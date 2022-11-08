Restaurant header imageView gallery

Courthaus Social

2 Reviews

$$

2300 Clarendon Blvd

Arlington, VA 22201

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
Chicken Tenders
Chopped Chipotle Salad

BAR

Top Bar

Patio Bar

Appetizers

Bangin' Shrimp

$12.00

US mainland shrimp, fried and tossed in sweet chili sauce, lime juice, cilantro, and fresh julienned red pepper.

Big Haus Pretzel

Big Haus Pretzel

$15.00

Jumbo Bavarian-style pretzel, baked to order. Served with sweet and grain mustard.

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Tossed with crispy shallots, bacon and balsamic glaze. Topped with blue cheese crumbles.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Made with local, all-natural, cage-free chicken breast and topped with blue cheese. Served with Haus chips.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Local, all-natural and cage-free chicken breast, hand battered and fried to order. Served with Haus-made sauces; ranch, honey mustard and buffalo sauce.

Freedom Fries

Freedom Fries

$7.00

Tossed with charred scallions, Haus-made garlic ranch aioli, bacon and Parmesan cheese.

Fried Pickles & Jalapenos

Fried Pickles & Jalapenos

$8.00

Hand breaded and fried to order. Served with Haus-made citrus-herb remoulade.

Reuben Rolls

Reuben Rolls

$9.00

Handmade daily in-Haus. All-natural corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and Swiss cheese.

Social Nachos

Social Nachos

$12.00

Haus-made chips topped with bacon, jalapenos, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Entrees

Blackened Mahi Mahi

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$24.00

8oz grilled ﬁlet served over cilantro rice with asparagus and our haus lemon butter sauce.

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$24.00

7oz grilled salmon ﬁlet served with honey bourbon glaze, fresh grilled broccolini, and loaded bacon mashed potatoes.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Fresh mid-atlantic cod, battered with beer from local breweries. Served with haus- fries, coleslaw, tarter sauce, and lemon.

Geo's Jambalaya

Geo's Jambalaya

$20.00

Chef Geo’s Jambalaya recipe with penne pasta, shrimp, sausage, grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, green onions, topped with parmesan and parsley.

Haus Half Chicken

Haus Half Chicken

$20.00

Grilled chicken topped with cremini mushroom sauce. Served with fresh broccolini and loaded bacon mashed potatoes.

Haus Veggie Kabobs

Haus Veggie Kabobs

$15.00

Seasonal mixed veggies grilled on an open flame and served over jasmine rice and sautéed spinach. Comes with Haus-made romesco sauce and hummus.

Savory Steak Frites

Savory Steak Frites

$26.00

8oz marinated teres major with Haus-made au jus and chimichurri dipping sauces, served with parmesan truffle fries.

Schnitzel

Schnitzel

$18.00

Traditional German preparation, with choice of pork or chicken cutlets, pounded thin and fried in clarified butter. Served with Mushroom onion gravy, garlic aioli and crispy smashed fingerling potatoes.

Handhelds

Served on a toasted potato bun with choice of Haus or waffle fries, tots, crispy fingerlings or Haus side salad. Gluten free bun available.

Classic Burger

$15.00

Eight ounce Beef patty with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Courthaus Burger

Courthaus Burger

$17.00

Eight ounce Beef patty with bacon, avocado, crispy onion, and pepper jack cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

2017 Taste of Arlington Award winner, Best Entree. Locally sourced, all-natural and cage-free chicken breast made to order with our signature Haus breading, fried crisp and tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato and torched blue cheese.

French Dip

French Dip

$16.00

Seared and slow roasted in-Haus, Sliced thin and topped with melted swiss cheese. Served with Haus-made au jus.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast with roasted red pepper, arugula, havarti cheese, mustard aioli, served on ciabatta bread.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Made with brown rice, black beans, mushrooms and onion. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Courthaus Veggie Burger

Courthaus Veggie Burger

$17.00

Made with brown rice, black beans, mushrooms and onion served with avocado, crispy onion, and pepper jack cheese.

Salads

Bangin' Shrimp Salad

Bangin' Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Fresh mixed greens, mangos, marinated tomatoes, red peppers, and Asian slaw topped with crispy noodles and our sweet chili crispy bangin' shrimp. Greens tossed in our Haus-made champagne vinaigrette.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, crispy, made-to-order buffalo chicken tenders, tomato, red onion and cucumber, topped with blue cheese crumbles and ranch dressing.

Chopped Chipotle Salad

Chopped Chipotle Salad

$15.00

Crisp romaine and iceburg lettuce, diced grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, grilled corn, bacon, egg and cucumber, topped with crunchy Haus-made tortilla strips and chipotle ranch dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00
Haus Salad

Haus Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, marinated tomatoes, red onion and cucumber, topped with mixed cheese and Haus-made croutons.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, marinated tomatoes, red onion and cucumber, topped with mixed cheese and Haus-made croutons.

Flatbreads

Served with garlic oil and Haus-made ranch dipping sauce
Bacon Brat Lover Flatbread

Bacon Brat Lover Flatbread

$13.00

Haus-made marinara sauce, mozzarella & jack cheese, locally sourced bacon, bratwurst, ground beef, and fresh basil.

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

Marinated local, all-natural and cage-free chicken breast topped with Haus-made buffalo and blue cheese sauce, mixed cheese and garnished with celery.

