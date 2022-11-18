Restaurant header imageView gallery
Court Street Pub

No reviews yet

620 Court St

Ottawa, IL 61350

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Giant Fried Pretzel
CSP Classic

Apps

Served with Ranch (unless otherwise noted)

Buffalo Shrimp

$10.00

Eight jumbo shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce (served grilled or fried with a side of ranch)

Dill Pickle Chips

$8.00

Lightly Breaded Pickle Slices served w / House-Made Avocado Ranch

Giant Fried Pretzel

$11.00

Monsterous, Flash-Fried Bavarian Pretzel served w / House-Made Grainy Mustard, Spicy Queso & Nacho Beer Cheese

Hand Breaded Shrooms

$9.00

Fresh hand-battered jumbo shrooms fried crispy golden & served with ranch

Hand Crafted Cheese Curds

$9.00

Wisconsin's white cheddar cheese curds hand-breaded & served w/ranch

Italian Beef Egg Rolls

$9.00

Beef slices, 5 cheese Italian blend, giardiniera hand wrapped in premium "egg roll" style dough

Loaded Skinz

$9.00

Buttered baked potato skins, brisket, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, chives

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00

Mac. Cheese. Ranch. Simple.

Onion Blossom

Onion Blossom

$9.00

Outback-Steak-House-Inspired Giant Fried Onion drizzled with Ranch & served with House-Made Chipotle Aioli

Spiced Up Chicken Nachos

$10.00

Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Monterey Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos, Spicy Queso (served with sour cream & salsa)

Santa Fe Chicken Egg Rolls

$9.00

Chicken, pepper jack cheese, corn, and a mix of peppers in a fried tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Greens

Add Chicken | Chicken Salad | $4 Steak | Shrimp | Pulled Pork $5

Avocado BLT

$10.00

sliced avocado, grilled bacon, mixed greens, sliced tomatoes, cucumber & croutons | served with a side of buttermilk ranch dressing

Charred Cauliflower Caesar

$9.00

chipotle seasoned & charred multi-colored cauliflower on tossed mixed greens with tomatoes, parmesan & croutons | tossed with caesar dressing

Strawberry Chop

$10.00

mixed greens, red onion, candied sunflower seeds, green onions, dried cranberries, mushrooms, strawberries & bleu cheese crumbles | served with a side of raspberry vinaigrette

Taco Salad

$11.00

seasoned ground beef, Monterey jack & cheddar cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato | served with sour cream & salsa

Burgers

All burgers come with two hand-smashed, quarter-pound, fresh (and never frozen) patties. IMPOSSIBLE BURGER available by request. Served with one side | Option for one ¼ lb smash burger -$1 | Option for pretzel bun +$1

November Burger of the Month

$14.00

The Barbarian! Two Signature Smash Patties, Beef Barbacoa, Sweet Chili Sauce, Sliced Avocado, Diced Onion, Muenster Cheese, Shredded Lettuce

Call Me Big Poppa

$13.00

diced jalapeno, diced bacon, cream cheese, habanero jack & cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, served on sourdough

Call Me Crazy

$14.00

sliced roast beef, caramelized onion, Worcestershire, aged white cheddar, horseradish sauce & side of au jus

CSP Classic

$12.00

grilled bacon, caramelized onion, aged cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Guaca Flocka Flame

$13.00

Flash-Fried Jalapeno Bottle Caps, Sriracha, House-made Guacamole, Melted Queso Blanco

Panic At the Frisco

$12.00

caramelized onions, hot pepper bacon jam, house-made frisco sauce, american & swiss cheeses on toasted sourdough

Philly Godfather

$14.00

thin ribeye, caramelized onion, green pepper, pepper jack cheese, garlic aioli

The Bad Ronald

$13.00

shredded lettuce, chopped onion, pickle, American cheese, house-made 'Mac' sauce, three-tiered bun

The Hangover

$13.00

bacon, ham, caramelized onion, american cheese, fried egg

The Mooshroom

$12.00

garlic and parmesan sautéed shrooms, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, garlic aioli

Whiskey River

$12.00

bourbon-infused whiskey river BBQ sauce, fried pickle chips, aged cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato

Anything's Impossible!

$13.00

Make any of our burger creations above with a 6 oz Impossible patty

Wings

Boneless or Bone-In: Sauce 'Em: Plain, Mild, Garlic Parm, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Spicy Honey, Mango Habanero, Hot, Super Mario (Raging Hot)

Boneless 1/2 Lb

$7.00

1 sauce

Boneless Full LB

$13.00

2 sauces

Bone - In 1/2 Lb

$7.00

1 sauce

Bone - In Full Lb

Bone - In Full Lb

$13.00

2 sauces

Wraps

served with one side

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch with lettuce, tomato, & Monterey Jack cheese

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.00

caramelized onion, green pepper, shrooms, white american cheese, chipotle aioli

The Luau

$13.00

cajun grilled shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado, cucumber, lettuce & southwest ranch

