T-Shirt XLarge
Black Long Sleeve T-Shirt XLarge
Green Long Sleeve T-Shirt XLarge
Pork Rub T-Shirt XXLarge
Beer Taster T-Shirt XXLarge
We Smoke T-Shirt XXLarge
Blue Flag T-Shirt XXLarge
Black W White Logo T-Shirt XXLarge
Peace Sign T-Shirt XXLarge
Tie Dye T-Shirt XXLarge
Black Long Sleeve T-Shirt XXLarge
Green Long Sleeve T-Shirt XXLarge
Pork Rub
Beer Taster
We Smoke
Blue Flag
Pork Rub
Beer Taster
We Smoke
Glassware
Accesories
Family Meals
Smoked Rib Kit
St. Louis Style Ribs with Choice of Two Sides & Cornbread Muffins
Texas Trio
Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket, & Smoked Sausage. Choice of Two Sides with Cornbread Muffins & BBQ Sauce
BBQ Sandwich Kit
Pulled Pork, Buns, Choice of Two Sides, Cornbread Muffins & BBQ Sauce
Pork Chop Kit
BBQ Meatloaf, Family Recipe, Roasted & Glazed, Choice of Two Sides & Cornbread Muffins
Easter Dinner Package
Fried Chick Family
Starters
BBQ Shrimp
Bacon wrapped & stuffed with Gouda
Chicken Quesadilla
Brisket Quesadilla
Potato Boats
Loaded with brisket chili, bacon, cheese, onions & sour cream
Battlefield Nachos
Pulled pork or chicken, cheese sauce, pico, jalapenos & sour cream
Beer Battered O Rings
Egg Roll
Good & Green Salads
Chopped Cobb
BBQ Shrimp skewer, avocado, crumbled bacon, bleu cheese, chopped egg & veggies
County Grill Salad
Brisket, grilled chicken, bacon, mixed greens, veggies, apples & crumbled bleu cheese
Caesar - Brisket
Smoked brisket tossed with crisp romaine, shredded parmesan, cracked pepper & seasoned croutons
Smokehouse Caesar - Chicken
Grilled chicken tossed with crisp romaine, shredded parmesan, cracked pepper & seasoned croutons
Salad on Fire - Chicken
Blackened chicken with fried jalapenos, salsa, and feta over chopped greens with chipotle honey dressing & spicy ranch
Salad on Fire - Tuna
Blackened tuna with fried jalapenos, salsa & feta over chopped greens with chipotle honey dressing & spicy ranch
Chicken Salad
Greens with featured fruit, cheese, nuts & grilled chicken breast
House Salad
Crisp greens, crumbled feta, sliced onion, tomato & croutons
Smokin' Wings
Meats by the LB
Meat Platters
Pork Shoulder Platter
Rubbed, Smoked & Hand Pulled
Ribeye Steak
12 oz. aged ribeye & cut to order
BBQ Shrimp Dinner
2 skewers of bacon wrapped and Gouda stuffed shrimp
Beef Brisket Platter
Aged, Smoked & Sliced
Pit Grilled Tuna
Grilled or Blackened
Pork Chop Dinner
Cut to order, fried or grilled
BBQ Meatloaf
Family recipe, slow roasted & BBQ glazed
House Glaze 1/2 Chicken
Combos
Ribs
BBQ & Buns Sandwiches
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Aged and Smoked for 15 Hours, Sliced to Order
Single Cheeseburger
Grilled Onions, American Cheese, Mustard & House Pickles
The Pit Master
Pulled Pork & Beef Brisket, Topped with Slaw
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Slow smoked pulled chicken in our homemade sauce
Smokehouse Rueben
Smoked corn beef brisket on toasted rye with sauer kraut, 1000 island dressing & swiss cheese.
County Grill Burger
Bacon, grilled mushrooms,cheddar cheese,and fried onions with chipotle mayo.
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sand
Scratch Sides
Side French Fries
Side Warm Potato Salad
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Collard Greens
Side BBQ Beans
Side Sweet Cole Slaw
Side Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Side Mixed Veggies
Zucchini & squash medley serving for 2
Side House Salad
Side Caesar
Pint BBQ Baked Beans
Quart BBQ Baked Beans
Pint Sweet Cole Slaw
Quart Sweet Cole Slaw
Quart Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Pint Warm Potato Salad
Quart Warm Potato Salad
Pint Collard Greens
Quart Collard Greens
Pint Veggies
Quart Veggies
Pint Mac & Cheese
Quart Mac & Cheese
Dozen Cornbread Muffins
with Honey Butter
1/2 Dozen Cornbread Muffins
Fried Okra
Beer Battered O Rings
Dozen Ham Biscuits
Green Beans
Pint Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Dessert
Big Banana Pudding
A family serving of a house favorite for over 20 years
Baby Banana Pudding
Single serving of a house favorite for over 20 years and counting!
Bread Pudding
Drizzled with butter-rum sauce
Slice Key Lime Pie
Larry's Sweet & Tart Key Lime Pie
Whole Key Lime Pie
Larry's Sweet & Tart Key Lime Pie for the whole family.
Chocolate Chip Cooke Sundae
Fresh baked with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, & whipped cream
Sauces & Dressings
BBQ Sauce Bottle
Add on a bottle of one of our house-made BBQ sauces: Memphis, East Carolina, Savannah, Southwest Texas or Lexington
BBQ Sauce Side
Add on a side of one of our house-made BBQ sauces: Memphis, East Carolina, Savannah, Southwest Texas or Lexington
Extra Dressings
Extra Wing Sauces
Glass Sauce Bottle
Beverages
Silverware
Adult Beverage
Prickly Pear Marg
Must include a meal for every 2 cocktails purchased. Must limit 4 cocktails per takeout sale. Restaurant reserves the right to refuse service if more than 4 cocktails are purchased.
Rum Runner
Must include a meal for every 2 cocktails purchased. Must limit 4 cocktails per takeout sale. Restaurant reserves the right to refuse service if more than 4 cocktails are purchased.
Sangria
Must include a meal for every 2 cocktails purchased. Must limit 4 cocktails per takeout sale. Restaurant reserves the right to refuse service if more than 4 cocktails are purchased.
Peach Mule
Must include a meal for every 2 cocktails purchased. Must limit 4 cocktails per takeout sale. Restaurant reserves the right to refuse service if more than 4 cocktails are purchased.
Kids
Kid's BBQ Sandwich
Kid sized Pulled Pork Sandwich with fries & applesauce
Kid's Chicken Strip
3 fried chicken strips with fries & applesauce
Kid's Hotdog
Served with fries & applesauce
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Made with American cheese, served with fries & applesauce
Kid's Cheeseburger
Single cheeseburger with fries & applesauce
Kid's Hamburger
Single hamburger with fries & applesauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Peace, Love, & BBQ
1215 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Yorktown, VA 23693