Cousins Restaurant The Dalles Oregon
1,151 Reviews
$$
2114 W 6th ST
The Dalles, OR 97058
Thanksgiving Day Dinners
Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner
Slow roasted turkey, fluffy mashed potatoes & homemade turkey gravy, fresh steamed Fall Harvest vegetables, Cousin cranberry sauce and savory sage dressing. Starts with a fresh leafy greens salad and finishes with traditional Pumpkin Pie and whip cream. Served Family Style.
Kids Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner
Slow roasted turkey, fluffy mashed potatoes & homemade turkey gravy, fresh steamed Fall Harvest vegetables, Cousin cranberry sauce and savory sage dressing. Starts with a fresh leafy greens salad and finishes with traditional Pumpkin Pie and whip cream.
Breakfast Entree
1/2 Railroader's Biscuits & Gravy
1 Buttermilk biscuits smothered in our own Country Gravy.
Cinnamon Roll
Baked fresh everyday.
Country Benedict
2 Farm fresh eggs scrambled on a buttermilk biscuit with a Cousins’ Sausage patty topped with gravy. Served with hashbrowns.
8 oz Cousin Ed's Chicken Fried Steak
4 oz Cousin Ed's Chicken Fried Steak
Served with 2 farm fresh eggs, hashbrowns, homemade buttermilk biscuits.
Eggs & Things
You choose the fixings, country ham, Cousins’ Sausage or bacon, 2 farm fresh eggs, hashbrowns & buttermilk biscuit.
Railroader's Biscuits & Gravy
2 Buttermilk biscuits smothered in our own Country Gravy.
Senior Eggs & Things
One farm fresh egg, your choice of country ham, sausage or 2 strips of bacon, hashbrowns & buttermilk biscuit
6 oz Steak & Eggs
6 oz. Top Sirloin served with two farm fresh eggs, hashbrowns & a buttermilk biscuit.
10 oz Steak & Eggs
Griddle
2 French Toast
Two slices of hand dipped Texas Toast, topped with powdered sugar.
3 French Toast
Three slices of hand dipped Texas Toast, topped with powdered sugar.
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
Made with our Famous homemade cinnamon rolls. Two slices.
Short Stack Flat Cakes
2 Fluffy buttermilk flat cakes
Tall Stack Flat Cakes
3 Fluffy buttermilk flat cakes
Windsurfer
Two slices of hand dipped Texas Toast, topped with powdered sugar, one egg and two strips of bacon.
1/2 Cinnamon Roll French Toast
Made with our famous homemade cinnamon rolls. One slice.
Omelets
Celilo Omelet
Filled with onion, tomato, fresh spinach & jack cheese.
Columbia Gorge Omelet
Four farm fresh egg omelette fi lled with sausage, ham, onions, tomatoes & cheddar cheese
Farmers Ham & Cheese Omelet
Filled with smokey ham & cheddar cheese
Oregon Cheese Omelet
Filled with cheddar cheese.
Kids Breakfast
Breakfast Sides
Soups
Salads
Crispy Chicken Salad
Fresh greens, crispy chicken tenders, bacon bits, diced tomatoes, egg, cheddar cheese, served with ranch dressing
Almond Chicken Salad
Tender chicken with almonds, Jack cheese & tomatoes served on a bed of lettuce & tangy bacon dressing.
Turkey Cobb Salad
Turkey, chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, avocado, mushrooms and chopped egg served with our bleu cheese dressing.
Cousin Chris' Chef Salad
Topped with turkey, ham & cheese, farm fresh vegetables, hard boiled egg & a choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Chicken Caesar
Sandwiches
Aunt Betty's Roast Turkey Sandwich
Served hot and open face with mashed potatoes & gravy.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato on toasted whole wheat bread.
Cousins' Club
Turkey, bacon, lettuce & tomato on toasted white bread.
French Dip
Grilled Cheese
Lightly grilled with cheddar cheese served with choice of sides.
Handy Andy
Hot Pot Roast sandwich served open face with mashed potatoes & gravy.
Burgers
Cousins Burger
Darn hard to beat. Featuring our famous burger sauce with lettuce, tomato & onions.
Cheese Burger
Darn hard to beat. Featuring our famous burger sauce with lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese & onions.
Bacon Cheese Burger
Darn hard to beat. Featuring our famous burger sauce with lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon & onions.
Stampede Burger
Basted with our award winning BBQ sauce, crispy onion straws, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, cheddar cheese & mayo.
