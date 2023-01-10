Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cousins Pizza 1315 Tatamy Rd

1315 Tatamy Rd

Easton, PA 18045

Popular Items

Neapolitan Pizza
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken Noodle

Appetizers

Wings

$8.50+

Bone in Jumbo

Boneless Wings

$6.50+

Breaded Chicken Chunks

Fried Calamari

$11.50Out of stock

Crispy Hand breaded Calamari

Caprese Salad

$10.25

Fresh Mozz& Tomato & Red Peppers

Fried Mushrooms

$5.95

Crispy outside Juicy inside

Mozzarella Sticks(5)

$7.50

Batter Dipped Mozzarella

Garlic Bread

$4.25+

Homemade Garlic Spread

Fried Ravioli (7)

$6.95

Crispy Breaded Raviolis

Chicken Fingers Platter

$9.00

Crispy Chicken tenders served w/Fries

Bread Sticks (4)

$3.95

House Made Garlic Butter Bread

Garlic Knots

$4.95+

Get Twisted with these Juicy lil bites

New! Jalapeno Poppers (5)

$7.25

Creamy Cheddar filled & with a kick

Mussels or Clams Marinara

$11.95

Better together get it mild or hot

Pizza

Neapolitan Pizza

$13.00+

Sicilian

$16.95

Grandma

$17.50

Buffalo Chicken

$18.95+

Taco Pizza

$18.95+

Blt Pizza

$18.95+

German

$18.95+

Chicken Parm Pizza

$18.95+

Pizza Rustica

$18.25+

Pizza Verde

$19.50+

Bruschetta Pizza

$18.50+

Hawaiian Pizza

$18.95+

Cousins Special Pizza

$18.95+

Pizza Bianca

$18.75+

White Pizza

$17.25+

Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.25+

The Works

$20.95+

Margarita

$17.50+

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.25+

Half & Half Neapolitan Specialty

$13.00+

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.95+

Sides

French Fries

$4.25

Our Famous Crispy Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.75

Fries Topped w/Melted Cheddar Sauce

Bacon Ranch Cheese Fries

$6.95

Onion Rings

$5.25

Large Batter dipped and Crunchy

Pierogies

$4.95

Mrs T got something here!

Pizza Fries

$5.95

Sauce and Melty Mozz topp these !

Side Meatball

$6.25

our jumbo Meatball or sweet sausage

Sauted Vegetables

$6.50

Healthy Helping of vitamins & Garlic

Side Sausage

$6.25

Salads

Chef Salad

$10.75

Turkey,Ham,& American Cheese

Antipasto

$10.75

Ham,Pepperoni,Provolone,Salami

Caesar Salad

$10.25

Crispy croutons and creamy dressing

Garden Salad

$7.50

tomato, cucumber, Roasted Red Pepper, carrots Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce

Tuna Salad Platter

$9.95

House Made Tuna atop a Garden Salad

Chicken Caesar

$10.75

Tender Grilled Chicken & Cramy Ceasar

Side Salad

$6.25

Perfect fit along side a Slice of Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Salad (Cr)

$11.00

Calzone&Stromboli&Rolls

Calzone

$9.00+

Stromboli

$9.95+

Steak Boli

$9.25+

Veggie Boli

$8.95+

Meatlovers Boli

$9.75

Chicken Roll

$8.25

Pepperoni Roll

$8.25

Steak Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

$9.25+

Thin-sliced steak on italian roll with cooked onions and homemade tomato sauce

Cheese Steak

$9.50+

Thin-sliced steak and Mozzarella on italian roll with cooked Onions and homemade tomato sauce

Cheese Steak Hoagie

$9.95+

Mayo lettuce Tomato and onion round out the wonderful flavor of the beef and smoothered with Melted Mozzarella

Cheese Steak Works

$10.75+

Green Peppers ,Onions and Mushrooms with melted mozzarella and sauce

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.95+

Our Buffalo wing Sauce over Chopped Chicken Steak and onions

Chicken Steak

$9.25+

Thin-sliced Chicken steak on italian roll with cooked onions and homemade tomato sauce

Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.50+

Thin-sliced Chicken steak and Mozzarella on italian Roll ,Onions & Sauce

Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie

$9.95+

Mayo lettuce Tomato and onion round out the wonderful flavor of the beef and smoothered with Melted Mozzarella

Chicken Cheese Steak Works

$10.75+

Green Peppers ,Onions and Mushrooms with melted mozzarella and sauce

Hot Subs

Meatball Sub

$9.25+

Our Italian Meatballs smothered with tomato sauce in a New York roll.

