The County Line On the Hill

review star

No reviews yet

6500 W Bee Cave Rd

Austin, TX 78746

Appetizers & Drinks

Homemade Bread

Homemade Bread

Homemade Bread made fresh Daily. Worth every penny!

Bar-B-Q Sliders

Bar-B-Q Sliders

$11.99

3 Sliders included with your choice of one of our smokehouse specialty meats. Served with pickles and our legendary bar-b-q sauce.

Pork Rib Appetizer

Pork Rib Appetizer

$14.99

1/2 Rack of our tender pork ribs served with our special pork sauce.

Sausage Appetizer

Sausage Appetizer

$7.99

1/2 Lb of our own special recipe sausage served with County Line's custom bar-b-q sauce on the side

Pepper Jack Cheese Bites

Pepper Jack Cheese Bites

$9.79

Bite size pieces of Monterey Jack, Swiss, and American Cheese blended with Chopped Jalapeno Peppers.

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$7.49

Five deviled eggs just like mom made, but with a Mexican twist. Topped with crispy jalapeno bacon.

Buffalo Bites

Buffalo Bites

$9.79Out of stock

Bite-Sized chicken breast tenderes marinated in our own special Buffalo Sauce, breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with our "Hot 'n' Spicy" sauce and ranch dressing.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.49

6 Crunchy Crispy Spears served with Ranch Dressing.

Grilled Buffalo Wings

Grilled Buffalo Wings

$16.99

Served with ranch and "Hot 'n' Spicy" sauce for dippin'.

Chips/Queso

Chips/Queso

Creamy Cheese with a Little Spice Kick. Yummy! Chips are Included.

Drinks

Drinks

Choose between our many drink options like Sweet Tea, Cokes, Bottled Drinks, Lemonades

Gallon Beverages

Gallon Beverages

Sweet Tea, UnSweet Tea, and Lemonade for the big groups.

BBQ Platters

BBQ Emergency Kit

BBQ Emergency Kit

$16.49

1 Person Per Kit. Brisket, Sausage, Chicken, and Peppered Turkey Breast. Served with 8 oz. Potato Salad, Cole Slaw, and Beans. Plus our complementary bread, pickles, onions, and jalapenos. Want Ribs? Add or Substitute Ribs to your order.

2 Meat Combo

2 Meat Combo

$20.99

Choose between 2 Smokey Meats and 2 Sides.

3 Meat Combo

3 Meat Combo

$23.99

Your choice of 3 Smokey Meats and served with 2 sides.

5 Meat Smoke House

5 Meat Smoke House

$30.99

You get it all - Pork Ribs, Beef Rib, Peppered Turkey, Sausage & Brisket. Served with your choice of 2 sides. No Substitutions Please!

Lean Brisket Platter

$24.99

Smoked Lean Brisket served with your choice of 2 sides.

2nd Cut Brisket Platter

$24.99

Smokey 2nd Cut Brisket (Moist side of the Brisket). Served with 2 sides.

Big Daddy Platter

Big Daddy Platter

$35.99

A Full Rack of Beef Ribs and 2 sides.

Beef Rib Platter

$24.99

Two Legendary Beef Ribs with your choice of 2 sides.

Rib King Plate

$35.99

Half rack of beef ribs and a half a rack of St. Louis pork ribs. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Full Pork Rib Platter

$25.99

1/2 Pork Rib Platter

$17.99

Sausage Platter

$17.99

The County Line Sausage served with your choice of 2 sides.

BBQ Chicken Platter

$18.99

1/2 Smoked Chicken served with 2 sides.

Turkey Platter

$21.99

Peppered Turkey Breast served with 2 sides.

Ala Meats

Lean Brisket by the Lbs

Lean Brisket by the Lbs

Slowly smoked brisket with out the fat but tender and juicy.

2nd Cut Brisket by the Lbs

2nd Cut Brisket by the Lbs

Smoked for 16-18 hours. This cut is from the beautifully marbled moist section.

