Court Street Pub
No reviews yet
620 Court St
Ottawa, IL 61350
Apps
Buffalo Shrimp
Eight jumbo shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce (served grilled or fried with a side of ranch)
Dill Pickle Chips
Lightly Breaded Pickle Slices served w / House-Made Avocado Ranch
Giant Fried Pretzel
Monsterous, Flash-Fried Bavarian Pretzel served w / House-Made Grainy Mustard, Spicy Queso & Nacho Beer Cheese
Hand Breaded Shrooms
Fresh hand-battered jumbo shrooms fried crispy golden & served with ranch
Hand Crafted Cheese Curds
Wisconsin's white cheddar cheese curds hand-breaded & served w/ranch
Italian Beef Egg Rolls
Beef slices, 5 cheese Italian blend, giardiniera hand wrapped in premium "egg roll" style dough
Loaded Skinz
Buttered baked potato skins, brisket, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, chives
Mac & Cheese Bites
Mac. Cheese. Ranch. Simple.
Onion Blossom
Outback-Steak-House-Inspired Giant Fried Onion drizzled with Ranch & served with House-Made Chipotle Aioli
Spiced Up Chicken Nachos
Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Monterey Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos, Spicy Queso (served with sour cream & salsa)
Santa Fe Chicken Egg Rolls
Chicken, pepper jack cheese, corn, and a mix of peppers in a fried tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Greens
Avocado BLT
sliced avocado, grilled bacon, mixed greens, sliced tomatoes, cucumber & croutons | served with a side of buttermilk ranch dressing
Charred Cauliflower Caesar
chipotle seasoned & charred multi-colored cauliflower on tossed mixed greens with tomatoes, parmesan & croutons | tossed with caesar dressing
Strawberry Chop
mixed greens, red onion, candied sunflower seeds, green onions, dried cranberries, mushrooms, strawberries & bleu cheese crumbles | served with a side of raspberry vinaigrette
Taco Salad
seasoned ground beef, Monterey jack & cheddar cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato | served with sour cream & salsa
Burgers
November Burger of the Month
The Barbarian! Two Signature Smash Patties, Beef Barbacoa, Sweet Chili Sauce, Sliced Avocado, Diced Onion, Muenster Cheese, Shredded Lettuce
Call Me Big Poppa
diced jalapeno, diced bacon, cream cheese, habanero jack & cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, served on sourdough
Call Me Crazy
sliced roast beef, caramelized onion, Worcestershire, aged white cheddar, horseradish sauce & side of au jus
CSP Classic
grilled bacon, caramelized onion, aged cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Guaca Flocka Flame
Flash-Fried Jalapeno Bottle Caps, Sriracha, House-made Guacamole, Melted Queso Blanco
Panic At the Frisco
caramelized onions, hot pepper bacon jam, house-made frisco sauce, american & swiss cheeses on toasted sourdough
Philly Godfather
thin ribeye, caramelized onion, green pepper, pepper jack cheese, garlic aioli
The Bad Ronald
shredded lettuce, chopped onion, pickle, American cheese, house-made 'Mac' sauce, three-tiered bun
The Hangover
bacon, ham, caramelized onion, american cheese, fried egg
The Mooshroom
garlic and parmesan sautéed shrooms, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, garlic aioli
Whiskey River
bourbon-infused whiskey river BBQ sauce, fried pickle chips, aged cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato
Anything's Impossible!
Make any of our burger creations above with a 6 oz Impossible patty
Wings
Wraps
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch with lettuce, tomato, & Monterey Jack cheese
Philly Cheese Steak
caramelized onion, green pepper, shrooms, white american cheese, chipotle aioli
The Luau
cajun grilled shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado, cucumber, lettuce & southwest ranch
Handhelds
Beer Battered Cod Sandwich
fried cod, lettuce, tomato, pickle, tartar sauce served on a toasted hoagie
Big Beef Sammy
Thinly sliced roast beef, Worcestershire, aged white cheddar, horseradish sauce, served on a toasted garlic hoagie & side of au jus
Chicken Chunks
(4) Brined and Broasted 3 oz Chicken Chunks tossed with one sauce & served with a side and slaw. Sauce 'Em: Garlic Parm, Mild, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Spicy Honey, Nashville Hot, Mango Habanero, Super Mario (Raging Hot)
Chicken Salad BLT
peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on Texas Toast
Clucker Classic
buttermilk fried or chargrilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ranch (try it BUFFALO)
Polancic's Loin
jumbo pork tenderloin, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Reuben The Great
1/2 lb of sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing
Ribeye Sandwich
sliced ribeye, shrooms, caramelized onion, garlic aioli, swiss cheese served on a toasted hoagie
Tex- Mex Turkey Burger
Turkey burger with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle mayo
The Two-Trick Pony
brisket, pulled pork w / jalapeno spread, bourbon BBQ, chipotle mayo and melted white cheddar
Tacos
Baja Fish Tacos
(3) Lightly Battered Cod Tacos, Chipotle Aioli, Mexi-Slaw, Cilantro
Mango Habanero Shrimp Tacos
(3) Jumbo Fried Shrimp Tacos, Mango Habanero Sauce, Mexi-Slaw, Avocado Ranch
Marinated Steak Tacos
(3) Strip Steak Tacos, Salsa Verde, Cilantro, Onion
Southwest Chicken Tacos
(3) Shredded Chicken Tacos, Corn, Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar, Avocado Ranch
Paninis
Court Street Cuban
smoked pork & ham, dark ale mustard, chipotle aioli, pickle, and horseradish chive white cheddar cheese
Black & Bleu Veggie
grilled vegetables, caramelized onion, chipotle aioli and marble jack of bleu cheese - Add a patty ($2)
The Rodeo
smoked beer brisket, jalapeno spread, caramelized onion, mayo, bourbon infused BBQ sauce & melted white cheddar
Classic Ham & Cheese
ham, cheddar cheese
Specials
Sides
Kids Menu
Dessert
Dressed-Up Pretz
CSP's Classic GIANT Pretzel topped with cinnamon sugar and served with three sauces: Caramel, Hot Fudge, & Strawberry Cream Cheese
Tiramisu
Known as Italy's "Pick Me Up" dessert, this rich treat has a layer of creamy custard set atop espresso-soaked ladyfingers
Chocolate Lava Cake w/ Ice Cream
Chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center, topped with vanilla ice cream
Beverages
BOTTLES FOR SALE
Bourbon
1792 Bottle In Bond
1792 Full Proof
1792 Single Barrel
1792 Small Batch
Blantons
Bowman Brothers Virginia Straight
Buffalo Trace
Buffalo Trace Kosher
Charter Oak (2 oz)
CSP Woodford Reserve
Eagle Rare 10 Year
EH Taylor Rye
EH Taylor Single Barrel
EH Taylor Small Batch
Elmer T Lee
George Dickel Bottle in Bond
Hancock Reserve Single Barrel
Jack 10 Year
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Old Rip Van Winkle 10 yr (2 oz)
Rock Hill Farms
Sazerac Rye 6 Year
Stagg JR
Thomas Moore Cabernet Finish
Thomas Moore Chardonnay Finish
Thomas Moore Port Finish
Tullamore Dew
Very Old Barton
Weller 12 Year
Weller Antique 107
Weller CYPB
Weller Full Proof
Weller Special Reserve
Whiskey Acres Bourbon
Woodford Reserve Five Malt Stouted Mash
2oz POUR 12 YR Vanwinkle
2oz POUR Colonel Taylor Barrel Proof
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
