The County Line on the Lake
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
5204 FM 2222, Austin, TX 78731
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bashaw's Steakhouse, Seafood, and Live Music - 6507 Jester Boulevard Suite 105
No Reviews
6507 Jester Boulevard Austin, TX 78750
View restaurant
Maudie's Milagro at 360 & Westlake Dr
4.1 • 1,119
3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy Austin, TX 78746
View restaurant
Westlake Wine Bar - 3801 N CAPITAL OF TX HWY
No Reviews
3801 N CAPITAL OF TX HWY Austin, TX 78746
View restaurant
Jack Allen's Kitchen- Loop 360
4.6 • 872
3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D Austin, TX 78746
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Austin
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant