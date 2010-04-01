Restaurant header imageView gallery

Court Street Restaurant & Bar

61 6th Street

Hoboken, NJ 07030

Appetizers

Baked Brie

$10.00

served with mixed baby greens, apples, pears & honey dijon mustard

Calamari

$12.00

served with our home made marinara for dipping

Chili

$10.00

Chili - Vegetarian

$10.00

Clams Casino

$13.00

middle neck clams on the half-shell baked & topped with bacon, bell peppers & diced onions

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$3.50

Jumbo U-12 (less that 12 in a pound) Shrimp with cocktail sauce

Smoked Salmon

$12.00

served with sour cream & dill

Tomato & Mozzarella

$10.00

drizzled with basil infused olive oil

Wings

$13.00

Soup & Salad

Arugula & Goat Cheese Salad

$12.00

served with lemon garlic dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.00

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Popeye Salad

$12.00

spinach, diced cucumbers, apples, celery, walnuts, onions & lemon garlic dressing

Soup Du Jour

$7.00

Tossed Salad

$9.00

Add Crumbled Blue Cheese

$1.50

Special Apps

Avocado & Shrimp

$14.00

avocado stuffed with shrimp. tomatoes, capers & onions with an herb vinaigrette.

Beef Carpaccio

$12.00

thinly sliced rare filet mignon over arugula with onions, capers & pecorino remano with basil infused olive oil.

Guacamole & Chips App

$11.00

with homemade guacamole & pico de gallo

Poached Pear Salad

$11.00

arugula with sliced pears, proscuitto, shaved peronino romano cheese & raspberry vinaigrette

Spinach & Apple Salad

$11.00

with feta cheese, dried cranberries & pecans with maple dressing.

Stuffed Artichoke

$12.00

stuffed with yellow squash, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, herbs & breadcrumbs.

Tri-Color Salad

$11.00

arugula, radicchio & endive with goat cheese, toasted almonds, strawberries & oranges with honey balsamic dressing.

Special Entrées

Berkshire Bone-In Porkchop

$22.00

Lamb Shank

$28.00

Leg of Venison

$29.00

Mignon of Pork

$21.00

Ravioli & Shrimp

$26.00

Ravioli & Chicken

$24.00

Red Snapper Filet

$28.00

Sea Scallops

$34.00

Shrimp & Lobster Pasta

$33.00

Strip Steak 14oz.

$42.00

Swordfish

$23.00

Dinner Menu

Beef Burgundy

$24.00

Pork Chop

$22.00

Preparation of the day listed online on daily specials page. Served with potato & vegetable of the day.

Filet Mignon Steak Sandwich

$24.00

served on toast points (open faced)

Steak Frites

$25.00

char-broiled flat iron steak with gorgonzola butter & shoestring fries

New Zealand Rack of Lamb

$39.00

8 chop rack with rosemary & roasted garlic

Filet Mignon 10 oz.

$49.00

10 ounce pre-cooked weight. served with bordelaise sauce

Natured Calf's Liver

$21.00

Angel Hair Pasta/Tomato, Basil & Cream

$19.00

Linguini w/ Garlic & Oil

$15.00

Penne & Sweet Italian Sausage

$17.00

with sweet italian sausage, fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic & olive oil

Penne Vodka

$19.00

Whole Wheat Penne Primavera

$17.00

Sub Vodka Sauce

$4.00

Sub Tomato/Basil/Cream

$4.00

Sub Gluten Free Pasta

$3.00

Chicken a la Court Street

$22.00

with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella & marsala sauce. with side potato & veg du jour OR side pasta marinara

Chicken Francaise

$21.00

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

Chicken Parm/ Vodka Sauce

$25.00

Our famous Chicken Parm but with vodka sauce! Side pasta with vodka sauce included or choice of potato.

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.00

Chicken Picatta

$21.00

Eggplant Francaise

$18.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00

Veal Francaise

$27.00

Veal Marsala

$27.00

Veal Parmigiana

$27.00

Veal Parm w/ Vodka Sauce

$30.00

Veal Piccata

$27.00

Broiled Filet of Sole

$22.00

lemon butter sauce veg du jour & choice of potato

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Halibut Provençal/Risotto

$29.00

Served over risotto

Monkfish

$21.00

shallots, mushrooms, Marsala wine & tomato sauce

Salmon Filet

$22.00

Preparation of the day listed online on daily specials page. Served with potato & vegetable of the day.

