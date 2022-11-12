Cousins Restaurant imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream

Cousins Restaurant The Dalles Oregon

1,151 Reviews

$$

2114 W 6th ST

The Dalles, OR 97058

Thanksgiving Day Dinners

Pre-order your Turkey Dinner today! Roast turkey with vegetables, sage dressing, mashed potatoes & turkey gravy. Includes tossed greens salad and finish with pumpkin pie topped with whip cream. Packaged family style for families of 4 or more.

Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner

$19.99

Slow roasted turkey, fluffy mashed potatoes & homemade turkey gravy, fresh steamed Fall Harvest vegetables, Cousin cranberry sauce and savory sage dressing. Starts with a fresh leafy greens salad and finishes with traditional Pumpkin Pie and whip cream. Served Family Style.

Kids Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner

$9.99

Slow roasted turkey, fluffy mashed potatoes & homemade turkey gravy, fresh steamed Fall Harvest vegetables, Cousin cranberry sauce and savory sage dressing. Starts with a fresh leafy greens salad and finishes with traditional Pumpkin Pie and whip cream.

Breakfast Entree

1/2 Railroader's Biscuits & Gravy

1/2 Railroader's Biscuits & Gravy

$9.49

1 Buttermilk biscuits smothered in our own Country Gravy.

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$6.49

Baked fresh everyday.

Country Benedict

Country Benedict

$15.99

2 Farm fresh eggs scrambled on a buttermilk biscuit with a Cousins’ Sausage patty topped with gravy. Served with hashbrowns.

8 oz Cousin Ed's Chicken Fried Steak

$19.99
4 oz Cousin Ed's Chicken Fried Steak

4 oz Cousin Ed's Chicken Fried Steak

$16.99

Served with 2 farm fresh eggs, hashbrowns, homemade buttermilk biscuits.

Eggs & Things

Eggs & Things

$15.49

You choose the fixings, country ham, Cousins’ Sausage or bacon, 2 farm fresh eggs, hashbrowns & buttermilk biscuit.

Railroader's Biscuits & Gravy

Railroader's Biscuits & Gravy

$11.49

2 Buttermilk biscuits smothered in our own Country Gravy.

Senior Eggs & Things

Senior Eggs & Things

$13.49

One farm fresh egg, your choice of country ham, sausage or 2 strips of bacon, hashbrowns & buttermilk biscuit

6 oz Steak & Eggs

6 oz Steak & Eggs

$21.49

6 oz. Top Sirloin served with two farm fresh eggs, hashbrowns & a buttermilk biscuit.

10 oz Steak & Eggs

$25.49

Griddle

2 French Toast

2 French Toast

$8.99

Two slices of hand dipped Texas Toast, topped with powdered sugar.

3 French Toast

3 French Toast

$9.99

Three slices of hand dipped Texas Toast, topped with powdered sugar.

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$11.99

Made with our Famous homemade cinnamon rolls. Two slices.

Short Stack Flat Cakes

Short Stack Flat Cakes

$9.49

2 Fluffy buttermilk flat cakes

Tall Stack Flat Cakes

Tall Stack Flat Cakes

$10.49

3 Fluffy buttermilk flat cakes

Windsurfer

Windsurfer

$13.49

Two slices of hand dipped Texas Toast, topped with powdered sugar, one egg and two strips of bacon.

1/2 Cinnamon Roll French Toast

1/2 Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$9.99

Made with our famous homemade cinnamon rolls. One slice.

Omelets

Celilo Omelet

Celilo Omelet

$13.49

Filled with onion, tomato, fresh spinach & jack cheese.

Columbia Gorge Omelet

Columbia Gorge Omelet

$16.49

Four farm fresh egg omelette fi lled with sausage, ham, onions, tomatoes & cheddar cheese

Farmers Ham & Cheese Omelet

Farmers Ham & Cheese Omelet

$15.99

Filled with smokey ham & cheddar cheese

Oregon Cheese Omelet

Oregon Cheese Omelet

$12.49

Filled with cheddar cheese.