Beef Ribs

Beef Ribs

Legendary Center Cut Beef Ribs

Pork Ribs

Pork Ribs

St Louis Cut Pork basted in our own County Line Pork Sauce

Bbq Chicken

Bbq Chicken

Slowly Smoked Cooked Chicken (note: this will have a little pink due to smoking process)

Turkey by the Lbs

Turkey by the Lbs

Slow cooked and Juicy Lemon Pepper Turkey.

Sausage by the Lbs

Sausage by the Lbs

Our signature Sausage is mixed with Beef and Pork.

Pulled Pork by the Lbs

Smoked Juicy Tender Pork Pulled and Shredded

Shredded Beef by the Lbs

Our 2nd Cut smokey brisket shredded up then stewed with our famous sauce, onion, and dill relish

Ala Sides

Ala Potato Salad

Ala Potato Salad

Our creamy chunky version of Potato Salad. Made with Mayo, Onion, Relish, and County Line Spice.

Ala Cole Slaw

Ala Cole Slaw

Thick cuts of cabbage, shredded carrots, onion, and County Line Dressing

Ala Beans

Ala Beans

Pinto beans made with bacon, onion, and County Line spices.

Ala Green Beans

Ala Green Beans

Yummy! Green Beans cooked with Bacon, Onion, and Garlic.

Ala French Fries

French Fries fried to a golden crisp.

Ala Fried Okra

Ala Fried Okra

Okra breaded and Deep Fried to a Golden Crisp

Ala Mac N Cheese

Ala Mac N Cheese

Creamy and Cheesy Gold Mac N Cheese.

Ala BBQ Sauce

Choose your size of our County Line BBQ Sauce. Special request for Pork or Spicy? Enter in special instructions.

Ala Vegetable Skewer

Ala Vegetable Skewer

$4.99

Grilled Seasoned Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Red Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Cherry Tomato

Pickles, Onion, Jalapenos

Pickles, Onion, Jalapenos

$0.39
Additional Honey Butter Cup

Additional Honey Butter Cup

$0.15

Ala Corn on the Cob

$3.99

Buttery Sweet Crispy Corn on the Cob

Grill

Grilled Salmon Platter

Grilled Salmon Platter

Your choice of 6 oz or 12 oz Grilled Salmon. Served with choice of 2 sides and salad.

Grilled Chicken Platter

Grilled Chicken Platter

Your choice of 6 oz or 12 oz Grilled Chicken. Served with choice of 2 sides and salad.

Grilled Chicken and Veggies Skewer

Grilled Chicken and Veggies Skewer

$20.99

12 oz Grilled Chicken Breast served with Grilled Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, and Yellow Squash. Served with 2 sides.

Skewers of Mixed Vegetables

Skewers of Mixed Vegetables

$16.99

Mix of Grilled Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, and Yellow Squash. Served with 2 sides.

Ribeye

Ribeye

$30.99

Choice Center-Cut Ribeye. Served with Salad and your choice of 2 Sides.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Old Fashion Burger

$13.99

1/2 LB of Choice Angus Beef served with a homemade bun. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Red, Onion, Dill Pickle and your choice of Two Sides. Don't forget to add Cheese and Bacon!

Beyond Burger

$14.99

Buckaroo Burger

$15.99

The Old Fashioned smothered in Regular or Hot"n"Spice Bar-B-Q sauce, Bacon and Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with your choice of Two Sides.

Brisket Sandwich

$14.99

Tender Brisket served on a Fresh Homemade Bun with Lettuce, Red Onion, and Dill Pickle. Also, your choice of Two Sides!

Sausage Sandwich

$13.99

County Line Sausage on a Homemade Bun and served with your choice of Two Sides.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Smokey Pulled Pork served on a Homemade Bun with Lettuce, Red Onion, and Dill Pickles. Your choice of Two Sides.

Shredded Beef Sandwich

$13.99

Smokey and Saucy Shredded Beef served on a Homemade Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Dill Pickles. Your choice of Two Sides.