Sautéed Filet of Sole

$22.00

lemon butter sauce veg du jour & choice of potato

Shrimp Francaise

$25.00

Shrimp Marsala

$25.00

Shrimp Parmigiana

$25.00

Shrimp Piccata

$25.00

Shrimp Scampi over Linguini

$27.00

Burgers/Sandwiches/Bar Menu

Burger

$14.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Parm Vodka Sandwich

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

French Dip

$17.00

Portobello Sandwich

$13.00

The Belmar

$16.00

roast beef, grilled onions & american cheese on pan grilled rye bread

Filet Mignon Steak Sandwich

$24.00

served on toast points (open faced)

The Reuben

$17.00

homemade corned beef with sauerkraut, russian dressing & melted swiss on pan grilled rye bread with french fries or home fries. sub side salad +$3

Turkey Club

$17.00

double decker sandwich with fresh turkey on toasted white bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$17.00

Steak Quesadilla

$19.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$19.00

Vegetable Quesadilla

$14.00

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Wings

$13.00

Gluten Free Roll

$2.00

Sides

Side Linguini Garlic & Oil

$6.00

Side Angel Hair/Tomato, Basil & Cream

$8.00

Side Buffalo Wing Sauce

$1.00

Side Chicken

$9.00

Side Extra Sauce

$1.00

Side Guacamole

$4.00

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Jalepeno

$2.00

Side Pasta Marinara

$6.00

Side Purée

$5.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Salmon

$13.00

Side Shrimp

$13.00

Side Steak

$13.00

Side Vegetable du Jour

$5.00

Desserts

Apple Pie a la Mode

$9.00

Blueberry Pie a la Mode

$9.00

Berries & Cream

$9.00

Bread Pudding a la Mode

$9.00

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Maple Pecan Pie a la Mode

$9.00

Pumpkin Pie

$8.00

Ice Cream - Vanilla

$6.00

Ice Cream - Chocolate

$6.00

Coconut Custard Pie

$8.00

Kids Menu (ages 10 and under)

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$9.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Vegetable Quesadilla

$14.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Kids Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Kids Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.00

Wine by the Glass

GL Smith & Hook Cabernet

$14.00

GL Old Parcel Pinot Noir

$11.00

GL Dos Minas Malbec

$12.00

GL Mediterra

$12.00

GL Larchago Rioja

$13.00

GL Mont Redon CDR

$13.00

GL Zinfandel

$12.00

GL House Cabernet

$9.00

GL House Merlot

$9.00

GL House Pinot Noir

$9.00

GL Red Sangria

$11.00

GL Babich Sauv Blanc

$11.00

GL Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GL House Chardonnay

$9.00

GL J Lohr Chardonnay

$11.00

GL JM Crochet Sancerre

$15.00

GL Lamoreaux Riesling

$11.00

GL White Zinfandel

$9.00

GL White Sangria

$11.00

GL Lamoreaux Rosé

$12.00

GL Miraval Studio Rosé

$13.00

GL Pere & Fils Rosé

$14.00

GL House Champagne

$9.00

Prosecco Valdo .187ml

$11.00

Mimosa - Flute

$10.00

Bellini Pint

$11.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Orange Juice 10oz

$4.00

Cranberry Juice 16oz

$4.00

Pineapple Juice 10oz

$4.00

Tomato Juice 10oz

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice 10oz

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Bottle San Pelegrino

$7.00

Bottle Aqua Panna

$7.00

Seltzer/Cranberry

$3.00

Bottle Root Beer

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Beer

Bottle Amstel Light

$7.00

Bottle Angry Orchard

$7.00

Bottle Asbury Park Sea Dragon

$7.00

Bottle Ballast Grapefruit

$7.00

Bottle Bud

$6.00

Bottle Bud Light

$6.00

Bottle Carlsberg

$7.00

Bottle Coors Light

$6.00

Bottle Corona

$7.00

Bottle Corona Light

$7.00

Bottle Dogfish 90 Minute

$10.00

Bottle Dogfish Punkin

$7.00

Bottle Founders All Day IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Bottle Heineken

