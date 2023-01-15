- Home
Courtside Cafe by East Coast Shuckers 30 Tradewinds Drive
30 Tradewinds Drive
Satellite Beach, FL 32937
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
BURRATA
Fire roasted heirloom tomatoes tossed in olive oil, fresh basil, topped with a fresh ball of burrata, topped with balsamic glaze. Served with crostinis.
TUNA NACHOS
Crispy housemade wonton chips, seared tuna, cucumbers, green onion, red onion, sweet thai chili, and siracha mayo.
12 In Pizza
CRAB CAKES
6 Jumbo Lump Mini Crab Cakes. Served with Siracha Mayo.
Pretzel with Beer Cheese
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
5 jumbo marinated shrimp served with garlic infused cocktail sauce.
Wings
1 Pound of Naked Jumbo Chicken Wings w/ choice of sauce & dip.
Cauli Pizza
10" Cauliflower Crust Pizza Buffalo Chicken- grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, crumbled blue cheese. Meatball- meatballs and cheese Courtside-Cheese, arugula, balsamic glaze, red pepper aioli. Cheese- Mozzarella Tomato Basil- Mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, basil. Spicy Italian- Hot Capicola, Salami. Pepperoni, Italian Herbs.
SHRIMP TACOS (3)
3 corn tortillas w/ lettuce, blackened shrimp, cotija cheese, spicy mayo, pico, and chili powders.
SPINACH DIP
Creamy Spinach dip served with Naan flatbread and crostinis.
PORK TACOS (3)
Shredd Beef Tacos (3)
GUAC & CHIPS
SALADS
CHAR GRILLED CEASAR
Char-Grilled Head of Romaine. Topped with fresh parmesan cheese, Ceasar Dressing, and Housemade Croutons. May add protein for additional price.
COURTSIDE SALAD
Mixed Greens, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, cucumbers, onions,tomatoes, topped with stone ground mustard vinaigrette. May add protein for additional cost.
WEDGE
Iceberg lettuce, crumbled blue cheese, onion,bacon, tomato, blue cheese dressing. May add protein for additional cost.
Side Salad
Mixed greens, tomato,onion, cucumber, croutons. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.
CHICKEN TACO SALAD
Garden SALAD
LUNCH
HOT ITALIAN SAND
Hot Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Arugula, Roasted Red Pepper Aioli on pressed ciabatta bread. Served w/ kettle chips. May upgrade side for additional fee.
"BFP"
Brie,Fig, & Prosciutto on a Ciabatta Bread w/ Tipsy Fig Jam pressed and toasted. Served w/ kettle chips. May upgrade side for additional fee.
SHRIMP REUBEN
4 Blackened Jumbo Shrimp grilled, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island on toasted rye bread.Served w/ kettle chips. May upgrade side for additional fee.
CHICKEN CEASAR WRAP
Grilled chicken, lettuce, ceasar dressing, parmesan cheese wrapped in a spinach wrap.Served w/ kettle chips. May upgrade side for additional fee.
SHRIMP CEASAR WRAP
Grilled shrimp, ceasar dressing, romaine, parmesan cheese, and croutons wrapped in spinach wrap.Served w/ kettle chips. May upgrade side for additional fee.
FISH CEASAR WRAP
Grilled or blackened Mahi, romaine, parmesan cheese, ceasar dressing. wrapped in spinach wrap.Served w/ kettle chips. May upgrade side for additional fee.
CHEESEBURGER
USDA choice ground beef patty cooked to temperature with your choice of cheese. served on kaiser roll w/ LTO.Served w/ kettle chips. May upgrade side for additional fee.
CUBAN SAND
VEGGIE WRAP
CHICKEN TACOS
Blackened chicken, lettuce, pico, cotija cheese, spicy mayo. (2) tacos.Served w/ kettle chips. May upgrade side for additional fee.
FISH SAND
grilled or blackened mahi. comes w. LTO. Served w/ kettle chips. May upgrade side for additional fee.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Grilled Chicken, romaine, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, shredded Served w/ kettle chips. May upgrade side for additional fee.
