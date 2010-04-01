Court Street Restaurant & Bar
61 6th Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Appetizers
Baked Brie
served with mixed baby greens, apples, pears & honey dijon mustard
Calamari
served with our home made marinara for dipping
Chili
Chili - Vegetarian
Clams Casino
middle neck clams on the half-shell baked & topped with bacon, bell peppers & diced onions
Mozzarella Sticks
Shrimp Cocktail
Jumbo U-12 (less that 12 in a pound) Shrimp with cocktail sauce
Smoked Salmon
served with sour cream & dill
Tomato & Mozzarella
drizzled with basil infused olive oil
Wings
Soup & Salad
Special Apps
Avocado & Shrimp
avocado stuffed with shrimp. tomatoes, capers & onions with an herb vinaigrette.
Beef Carpaccio
thinly sliced rare filet mignon over arugula with onions, capers & pecorino remano with basil infused olive oil.
Guacamole & Chips App
with homemade guacamole & pico de gallo
Poached Pear Salad
arugula with sliced pears, proscuitto, shaved peronino romano cheese & raspberry vinaigrette
Spinach & Apple Salad
with feta cheese, dried cranberries & pecans with maple dressing.
Stuffed Artichoke
stuffed with yellow squash, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, herbs & breadcrumbs.
Tri-Color Salad
arugula, radicchio & endive with goat cheese, toasted almonds, strawberries & oranges with honey balsamic dressing.
Special Entrées
Dinner Menu
Beef Burgundy
Pork Chop
Preparation of the day listed online on daily specials page. Served with potato & vegetable of the day.
Filet Mignon Steak Sandwich
served on toast points (open faced)
Steak Frites
char-broiled flat iron steak with gorgonzola butter & shoestring fries
New Zealand Rack of Lamb
8 chop rack with rosemary & roasted garlic
Filet Mignon 10 oz.
10 ounce pre-cooked weight. served with bordelaise sauce
Natured Calf's Liver
Side Broccoli
Side Spinach
Angel Hair Pasta/Tomato, Basil & Cream
Linguini w/ Garlic & Oil
Penne & Sweet Italian Sausage
with sweet italian sausage, fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic & olive oil
Penne Vodka
Whole Wheat Penne Primavera
Sub Vodka Sauce
Sub Tomato/Basil/Cream
Sub Gluten Free Pasta
Chicken a la Court Street
with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella & marsala sauce. with side potato & veg du jour OR side pasta marinara
Chicken Francaise
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Parm/ Vodka Sauce
Our famous Chicken Parm but with vodka sauce! Side pasta with vodka sauce included or choice of potato.
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken Picatta
Eggplant Francaise
Eggplant Parmigiana
Veal Francaise
Veal Marsala
Veal Parmigiana
Veal Parm w/ Vodka Sauce
Veal Piccata
Side Broccoli
Side Spinach
Broiled Filet of Sole
lemon butter sauce veg du jour & choice of potato
Fish & Chips
Halibut Provençal/Risotto
Served over risotto
Monkfish
shallots, mushrooms, Marsala wine & tomato sauce
Salmon Filet
Preparation of the day listed online on daily specials page. Served with potato & vegetable of the day.
