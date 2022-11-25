A map showing the location of County Line CafeView gallery

County Line Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

20677 Lynchburg Highway

Forest, VA 24551

Breakfast

Breakfast Biscuit

$1.00

Breakfast Muffin

$1.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$3.59

Breakfast Plate

$7.59

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.49

French Toast

$3.39

Oatmeal

$2.19

Omelet

$5.49

Omelet - Cheese Only

$3.49

Pancakes

$3.99

Waffle

$3.19

Lunch

Cheeseburger

$5.29+

Hamburger

$4.99+

County Line Club

$6.49

Hot Dog

$2.19

Corn Dog

$2.19

Western

$5.99

Tenderloin Sandwich

$4.99

Cod Fish Sandwich

$6.99

Catfish Sandwich

$6.99

Hot Ham & Cheese

$3.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.29

Chicken Fillet

$5.29

Bologna Burger

$3.49

Pinto Beans - Bowl

$2.39

Grilled Cheese

$2.69

Chicken Tenders

$4.49

Chuckwagon

$5.99

Garden Salad

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.19

Tomato Sandwich

$1.99

Chicken Salad Grilled

$4.89

Cold Sandwich

$3.69

BBQ

$4.99

Club Sandwich

$5.49

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$1.59

Soup w/ Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Chili w/ Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Soup w/ 2 Hotdogs

$6.99

Chili w/ 2 Hotdogs

$6.99

Specials

Baked Spaghetti

$9.99

Boneless Pork Loin

$9.99

Chicken & Dumplings

$9.99

Fried Chicken & Gravy

$9.99

Hamburger Steak

$9.99

Meatloaf

$9.99

Pot Roast

$9.99

Rotisserie Chicken

$9.99

Turkey & Dressing

$9.99

Dinner

Catfish Special

$9.99

Vegetable Plate

Chicken Salad Plate

$4.89

Sides

Bacon

$2.49

Baked Beans

$2.59

Bologna

$2.49

Broccoli & Cheese

$1.99

Butter Beans

$2.19

Cabbage

$2.49

Cheese

$0.30

Chicken Fillet

$5.29

Chicken Salad per lb

$10.99

Chicken Salad - 1/2 lb

$5.50

Chili Beans

$4.99

Chips

$0.50

Coleslaw

$1.99

Cornbread

$1.09

Corn Pudding

$2.49

Country Ham

$2.99

Egg

$0.99

French Fries

$2.99

Fried Apples

$2.99

Fried Potatoes

$3.19

Gravy

$1.25

Green Beans

$2.49

Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Grits

$2.49

Hash Browns

$2.99

Hot Wings (5)

$3.79

Macaroni Salad

$2.49

Mashed Potatoes

$2.79

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.79

Oatmeal

$2.19

Okra

$2.49

Onion Rings

$3.99

Pinto Beans (side)

$1.89

Pinto Beans (bowl)

$2.39

Potato Salad

$2.49

Pork Chop

$2.99

Rice Pudding

$2.49

Sausage

$2.49

Soup (cup)

$2.99

Soup (bowl)

$4.99

Spicy Potato Wedges

$2.99

Stewed Tomatoes

$1.99

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$2.99

Tater Tots

$2.79

Toast

$0.50

Tomatoes

Beverage

Coffee

$1.99+

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.89

Sweet Tea

$1.89

Fountain Drink

$1.89

Bottled Drink

$1.59

Canned Drink

$1.00

Coke - Old Fashioned Bottle

$1.59

Apple Juice

$2.39

Cran-Grape Juice

$2.39

Grape Juice

$2.39

Orange Juice

$2.39

Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.00

Gatorade

$1.99

Dessert

Apple Pie

$2.99

Banana Pudding

$2.99

Brownie Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.99

Cake

$3.49

Carrot Cake

$3.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Chocolate Pie

$2.99

Cobbler

$3.49

Coconut Pie

$2.99

Ice cream

$1.99

Icecream Sandwich

$3.49

Lemon Chess Pie

$2.99

Pecan Pie

$2.99

Pineapple Coconut Cake

$3.99

Rice Pudding

$2.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.99

Watermelon

$1.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

20677 Lynchburg Highway, Forest, VA 24551

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

