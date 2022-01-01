Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Couvert

282 Reviews

$$

7121 hwy 150

Floyds Knobs, IN 47119

Kid Fish
Cod Basket
Crab Balls

Appetizers

Boom Boom Shrimp

$10.00

Buffalo Bites

$8.00

Onion Ring App

$7.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Oysters App

$10.00

Crab Balls

$12.00

Beer Cheese

$8.00

Gift Card $25

$40.00

Hush Puppies

$3.00

Salads

Dinner Caesar

$7.00

Tossed Salad

$8.00

GrabnGo

Chips

$1.99

Tiramisu

$5.00

Lemon Cake

$4.00

Chicken Salad

$5.00

TomnCuc

$4.00

Etouffee Pint

$8.00

Etouffee Quart

$16.00

Tacos

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Pork Tender

$10.00Out of stock

All American

$10.00

Baskets

Chicken Basket

$10.00

Shrimp Basket

$16.00

Catfish Basket

$12.00

Cod Basket

$16.00

Salmon Basket

$17.00

Oyster Basket

$16.00

Alfredo

Alfredo

$11.00

Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$19.00

Salmon Alfredo

$20.00

Platters

Chicken Platter

$14.00

Catfish Platter

$15.00

Cod Platter

$19.00

Salmon Platter

$20.00

Seafood Platter

$22.00

Frog Legs

$16.00

Burgers

Steakhouse

$10.99

All American

$10.00

Bacon Mushroom Swiss

$10.99

Beef & Blue

$10.99

Sides

Side Caesar

$3.00

Side Tossed

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Green Beans

$2.00

Collard Greens

$2.00

Slaw

$2.00

Okra

$3.00

Hush Puppies

$3.00

Onion Ring Side

$3.00

Cod Pc

$8.00

Extra Condiment

$0.50

Side Etouffee

$2.99

Catfish Piece

$4.00

Squash

$2.99

Add Shrimp

$4.00

Desserts

Lemon

$3.50

Tiramisu

$4.00

Carrot

$4.00

Specials

COD Special

$17.00

CAT Special

$13.00

Crab Cakes

$22.00

10oz NY

$20.00Out of stock

Etoufee

$17.00

10oz NY

$15.00Out of stock

12 Rib

$22.00Out of stock

14oz

$25.00Out of stock

Add Shrimp

$5.00

16OZ

$28.00Out of stock

Salmon Kale

$18.00

Nachos

$14.00Out of stock

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Kids Menu

Kid Burger

$5.99

Kid Chicken

$5.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid Fish

$5.99

Open Food

Breakfast Plates

Big Country

$10.00

3 Meat

$12.00

Regular

$8.00

Biscuit PL

$8.00

French Toast PL

$10.00

Pancake Plate

$9.00

Steak & Eggs

$12.00

Breakfast Special

$7.99

Breakfast Sandwich

Sausage,Egg,Cheese

$5.99

Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$5.99

Ham, Egg Cheese

$5.99

Side

Single Egg

$1.19

3 Egg Omelette

$5.99

3 Bacon Strips

$2.99

2 Sausage Patties

$2.99

Ham

$2.99

Skillet Potatoes

$2.29

Grits

$2.29

2 Pancakes

$2.99

2 French Toast

$2.99

2 Biscuit/Gravy

$2.99

Gravy

$0.59

Toast

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7121 hwy 150, Floyds Knobs, IN 47119

Directions

Gallery
Couvert image
Couvert image

