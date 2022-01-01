Restaurant header imageView gallery

County Grill & Smokehouse - YORKTOWN

2,057 Reviews

$$

1215 George Washington Memorial Hwy

Yorktown, VA 23693

Pick 2 Combo
1/2 Dozen Cornbread Muffins
Pulled Pork Sand

Family Meals

Feeds a family of 4

Smoked Rib Kit

$56.00

St. Louis Style Ribs with Choice of Two Sides & Cornbread Muffins

Texas Trio

$59.00

Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket, & Smoked Sausage. Choice of Two Sides with Cornbread Muffins & BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sandwich Kit

$38.00

Pulled Pork, Buns, Choice of Two Sides, Cornbread Muffins & BBQ Sauce

Pork Chop Kit

$42.00Out of stock

BBQ Meatloaf, Family Recipe, Roasted & Glazed, Choice of Two Sides & Cornbread Muffins

Easter Dinner Package

$99.00Out of stock

Fried Chick Family

$24.00Out of stock

Starters

BBQ Shrimp

$13.00

Bacon wrapped & stuffed with Gouda

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Brisket Quesadilla

$15.00

Potato Boats

$9.00

Loaded with brisket chili, bacon, cheese, onions & sour cream

Battlefield Nachos

$11.00

Pulled pork or chicken, cheese sauce, pico, jalapenos & sour cream

Beer Battered O Rings

$5.99

Egg Roll

$10.00

Good & Green Salads

Chopped Cobb

$15.00

BBQ Shrimp skewer, avocado, crumbled bacon, bleu cheese, chopped egg & veggies

County Grill Salad

$14.00

Brisket, grilled chicken, bacon, mixed greens, veggies, apples & crumbled bleu cheese

Caesar - Brisket

$15.00

Smoked brisket tossed with crisp romaine, shredded parmesan, cracked pepper & seasoned croutons

Smokehouse Caesar - Chicken

$12.00

Grilled chicken tossed with crisp romaine, shredded parmesan, cracked pepper & seasoned croutons

Salad on Fire - Chicken

$13.00

Blackened chicken with fried jalapenos, salsa, and feta over chopped greens with chipotle honey dressing & spicy ranch

Salad on Fire - Tuna

$13.00

Blackened tuna with fried jalapenos, salsa & feta over chopped greens with chipotle honey dressing & spicy ranch

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Greens with featured fruit, cheese, nuts & grilled chicken breast

House Salad

$9.00

Crisp greens, crumbled feta, sliced onion, tomato & croutons

Smokin' Wings

5 Wings

$9.00

5 of our Famous Smoked Wings Tossed in House Made Sauce with Celery & Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese

10 Wings

$17.00

10 of our Famous Smoked Wings Tossed in House Made Sauce with Celery & Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese

15 Wings

$25.00

20 Wings

$32.00

Kick Off Sampler

$16.99

Meats by the LB

1 lb. Pulled Pork

$14.00

Rubbed, Smoked & Hand-pulled

1 lb. Smoked Sausage

$14.00

Country-Roped Sausage Smoked & Glazed

Single Sandwich Bun

$0.58

1 Lb Smoked Brisket

$28.00

Meat Platters

Pork Shoulder Platter

$16.00

Rubbed, Smoked & Hand Pulled

Ribeye Steak

$24.00

12 oz. aged ribeye & cut to order

BBQ Shrimp Dinner

$19.00

2 skewers of bacon wrapped and Gouda stuffed shrimp

Beef Brisket Platter

$20.00

Aged, Smoked & Sliced

Pit Grilled Tuna

$16.00

Grilled or Blackened

Pork Chop Dinner

$15.00

Cut to order, fried or grilled

BBQ Meatloaf

$14.00

Family recipe, slow roasted & BBQ glazed

House Glaze 1/2 Chicken

$15.00Out of stock

Combos

Pick 2 Combo

$26.00

Pick 3 Combo

$30.00

Choice of 3: Pork Shoulder, Smoked Wings, St. Louis Ribs, Beef Brisket, Pulled Chicken, Smoked Sausage, or Savannah Glazed 1/2 Chicken. Served with your choice of two sides.