Fiesta Flatbread

Fiesta Flatbread

$11.00

Black beans, mozzarella & jack cheese, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, avocado, tortilla strips, fresh cilantro, taco seasoning, and a Haus-made cilantro lime dressing on the side.

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, salt & pepper, and balsamic on the side.

Market Veggie Flatbread

Market Veggie Flatbread

$13.00

Haus-made marinara sauce, mozzarella & jack cheese, and fresh vegetables straight from the farm. Vegetables seasonally change.

Tots

Naked Tots

$6.00

An American classic with salt & pepper.

Pulled Pork Tots

Pulled Pork Tots

$9.00Out of stock

Our naked tots topped with slow roasted BBQ pork shoulder and Haus-made coleslaw.

Southwest Tots

Southwest Tots

$9.00

Our naked tots toped with Haus-made southwest corn & avocado salsa, then drizzled with a Haus-made cilantro cream sauce.

Wings

Bone In

$14.00

Boneless

$14.00

Plain Grilled

$12.00

Sausages

Locally sourced from Binkert's in Baltimore, MD, offering authentic German style sausage made daily. Served with pretzel roll, Dijon mustard and pickled purple cabbage.

Bauernwurst

$9.00

Slightly smokey, pork and beef sausage, course ground with mustard seed.

Best of Wurst - Pick 3

Best of Wurst - Pick 3

$24.00

Choice of any 3 sausages, served with 2 pretzel rolls.

Bratwurst

$9.00

German classic, our signature with pork and beef sausage.

Cheese Brat

$9.00

Our signature brat infused with cheese and bursting with flavor.

Spiced Country

$9.00

Smooth ground beef and pork sausage, seasoned with mixed spices and herbs, including paprika, garlic, pepper and more.

Spicy Chicken

$9.00

Chorizo style chicken sausage.

Sides

Fries

Fries

$5.00

There are so many ways to love potatoes.

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Haus-made with Havarti cheese and freshly baked French baguette.

Bacon Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Red potatoes mixed with bacon, parmesan, green onions, and butter.

Beer Cheese sauce

$3.00

Haus-made and to die for.

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Grilled over an open flame with olive oil, salt & pepper.

Broccolini

Broccolini

$6.00

Charred onion, garlic, red pepper ﬂakes.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Cavatappi, mixed cheeses, breadcrumbs.

Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, marinated tomatoes, red onion and cucumber, topped with mixed cheese and Haus-made croutons.

Sauerkraut

$1.00

Traditionally the same purple kraut you'll find with one of our locally sourced sausages.

Pretzel Roll

$2.00

Freshly baked pretzel roll from the same source we get our Bavarian style pretzel.

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.00

Haus-made brownie layered with mousse, topped with chocolate ganache. Served with raspberry drizzle.

Cinnamon Roll

$8.00
Seasonal Strudel

Seasonal Strudel

$8.00

Haus-made flaky and buttery strudel made with cream cheese and seasonal fruit sourced from the same farm as our vegetables.

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$1.00
White Chocolate Bread Pudding

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$8.00

Topped with a Bourbon, strawberry sauce and vanilla ice cream.

Sauces

$3 Beer Cheese

$3.00

Buffalo Sauce

Ranch

Champagne Vinaigrette

Honey Mustard

Ketchup

Balsamic

BBQ Sauce

Bleu Cheese Dressing

Caeser

Au Jus

Chipotle Ranch

Dijon Mustard

Dry Rub

Garlic Aioli

Guacamole

$1.00

Honey Sriracha

Mayonnaise

Jaegar Sauce

Old Bay

Pico de Gallo

Ranch Aioli

Romesco Sauce

Sour Cream

Spicy Grain Mustard

Spicy Thai

Sweet Chili Sauce

Tartar Sauce

Thousand Island

Yellow Mustard

Extra Meat

Blackened Salmon

$9.50

Extra Grilled Chicken

$4.50

Extra Grilled Steak

$9.00

Extra Pulled Pork

$6.50

Shrimp

$6.50

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Local, all-natural and cage-free chicken breast, hand battered and fried to order. Served with Haus-made sauces; ranch, honey mustard and buffalo sauce.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$7.00

Kids Sliders

$7.00

Dog Menu

K9 Beer & Biscuit

$7.00

K9 Bacon

$3.00

K9 Fro-Yo Bowl

$3.00

K9 Puppucino

$1.00

K9 Milk Bone

$2.00

Hats

XL/L

$20.00

M/S

$20.00

Haus T-Shirt

2 XL

$15.00

Large

$15.00

Medium

$15.00

Small

$15.00

Men's Polo

2 XL

$45.00

Extra Large

$45.00

Large

$45.00

Medium

$45.00

Small

$45.00

Women's Polo

Extra Large

$35.00

Large

$35.00

Medium

$35.00

Small

$35.00

Men's Mesh Pullover

2 XL

$35.00

Extra Large

$35.00

Large

$35.00

Medium

$35.00

Small

$35.00

Women's Mesh Pullover

Extra Large

$35.00

Large

$35.00

Medium

$35.00

Small

$35.00

Extra Small

$35.00

Mask

Mask

$10.00

Staff T-Shirt

T-Shirts

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markQR Codes
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Locally sourced, award winning food AND local craft beer provided for takeout, delivery, or dine-in when available

Website

Location

2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201

Directions

