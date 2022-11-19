Cove 1606 Bar & Grille
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1606 Acushnet Ave, New Bedford, MA 02746
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in New Bedford
More near New Bedford