Handhelds

Served with one side

Beer Battered Cod Sandwich

$12.00

fried cod, lettuce, tomato, pickle, tartar sauce served on a toasted hoagie

Big Beef Sammy

$13.00

Thinly sliced roast beef, Worcestershire, aged white cheddar, horseradish sauce, served on a toasted garlic hoagie & side of au jus

Chicken Chunks

$13.00

(4) Brined and Broasted 3 oz Chicken Chunks tossed with one sauce & served with a side and slaw. Sauce 'Em: Garlic Parm, Mild, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Spicy Honey, Nashville Hot, Mango Habanero, Super Mario (Raging Hot)

Chicken Salad BLT

$11.00

peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on Texas Toast

Clucker Classic

$11.00

buttermilk fried or chargrilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ranch (try it BUFFALO)

Polancic's Loin

$10.00

jumbo pork tenderloin, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Reuben The Great

$12.00

1/2 lb of sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing

Ribeye Sandwich

$15.00

sliced ribeye, shrooms, caramelized onion, garlic aioli, swiss cheese served on a toasted hoagie

Tex- Mex Turkey Burger

$12.00

Turkey burger with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle mayo

The Two-Trick Pony

$13.00

brisket, pulled pork w / jalapeno spread, bourbon BBQ, chipotle mayo and melted white cheddar

Tacos

Served with one side

Baja Fish Tacos

$12.00

(3) Lightly Battered Cod Tacos, Chipotle Aioli, Mexi-Slaw, Cilantro

Mango Habanero Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

(3) Jumbo Fried Shrimp Tacos, Mango Habanero Sauce, Mexi-Slaw, Avocado Ranch

Marinated Steak Tacos

$12.00

(3) Strip Steak Tacos, Salsa Verde, Cilantro, Onion

Southwest Chicken Tacos

$11.00

(3) Shredded Chicken Tacos, Corn, Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar, Avocado Ranch

Paninis

Served with one side

Court Street Cuban

$12.00

smoked pork & ham, dark ale mustard, chipotle aioli, pickle, and horseradish chive white cheddar cheese

Black & Bleu Veggie

$10.00

grilled vegetables, caramelized onion, chipotle aioli and marble jack of bleu cheese - Add a patty ($2)

The Rodeo

$13.00

smoked beer brisket, jalapeno spread, caramelized onion, mayo, bourbon infused BBQ sauce & melted white cheddar

Classic Ham & Cheese

$9.00

ham, cheddar cheese

Specials

Southwest Chicken Salad

$10.00

Sides

Toss 'Em in Parm Garlic +$1

Pub Fries

$3.00

Cajun Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$3.00

Tots

$3.00

Baby Russet Potatoes

$3.00

Side Salad

$2.00

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Soup

$3.50

Kids Menu

All meals come with a side of Pub Fries or Tots

Chicken Tenders

$4.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$4.00

Dessert

Dressed-Up Pretz

$11.00

CSP's Classic GIANT Pretzel topped with cinnamon sugar and served with three sauces: Caramel, Hot Fudge, & Strawberry Cream Cheese

Tiramisu

$6.00

Known as Italy's "Pick Me Up" dessert, this rich treat has a layer of creamy custard set atop espresso-soaked ladyfingers

Chocolate Lava Cake w/ Ice Cream

$6.00

Chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center, topped with vanilla ice cream

Beverages

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.00

Crush

$2.50

Diet Mist

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Iced Tea (sweet)

$2.50

Iced Tea (Unsweet)

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mist

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Water

BOTTLES FOR SALE

CSP Woodford Reserve

$50.00

Buffalo Trace 1L

$30.00

Wheatley Vodka 1L

$15.00

Paddy’s Irish whiskey 1L

$15.00

Bourbon

1792 Bottle In Bond

$8.00

1792 Full Proof

$8.00

1792 Single Barrel

$8.00

1792 Small Batch

$8.00

Blantons

$12.00

Bowman Brothers Virginia Straight

$6.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Buffalo Trace Kosher

$7.00

Charter Oak (2 oz)

$20.00

CSP Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Eagle Rare 10 Year

$8.00

EH Taylor Rye

$12.00

EH Taylor Single Barrel

$12.00

EH Taylor Small Batch

$8.00

Elmer T Lee

$8.00

George Dickel Bottle in Bond

$8.00

Hancock Reserve Single Barrel

$8.00

Jack 10 Year

$6.00

Knob Creek

$6.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Old Rip Van Winkle 10 yr (2 oz)

$25.00

Rock Hill Farms

$10.00

Sazerac Rye 6 Year

$6.00

Stagg JR

$12.00

Thomas Moore Cabernet Finish

$12.00

Thomas Moore Chardonnay Finish

$12.00

Thomas Moore Port Finish

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$6.00

Very Old Barton

$6.00

Weller 12 Year

$12.00

Weller Antique 107

$12.00

Weller CYPB

$20.00

Weller Full Proof

$12.00

Weller Special Reserve

$6.00

Whiskey Acres Bourbon

$6.00

Woodford Reserve Five Malt Stouted Mash

$12.00

2oz POUR 12 YR Vanwinkle

$30.00

2oz POUR Colonel Taylor Barrel Proof

$24.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
620 Court St, Ottawa, IL 61350