SIDES/SAUCES
SPECIALS
6 Raw Oysters
Ribs W/ FF
MINI Key Lime Brulee
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Green Juice
Hot Dog W FF
Truffle FF
Beet Juice
Buffalo Chk Mac Bowl
Pork Mac Bowl
LIQUOR
*NEW AMSTERDAM
TITOS
KETTLE ONE
GREY GOOSE
STOLI CITRUS
STOLI RASPBERRY
PINK WHITNEY
WESTERN SON
BACARDI SILVER
CAPTAIN MORGAN
GOSLINGS DARK
RUM HAVEN
CARIBE MANGO
COCONUT CARTEL
DIPLOMATICA
*OLD HARBOR
BOMBAY SAPPHIRE
EMPRESS 1908
HENDRICKS
TANGUERY
ENGINE
*JIMADOR
MILAGRO
MILAGRO REPOSADO
CASAMIGOS
PATRON
TEREMANA SILVER
SUERTE ANEJO
TEQUILA OCHO SILVER
TEQUILA OCHO REPOSADO
JAJA ANEJO
XXXII REPOSADO
TANTEO HABANERO
TANTEO JALAPENO
TANTEO SILVER
VILLA ONE ANEJO
HERRADURA ULTRA ANEJO
MEZCAL
KOMOS REPO
KOMOS ANEJO
*Early Times Whisky
ANGEL'S ENVY
ANGEL'S ENVY RYE
BALLOTIN FLAVORED
BASIL HAYDEN'S
BULLEIT
BULLEIT RYE
CROWN APPLE
CROWN ROYAL
HEAVEN'S DOOR
JACK DANIEL'S
JACK FIRE
JAMESON IRISH
LIMAVADY IRISH
MAKER'S MARK
SHEEP DOG PB
WHISTLE PIG 10
WISEMAN
WOODSON
SLANE IRISH
Open Liquor
VIRGIL KANE GINGER
MICHTERS BOURBON
MICHTERS SOUR MASH
MICHTERS RYE
MICHTERS UNBLENDED
CHICKEN COCK
OCTOBERFEST Mystery Bourbon
*CLAN MCGREGOR
BALVENIE 14
BALVENIE 15
GLENFIDDICH 12
GLENLIVIT 12
JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK
AMARETTO
APEROL
BAILEY'S
BOLS PEACH
CAMPARI
CHAMBOARD
FRANGELICO
GODIVA CHOCOLATE
JAGER
KAHLUA
TIA MARIA
DRAFT BEER
BOTTLED BEER
KEY LIME CIDER
ACE PEAR CIDER
ACE PINEAPPLE CIDER
BUD LIGHT BOTTLE
BUDWEISER
COORS LIGHT
CORONA LIGHT
Funky Buddha Lager
FUNKY BUDDHA PORTER
GUINESS
HEINIKEN
HIGH NOON
MICHELOB AMBERBOCK
MICHELOB ULTRA
NEW CASTLE BROWN
ONDA
RED ALE
TRULY
YUENGLING
DOMESTIC BUCKET (5 beers)
PREMIUM BUCKET (5 beers)
SELTZER BUCKET (5 cans)
INTUITION IPA
BISCAYNE BAY IPA
TANK PILSNER
MOTORWORKS Octoberfest
SAM ADAMS Octoberfest
RED WINE (GLASS)
WHITE WINE (GLASS)
HOUSE CHARDONNAY
CHATEAU ST. MICH CHARDONNAY
WILLIAM HILL CHARDONNAY
HARKEN CHARDONNAY
PROPHECY PINOT GRIGIO
CABOLANI PINOT GRIGIO
OYSTER BAY SAUVIGNON BLANC
WHITE HAVEN SAUVIGNON BLANC
DAY OWL ROSE
MINUTY ROSE
CORVO MOSCATO
LA MARCA
WYCLEF BRUT
VILLA SANTI PROSECCO
BEACH JUICE
BTL WHITE WINE
BTL RED WINE
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
SPECIALS
RED BULL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We specialize in using sustainable and locally sourced seafood, produce, and meats for our fresh and unique menu.
30 Tradewinds Drive, Satellite Beach, FL 32937