A map showing the location of Courthouse Exchange Restaurant 113 W LexingtonView gallery

Courthouse Exchange Restaurant 113 W Lexington

review star

No reviews yet

113 W Lexington

Independence, MO 64050

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

APPETIZERS

CHEESE QUESADILLIA

$7.49

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$7.99

FRIED PICKLES

$6.99

HOT WINGS

$12.99

MESSY FRIES

$8.99

ONION STRINGS

$8.99

SOUP-SALAD

BOWL OF SOUP

$5.99

BUFFALO CHK SALAD

$13.99

COBB

$13.99

CUP OF SOUP

$3.99

HALF SAND & SOUP

$10.99

HALF SAND & SALAD

$10.99

HOUSE SALAD

$4.59

ONE TRIP

$8.99

SALAD & SOUP

$10.99

UNLIMITED

$14.99

SANDWICHES

BLT

$12.99

BUILD GRILLED CHEESE

BUFFALO CHICKEN SAND

$14.99

FRIED BACON RANCH CHICKEN

$13.99

GRILLED BACON RANCH CHICKEN

$13.99

GRILLED CHEESE N BACON

$10.59

HONEY CHICKEN SAND

$14.99

POLLY PULLED PORK

$14.99

PORK TENDERLOIN

$15.99

REUBEN

$13.99

SLICED BRISKET

$15.59

SW CHICKEN WRAP

$14.99

TURKEY BACON AVOCADO

$14.99

TURKEY REUBEN

$12.99

Brisket Wrap

$13.99

BURGERS

BACON MAC

$15.99

BLACK & BLEU BURGER

$13.99

CALIFORNIA

$14.99

CHZ BURGER

$13.99

EXCHANGE

$14.99

HAMBURGER

$12.99

OREGON

$14.99

PATTY MELT

$12.99

SANTA FE

$14.99

ENTREES

BAILIFFS FRIED CHK

$18.99

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$16.99

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$17.99

CHICKEN TENDER PLATE

$14.99

FISH AND CHIPS

$16.99

ONE PIECE CHICKEN MEAL

$14.99

TENDERLOIN PLATTER

$17.99

BAKED POTATO'S

BYOBP

$4.99

DESSERT

BOWL OF ICE CREAM

$4.99

BREAD PUDDING

$5.99

CARROT CAKE

$7.99

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.99

SEASONAL PIE

$7.99

KIDS MEAL

KID CHK TENDERS

$6.99

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$5.49

KID BURGER

$7.99

KID CHS BURGER

$8.99

KID MAC N CHEESE

$5.99

SIDES

APPLESAUCE

$3.59

COLESLAW

$3.59

COTTAGE CHEESE

$3.59

FRIES

$3.59

GREEN BEANS

$3.59

MAC

$4.29

MASH POT

$4.29

MASHED BROWN

$4.29

MASHED CREAM

$4.29

SEASONAL VEGGIE

$3.59

SWEET FRIES

$4.29

CLASSICS

BRISKET MAC

$16.99

BUFF MAC

$14.99

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$14.99

FIVE TENDERS

$9.99

TEN TENDERS

$16.99

FIFTEEN TENDERS

$24.99

$$SIDES$$

.25

$0.25

.50

$0.50

Xtra LTOP

$1.99

Xtra Set-up

$2.99

SD Bacon

$0.99

SD Avocado

$1.29

SD Cheese

$0.50

SD Brown Gravy

$0.95

SD Cream Gravy

$0.95

SD Japs

$0.50

SD Pico

$0.50

SD Grill Mush

$0.99

SD Sour Cream

$0.50

SD Bleu Crumbles

$0.95

Chicken Breast

$5.99

BEER

Bottled Beers

Budweiser BTL

$4.00

Bud Light BTL

$4.00

Miller Light BTL

$4.00

Busch Light BTL

$4.00

Coors Light BTL

$4.00

Ultra BTL

$4.00

Stella BTL

$5.50

Tank 7 BTL

$5.50

BLVD Wheat BTL

$5.00

BLVD Pale Ale BTL

$5.00

Corona BTL

$5.00

Blue Moon BTL

$5.00

PBR BTL

$4.00

805 Cans

$5.00

Quirks

$5.00

On Tap!