Kids Breakfast

Kids Ham & Scramble

Kids Ham & Scramble

$6.49

Ham & eggs scrambled with hashbrowns.

Kids French Toast

Kids French Toast

$6.49

One slice of hand dipped Texas Toast, topped with powdered sugar. Served with two slices of bacon.

Breakfast Sides

2 Eggs

$3.99

Bacon

$4.99

Biscuit

$2.49

Breakfast Ham slice

$4.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Country Potato's

$3.49

English Muffin

$2.49

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

$4.99

Guacamole

$1.00

Hashbrowns

$3.49

Lg Gravy

$2.99

One Egg

$1.99

Sausage Patty

$4.99

Sm Gravy

$1.49

Toast

$2.49

Appetizers

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$12.49

Crispy coconut prawns, hand breaded served with sweet chili sauce.

Loaded Tots

$11.49

Skillet full of tater tots topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, green onions and sour cream ranch

Onion Rings- Large

Onion Rings- Large

$11.49

Served with BBQ mayonnaise.

Soups

#1 Soup of the Day (Bowl) & Roll

#1 Soup of the Day (Bowl) & Roll

$5.49

Call 541-298-2771 for details about our Homemade Soups of the Day.

#1 Soup of the Day (Cup) & Roll

#1 Soup of the Day (Cup) & Roll

$4.49

Call 541-298-2771 for details about our Homemade Soups of the Day.

Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$16.99

Fresh greens, crispy chicken tenders, bacon bits, diced tomatoes, egg, cheddar cheese, served with ranch dressing

Almond Chicken Salad

Almond Chicken Salad

$16.99

Tender chicken with almonds, Jack cheese & tomatoes served on a bed of lettuce & tangy bacon dressing.

Turkey Cobb Salad

Turkey Cobb Salad

$16.99Out of stock

Turkey, chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, avocado, mushrooms and chopped egg served with our bleu cheese dressing.

Cousin Chris' Chef Salad

Cousin Chris' Chef Salad

$16.99

Topped with turkey, ham & cheese, farm fresh vegetables, hard boiled egg & a choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.49
Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$16.49

Sandwiches

Aunt Betty's Roast Turkey Sandwich

Aunt Betty's Roast Turkey Sandwich

$16.49

Served hot and open face with mashed potatoes & gravy.

BLT

BLT

$12.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato on toasted whole wheat bread.

Cousins' Club

Cousins' Club

$15.99Out of stock

Turkey, bacon, lettuce & tomato on toasted white bread.

French Dip

$15.99
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Lightly grilled with cheddar cheese served with choice of sides.

Handy Andy

Handy Andy

$16.49

Hot Pot Roast sandwich served open face with mashed potatoes & gravy.

Burgers

Cousins Burger

Cousins Burger

$13.99

Darn hard to beat. Featuring our famous burger sauce with lettuce, tomato & onions.

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$14.99

Darn hard to beat. Featuring our famous burger sauce with lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese & onions.

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$15.99

Darn hard to beat. Featuring our famous burger sauce with lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon & onions.

Stampede Burger

Stampede Burger

$15.99

Basted with our award winning BBQ sauce, crispy onion straws, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, cheddar cheese & mayo.

California Chicken Burger

California Chicken Burger

$15.99

A tender, juicy grilled chicken breast topped with Jack cheese, zesty guacamole, hickory smoked bacon, tomatoes, lettuce & mayo.

Chili Burger

$16.99

Kids Lunch

Kids Chicken

Kids Chicken

$6.99

Two chicken tender strips, served with country fries.

Kids Cousins’ Burger

$5.99

A genuine beef pattie on a fresh hamburger bun with lots of Countryfries.

Kids Cousins’ Cheeseburger

$6.49

A genuine beef pattie on a fresh hamburger bun with lots of Countryfries.

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$5.99

Cheddar Cheese served with fresh fruit.

