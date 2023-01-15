Restaurant header imageView gallery

Courtside Cafe by East Coast Shuckers
30 Tradewinds Drive

No reviews yet

30 Tradewinds Drive

Satellite Beach, FL 32937

Popular Items

KIDS QUESADILLA
FISH CEASAR WRAP
COURTSIDE SALAD

APPETIZERS

BURRATA

$12.00

Fire roasted heirloom tomatoes tossed in olive oil, fresh basil, topped with a fresh ball of burrata, topped with balsamic glaze. Served with crostinis.

TUNA NACHOS

$12.00

Crispy housemade wonton chips, seared tuna, cucumbers, green onion, red onion, sweet thai chili, and siracha mayo.

12 In Pizza

$16.00

CRAB CAKES

$15.00

6 Jumbo Lump Mini Crab Cakes. Served with Siracha Mayo.

Pretzel with Beer Cheese

$13.00Out of stock

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$10.00Out of stock

5 jumbo marinated shrimp served with garlic infused cocktail sauce.

Wings

$13.00

1 Pound of Naked Jumbo Chicken Wings w/ choice of sauce & dip.

Cauli Pizza

$13.00

10" Cauliflower Crust Pizza Buffalo Chicken- grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, crumbled blue cheese. Meatball- meatballs and cheese Courtside-Cheese, arugula, balsamic glaze, red pepper aioli. Cheese- Mozzarella Tomato Basil- Mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, basil. Spicy Italian- Hot Capicola, Salami. Pepperoni, Italian Herbs.

SHRIMP TACOS (3)

$10.00

3 corn tortillas w/ lettuce, blackened shrimp, cotija cheese, spicy mayo, pico, and chili powders.

SPINACH DIP

$8.00

Creamy Spinach dip served with Naan flatbread and crostinis.

PORK TACOS (3)

$9.00

Shredd Beef Tacos (3)

$10.00

GUAC & CHIPS

$8.00Out of stock

SOUPS

cup SOUP. OF DAY

$6.00

BOWL SOUP OF DAY

$8.00

Loaded Chili

$8.00

SALADS

CHAR GRILLED CEASAR

$8.00

Char-Grilled Head of Romaine. Topped with fresh parmesan cheese, Ceasar Dressing, and Housemade Croutons. May add protein for additional price.

COURTSIDE SALAD

$10.00

Mixed Greens, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, cucumbers, onions,tomatoes, topped with stone ground mustard vinaigrette. May add protein for additional cost.

WEDGE

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce, crumbled blue cheese, onion,bacon, tomato, blue cheese dressing. May add protein for additional cost.

Side Salad

$3.50

Mixed greens, tomato,onion, cucumber, croutons. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.

CHICKEN TACO SALAD

$12.00

Garden SALAD

$12.00

LUNCH

HOT ITALIAN SAND

$10.00

Hot Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Arugula, Roasted Red Pepper Aioli on pressed ciabatta bread. Served w/ kettle chips. May upgrade side for additional fee.

"BFP"

$10.00

Brie,Fig, & Prosciutto on a Ciabatta Bread w/ Tipsy Fig Jam pressed and toasted. Served w/ kettle chips. May upgrade side for additional fee.

SHRIMP REUBEN

$12.00

4 Blackened Jumbo Shrimp grilled, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island on toasted rye bread.Served w/ kettle chips. May upgrade side for additional fee.

CHICKEN CEASAR WRAP

$10.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, ceasar dressing, parmesan cheese wrapped in a spinach wrap.Served w/ kettle chips. May upgrade side for additional fee.

SHRIMP CEASAR WRAP

$13.00

Grilled shrimp, ceasar dressing, romaine, parmesan cheese, and croutons wrapped in spinach wrap.Served w/ kettle chips. May upgrade side for additional fee.

FISH CEASAR WRAP

$14.00

Grilled or blackened Mahi, romaine, parmesan cheese, ceasar dressing. wrapped in spinach wrap.Served w/ kettle chips. May upgrade side for additional fee.

CHEESEBURGER

$13.00

USDA choice ground beef patty cooked to temperature with your choice of cheese. served on kaiser roll w/ LTO.Served w/ kettle chips. May upgrade side for additional fee.

CUBAN SAND

$13.00

VEGGIE WRAP

$10.00

CHICKEN TACOS

$10.00Out of stock

Blackened chicken, lettuce, pico, cotija cheese, spicy mayo. (2) tacos.Served w/ kettle chips. May upgrade side for additional fee.

FISH SAND

$14.00

grilled or blackened mahi. comes w. LTO. Served w/ kettle chips. May upgrade side for additional fee.

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, romaine, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, shredded Served w/ kettle chips. May upgrade side for additional fee.

