County-Line Kitchen To-Go

223 McCall Road

Manhattan, KS 66502

Order Again

Soups

Tomato Basil

Tomato Basil

$8.00

Tomato Basil

Broccoli Cheese

Broccoli Cheese

$8.00

Broccoli Cheese Soup

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$9.50

Lobster Bisque Soup

Chicken and Dumplings

Chicken and Dumplings

$8.00

Chicken and Dumplings Soup

Tailgate Chili

Tailgate Chili

$9.00

Tailgate Chili served with cheddar jack and jalapeños

Senator White Bean w/ Smoked Texas Style Sausage
$8.00

Senator White Bean w/ Smoked Texas Style Sausage

$8.00

Senator White Bean w/ Smoked Texas Style Sausage

French Onion

French Onion

$8.00

French Onion with provolone and large parmesan crouton

Smoked Chicken and Chicken Gumbo
$9.00

Smoked Chicken and Chicken Gumbo

$9.00

Entreés

The Wabash

The Wabash

$13.00

A Train-wreck of Burnt Ends, Home-Fries, BBQ Beans, Mac-n-Cheese, and Smoked Sausage.

BBQ Flat Bread Pizza

BBQ Flat Bread Pizza

$9.00

Burnt ends, two cheese, and smoked sausage baked on a flatbread

Cajun Red Beans and Rice w/ Smoked Sausage
$9.00

Cajun Red Beans and Rice w/ Smoked Sausage

$9.00

Cajun Red Beans and Rice w/ Smoked Sausage

County Line Meat Loaf

County Line Meat Loaf

$12.00

Smothered in gravy with mashed potatoes and green beans

Mac 'N' Jack Pot

Mac 'N' Jack Pot

$9.00

Our famous mac & jack mixed with smoked turkey and sausage topped with melted cheddar

Cajun Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya
$9.00

Cajun Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya

$9.00

Cajun Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya

Desserts

Walnut Fudge Brownie
$3.00

Walnut Fudge Brownie

$3.00
Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$3.00
Heat 'N' Serve New Orleans Bread Pudding
$5.00

Heat 'N' Serve New Orleans Bread Pudding

$5.00

Grill-it-Yourself

Grill-Ready Rib Slab

Grill-Ready Rib Slab

$25.00

Smoked to perfection, wrapped in foil and ready for your grill. Instructions and Original BBQ Sauce included.

Grill-Ready Grilled Cheese

Grill-Ready Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Smoked provolone, cheddar, and Monterey jack buttered and ready for your skillet

County Line Sides

Cornbread 'N' Butter
$1.00

Cornbread 'N' Butter

$1.00

Mac 'N' Cheese
$2.50

$2.50
House Salad

House Salad

$4.00
Bread Bowl

Bread Bowl

$2.00

*Does not come with the soup. Soup must be ordered separately*

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper
$2.00

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Mtn Dew

$2.00

Mug Rootbeer
$2.00

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Bottled Water
$2.00

$2.00
Restaurant info

Powered by Cox Bros BBQ, County Line Kitchen specializes in scratch-made soups and comfort food... but there is one catch, it is only for delivery! With Bob Cox's 30+ years of kitchen experience and passion for unique flavor, you will not be disappointed!

Location

223 McCall Road, Manhattan, KS 66502

Directions

