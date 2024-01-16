- Home
Food Menu
Food / NA Bev
- Artichokes$18.00
- Crab Cake Minis$23.00
- Date Night$17.00
- Egg Rolls$20.00
- Filet Sliders$22.00
- Goat Cheese Dip$19.00
- Lamb Lollipops$23.00
- Mussels$21.00
- Rustic Bread Dip Duo$7.00
- Wings$21.00
- Steak Tacos$19.00
- Spicy Salmon$21.00
- Club Roll$20.00
- Crab Roll$24.00
- Shrimp Cocktail$22.00
- Oysters
- Rockefeller$22.00
- Baked Frenchie$23.00
- Black and Blue$20.00
- Mushroom$19.00
- Pepperoni$16.00
- Gumbo$13.00
- Corn Chowder$11.00
- Caesar$12.00
- Fried Goat Cheese$15.00
- Noble Chop$14.00
- The Burger$19.00
- Steak Tacos$17.00
- Crab Melt$17.00
- Courthouse Club$15.00
- 8oz Filet$48.00
- Chicken$32.00
- Sea Bass$51.00
- Salmon$38.00
- Sweet Potato$18.00
- Steak Feature
- Seafood Feature
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes$11.00
- White Cheddar Mac and Cheese$13.00
- Fried Oyster Mushrooms$12.00
- Brussel Sprouts$11.00
- Roasted Cauliflower$11.00
- Tri-Colored Carrots$12.00
- Club Corn$11.00
- Asparagus$11.00
- French Fries$11.00
- Sweet Potato Chips$4.00
- Raspberry Mousse$13.00
- Coconut Cake$12.00
- Bread Pudding$11.00
- Creme Brulee$11.00
- Sorbet$7.00
- Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream$7.00
- Coke$4.00
- Coke Zero$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Ice Tea$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Mocktail$8.00
- San Pellegrino$6.00
- Fiji Water Bottle$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Small French Press$5.00
- Large French Press$9.00
Beverage
- Rhinegeist Truth IPA$8.00
- WarPigs Foggy Geezer Hazy IPA$8.00
- Cigar City Jai Alai IPA$8.00
- Sun King Cream Ale$8.00
- Gumball Head$8.00
- Oberon$8.00
- Run Wild NA IPA$6.00
- Budweiser$6.00
- Bud Light$6.00
- Coors Light$6.00
- Corona Extra$6.00
- Heineken$6.00
- Miller Light$6.00
- Michelob Ultra$6.00
- Modelo Especial$6.00
- Stella Artois$7.00
- 1875 Sazerac$14.00
- Club Cosmo$14.00
- Dirty Goat$14.00
- Lavender Gin Fizz$15.00
- Rosemary Paloma$13.00
- Smoke & Spice$17.00
- Spiced Old Fashioned$16.00
- Espresso Martini$15.00
- Angel's Envy$14.00
- Angel's Envy Rye$16.00
- Balvenie 14$13.00
- Basil Hayden$13.00
- Basil Hayden Dark Rye$14.00
- Buffalo Trace$13.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$13.00
- Bulleit Rye$13.00
- Crown Royal$11.00
- Dewar's$10.00
- Glenmorangie$14.00
- High West Rendezvous Rye$14.00
- Jack Daniels$11.00
- Jameson$11.00
- JW Black$11.00
- JW Blue$34.00
- Knob Creek$14.00
- Knob Creek Rye$14.00
- Lagavulin$18.00
- Macallan 12$14.00
- Macallan 18$43.00
- Maker's Mark$13.00
- Weller$10.00
- Woodford Reserve$13.00
- Wild Turkey 101$11.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Wheatley$11.00
- Belvedere$13.00
- Ketel One$11.00
- Tito's$11.00
- Stoli Elit$18.00
- Hangar One Buddha's Hand Citron$14.00
- Absolut$11.00
- Grey Goose Strawberry$13.00
- Van Gogh Vanilla$11.00
- Chopin$14.00
- Grey Goose L'Orange$13.00
- Casamigos Anejo$16.00
- Casamigos Blanco$14.00
- Casamigos Reposado$15.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$28.00
- Don Julio 1942$21.00
- Don Julio Anejo$16.00
- Don Julio Blanco$13.00
- Dos Hombres Mezcal$17.00
- Lalo Blanco$12.00
- Milagro Select Reposado$15.00
- Patron Anejo$16.00
- Patron Reposado$14.00
- Patron Silver$13.00
- Beefeater's$11.00