SIDES/SAUCES

KETTLE CHIPS

$2.00

STEAK FRIES

$5.00

WAFFLE SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.00

FRUIT CUP

$4.00

VEG OF DAY

$5.00

POTATO OF DAY

$6.00

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Spicy mayo

$0.75

Thai Chili

$0.75

Caesar dressing

$0.75

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS

$5.00

KIDS CB

$5.00

KIDS QUESADILLA

$5.00

SPECIALS

6 Raw Oysters

$12.00

Ribs W/ FF

$13.00Out of stock

MINI Key Lime Brulee

$3.00

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.00

Green Juice

$8.00

Hot Dog W FF

$8.00

Truffle FF

$7.00

Beet Juice

$8.00

Buffalo Chk Mac Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Pork Mac Bowl

$9.00Out of stock

SODA

COKE

$2.50

FANTA

$2.50

POWERADE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

SWEET TEA

$2.50

COFFEE

$2.50

PERRIER

$3.00

LEMONADE

$2.50

VOSS

$4.00

Club Soda

$1.50

Cranberry

$2.50

LIQUOR

*NEW AMSTERDAM

$5.00

TITOS

$6.50

KETTLE ONE

$7.00

GREY GOOSE

$8.00

STOLI CITRUS

$6.00

STOLI RASPBERRY

$6.00

PINK WHITNEY

$3.00

WESTERN SON

$6.00

BACARDI SILVER

$6.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$6.00

GOSLINGS DARK

$7.00

RUM HAVEN

$6.00

CARIBE MANGO

$5.00

COCONUT CARTEL

$8.00

DIPLOMATICA

$8.00

*OLD HARBOR

$5.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$7.50

EMPRESS 1908

$9.00

HENDRICKS

$10.00

TANGUERY

$7.50

ENGINE

$7.00

*JIMADOR

$5.00

MILAGRO

$7.50

MILAGRO REPOSADO

$9.00

CASAMIGOS

$12.00

PATRON

$10.00

TEREMANA SILVER

$8.50

SUERTE ANEJO

$12.00

TEQUILA OCHO SILVER

$8.00

TEQUILA OCHO REPOSADO

$10.00

JAJA ANEJO

$12.00

XXXII REPOSADO

$11.00

TANTEO HABANERO

$7.00

TANTEO JALAPENO

$7.00

TANTEO SILVER

$7.00

VILLA ONE ANEJO

$12.00

HERRADURA ULTRA ANEJO

$12.00

MEZCAL

$8.00

KOMOS REPO

$17.00

KOMOS ANEJO

$18.00

*Early Times Whisky

$5.00

ANGEL'S ENVY

$10.00

ANGEL'S ENVY RYE

$14.00

BALLOTIN FLAVORED

$6.50

BASIL HAYDEN'S

$8.50

BULLEIT

$8.50

BULLEIT RYE

$10.00

CROWN APPLE

$8.00

CROWN ROYAL

$8.00

HEAVEN'S DOOR

$11.00

JACK DANIEL'S

$7.00

JACK FIRE

$5.00

JAMESON IRISH

$7.00

LIMAVADY IRISH

$7.00

MAKER'S MARK

$8.50

SHEEP DOG PB

$6.00

WHISTLE PIG 10

$14.00

WISEMAN

$9.00

WOODSON

$9.00

SLANE IRISH

$6.00

Open Liquor

$6.00

VIRGIL KANE GINGER

$7.00

MICHTERS BOURBON

$9.00

MICHTERS SOUR MASH

$9.00

MICHTERS RYE

$9.00

MICHTERS UNBLENDED

$9.00

CHICKEN COCK

$12.00

OCTOBERFEST Mystery Bourbon

$5.00

*CLAN MCGREGOR

$4.00

BALVENIE 14

$14.00

BALVENIE 15

$18.00

GLENFIDDICH 12

$10.00

GLENLIVIT 12

$10.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$8.00

AMARETTO

$5.00

APEROL

$8.00

BAILEY'S

$8.00

BOLS PEACH

$5.00

CAMPARI

$8.00

CHAMBOARD

$10.00

FRANGELICO

$8.00

GODIVA CHOCOLATE

$8.00

JAGER

$7.00

KAHLUA

$8.00

TIA MARIA

$8.00

DRAFT BEER

BUD LIGHT DRAFT

$3.00

STELLA DRAFT

$5.00

MANGO CART DRAFT

$5.00

INTRACOASTAL DRAGON POINT IPA

$6.00

BUD LIGHT PITCHER

$9.00

STELLA PITCHER

$15.00

MANGO CART PITCHER

$15.00

IPA PITCHER

$18.00

BOTTLED BEER

KEY LIME CIDER

$5.00

ACE PEAR CIDER

$5.00

ACE PINEAPPLE CIDER

$5.00

BUD LIGHT BOTTLE

$3.00

BUDWEISER

$3.00

COORS LIGHT

$3.00

CORONA LIGHT

$4.00

Funky Buddha Lager

$5.00

FUNKY BUDDHA PORTER

$6.00

GUINESS

$6.00

HEINIKEN

$4.00

HIGH NOON

$5.00

MICHELOB AMBERBOCK

$3.50

MICHELOB ULTRA

$3.50

NEW CASTLE BROWN

$5.00

ONDA

$5.00

RED ALE

$3.00

TRULY

$4.00

YUENGLING

$4.00

DOMESTIC BUCKET (5 beers)

