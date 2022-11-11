Court Avenue Brewing Company
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
At Court Avenue Restaurant & Brewing Company (CABCo), our continued commitment and passion for beer and great food ensures that each creation will be fresh, distinctive, and have a character all its own.
Location
309 Court Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309