Sautéed Filet of Sole
lemon butter sauce veg du jour & choice of potato
Shrimp Francaise
Shrimp Marsala
Shrimp Parmigiana
Shrimp Piccata
Shrimp Scampi over Linguini
Side Broccoli
Side Spinach
Burgers/Sandwiches/Bar Menu
Burger
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Chicken Parm Vodka Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Tenders
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
French Dip
Portobello Sandwich
The Belmar
roast beef, grilled onions & american cheese on pan grilled rye bread
Filet Mignon Steak Sandwich
served on toast points (open faced)
The Reuben
homemade corned beef with sauerkraut, russian dressing & melted swiss on pan grilled rye bread with french fries or home fries. sub side salad +$3
Turkey Club
double decker sandwich with fresh turkey on toasted white bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Vegetable Quesadilla
Veggie Burger
Wings
Gluten Free Roll
Sides
Side Linguini Garlic & Oil
Side Angel Hair/Tomato, Basil & Cream
Side Broccoli
Side Buffalo Wing Sauce
Side Chicken
Side Extra Sauce
Side Guacamole
Side Honey Mustard
Side Jalepeno
Side Pasta Marinara
Side Purée
Side Ranch
Side Rice
Side Salmon
Side Shrimp
Side Spinach
Side Steak
Side Vegetable du Jour
Desserts
Kids Menu (ages 10 and under)
Wine by the Glass
GL Smith & Hook Cabernet
GL Old Parcel Pinot Noir
GL Dos Minas Malbec
GL Mediterra
GL Larchago Rioja
GL Mont Redon CDR
GL Zinfandel
GL House Cabernet
GL House Merlot
GL House Pinot Noir
GL Red Sangria
GL Babich Sauv Blanc
GL Pinot Grigio
GL House Chardonnay
GL J Lohr Chardonnay
GL JM Crochet Sancerre
GL Lamoreaux Riesling
GL White Zinfandel
GL White Sangria
GL Lamoreaux Rosé
GL Miraval Studio Rosé
GL Pere & Fils Rosé
GL House Champagne
Prosecco Valdo .187ml
Mimosa - Flute
Bellini Pint
Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Tonic
Club Soda
Ginger Ale
Shirley Temple
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Orange Juice 10oz
Cranberry Juice 16oz
Pineapple Juice 10oz
Tomato Juice 10oz
Grapefruit Juice 10oz
Ginger Beer
Bottle San Pelegrino
Bottle Aqua Panna
Seltzer/Cranberry
Bottle Root Beer
Hot Chocolate
Milk
Virgin Mary
Beer
Bottle Amstel Light
Bottle Angry Orchard
Bottle Asbury Park Sea Dragon
Bottle Ballast Grapefruit
Bottle Bud
Bottle Bud Light
Bottle Carlsberg
Bottle Coors Light
Bottle Corona
Bottle Corona Light
Bottle Dogfish 90 Minute
Bottle Dogfish Punkin
Bottle Founders All Day IPA
Bottle Heineken
Bottle Heineken ZERO
Bottle Miller Light
Bottle Molson Canadian
Bottle O'Douls N/A
Bottle Sam Smith Cider
Bottle Sam Smith Lager Organic
Bottle Sam Smith Nut Brown
Bottle Sam Smith Oatmeal Stout
Bottle Sierra Hazy Little Thing
Bottle Sumpin Sumpin
Bottle Trappist 10
Allagash White Draft
Guinness 20oz Draft
Hoboken IPA Draft
Kane Head High Draft
Sixpoint Crisp Pilz Draft
Stella Artois Draft
Yuengling Draft
Cocktail Menu
Aperol Spritz
Apple Martini
Augie Delano Martini
Bellini Pint
Bloody Mary (Pint)
Blueberry Mule
Bourbon Mule
Bourbon Negroni
Champagne Supernova
Chocolate Martini
Cinnamon Toast Martini
Cosmopolitan
Court Street Negroni
Court Street Old Fashioned
Cucumber Lime Gimlet
Deep Daly
deep eddy lemon vodka & lemonade
Dirty Shirley
Elderflower Gin Fizz
Elderflower Spritz