Turkey Sandwich

$13.99

Peppered Smoked Turkey served on a Homemade Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, and Dill Pickles. Comes with your choice of Two Sides.

6oz. Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

A 6 oz. Chicken seasoned with Lemon Pepper served on Homemade Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, and Dill Pickle. Served with your choice of Two Sides.

12oz. Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Salads & Baked Potato

Large Garden Salad

Large Garden Salad

$9.99

With the option to add meat, you get a generous portion of mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes, craisins and croutons. Served with our own family recipe dressings.

Small Garden Salad

Small Garden Salad

$8.29

With option to add meat, this smaller portion of mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes, craisins and croutons. Served with our own family recipe dressings.

Large Caesar Salad

$10.99

With choice to add meat, this large bed of crisp romaine lettuce is served with croutons and Parmesan. Special Caesar dressing with garlic, Dijon mustard, fresh lemon and olive oil (with just a smidgin' of anchovy)

Small Caesar Salad

$9.29

With choice to add meat, this smaller bed of crisp romaine lettuce is served with croutons and Parmesan. Special Caesar dressing with garlic, Dijon mustard, fresh lemon and olive oil (with just a smidgin' of anchovy)

Baked Potato

$8.99

This huge baker will not disappoint. Add Smoked BBQ Meat to add a taste that is out of this world!

Desserts

Homemade Cobbler

Homemade Cobbler

$5.49

Fresh fruit cobbler made daily.

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$7.29Out of stock

Made from scratch. Our famous homemade bread in a custard base with raisins, nutmeg, and a hint of cinnamon. Topped with Daniel's Bourbon sauce.

Chocolate Chip Brownie

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$6.99

Our rich brownie baked with Chocolate chips. Topped with Kahlua and Chocolate Sauce.

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.49

We make a batch fresh every morning. Layers of vanilla wafers and fresh banana in a rich banana pudding topped with whipped cream.

Pecan Pie Slice

Pecan Pie Slice

$6.49

A flaky crust with the perfect golden sweet filling topped with fresh Texas pecans.

Bowl of Ice Cream

Bowl of Ice Cream

$3.99

Blue Bell Vanilla

Quart of Ice Cream

$7.19

Blue Bell Vanilla

Merch

BBQ Beef Sauce

$6.00

Want the sauce later? Take our Legendary sauce home in a 13 oz. bottle.

BBQ Pork Sauce

$6.00

Want the sweet sauce later? Take our own Pork Sauce home in a 18 oz. bottle.

Talking Cowboy CD

$10.00

Learn how to talk like a true cowboy with this Talkin' Cowboy 2 volume CD set. English: "Man" Cowboy: "Feller, Did you see that feller right there?"

County Line Longsleeve

$27.00

County Line T-Shirt

$18.00

Either come in a choose or have our staff pick a shirt for you to take home.

County Line Sweatshirts

$37.00

County Line Hat

$20.00

Block those Texas Rays with our County Line Trucker Hat.

EMP Longsleeve

$20.00

$25 Gift Box

$25.00

The Perfect Sampling of All Things Texas! This box includes a Bottle of our Beef Sauce, Texas Chili Kit, Bloody Mary Seasoning, Secret Rib Rub, Koozie, Talking Cowboy CD. Be sure to be the hero and add a gift card so we can cook for your special person.

Tip Penny

$0.01

NC Apron - No Charge

Chowly Open Item

Chowly Open Item

Sunday5:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 1:00 am
The County Line has been servin' up legendary award-winning, slow-smoked bar-b-q since 1975. We're famous for our big meaty ribs, extra lean brisket and spicy German sausage. But there's more than great food to enjoy at The County Line. Our spectacular views and roadhouse decor are as unique and legendary as the food we serve.

6500 W Bee Cave Rd, Austin, TX 78746

The County Line on the Hill image
The County Line on the Hill image
The County Line on the Hill image

