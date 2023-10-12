Spend $30, save $5
Lunch

Step into our Courthouse Kitchen, where our lunch menu is a testament to deliciously balanced arguments in the form of sandwiches, wraps, quesadillas, and salads, all prepared with precision and served with the utmost respect for your taste buds. Each dish is a culinary case, and we invite you to be the ultimate judge of taste in our Courthouse Kitchen.
Courthouse Club Sandwich

Courthouse Club Sandwich

$9.00

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Cheddar, Lettuce, Marinated Tomatoes, Mayo & Honey Mustard served on sourdough bread and toasted. Available as a wrap as well.

Chicken Avocado Melt

Chicken Avocado Melt

$10.75

Grilled Chicken Swiss, Spinach, Avocado, & Chipotle Sauce served as a wrap or on sourdough bread & toasted.

Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.00

Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, tomatoes, & Mayo served on sourdough bread or as a wrap.

BarbeCuban

BarbeCuban

$9.50

Deli sliced Ham, BBQ Pulled Pork, Lettuce, Swiss & Mayo.

NYC BLT

NYC BLT

$8.00

A generous amount of Flavorful Bacon, Deliciously Marinated Tomatoes, Fresh Lettuce, & mayo served on Sourdough Bread & toasted to perfection.

DELUX Grilled Chicken Wrap

DELUX Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Grilled Chicken, 3 sliced of Bacon, Spinach, Tomatoes, Swiss, Cheddar, Jalapeños, Buffalo Ranch, & served as a wrap and toasted to perfection.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, Swiss, Spinach, & Ranch.

Grilled Chicken sandwich or wrap

Grilled Chicken sandwich or wrap

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Marinated Tomatoes, Swiss, & Ranch.

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Cheddar, Swiss, Colby Jack and Toasted to perfection on Sourdough

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, Croutons,

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.00

Spring Mix Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Shredded Cheese, Pecans, Raisons, and croutons.

Apple Butter Turkey Sandwich

Apple Butter Turkey Sandwich

$8.00

Turkey, Apple Slices, Apple Butter, Swiss Cheese & lettuce. Toasted on Sourdough Bread.

Breakfast

Welcome to our Breakfast Briefing, where the flavors of the morning convene in a culinary courtroom of taste. In this legal spread, crispy bacon takes the stand, delivering its smoky testimony, while avocado offers a creamy alibi. Eggs, prepared to your liking, present their evidence, whether sunny-side up or over easy. Our breakfast menu is a judge-free zone, inviting you to assemble your own delicious trial and render a verdict that suits your appetite.
The Avocado Indictment

The Avocado Indictment

$4.99

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon Strips, & Avocado on a toasted slice of Sourdough.

The Jailhouse Club

The Jailhouse Club

$9.00

Courthouse Club on Everything Bagel

Plead The Pesto Bagel

Plead The Pesto Bagel

$4.99

Everything Bagel, with Pesto between the buns & an egg over easy in the middle.

The Testimonial Wrap

The Testimonial Wrap

$4.69

Spinach, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Shredded Cheese, & tomatoes. Toasted until golden brown & crispy on griddle.

Objection Over Easy Toast

Objection Over Easy Toast

$3.99

Toasted Sourdough Bread slice with an egg over easy, 2 slices of bacon and avocado.

Peanut Butter & Justice

Peanut Butter & Justice

$3.99

Grilled Peanut Butter & Jelly on Sourdough Bread.

The Probation Parfait

The Probation Parfait

$2.99

Seasonal Fruit Parfait, with vanilla yogurt & granola.

The Subpoena Scramble

The Subpoena Scramble

$2.99

2 Scrambled eggs with bacon, ham, cheddar & Swiss cheese.

Egg

Egg

$0.75
Bacon

Bacon

$0.75
Toast

Toast

$0.99

Specialty Lattes

Step into our Latte Courtroom, where flavor combinations take the stand in a hot, iced, or frozen format, with Whole Milk, Oat, Almond, or 2% milk as their trusty witnesses. Our lattes are served in verdict-worthy variations, ensuring you’ll find a combination that rules your taste buds justly.
Probable Cause

Probable Cause

$4.75

The Perfect blend of Caramel, Chocolate Espresso & Milk.

Objection; Hearsay

Objection; Hearsay

$4.75

Coconut & Vanilla Latte

Overrulled

Overrulled

$4.75

For our Reese’s lovers, Peanut Butter & Chocolate Latte!

Reasonable Doubt

Reasonable Doubt

$4.75

Where Caramel meets the sophisticated charm of French Vanilla

Calls For Speculations

Calls For Speculations

$4.75

Rich Caramel Pecan, and velvety Chocolate flavors.

Guilty As Charged

Guilty As Charged

$4.75

A delightful fusion of Toasted Marshmallow & rich Chocolate

Badgering The Witness

Badgering The Witness

$4.75

Where White Chocolate meets the rich embrace of Caramel.

Not that I Recall

Not that I Recall

$4.75

A delightful blend of Ground Cinnamon & Hazelnut

The Verdict

The Verdict

$4.75

Smooth Flavors of Hazelnut & White Chocolate

Espresso Classics

Welcome to our Espresso Courtroom, where the classics take the stand, ready to testify in hot, iced, or frozen renditions, with Whole Milk, Oat, Almond, or 2% milk serving as their loyal legal counsel. Our espresso menu serves up a verdict for every palate, ensuring your taste buds find justice in every cup.
Affogato

Affogato

$3.75

Espresso Poured over a scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

Americono

Americono

$3.25

Espresso & Water

Black Eye

Black Eye

$4.00

Drip Coffee with a shot of Espresso, or two!

Breve

Breve

$3.50

Espresso with Steamed Half & Half

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50

A thick layer of Foamed Milk over a mixture of Steamed milk & Espresso.

Chai

Chai

$4.25
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.25
Con Panno

Con Panno

$4.00

Espresso & Whip Cream

Cortado

Cortado

$3.25

Espresso & just a splash of milk

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Regular Joe!

Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$2.50
Flat White

Flat White

$3.75
Frappe

Frappe

$4.25
Latte

Latte

$3.75
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50

Espresso with a splash of milk

Mocha

Mocha

$4.00

Beverages

Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Unsweet tea

$2.50

pepsi

$1.25