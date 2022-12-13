County Line Bar & Grill Mount Union
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Quality You Deserve!
Location
48 US Highway 22, Mount Union, PA 17066
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Route 22 Bar & Grill - 11979 William Penn Hwy
No Reviews
11979 William Penn Hwy Huntingdon, PA 16652
View restaurant
Best Way Pizza-Huntingdon - Best Way Pizza-Huntingdon
No Reviews
7571 Huntingdon Plaza Huntingdon, PA 16652
View restaurant
Memories Sports Bar & Grill - 221 13th Street
No Reviews
221 13th Street Huntingdon, PA 16652
View restaurant