$7.00

Bottle Heineken ZERO

$7.00

Bottle Miller Light

$6.00

Bottle Molson Canadian

$7.00

Bottle O'Douls N/A

$6.00

Bottle Sam Smith Cider

$8.00

Bottle Sam Smith Lager Organic

$8.00

Bottle Sam Smith Nut Brown

$8.00

Bottle Sam Smith Oatmeal Stout

$8.00

Bottle Sierra Hazy Little Thing

$7.00

Bottle Sumpin Sumpin

$8.00

Bottle Trappist 10

$12.00
Allagash White Draft

Allagash White Draft

$8.00
Guinness 20oz Draft

Guinness 20oz Draft

$8.50
Hoboken IPA Draft

Hoboken IPA Draft

$8.00
Kane Head High Draft

Kane Head High Draft

$8.00

Sixpoint Crisp Pilz Draft

$8.00
Stella Artois Draft

Stella Artois Draft

$8.50
Yuengling Draft

Yuengling Draft

$7.00

Cocktail Menu

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Apple Martini

$12.00

Augie Delano Martini

$12.00

Bellini Pint

$11.00

Bloody Mary (Pint)

$11.00

Blueberry Mule

$11.00

Bourbon Mule

$11.00

Bourbon Negroni

$12.00

Champagne Supernova

$11.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Cinnamon Toast Martini

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Court Street Negroni

$12.00

Court Street Old Fashioned

$11.00

Cucumber Lime Gimlet

$11.00

Deep Daly

$11.00

deep eddy lemon vodka & lemonade

Dirty Shirley

$11.00

Elderflower Gin Fizz

$11.00

Elderflower Spritz

$11.00
Espresso Martini

Espresso Martini

$12.00

French Martini

$12.00

Georgia Peach Martini

$12.00

Hendricks Flower Martini

$12.00

Hoboken Parking Ticket

$11.00

Jersey Mule

$11.00

Lavender Sour Martini

$12.00

Manmosa Pint

$11.00

Mezcal Mystery Martini

$12.00

Mezicali Blues Margarita

$11.00

Mimosa Pint

$11.00

Pumpkin Espresso Martini

$12.00

Pumpkin Martini

$11.00

Purple Haze

$11.00

Raspberry Mule

$11.00

Rum Punch

$11.00

Salted Caramel White Russian

$11.00

Spanish Lemonade

$11.00

Spicy Margarita

$11.00

'95 Cup

$12.00

Vodka

Absolut

$10.00+

Absolut CItron

$10.00+

Absolut Peach

$10.00+

Belvedere

$13.00+

Chopin

$13.00+

Deep Eddy Vodka

$9.00+

Espresso Vodka

$9.00+

Grey Goose

$12.00+

House Vodka

$9.00+

Ketel One

$11.00+

Sourland Mountain NJ Vodka

$10.00+

Stoli

$10.00+

Stoli Blueberry

$10.00+

Stoli Orange

$10.00+

Stoli Raspberry

$10.00+

Stoli Vanilla

$10.00+

Tito's

$10.00+

Gin

Beefeater

$10.00+

Bombay

$10.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00+

Bulldog

$10.00+

Hendricks

$11.00+

House Gin

$9.00+

Lavender Gin

$11.00+

Tanqueray

$10.00+

Rum & Tequila

Bacardi

$10.00+

Captain Morgan

$10.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00+

Cuervo Gold

$9.00+

House Rum

$9.00+

House Tequila

$9.00+

Lunazul Reposado

$10.00+

Malibu

$10.00+

Myers Dark Rum

$10.00+

Patron Reposado

$13.00+

Patron Silver

$12.00+

Rumchata

$9.00+

Mezcal

$11.00+

Whiskey

Angel's Envy Bourbon

$11.00+

Bakers Bourbon

$16.00+

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$15.00+

Blantons Bourbon

$20.00+

Bookers Bourbon

$23.00+

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$13.00+

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00+

Bulleit RYE

$12.00+

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$11.00+

Four Roses Bourbon

$11.00+

Heaven's Door Dbl Barrel Bourbon

$12.00+

House Bourbon

$9.00+

Jim Beam Black Bourbon

$12.00+

Jim Beam Bourbon

$10.00+

Jim Beam RYE

$11.00+

Jim Beam Single Barrel Bourbon