Meatball Parm

$9.95+

Our Italian Meatballs smothered with tomato sauce Mozzarella and Parmesas cheese in a New York roll

Sausage Sub

$9.25+

Sweet Italian Sausage with Tomatoe sauce in a New York roll

Sausage Parm Sub

$9.95+

Sweet Italian Sausage with Melted Mozzarella and Tomatoe sauce in a New York rol

Sausage & Peppers Sub

$9.95+

Sweet Italian Sausage , Peppers & Onions & Sauce

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.95+

Hand made Chicken Cutlet with Melted Mozzarella and Tomatoe sauce in a New York roll.

Veal Parm Sub

$10.25+

Tender Veal Cutlet with Melted Mozzarella and Tomatoe sauce

Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.95+

Homemade Battered Eggplant with our tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.95+

Pasta Dishes

Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$12.00

Pasta With Meatballs

$13.00

Pasta with Sausage

$13.00

Pasta Garlic & OIl

$12.00

Pasta Marinara

$12.00

Penne Vodka

$13.00

Pasta Alfredo

$12.00

Manicotti

$12.00

Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

Tortellini With MeatSauce

$13.00

Baked Ziti

$13.00

Baked Ravioli

$13.00

Lasagna ( meat)

$13.00

Stuffed Shells

$13.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.95

Pasta With Meat Sauce

$13.00

Chicken Dishes

Chicken Piccata

$17.95

Chicken Marsala

$17.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.95

Chicken Florentine

$17.95

Chicken Bruchetta

$17.95

Chicken Francese

$17.95

Burgers

California Cheeseburger

$9.95

Mayo Lettuce, Tomato , Onion

Mushroom Cheese Burger

$9.95

Grilled Mushrooms and Melted American Cheese

Pizza Burger

$9.95

House Made sauce and Melted Mozzarella

Bacon Cheese Burgers

$10.25

Bring on the Bacon !

Big Boss Burger

$11.25

2 Beef patties , grilled onions and Cheese

Texas Burger

$9.95

BBq Sauce , Lettuce , Tomato Topped with an Onion Ring

Plain Ch Burger

$9.95

Just Cheese Burger

$6.25

Soups

Chicken Noodle

$5.25

Homemade Chicken Soup

Pasta Fagioli

$5.25

Italian Pasta and Bean Soup

Italian Wedding Soup

$5.95

lil meatballs Spinach,Carrots in lite broth

Cold Subs

Ham,Salami & Provolone

$9.75+

Ham,Cappicola,& Provolone

$9.95+

Ham & Provolone

$9.50+

Ham,Salami,Cappicola,Provolone( Italian sub)

$10.25+

Pepperoni,Ham & Provolone

$9.50+

Veggie Sub

$9.00+

Turkey Sub

$9.75+

Tuna Sub

$9.75+

House Made Tuna Salad on our New York Sub Roll

Veal Dishes

Veal Parmigiana

$18.75

Veal Piccata

$18.75

Veal Marsala

$18.75

Veal Francese

$18.75

Seafood Dishes

Linguini with Clam Sauce

$16.95

Shrimp Parm over Pasta

$16.95

Mussels Marinara over Pasta

$15.95

Mild or Spicey delisoucness awaits

Calamari Marinara over Pasta

$15.95

Mild or Spicey always a good choice

Shrimp Fra Diavolo over Pasta

$15.95

Kick it up a notch with some Spicey Shrimp Marinara

Seafood Fantasy

$21.95

Mussels,Calamari & Clams in our Marinara over Pasta

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken wrap

$9.95

Grilld Chicken Buffalo Sauce , Lettuce & Tomato

Cheese Steak Wrap

$10.25

Steak , Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95

Grilled Chciken , Lettuce Parmesan and Caesar Dressing

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$10.25

Turkey Blt Wrap

$10.25

Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon Mayo Lettuce & Tomato

Italian Wrap

$10.25

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.50

Dessert of the day

$4.95

2 Liters

2L Coke

$3.95

2L Diet Coke

$3.95

2L Rootbeer

$3.95

2L Orange

$3.95

2L Sprite

$3.95

2L Cherry Coke

$3.95

2L Dr Pepper

$3.95

2L Ginger Ale

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
1315 Tatamy Rd, Easton, PA 18045

