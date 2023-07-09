Coupes
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Coupes is more than a champagne bar, it is a sparkling place that indulges all the senses. As your local champagne enthusiasts, we believe in making every evening glisten. Here we raise a glass to every lover, friend, and intriguing stranger that waltzes through our doors. We’ve set the table for others to toast their successes, let loose with their meilleurs amis, and encourage new ideas to bubble to the surface. We welcome you to drink the stars with us.
4234 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
