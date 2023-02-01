  • Home
Courthouse Coffee 108 N Buffalo Street

No reviews yet

108 N Buffalo Street

Warsaw, IN 46580

Signatures

$4.45+

our signature latte flavors

Coffee Drinks

Latte

$3.15+

espresso + steamed milk

Mocha

$3.70+

latte + chocolate

Americano

$1.97+

espresso and water

Cappuccino

$3.15+

espresso, steamed milk, milk foam in equal parts

True Macchiato

$2.17+

espresso + dollop foam

Cortado

$2.95+

espresso = steamed milk (equal parts)

Espresso Shooter

$2.60

just espresso, 4 shots

Brew Coffee

$1.64+

choose from our house or flavor blends

Chai and Tea

Tea 1 Bag

$1.65

Big Train Chai

$3.54+

all your favorite flavors

Matcha

$3.79+

Blended Drinks

Smoothie

$4.39+

choose your favorite fruity flavor

Blended

$4.39+

your favorite coffee, crème, or tea frozen

Other Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

rich and creamy chocolate-y goodness

Steamer

$2.70+

steamed milk by itself or add your favorite flavors

Apple Juice

$3.79

12 oz Minute Maid juice

Orange Juice

$3.79

12 oz Minute Maid juice

Coke Bottle

$2.39

grab and go bottles - regular, diet, or coke zero

Sports Drink

$2.59

we got your electrolytes too

Smart Water

$4.78

grab and go

Water Bottle - small

$1.88

grab and go

Water Cup

$0.25

16 oz cup with ice and water

Food

baked goods, sandwiches, and more

NY Bagel w schmear

$3.09

choose your favorite bagel and smear

Breakfast Bagel Sandwich

$3.44Out of stock

house made egg and choice of cheese on a NY bagel, add meat if you're extra hungry

Croissant

$2.75

Muffin

$2.69

muffins so large you could share but you might not want to

Cookie

$1.85

fresh baked goodness

Fresh Fruit

$1.25

grab and go, usually stock oranges, apples, and bananas

Grilled Cheese

$3.77

two slices of cheese on your choice of bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$4.74

chicken salad on a croissant or your choice of bread

Hummus Sandwich

$4.74

hummus on your choice of bread

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$5.45

fajita meat with 3 slices of cheese and choice of ranch or buffalo in a spinach wrap

Chips

$1.95

grab and go options

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.89+

Ashby's premium ice cream

Retail

Courthouse mug

$24.95Out of stock

Courthouse tee

$18.95

Courthouse long sleeve

$23.95

Courthouse sticker

$0.95Out of stock

Bulk Coffee Beans

$16.95

your favorite coffee by the pound

Bag of Chai

$40.95

Can Chai

$20.95
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Warsaw's downtown coffee shop, locally owned for over twenty five years. Come and enjoy your favorite real espresso drink, Big Train Chai, and much more. A community gathering space. Safe, welcoming environment for all

108 N Buffalo Street, Warsaw, IN 46580

