The County Line on the Lake

5204 FM 2222

Austin, TX 78731

PP MISC

PP Cake Supplies per person

$1.00

PP Ceremnoy Fee

$150.00

Bluetooth & Mic

$50.00

PP Votive Tealights per Tbl.

$5.00

PP Fire Pit

$75.00

Turtle Food - Per Person

$1.99

PP BSR RM FEE

$200.00

PP PAV & GRNDS RM FEE

$500.00

PP PATIO RM FEE

$400.00

PP LSD RM FEE

$300.00

MAYORS CRNR FEE

$150.00

Talkin Trash Lunch

$18.93

PP RE-ORDERS

PP RE-Rib

PP RE-Brisket

PP RE-Sausage

PP RE-Pork Rib

PP RE-Turkey

PP RE-Chicken

PP RE-PS

PP RE-CS

PP RE-Beans

PP RE-Pulled Pork

PP Bottles & Cans

PP Shiner Bock - Btl

$4.45

PP Dos xx - Btl

$4.85

PP McConauHAZE

$4.95

PP (512) WIT - Can

$4.95

PP Bud Light - Btl

$4.45

PP Coors Light - Btl

$4.45

PP Miller Lite - Btl

$4.45

PP Ultra Michelob - Btl

$4.45

PP Blue Moon - Btl

$4.85

PP Fire Eagle IPA - Can

$4.95

PP Pearl Snap Pils - Can

$4.95

PP Crawford Bock

$4.95

PP Austin Amber

$4.95

PP Orig. Dry Cider - Can

$4.85

PP Bud - Btl

$4.45

PP Lone Star - Btl

$4.00

PP Modelo Especial - Can

$4.85

PP Corona - Btl

$4.85

PP Coors Edge NA - Btl

$3.50

PP Guinness - Can

$5.25

PP Fireman's 4 Blonde Ale - Btl

$4.95

PP Stella Artoise - Btl

$4.85

PP Glass Wine

PP GL HS Chard 6oz.

$5.50

PP GL HS Cab 6oz

$5.50

PP GL Decoy 6oz. - Chard.

$8.50

PP GL Krug 6oz. - Sauv. Blanc

$8.50

PP GL Whispering 6oz- Rose Cru.

$9.00

PP GL HS Chard 9oz.

$7.00

PP GL HS Cab 9oz.

$7.00

PP GL Decoy 9oz. - Chard.

$12.00

PP GL Krug 9oz. - Sauv. Blanc

$12.00

PP GL Whispering Angel 9oz- Rose Cru.

$12.50

PP GL Zac Brn 6oz. - Red Blend

$8.50

PP GL J Vnyrds 6oz. - Pinot Noir

$9.00

PP GL Alex Val 6oz. - Cab. Sav.

$9.00

PP GL Zac Brn 9oz. - Red Blend

$12.00

PP GL J Vnyrds 9oz. - Pinot Noir

$12.50

PP GL Alexander V 9oz. - Cab. Sav.

$12.50

PP GL Prosecco

$7.00

PP GL Mimosa

$7.50

PP GL Sangria

$4.00

PP Draft Beer

PP Dos XX Pint

$5.50

PP Local Blonde Lager Pint

$6.25

PP 512 IPA Pint

$6.25

PP Celis White Pint

$6.25

PP Shiner Bock Pint

$5.50

PP Local Tap Of The Month Pint

$6.25

PP 512 Pecan Porter Pint

$6.25

PP Celis Juicy Hazy IPA Pint

$7.25

PP TX Shiner 23oz

$8.55

PP TX 512 Pecan Porter 23oz

$9.25

PP TX 512 IPA 23oz

$9.25

PP TX Local Draft 23oz

$10.25

PP TX Dos XX 23oz

$8.25

PP TX Local Blonde Lager 23oz

$9.25

PP TX Celis White 23oz

$9.25

PP TX Celis Juicy Hazy IPA 23oz

$10.25

PP Crawford Bock - Btl

$4.85

PP Miller Lite Pint

$4.95

PP Parks And Rec Pint

$6.25

PP Pitch Lone Star

$12.00

PP Pitch Bock

$13.50

PP Pitch Hefeweizen

$19.00

PP Pitch Pecan Porter

$19.00

PP Pitch IPA

$19.00

PP Pitch Thirsty Goat

$19.00

PP Pitch Bucket IPA

$19.00

PP Pitch Blood & Honey

$20.00

PP Pitch Local T.O.T.M.

$20.00

PP Pitch Dos xx

$16.00

PP Bottle Wine

PP BTL House Chrd Mondavi

$24.00

PP BTL Decoy - Chard.

$30.00

BTL Charles Krug - Sauv. Blanc

$30.00

PP BTL House Cab Sauv Mondavi

$24.00

PP BTL J Vineyards - Pinot Noir

$35.00

PP BTL Zac Brown- Red Blend

$30.00

PP BTL Alexander Valley - Cab. Sav.

$35.00

PP BTL JNSQ - Rose Cru

$35.00

BTL Mini Prosecco Lunetta

$6.00

PP BTL Lunetta Prosecco

$25.00

PP Prem Liquor

PP Tito's - ATX

$7.50

PP Deep Eddy - ATX

$7.50

PP Deep Eddy Lime- ATX

$7.50

PP Deep Eddy Peach - ATX

$7.50

PP Deep Eddy Ruby Red (Grapefruit) - ATX

$7.50

PP Grey Goose

$9.00

PP Kettle One

$9.00

PP Captain Morgan's (Spiced)

$6.75

PP Hye Dark

$7.00

PP Sugar Island Cocunut Rum

$7.00

PP Hye Silver Rum

$7.00

PP Jack Daniels

$7.50

PP Crown Royal (Blend)

$8.50

PP Makers Mark

$8.00

PP Jameson's

$9.00

PP Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey

$7.00

PP Fire Oak - Texas

$12.00

PP Nine Banded- Texas

$12.00

PP Nine Banded Wheated Whiskey

$12.00

PP Treaty Oak Ghost Hill

$13.00

PP Rebecca Creek Whiskey

$12.00

PP Ben Milam - Texas

$13.00

PP Ben Milam Rye

$13.00

PP Bulleit Rye

$9.00

PP Tanquerey

$7.50

PP Waterlook Gin

$7.00

PP Bombay Saphire

$8.50

PP Glenlivet Single Malt 12 yr

$12.00

PP Milagro Silver

$8.00

PP Milagro Reposado

$8.50

PP Milagro Barrel Select Reposado

$12.00

PP Espolone Blanco

$9.00

PP El Jimador Rep

$9.00

100% Agave

PP Herradura Silver

$10.00

PP Herradura Reposado

$11.00

PP Lalo Blanco

$10.00

PP Patron Silver

$10.00

PP Don Julio Blanco Tequila

$10.00

PP Don Julio Anejo Tequila

$12.00

PP Avion 44 Anejo Reserva

$19.00

PP Frankly Strawberry

$8.00

PP Frankly Lemon

$8.00

PP Texas Bourbon Whiskey

PP Fire Oak (2oz) - TX

$12.00

PP Nine Banded (2oz) - TX

$12.00

PP Treaty Oak Ghost Hill (2oz.) - TX

$13.00

PP Rebecca Creek (2oz) - TX

$12.00

PP Ben Milam (2oz) - TX

$13.00

PP Ben Mil Rye (2oz) - TX

$13.00

PP Espolon Ranch Water

$10.00

PP Harvest Crisp Mule

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Location

5204 FM 2222, Austin, TX 78731

Directions

The County Line on the Lake image