Ribs

Half Rack St. Louis Ribs

$18.00Out of stock

Full Rack St Louis

$27.00Out of stock

Half Rack Babyback

$19.00Out of stock

Full Rack Babybacks

$28.00Out of stock

BBQ & Buns Sandwiches

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Aged and Smoked for 15 Hours, Sliced to Order

Single Cheeseburger

$11.00

Grilled Onions, American Cheese, Mustard & House Pickles

The Pit Master

$16.00

Pulled Pork & Beef Brisket, Topped with Slaw

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Slow smoked pulled chicken in our homemade sauce

Smokehouse Rueben

$15.00Out of stock

Smoked corn beef brisket on toasted rye with sauer kraut, 1000 island dressing & swiss cheese.

County Grill Burger

$14.00

Bacon, grilled mushrooms,cheddar cheese,and fried onions with chipotle mayo.

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sand

$13.00

Scratch Sides

Side French Fries

$3.25

Side Warm Potato Salad

$3.25

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Collard Greens

$3.25

Side BBQ Beans

$3.25

Side Sweet Cole Slaw

$3.25

Side Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.25

Side Mixed Veggies

$3.25

Zucchini & squash medley serving for 2

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Pint BBQ Baked Beans

$6.00

Quart BBQ Baked Beans

$10.00

Pint Sweet Cole Slaw

$6.00

Quart Sweet Cole Slaw

$10.00

Quart Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$12.00

Pint Warm Potato Salad

$6.00

Quart Warm Potato Salad

$11.00

Pint Collard Greens

$7.00

Quart Collard Greens

$12.00

Pint Veggies

$7.00

Quart Veggies

$12.00

Pint Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Quart Mac & Cheese

$12.50

Dozen Cornbread Muffins

$10.00

with Honey Butter

1/2 Dozen Cornbread Muffins

$5.00

Fried Okra

$3.25Out of stock

Beer Battered O Rings

$4.00

Dozen Ham Biscuits

$42.00Out of stock

Green Beans

$3.25Out of stock

Pint Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$7.00Out of stock

Dessert

Big Banana Pudding

$11.00

A family serving of a house favorite for over 20 years

Baby Banana Pudding

$8.00

Single serving of a house favorite for over 20 years and counting!

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Drizzled with butter-rum sauce

Slice Key Lime Pie

$5.00

Larry's Sweet & Tart Key Lime Pie

Whole Key Lime Pie

$14.00

Larry's Sweet & Tart Key Lime Pie for the whole family.

Chocolate Chip Cooke Sundae

$7.00

Fresh baked with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, & whipped cream

Sauces & Dressings

BBQ Sauce Bottle

$7.00

Add on a bottle of one of our house-made BBQ sauces: Memphis, East Carolina, Savannah, Southwest Texas or Lexington

BBQ Sauce Side

$0.50

Add on a side of one of our house-made BBQ sauces: Memphis, East Carolina, Savannah, Southwest Texas or Lexington

Extra Dressings

$0.50

Extra Wing Sauces

$0.50

Glass Sauce Bottle

$9.00

Beverages

1 Gal Beverage

$7.00

1/2 Gal Beverage

$4.00Out of stock

16 oz Fountain Pepsi Products / Tea

$3.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.00

Silverware

Silverware

Adult Beverage

Maxium of four cocktails for each delivery or takeout sale. Each order or delivery must include a meal for every two cocktails purchased.

Prickly Pear Marg

$8.00

Must include a meal for every 2 cocktails purchased. Must limit 4 cocktails per takeout sale. Restaurant reserves the right to refuse service if more than 4 cocktails are purchased.

Rum Runner

$12.00

Must include a meal for every 2 cocktails purchased. Must limit 4 cocktails per takeout sale. Restaurant reserves the right to refuse service if more than 4 cocktails are purchased.

Sangria

$7.00

Must include a meal for every 2 cocktails purchased. Must limit 4 cocktails per takeout sale. Restaurant reserves the right to refuse service if more than 4 cocktails are purchased.

Peach Mule

$7.00

Must include a meal for every 2 cocktails purchased. Must limit 4 cocktails per takeout sale. Restaurant reserves the right to refuse service if more than 4 cocktails are purchased.