Espresso Martini
French Martini
Georgia Peach Martini
Hendricks Flower Martini
Hoboken Parking Ticket
Jersey Mule
Lavender Sour Martini
Manmosa Pint
Mezcal Mystery Martini
Mezicali Blues Margarita
Mimosa Pint
Pumpkin Espresso Martini
Pumpkin Martini
Purple Haze
Raspberry Mule
Rum Punch
Salted Caramel White Russian
Spanish Lemonade
Spicy Margarita
'95 Cup
Vodka
Absolut
Absolut CItron
Absolut Peach
Belvedere
Chopin
Deep Eddy Vodka
Espresso Vodka
Grey Goose
House Vodka
Ketel One
Sourland Mountain NJ Vodka
Stoli
Stoli Blueberry
Stoli Orange
Stoli Raspberry
Stoli Vanilla
Tito's
Gin
Rum & Tequila
Whiskey
Angel's Envy Bourbon
Bakers Bourbon
Basil Hayden Bourbon
Blantons Bourbon
Bookers Bourbon
Buffalo Trace Bourbon
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit RYE
Elijah Craig Bourbon
Four Roses Bourbon
Heaven's Door Dbl Barrel Bourbon
House Bourbon
Jim Beam Black Bourbon
Jim Beam Bourbon
Jim Beam RYE
Jim Beam Single Barrel Bourbon
Knob Creek Bourbon
Knob Creek RYE
Knob Creek Single Barrel Bourbon
Makers Mark Bourbon
Michters RYE
Noahs Mill Bourbon
Redemption Bourbon
RYE Michters 10 YR
Wild Turkey Bourbon
Woodford Reserve
Black Bush Irish
Bushmills Irish
Canadian Club
Crown Royal Whiskey
Fireball Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Honey
Jameson Irish
Powers Irish
Seagrams 7
Tullamore Dew 14 yr Irish
Tullamore Dew Irish
VO Whiskey
Aberfeldy 12yr
Caol Ila
Chivas Regal
Cutty Sark
Dalmore Scotch
Dewars
Glenfiddich
Glenfiddich 14 Yr
Glenfiddich 15 Yr
Glenfiddich 18 Yr
Glenfiddich 21 Yr
Glenlivet
J&B Scotch
JW Black
JW Red
Laphroig 10
Macallan 12
Monkey Shoulder
Oban 12 Yr
Old Granddad
Pinch
Singleton 12 Year
Other Drinks & Coffee Drinks
007 (Double O Seven)
Alabama Slammer
Baybreeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary (Highball)
Bloody Mary (Pint)
Brandy Alexander
Coffee - Baileys
Coffee - Frangelico
Coffee - Irish
Coffee - Irish/Jameson
Coffee - Jamaican
Kahlua & Coffee with fresh whipped cream
Coffee - Mexican
Kahlua, Tequila
Fuzzy Navel
Kamikaze
Long Island Iced TEA (10 OZ)
Margarita - Casamigos Silver
Margarita - Cuervo
Margarita - House
Margarita - Patron Silver
Mind Eraser
1/3 house vodka 1/3 kahlua 1/3 club soda 3 sm straws
Nutty Irishman
Rusty Nail
on the rocks 1/2 drambuie 1/2 dewars
Screwdriver
Seabreeze
Sex on the Beach
Side Car
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Virgin Mary
Vodka Collins
White Russian
kahlua vodka half&half or cream highball glass
Liquors, Liqueurs & Cognacs
Courvoisier VS
Hennessy VS
Hennessy XO
Larressingle VSOP
Martel VS
Martel Cordon Bleu
Remy Martin
Grand Marnier
Amaretto - DiSaranno
Amaretto - House
Apple Jack
Apricot Brandy
B & B
Baileys
Blackberry Brandy
Brandy
Calvados
Cointreau
Drambuie
Dry Sack Sherry
Dubonnet - White
Dubonnet -Red
Frangelico
Galliano
Grand Marnier
Grappa
Isabela Cream Sherry
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Marie Brizard Anisette
Midori
Nonino Amaro
Ouzo
Sambuca Romana
Sambuca Romana Black
Tia Maria
Tio Pepe
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Continental cuisine including seafood, steaks & chops, pastas, poultry & more! Fresh desserts baked on premise. Sunday Brunch every week.
61 6th Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030