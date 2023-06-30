The County Line Albuquerque imageView gallery
Barbeque
Caterers

The County Line Albuquerque

9600 Tramway Blvd N.E.

Albuquerque, NM 87122

GRILL / BURGERS

Grill

*** Full (2) Veggie K-Bob

$17.99

*** Grill Chicken 6oz.

$14.99

*** Grill Chicken 12oz.

$17.99

*** Salmon 6oz.

$16.99

*** Salmon 12oz.

$22.99

*** Ribeye

$29.99

*** 8oz Beef Kabob Special

$27.99Out of stock

NY Striploin

$29.99Out of stock

Burgers

*** Burger

$11.99

**** Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

*** ADD Double Meat Burger

$3.99

*** Green Chile Chz Burger

$14.59

*** Bacon Grn Chile Chz Burger

$15.86

*** ADD 6 oz chx breast

$5.99

*** Grn Chile Chx Chicken Sandwhich

$13.59

SALAD / SAND. / SPUD

Salads

Side Salad

$6.99

Dinner Salad

$10.99

Turkey Salad - Lg.

$15.99

Turkey Salad - Sm.

$11.99

*** Chick Br. Salad-Lg.

$15.99

*** Chick Br. Salad-Sm.

$11.99

*** Salmon Salad-Lg.

$17.99

*** Salmon Salad-Sm.

$13.99

Sandwiches and Tacos

Brisket Tacos

$14.99

Sandwich

$13.99

Brisket Sandwich

$14.99

CINCO SPECIAL Chile Chicken Tacos

$15.99

SHA Sandwich Special

$10.99

Spuds / Soups

Baker

$7.99

Stuffed Baker

$13.99

Gr. Chile Stew - Cup

$5.29

Gr. Chile Stew - Bowl

$7.49

Brisket Stuffed Baker

$14.99

FROZEN / DRY GOODS

Meats/Fish

Ribeye - 12 oz

$16.00

Beef Tenderloin - 5 oz

$10.00

Sirloin - 12 oz

$11.00

Salmon - 6 oz

$7.00

Catfish

$4.50+

Chicken Wings

$2.50+

Chicken Breast - 6 oz

$1.50

Chicken Breast - Pound

$4.00

Pork Loin

$2.50+

Prime Rib

$6.00+

Pulled Pork

$3.50+

Turkey

$3.00+

Whole Chicken

$10.00

Whole, Uncooked Brisket

$3.50+

Whole, Smoked Brisket

$6.75+

Pork Ribs

$4.00

Beef Ribs

$5.00

Sausage

$2.25+

Dry Goods

Brown Sugar - 4 pounds

$8.00

Flour - 4 pounds

$6.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 1:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9600 Tramway Blvd N.E., Albuquerque, NM 87122

Directions