$12.00

PREMIUM BUCKET (5 beers)

$18.00

SELTZER BUCKET (5 cans)

$20.00

INTUITION IPA

$6.00

BISCAYNE BAY IPA

$6.00

TANK PILSNER

$5.00

MOTORWORKS Octoberfest

$5.00

SAM ADAMS Octoberfest

$5.00

RED WINE (GLASS)

HOUSE CAB

$6.00

HOUSE PINOT NOIR

$6.00

BOGLE MERLOT

$8.00

CHATEAU SOUVERAIN CAB

$8.00

INTERCEPT BLEND

$12.00

JOSH BLEND

$9.00

JUGGARNAUT CAB

$11.00

MARK WEST PINOT NOIR

$8.00

MEIOMI PINOT NOIR

$12.00

PHANTUM BLEND

$11.00

RABBLE BLEND

$10.00

WHITE WINE (GLASS)

HOUSE CHARDONNAY

$6.00

CHATEAU ST. MICH CHARDONNAY

$8.00

WILLIAM HILL CHARDONNAY

$9.00

HARKEN CHARDONNAY

$10.00

PROPHECY PINOT GRIGIO

$7.00

CABOLANI PINOT GRIGIO

$9.00

OYSTER BAY SAUVIGNON BLANC

$7.00

WHITE HAVEN SAUVIGNON BLANC

$9.00

DAY OWL ROSE

$8.00

MINUTY ROSE

$12.00

CORVO MOSCATO

$8.00

LA MARCA

$6.00

WYCLEF BRUT

$6.00

VILLA SANTI PROSECCO

$9.00

BEACH JUICE

$9.00

BTL WHITE WINE

BTL HOUSE CHARD

$21.00

BTL CABOLANI

$30.00

BTL CHATEAU MICHELLE

$27.00

BTL CORVO

$27.00

BTL DAY OWL

$27.00

BTL HARKEN

$33.00

BTL LAMARCA

$21.00

BTL OYSTER BAY

$24.00

BTL PROPHECY

$24.00

BTL VILLA SANTI

$30.00

BTL WHITE HAVEN

$30.00

BTL WILLIAM HILL

$30.00

BTL WYICLEF

$21.00

BTL MINUTY

$38.00

BTL RED WINE

BTL HOUSE CAB

$21.00

BTL HOUSE PINOT NOIR

$21.00

BTL BOGLE

$27.00

BTL CHATEAU SOV

$27.00

BTL INTERCEPT

$39.00

BTL JOSH CELLARS

$30.00

BTL JUGGARNAUT

$36.00

BTL MARK WEST

$27.00

BTL MEIOMI

$39.00

BTL PHANTOM

$33.00

BTL RABBLE

$33.00

BTL FRANK FAMILY PINOT NOIR

$68.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

SHOT PINK LEMONDADE

$2.00

DRINK PINK LEMONADE

$3.00

BLOODY MARY

$8.50

COSMO

$8.00

DIRTY GIN MARTINI

$7.50

DIRTY VODKA MARTINI

$7.50

MANHATTAN

$7.50

MARGARITA

$1.00

MAI TAI

$7.50

MOJITO

$8.00

MUSCOW MULE

$7.50

OLD FASHIONED

$7.50

RUM RUNNER

$8.00

IRISH MULE

$9.00

SUNDAY BLOODY

$5.00

SUNDAY MIMOSA

$5.00

SHOTS

GREEN TEA

$6.00

LEMON DROP

$5.00

WHITE TEA

$6.00

VODKA BOMB

$7.00

FLORIDA TEA

$6.00

KAMIKAZE

$5.00

SPECIALS

Pink Whitney

$2.00

Smithwicks

$2.00

Killians

$2.00

$5 Margarita

$5.00

Frank PN BOTTLE

$42.00

White Haven SB BOTTLE

$28.00

RED BULL

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Tropical Red Bull

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Amounts

25.00

$25.00

20.00

$20.00

30.00

$30.00

35.00

$35.00

40.00

$40.00

50.00

$50.00

75.00

$75.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We specialize in using sustainable and locally sourced seafood, produce, and meats for our fresh and unique menu.

Location

30 Tradewinds Drive, Satellite Beach, FL 32937

Directions

