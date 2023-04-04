Courthouse Exchange Restaurant 113 W Lexington
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
113 W Lexington, Independence, MO 64050
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
El Pico Mexican Restaurant - 106 W Maple Ave
No Reviews
106 W Maple Ave Independence, MO 64050
View restaurant
Que Tal Pollo - Noland Rd. - 1509 South Noland Road
No Reviews
1509 South Noland Road Independence, MO 64055
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Independence
More near Independence