Lunch/Dinner Sides

1 lb. French Fries

$5.49

1# Tator Tots

$5.49

Avacado

$1.00

Bowl Soup #2

$4.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Country Potato's

$3.49

Cup Soup #2

$3.99

Dinner Roll

$2.49

Hashbrowns

$3.99

House Salad

$5.49

Large Gravy

$3.29

Lg Salsa

$1.75

Loaf Bread

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Potato salad

$3.99

Salsa

$1.00

Stuffing

$2.99

Tomato

$0.50

Dinner Entrees

Baby Back Ribs ( Full )

Baby Back Ribs ( Full )

$30.99

Slow cooked for tenderness, doused in our housemade BBQ sauce, served with your choice of Macaroni & Cheese, Mashed Potato or Fries.

Baby Back Ribs ( Half )

Baby Back Ribs ( Half )

$24.99

Slow cooked for tenderness, doused in our housemade BBQ sauce, served with your choice of Macaroni & Cheese, Mashed Potato or Fries.

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$19.99

The old fashion kind served with vegetables, mashed potatoes & country gravy.

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$18.99

Generous portion of chicken breast blended with fresh vegetables in a rich creamy sauce, topped with our homemade fl akey crust.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$17.99

Five Chicken tenders served with fries.

Grilled Salmon Filet

Grilled Salmon Filet

$23.99

Served with vegetables & roasted potatoes.

Home Style Pot Roast

Home Style Pot Roast

$19.99

A generous helping of tender pot roast with mashed potatoes, carrots, onions & mouth watering gravy.

Old Fashioned Meat Loaf

Old Fashioned Meat Loaf

$19.99

Served with pride, with vegetables, mashed potatoes & gravy.

Shrimp Platter

Shrimp Platter

$18.99

Golden brown, crispy shrimp nestled on top of fries on a platter.

Top Sirloin ( 10 oz. )

Top Sirloin ( 10 oz. )

$28.49

Great Flavor! One of the Best! Served with vegetables and choice of potato

Turkey Dinner

Turkey Dinner

$19.99

Roast turkey with vegetables, sage dressing, mashed potatoes & turkey gravy.

Lite Dinners

Senior Home Style Pot Roast

Senior Home Style Pot Roast

$16.99

A generous helping of tender pot roast with mashed potatoes, carrots, onions & mouth watering gravy.

Senior Chicken Fried Steak

Senior Chicken Fried Steak

$16.99

The old fashion kind served with vegetables, mashed potatoes & country gravy.

Senior Tom's Turkey Dinner

Senior Tom's Turkey Dinner

$16.99

Roast turkey with vegetables sage dressing, mashed potatoes & turkey gravy.

Senior Top Sirloin ( 6oz. )

Senior Top Sirloin ( 6oz. )

$24.49

Great Flavor! One of the Best! Served with vegetables and choice of potato

Senior Chicken Tenders

Senior Chicken Tenders

$15.99

Three Chicken tenders served with fries.

Senior Burger

$11.99

Kids Dinner

Kids Chicken

Kids Chicken

$6.99

Chicken Tenders Served with country fries.

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$5.99

Cheddar Cheese served with fresh fruit.

Kids Turkey Dinner

Kids Turkey Dinner

$7.99

Sliced roast turkey with mashed potatoes & gravy.