$12.00+

Knob Creek Bourbon

$13.00+

Knob Creek RYE

$13.00+

Knob Creek Single Barrel Bourbon

$15.00+

Makers Mark Bourbon

$11.00+

Michters RYE

$13.00+

Noahs Mill Bourbon

$14.00+

Redemption Bourbon

$11.00+

RYE Michters 10 YR

$25.00+

Wild Turkey Bourbon

$10.00+

Woodford Reserve

$14.00+

Black Bush Irish

$12.00+

Bushmills Irish

$11.00+

Canadian Club

$9.50+

Crown Royal Whiskey

$12.00+

Fireball Whiskey

$8.00+

Jack Daniels

$10.00+

Jack Daniels Honey

$10.00+

Jameson Irish

$10.00+

Powers Irish

$10.00+

Seagrams 7

$9.50+

Tullamore Dew 14 yr Irish

$12.00+

Tullamore Dew Irish

$10.00+

VO Whiskey

$9.50+

Aberfeldy 12yr

$12.00+

Caol Ila

$16.00+

Chivas Regal

$13.00+

Cutty Sark

$10.00+

Dalmore Scotch

$12.00+

Dewars

$10.00+

Glenfiddich

$12.00+

Glenfiddich 14 Yr

$20.00+

Glenfiddich 15 Yr

$23.00+

Glenfiddich 18 Yr

$30.00+

Glenfiddich 21 Yr

$40.00+

Glenlivet

$14.00+

J&B Scotch

$9.00+

JW Black

$12.00+

JW Red

$10.00+

Laphroig 10

$19.00+

Macallan 12

$15.00+

Monkey Shoulder

$11.00+

Oban 12 Yr

$23.00+

Old Granddad

$10.00+

Pinch

$11.00+

Singleton 12 Year

$11.00+

Other Drinks & Coffee Drinks

007 (Double O Seven)

$10.00

Alabama Slammer

$11.00

Baybreeze

$9.00

Black Russian

$11.00

Bloody Mary (Highball)

$10.00

Bloody Mary (Pint)

$11.00

Brandy Alexander

$11.00

Coffee - Baileys

$12.00

Coffee - Frangelico

$12.00

Coffee - Irish

$10.00

Coffee - Irish/Jameson

$12.00

Coffee - Jamaican

$11.00

Kahlua & Coffee with fresh whipped cream

Coffee - Mexican

$11.00

Kahlua, Tequila

Fuzzy Navel

$10.00

Kamikaze

$8.00+

Long Island Iced TEA (10 OZ)

$12.00+

Margarita - Casamigos Silver

$13.00+

Margarita - Cuervo

$11.00+

Margarita - House

$10.00

Margarita - Patron Silver

$13.00+

Mind Eraser

$12.00

1/3 house vodka 1/3 kahlua 1/3 club soda 3 sm straws

Nutty Irishman

$13.00

Rusty Nail

$12.00

on the rocks 1/2 drambuie 1/2 dewars

Screwdriver

$9.00

Seabreeze

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Side Car

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Vodka Collins

$10.00

White Russian

$11.00

kahlua vodka half&half or cream highball glass

Liquors, Liqueurs & Cognacs

Courvoisier VS

$13.00+

Hennessy VS

$13.00+

Hennessy XO

$53.00+

Larressingle VSOP

$16.00

Martel VS

$16.00+

Martel Cordon Bleu

$48.00+

Remy Martin

$18.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00+

Amaretto - DiSaranno

$11.00+

Amaretto - House

$9.00+

Apple Jack

$9.00

Apricot Brandy

$9.00

B & B

$13.00+

Baileys

$12.00+

Blackberry Brandy

$9.00

Brandy

$10.00

Calvados

$11.00

Cointreau

$12.00+

Drambuie

$11.00+

Dry Sack Sherry

$10.00

Dubonnet - White

$9.00

Dubonnet -Red

$9.00

Frangelico

$12.00+

Galliano

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00+

Grappa

$11.00+

Isabela Cream Sherry

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00+

Lemoncello

$11.00+

Marie Brizard Anisette

$11.00+

Midori

$10.00

Nonino Amaro

$12.00

Ouzo

$10.00

Sambuca Romana

$10.00+

Sambuca Romana Black

$10.00+

Tia Maria

$10.00+

Tio Pepe

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Continental cuisine including seafood, steaks & chops, pastas, poultry & more! Fresh desserts baked on premise. Sunday Brunch every week.

61 6th Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030