Kids

All kids orders include applesauce & french fries

Kid's BBQ Sandwich

$6.99

Kid sized Pulled Pork Sandwich with fries & applesauce

Kid's Chicken Strip

$6.99

3 fried chicken strips with fries & applesauce

Kid's Hotdog

$6.99

Served with fries & applesauce

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Made with American cheese, served with fries & applesauce

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.99

Single cheeseburger with fries & applesauce

Kid's Hamburger

$6.99

Single hamburger with fries & applesauce

Mimosa Flights

Mimosa Flight (4 Mimosas)

$12.00

Mimosa and Beer Flight (2 Beers 2 Mimosas)

$10.00

Apparel

Pork Rub T-Shirt Small

$22.00Out of stock

Beer Taster T-Shirt Small

$22.00

We Smoke T-Shirt Small

$22.00

Blue Flag T-Shirt Small

$22.00

Beer Taster Tank Top Small

$22.00Out of stock

Black W White Logo T-Shirt Small

$22.00

Peace Sign T-Shirt Small

$22.00

Tie Dye T-Shirt Small

$24.00

Black Long Sleeve T-Shirt Small

$27.00Out of stock

Green Long Sleeve T-Shirt Small

$27.00Out of stock

Pork Rub T-Shirt Med

$22.00Out of stock

Beer Taster T-Shirt Med

$22.00

We Smoke T-Shirt Med

$22.00

Blue Flag T-Shirt Med

$22.00

Beer Taster Tank Med

$22.00

Black W White Logo T-Shirt Med

$22.00Out of stock

Peace Sign T-Shirt Med

$22.00Out of stock

Tie Dye T-Shirt Med

$24.00Out of stock

Black Long Sleeve T-Shirt Med

$27.00Out of stock

Green Long Sleeve T-Shirt Med

$27.00Out of stock

Pork Rub T-Shirt Large

$22.00Out of stock

Beer Taster T-Shirt Large

$22.00Out of stock

We Smoke T-Shirt Large

$22.00

Blue Flag T-Shirt Large

$22.00

Beer Taster Tank Large

$22.00

Black W White Logo T-Shirt Large

$22.00Out of stock

Peace Sign T-Shirt Large

$22.00

Tie Dye T-Shirt Large

$24.00

Black Long Sleeve T-Shirt Large

$27.00

Green Long Sleeve T-Shirt Large

$27.00

Muffin Tshirt Large

$22.00

Pork Rub T-Shirt XLarge

$22.00Out of stock

Beer Taster T-Shirt XLarge

$22.00

We Smoke T-Shirt XLarge

$22.00

Blue Flag T-Shirt XLarge

$22.00

Beer Taster Tank XLarge

$22.00

Black W White Logo T-Shirt XLarge

$22.00

Peace Sign T-Shirt XLarge

$22.00

Tie Dye T-Shirt XLarge

$24.00

Black Long Sleeve T-Shirt XLarge

$27.00

Green Long Sleeve T-Shirt XLarge

$27.00

Pork Rub T-Shirt XXLarge

$22.00Out of stock

Beer Taster T-Shirt XXLarge

$22.00

We Smoke T-Shirt XXLarge

$22.00

Blue Flag T-Shirt XXLarge

$22.00

Black W White Logo T-Shirt XXLarge

$22.00

Peace Sign T-Shirt XXLarge

$22.00

Tie Dye T-Shirt XXLarge

$24.00

Black Long Sleeve T-Shirt XXLarge

$27.00

Green Long Sleeve T-Shirt XXLarge

$27.00

Pork Rub

$22.00Out of stock

Beer Taster

$22.00

We Smoke

$22.00

Blue Flag

$22.00

Pork Rub

$22.00

Beer Taster

$22.00

We Smoke

$22.00

Glassware

64 oz stainless

$33.00

64 Oz Growler

$9.00

32oz Growler

$7.00

1 Pig Wine Glass

$10.00

2 Pig Wine Glasses

$16.00

Accesories

Sticker Bull

$4.00

Sticker Beer Taster

$4.00

Pork Rub Koozie

$5.00

Beer Taster Koozie

$5.00

Purple Koozie

$5.00

Flag Koozie

$5.00

Slim Flag Koozie

Beer Iron On Patch

$5.00

Black Iron On Patch

$5.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Peace, Love, & BBQ

1215 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Yorktown, VA 23693