- Tanqueray$12.00
- Tanqueray 10$13.00
- Bombay Sapphire$12.00
- Uncle Val's Botanical$13.00
- Hendrick's$13.00
- St. George
- Bacardi$11.00
- Captain Morgan$11.00
- Plantation$12.00
- Ron Zacapa 23$15.00
- Hennessy VS$12.00
- Hennessy XO$23.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$15.00
- E & J Brandy$10.00
- Aperol$12.00
- Bailey's$12.00
- Campari$11.00
- Carpano Antica Dry Vermouth
- Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth
- Chambord$14.00
- Cointreau$13.00
- Domaine de Canton$11.00
- Frangelico$12.00
- Giffard Vanille de Madagascar$14.00
- Grand Marnier$13.00
- Kahlua$12.00
- Luxardo Amaretto$11.00
- Select Aperitivo$12.00
- St. George Absinthe$13.00
- St. Germain$12.00
- Decoy Merlot$11.00
- Vina Robles Cabernet$13.00
- Goldschmidt "Katherine" Cabernet$16.00
- Unshackled Red Blend$15.00
- King's Ridge Pinot Noir$12.00
- La Crema Pinot Noir$15.00
- Pali Huntington Pinot Noir$15.00
- Chateau Haut Bordeaux$16.00
- Emmolo Sauv Blanc$10.00
- Whitehaven Sauv Blanc$14.00
- Saracco Moscato$13.00
- Trefethen Dry Riesling$16.00
- La Crema Chardonnay$15.00
- Raymond Chardonnay$15.00
- King Estate Pinot Gris$13.00
- Chandon Brut$15.00
- Mumm Napa Brut Rose$16.00
- BTL Blend, "Phantom"$46.00
- BTL Blend, Prisoner$88.00
- BTL Bordeaux Blend, "Papillion"$145.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, "Kith & Kin"$86.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Cakebread$155.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Caymus$165.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Faust$99.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Honig$110.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Merryvale$105.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, One Point Five$264.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Pahlmeyer Jayson$172.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Treana$52.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Whitehall Lane$114.00
- BTL Grenache, "Shatter"$77.00
- BTL Malbec, El Enemigo$55.00
- BTL Merlot, "Diamond Dust"$60.00
- BTL Merlot, Duckhorn$90.00
- BTL Merlot, Markham$82.00
- BTL Petit Syrah, True Grit$68.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, "Clark and Telephone"$66.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Benton Lane$58.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Elouan$49.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Flowers$84.00
- BTL Toscana, "Belnero"$73.00
- BTL Zinfandel Blend, 8 Years in the Desert$110.00
- BTL Zinfandel, Saldo$60.00
- BTL Chardonnay, Cakebread$95.00
- BTL Chardonnay, De Loach$64.00
- BTL Chardonnay, Estate$180.00
- BTL Chardonnay, Far Niete$120.00
- BTL Chardonnay, Frank Family$105.00
- BTL Chardonnay, Gundlach Bundschu$78.00
- BTL Chardonnay, Miner$87.00
- BTL Pouilly-Fuisse, Louis Jadot$84.00
- BTL Sancerre, Phillip Girard$80.00
- BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Duckhorn$62.00
- BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Honig$66.00
- BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Rombauer$82.00
- BTL Vermentino, La Pettegola$42.00
- BTL Vouvray, J Moreau & Fils$56.00
- BTL Whitehaven SB$56.00
- BTL Prosecco, Borgoluce$52.00
- BTL Rose, Miraval$62.00
- BTL Rose, Roseblood$72.00
Courthouse Merchandise
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
110 N. 9th St., Noblesville, IN 46060
