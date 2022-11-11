Restaurant header imageView gallery

County Line Bar & Grill 48 US Highway 22

review star

No reviews yet

48 US Highway 22

Mount Union, PA 17066

Popular Items

Traditional Wings
Double Bacon Cheese Burger
Kids Chicken Tenders

APPETIZERS

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$7.95

Buffalo Chips

$6.95

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.95

Fried Pickle Spears

$7.95

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls

$8.95

House Made Queso & Chips

$11.95

Loaded Fries

$12.95

Loaded Nachos

$11.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

Old Bay Fries & Beer Cheese

$7.95

Onion Straws

$6.95

Pretzel Bites

$7.95

SALADS

Chef Salad

$11.95

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.95
Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.95

$13.95

Hot Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.95

Steak Salad

$13.95

Taco Salad

$12.95

WINGS

Traditional Wings

$14.95+

Boneless Wings

$7.95+

BURGERS

Double Bacon Cheese Burger

$16.95

Western Burger

$12.95

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.95

Cheeseburger

$10.95

Hamburger

$10.95

Huevo Bacon Burger

$12.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.95

HOT SUBS

Cheese Steak

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.95

Hot Buffalo Chicken Sub

$11.95

Pepper Steak

$11.95

HAND-HELDS

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

BLT

$9.95

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$10.95
Colossal Fish Sandwich

$10.95

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Ham Club

$12.95

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.95
Reuben

$13.95

$13.95

Turkey Club

$12.95

WRAPS

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.95

Hot Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Surf & Turf Wrap

$11.95

CHICKEN & FISH

Beer Battered Haddock

$11.95

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

KIDS CORNER

Kids Cheese Burger

$5.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Hamburger

$5.95

SIDES

Beer Cheese 2oz Side

$1.00

Side Salad

$4.00

WATER

20oz Aquafina Water

$1.50

SODA

Pepsi 20oz Bottle

$2.75

$2.75
Diet Pepsi 20oz Bottle

$2.75

$2.75
Sierra Mist 20oz Bottle

$2.75

$2.75
Mountain Dew 20oz Bottle

$2.75

$2.75
Root Beer 20oz Bottle

$2.75

$2.75

LEMONADE

Blackberry Lemonade

$2.95

Blueberry Lemonade

$2.95

Plain Lemonade

$2.50

Mango Lemonade

$2.95

Peach Lemonade

$2.95

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.95

ICED TEA

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Plain Sweet Tea

$2.50

Blackberry Sweet Tea

$2.95

Raspberry Sweet Tea

$2.95

Blueberry Sweet Tea

$2.95

Strawberry Sweet Tea

$2.95

Peach Sweet Tea

$2.95

Mango Sweet Tea

$2.95

MILK

White Milk

$2.50+

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

JUICE

Apple Juice

$2.50+

Cranberry Juice

$2.50+

Orange Juice

$2.50+

Pineapple Juice

$2.50+

RED BULL

Plain Red Bull

$2.95

Coconut Berry Red Bull

$2.95

Tropical Red Bull

$2.95

Blueberry Red Bull

$2.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Quality You Deserve!

Location

48 US Highway 22, Mount Union, PA 17066

