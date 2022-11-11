Restaurant header imageView gallery

Court Avenue Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

309 Court Ave

Des Moines, IA 50309

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Salad
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Maple Butter Burger

Starters

Wings

Wings

$15.99

Fried, tossed in Cajun wing sauce & topped with parmesan, sided with carrots, celery & bleu cheese or ranch

Thai Peanut Shrimp

$14.99

Crispy breaded shrimp tossed in spicy Thai peanut sauce with chopped peanuts, cilantro & lime

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.99

Creamy five cheese blend, baked to perfection; served with grilled naan bread

Spent Gran Pretzels

Spent Gran Pretzels

$12.99

Made with seasonal light beer, sided with beer cheese, bacon, caramel & sweet heat mustard sauces

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$13.99

House made Hummus topped with roasted red peppers and sided with kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, cherry tomatoes, cucumber dill dressing & grilled naan bread

309 Crostini

$14.99

Garlic crostini, shaved prime rib, horseradish cream, red wine onion confit

Brew Pub Favorites

309 Prime Rib

$34.99

Aged and slow roasted served with white cheddar mash, seasonal vegetable, au jus & horseradish cream

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.99

Atlantic Cod, beer battered & panko breaded served with fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce

Grilled Filet

$32.99

Topped with mushroom demi-glace and served with white cheddar mash & seasonal vegetable

Jack Daniel's Sirloin

$26.99

Jack Daniel's marinated sirloin with white cheddar mash & bacon green beans

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$21.99

Creole style, stewed with shrimp, chicken, andouille sausage, ham & okra over brown rice with cornbread

Maple Bourbon Pork Chops

Maple Bourbon Pork Chops

$28.99

Two brown sugar and bourbon rubbed pork chops served with white mac & cheese, bacon green beans & maple butter

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$18.99

House made meatloaf topped with root beer glaze, served with white cheddar mash & bacon green beans

Pesto Pasta

$16.99

Cavatappi pasta baked in a pesto cream sauce with chicken, mushroom, sun dried tomatoes, mozzarella

Seared Salmon

$25.99

Seared salmon with lemon-butter, served with white cheddar mash, seasonal vegetable & lemon twist

Smothered Chicken

$24.99

Two grilled chicken breasts layered with creamy spinach & artichoke dip. Served with white cheddar mash & tomato relish

Steak Deburgo

$32.99

Pizzas

Bbq Chicken Pizza

Bbq Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Grilled chicken, red onion, pointer brown BBQ sauce, mozzarella & cheddar jack cheese topped with cilantro

Graziano Italia

Graziano Italia

$16.99

Local Graziano sausage & pepperoni with marinara & mozzarella cheese

Pineapple Ham

Pineapple Ham

$16.99

Honey ham, pineapple, bacon with marinara & mozzarella

Ragin Cajun

Ragin Cajun

$16.99

Grilled chicken, andouille sausage, caramelized onion, Cajun marinara sauce, mozzarella & cheddar jack cheese

Thai Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Grilled chicken, carrot, jalapeno & Thai peanut sauce, mozzarella, topped with cilantro & chopped peanuts

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Sandwiches

Black & Tan Reuben

Black & Tan Reuben

$14.99

Double decker, with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss & thousand island dressing on marble rye

Brew Burger

Brew Burger

$13.99

Premium beef, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle

Cabco Sandwich

Cabco Sandwich

$16.99

Shaved prime rib, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers & au jus on house baked focaccia bread

Chicken Bacon Sandwich

Chicken Bacon Sandwich

$15.99

Pointer brown BBQ or honey mustard with bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle

Cranberry Club

Cranberry Club

$14.99

honey ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pesto mayo, Swiss, lettuce, tomato & onion on cranberry wild rice bread

Falafel Sandy

Falafel Sandy

$13.99

Falafel patty topped with cucumber dill sauce, feta, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato & onion

Maple Butter Burger

Maple Butter Burger

$16.99

Premium beef, honey ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, djion mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle on a maple buttered bun

Fresh Salad & Soups

Colossus

Colossus

$16.99

Mixed greens, hummus, falafel, kalamata olives, balsamic roma tomatoes, pepperoncini, feta. cucumber dill sauce & grilled naan bread

Grilled Chicken Caesar

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$16.99

Grilled chicken, romaine, roasted red peppers, balsamic roma tomatoes, croutons & creamy parmesan dressing

Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$15.99

Fried chicken tenders over mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar jack cheese, red onion & roasted garlic ranch

Bleu Cheese Steak Salad

Bleu Cheese Steak Salad

$17.99

Grilled steak over mixed greens with cherry tomatoes, carrots, bleu cheese crumbles & dressing

1/2 & 1/2

1/2 & 1/2

$16.99

Choose any half salad & bowl of soup

Cheeseburger Soup Cup

$4.99

Soup Of The Day Cup

$4.99

Cheese Burger Soup Bowl

$6.99

Soup Of The Day Bowl

$6.99

Soup cup

$1.99

Chz Burger Cup

$1.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Ceaser

$4.99

1/2 Salad

$9.99

Homemade Sweets

Apple Cake!

Apple Cake!

$6.99
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$7.99

Served with hot caramel, whipped cream & powdered sugar

Caramel Apple Crisp

Caramel Apple Crisp

$7.99

Baked cinnamon apples, brown sugared oats & vanilla bean ice with hot caramel sauce

Chocolate Ganache Brownie

$7.99

Chocolate skillet brownie filled with ganache, topped with chocolate sauce, vanilla bean ice cream & powdered sugar

Cabco Float

$6.99

Homemade root beer with vanilla bean ice cream

Cabco Sundae

$5.99

Vanilla bean ice cream topped with hot caramel or chocolate sauce, whipped cream and cherry

Sides

Brown Rice

$1.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Corn Muffin

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Crispy Red Potatoes

$1.99

Falafel

$4.99

French Fries

$1.99

Fresh Fruit

$1.99

Garlic Foccacia

$1.99

Grilled Chicken

$5.99

Grilled Shrimp

$6.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Naan

$2.99

Salmon

$7.99

Sauces

Seasonal Vegetable

$1.99

Side Carrots

$0.99

Side Celery

$0.99
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Veggie Sticks

$2.99

White Cheddar Mash

$1.99

Bacon Green Beans

$2.99

Kid's Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

American cheese on a brioche bun

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Buttermilk fried chicken tenders served with BBQ, honey mustard or ranch

Kids Wings

$5.99

(5) quick fried wings tossed in Cajun sauce & topped with parmesan, served with ranch

Kids Fish Fins

Kids Fish Fins

$5.99

Panko breaded Atlantic Cod & tartar sauce

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Paste shells with classic creamy cheese sauce

Kids Pizza

$5.99

Naan Bread, marinara sauce, mozzarella, with pepperoni or sausage

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Texas toast with melted American cheese

Retail

PB Vibes Shirt

$19.99

PB vibes Sticker

$1.00

IA Beer Shirt

$22.99

Logo Pint Glass

$14.99

Logo Shirt

$24.99

Old Mug

$14.99

Pointer Brown Hat

$26.99

Old Shirts

$9.99

Small Sticker

$0.50

Large Sticker

$2.00
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:59 am
At Court Avenue Restaurant & Brewing Company (CABCo), our continued commitment and passion for beer and great food ensures that each creation will be fresh, distinctive, and have a character all its own.

309 Court Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309