California Chicken Burger
A tender, juicy grilled chicken breast topped with Jack cheese, zesty guacamole, hickory smoked bacon, tomatoes, lettuce & mayo.
Chili Burger
Kids Lunch
Kids Chicken
Two chicken tender strips, served with country fries.
Kids Cousins’ Burger
A genuine beef pattie on a fresh hamburger bun with lots of Countryfries.
Kids Cousins’ Cheeseburger
A genuine beef pattie on a fresh hamburger bun with lots of Countryfries.
Kids Macaroni & Cheese
Cheddar Cheese served with fresh fruit.
Lunch/Dinner Sides
Dinner Entrees
Baby Back Ribs ( Full )
Slow cooked for tenderness, doused in our housemade BBQ sauce, served with your choice of Macaroni & Cheese, Mashed Potato or Fries.
Baby Back Ribs ( Half )
Slow cooked for tenderness, doused in our housemade BBQ sauce, served with your choice of Macaroni & Cheese, Mashed Potato or Fries.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
The old fashion kind served with vegetables, mashed potatoes & country gravy.
Chicken Pot Pie
Generous portion of chicken breast blended with fresh vegetables in a rich creamy sauce, topped with our homemade fl akey crust.
Chicken Tenders
Five Chicken tenders served with fries.
Grilled Salmon Filet
Served with vegetables & roasted potatoes.
Home Style Pot Roast
A generous helping of tender pot roast with mashed potatoes, carrots, onions & mouth watering gravy.
Old Fashioned Meat Loaf
Served with pride, with vegetables, mashed potatoes & gravy.
Shrimp Platter
Golden brown, crispy shrimp nestled on top of fries on a platter.
Top Sirloin ( 10 oz. )
Great Flavor! One of the Best! Served with vegetables and choice of potato
Turkey Dinner
Roast turkey with vegetables, sage dressing, mashed potatoes & turkey gravy.
Lite Dinners
Senior Home Style Pot Roast
A generous helping of tender pot roast with mashed potatoes, carrots, onions & mouth watering gravy.
Senior Chicken Fried Steak
The old fashion kind served with vegetables, mashed potatoes & country gravy.
Senior Tom's Turkey Dinner
Roast turkey with vegetables sage dressing, mashed potatoes & turkey gravy.
Senior Top Sirloin ( 6oz. )
Great Flavor! One of the Best! Served with vegetables and choice of potato
Senior Chicken Tenders
Three Chicken tenders served with fries.
Senior Burger
Kids Dinner
Lunch/Dinner Sides
Beer
Banquet Bottle Beer
BTL Black Butte Porter
BTL Blue Moon
BTL Coors
BTL Coors Lite
BTL Corona
BTL Deschutes IPA
BTL Full Sail Amber
BTL Full Sail IPA
BTL Ginger Beer
BTL MGD
BTL Michelob Ultra
BTL Miller Lite
BTL Odoul's
Corona Mini
Not Your Father's Rt Beer Float
Not Your Father's Rt. Beer no Ice Cream
Can Guiness
Can Pabst Blue Ribbon
Can Pulpit Rock
MGD 12 oz Can
Keystone Can
Hazy Pale IPA
Wine
Copa Di Vino Pinot Grigio
Conveniently packaged in a single serving sealed plastic container. With vibrant, ripe pear aromas and crisp apple flavors, this wine hits the palate with a full frontal blast of fruit and finishes crisp and easy.
Copa Di Vino Chardonnay
Conveniently packaged in a single serving sealed plastic container. Offers a wonderful apple fruit up front, followed by nicely balanced hints of toast and butter flavors through the finish.
Copa Di Vino Cabernet Sauvignon
Rich, red cherry aromas dominate with slight eucalyptus notes that compliment the fruit. Deep dark fruit flavors linger with a full body and a smooth finish. Conveniently packaged in a single serving sealed plastic container.
Copa Di Vino Merlot
A deep, red color with aromas of fresh plum jam, cherries and floral notes. Engaging, rich flavors of dark plum and berries with hints of toast make this an enjoyable sipping wine. Conveniently packaged in a single serving sealed plastic container.
Banquet Copa
BTL Barnard Griffin (Merlot)
BTL Barnard Griffin (Cabernet Sauvignon)
Beringer - Pinot Grigio
Sphere - Chardonnay
Maryhill Riesling
Glass Champange
Bottle of Champange
Soft Drinks
Milk - Juice - Coffee
Soda
Lunch Special Sand
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2114 W 6th ST, The Dalles, OR 97058