Lunch/Dinner Sides

1 lb. French Fries

$5.49

1 lb. Tater Tots

$5.49

Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Country Potato's

$3.49

Dinner Roll

$2.49

Grilled Mushrooms

$3.99

House Salad

$5.49

Large Gravy

$3.29

Loaf Bread

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Mushrooms

$2.29

Roasted Potatoes

$3.99

Shrimp Skewer

$7.49

Stuffing

$2.99

Tomato

$0.50

Vegetables

$2.99

Beer

Banquet Bottle Beer

$7.00
BTL Black Butte Porter

BTL Black Butte Porter

$5.50
BTL Blue Moon

BTL Blue Moon

$5.50
BTL Coors

BTL Coors

$5.00

BTL Coors Lite

$5.00
BTL Corona

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Deschutes IPA

$5.50
BTL Full Sail Amber

BTL Full Sail Amber

$5.50
BTL Full Sail IPA

BTL Full Sail IPA

$5.50

BTL Ginger Beer

$5.00
BTL MGD

BTL MGD

$5.00
BTL Michelob Ultra

BTL Michelob Ultra

$5.00
BTL Miller Lite

BTL Miller Lite

$5.00
BTL Odoul's

BTL Odoul's

$5.00

Corona Mini

$3.00

Not Your Father's Rt Beer Float

$7.00

Not Your Father's Rt. Beer no Ice Cream

$7.00
Can Guiness

Can Guiness

$5.00
Can Pabst Blue Ribbon

Can Pabst Blue Ribbon

$5.00

Can Pulpit Rock

$5.50

MGD 12 oz Can

$4.00

Keystone Can

$4.00

Hazy Pale IPA

$3.00

Wine

Copa Di Vino Pinot Grigio

Copa Di Vino Pinot Grigio

$6.75

Conveniently packaged in a single serving sealed plastic container. With vibrant, ripe pear aromas and crisp apple flavors, this wine hits the palate with a full frontal blast of fruit and finishes crisp and easy.

Copa Di Vino Chardonnay

Copa Di Vino Chardonnay

$6.75

Conveniently packaged in a single serving sealed plastic container. Offers a wonderful apple fruit up front, followed by nicely balanced hints of toast and butter flavors through the finish.

Copa Di Vino Cabernet Sauvignon

Copa Di Vino Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.75

Rich, red cherry aromas dominate with slight eucalyptus notes that compliment the fruit. Deep dark fruit flavors linger with a full body and a smooth finish. Conveniently packaged in a single serving sealed plastic container.

Copa Di Vino Merlot

Copa Di Vino Merlot

$6.75

A deep, red color with aromas of fresh plum jam, cherries and floral notes. Engaging, rich flavors of dark plum and berries with hints of toast make this an enjoyable sipping wine. Conveniently packaged in a single serving sealed plastic container.

Banquet Copa

$7.00
BTL Barnard Griffin (Merlot)

BTL Barnard Griffin (Merlot)

$20.00
BTL Barnard Griffin (Cabernet Sauvignon)

BTL Barnard Griffin (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$36.00
Beringer - Pinot Grigio

Beringer - Pinot Grigio

$22.75
Sphere - Chardonnay

Sphere - Chardonnay

$22.75

Maryhill Riesling

$27.00

Glass Champange

$6.00

Bottle of Champange

$20.00

Soft Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.49

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.19

Kids Lemonade

$2.59

Kids Shake

$3.49

Kids Soda

$2.19

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

$3.19

Lemonade

$3.59

Milk Shake

$5.79

Root Beer Float

$5.49

Roy Rogers

$3.49

Shirley Temple

$3.49

Soda

$3.19

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.79

Milk - Juice - Coffee

Orange Juice

$2.29+

Tomato Juice

$2.29+

Apple Juice

$2.29+

Cranberry Juice

$2.29+

Grapefruit Juice

$2.29+

Milk

$2.29+

Buttermilk

$2.29+

Choc Milk

$2.29+

Hot Chocolate

$3.59

Coffee

$3.39

Hot Tea

$3.39

Soda

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Fuze Raspberry Ice Tea

$2.99

Barq's Rootbeer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Mellow Yellow

$2.99

Lunch Special Sand

Thinly sliced ham, spicy honey mustard, pepperjack cheese, lettuce & tomato on homemade bread. Served with your choice of sides.

Chili Burger

$15.99

Sandwich Special

$14.99

Special Salad

Smoked Salmon Ceasar Salad

$19.99

Smoked salmon laid on a bed of freshly tossed Caesar salad

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2114 W 6th ST, The Dalles, OR 97058

Directions

Gallery
Cousins Restaurant image

Map