Bud Light Tap

$4.00

MODELO TAP

$4.00

Cali Squeeze Tap

$5.00

Guinness Tap

$5.00

Dunkel Tap

$5.00

Angry Orchard Tap

$5.00

Yuengling Tap

$4.00

Deschutes Tap

$5.00

Soda

DRINKS

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.29

BLACK CHERRY

$3.29

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.29

COFFEE

$3.29

COKE

$3.29

CREAM SODA

$3.29

DIET COKE

$3.29

GRAPE

$3.29

HOT COCOA

$3.29

HOT TEA

$3.29

ICED TEA

$3.29

JUICE

$4.00

KIDS DRINK

LEMONADE

$3.29

MILK

$3.29

MR. PIBB

$3.29

ORANGE

$3.29

ROOT BEER

$3.29

SMALL JUICE

$2.00

SPRITE

$3.29

SWEET TEA

$3.29

WATER

COCKTAILS

SPECIALTY & POLLY POP COCKTAILS

PROBATION PUNCH

$9.25

Marshall's Margarita

$9.25

Judges Tea

$9.25

Harry's Manhattan

$9.25

Bess's Whiskey Sour

$9.25

Defendant's Dirty Martini

$9.25

Orange Creamsicle

$8.25

Cinnamon Roll

$8.25

Root Beer Float

$8.25

Cherry Cream Soda

$8.25

Grape Groove

$8.25

Cream Soda Rum Float

$8.25

BOURBON

AMERICAN HONEY

$7.75

CROWN

$7.75

CROWN APPLE

$7.75

FIREBALL

$7.25

HOUSE BOURBON

$6.25

JACK

$7.75

JAMESON

$8.25

JIM

$7.75

KNOB CREEK

$8.25

MAKERS

$8.25

OLDE SMOKEY

$8.25

SEAGRAMS

$7.75

SEAGRAMS VO

$7.75

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$7.25

VODKA

ABSOLUTE

$7.25

ABSOLUTE CITRON

$7.25

GREY GOOSE

$8.25

HOUSE VODKA

$6.25

STOLI VANILLA

$7.25

TITOS

$8.25

RUM

BACARDI

$7.25

CAPTAIN

$7.25

HOUSE RUM

$6.25

MALIBU

$7.25

TEQUILA

HOUSE TEQUILA

$6.25

JOSE GOLD

$7.25

PATRON

$8.25

SCOTCH

CHIVAS

$8.25

CUTTY SARK

$7.25

GLENLIVET

$7.25

HOUSE SCOTCH

$6.25

CORDIALS

AMARETTO

$7.25

BAILEYS

$7.75

HOT DAMN

$6.25

JAGER

$7.75

KAHLUA

$7.75

RUM CHATA

$7.75

GIN

BEEFEATER

$7.25

HOUSE GIN

$6.25

TANQUERAY

$8.25

WINE

BOTTLE

$22.00

CABERNET

$6.99

CHARDONNAY

$6.99

MERLOT

$6.99

MOSCATO

$6.99

PINOT GRIGIO

$6.99

REISLING

$6.99

WHITE ZIN

$6.99

PATIO SPECIALS

32 OZ MARGARITA

$14.00

32 OZ STRAW MARGARITA

$14.00

32 OZ WATERMELON MARGARITA

$14.00

BEER BUCKET

$20.00

BUD LIGHT PITCHER

$16.00

CALI SQUEEZE PITCHER

$19.00

DESCHUTES PITCHER

$19.00

DUNKEL PITCHER

$19.00

MODELO PITCHER

$17.00

YUENGLING PITCHER

$17.00

BRANDY

E&J

$8.25

VSOP

$8.25

MIXED DRINKS

LONG ISLAND

$8.25

MARGARITA

$8.25

OLD FASHION

$8.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

113 W Lexington, Independence, MO 64050

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

El Pico Mexican Restaurant - 106 W Maple Ave
orange starNo Reviews
106 W Maple Ave Independence, MO 64050
View restaurantnext
Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn - 201 N Main
orange star4.6 • 1,296
201 N Main INDEPENDENCE, MO 64050
View restaurantnext
Que Tal Pollo - Noland Rd. - 1509 South Noland Road
orange starNo Reviews
1509 South Noland Road Independence, MO 64055
View restaurantnext
V's Italiano Ristorante
orange star4.5 • 1,149
10819 E US Highway 40 Independence, MO 64055
View restaurantnext
Tavern 24
orange starNo Reviews
825 N Dakota Drive, 24 HWY INDEPENDENCE, MO 64056
View restaurantnext
Frosty Frogs
orange starNo Reviews
18801 E. 39th. Street S. Independence, MO 64057
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Independence

Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn - 201 N Main
orange star4.6 • 1,296
201 N Main INDEPENDENCE, MO 64050
View restaurantnext
V's Italiano Ristorante
orange star4.5 • 1,149
10819 E US Highway 40 Independence, MO 64055
View restaurantnext
Shawarmar - Independence
orange star4.4 • 23
20130 E Valley View Pkwy Independence, MO 64057
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Independence
Blue Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lees Summit
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (245 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Kearney
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston