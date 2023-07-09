Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coupes

4234 Oak Lawn Avenue

Dallas, TX 75219

Bastille Day

Bastille Basket

$100.00

A festive basket to celebrate Bastille Day in the proper way! Includes... - One 375ml bottle, you choice of: Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut OR Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut - French-colored Macarons with vanilla ganache - Champagne pate de fruits - Dark chocolate and orange truffles - Citron cookies Available for pickup on Bastille Day (Friday, 7/14), starting at 3pm.

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Coupes is more than a champagne bar, it is a sparkling place that indulges all the senses. As your local champagne enthusiasts, we believe in making every evening glisten. Here we raise a glass to every lover, friend, and intriguing stranger that waltzes through our doors. We’ve set the table for others to toast their successes, let loose with their meilleurs amis, and encourage new ideas to bubble to the surface. We welcome you to drink the stars with us.

4234 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219

