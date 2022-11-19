Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cove 1606 Bar & Grille

review star

No reviews yet

1606 Acushnet Ave

New Bedford, MA 02746

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Parmesan crusted chicken tenders.

Fried Wings

$11.99

Honey Garlic, BBQ, or Lemon Pepper.

Lump Crab Egg Rolls

$15.99

Hand rolled egg rolls filled with our cheesy seasoned shrimp served with our sweet and spicy Aoli.

Sweet Chili Glazed Shrimp

$13.99

Colossal fried shrimp tossed in our famous pineapple glaze.

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce served with parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing.

Sandwhiches & Flatbread

Fried Fish Sandwich

$15.99

Fresh fried haddock, served on a ciabatta roll with lettuce and house made tartar sauce with a basket of fries.

Plant Based Cove Burger

$15.99

Topped with grilled onions, mushrooms(optional) non dairy smoked gouda, lettuce, pickles with a garlic aioli

The Cove Classic Burger

$14.99

Angus beef topped with sharp cheddar, a slice of grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoe served with house cut fries

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$16.99

Crispy fried haddock served with house cut fries and house made tarter sauce

Crispy Free Range Chicken

$18.99

Chicken marinated, pan seared and finished in the oven drizzled with house made honey mustard glaze served with white rice and broccoli.

Garlic Baked Stuffed Salmon

$24.99

Salmon stuffed with jumbo lump crab meat, cream cheese, and spinach, baked in herbed butter and topped with a garlic cream sauce served with mashed potatoes and broccoli.

Sweet Jerk Lamb Chops

Sweet Jerk Lamb Chops

$29.99

4 lollipop lamb chops cooked to the temperature preferred then drizzled with sweet jerk sauce served with Haitian black rice (Djon Djon) and broccoli.

Jerk Pork

$16.99

Marinated in our jerk seasoning then finished on the grill. Served with mashed potatoes and broccoli.

Oxtail Stew

$23.99

Slow cooked, savory, fall off the bone oxtail with gravy served with Haitian Djon Djon or Jasmine rice and broccoli.

Curry Chicken

$18.99

Chicken cooked in a curry sauce, herbs and seasonings. Served with Jasmine rice and broccoli.

Rasta Pasta

$14.99

Penne pasta in a creamy jerk sauce with yellow and green peppers. Add chicken or shrimp for an additional cost.

Jerk Chicken

$16.99

Marinated in our jerk seasoning then finished on the grill. Served with with Jasmine rice or Haitian Djon Djon Black rice.

House Specials

Fried Whole Snapper

$21.99

Marinated fried snapper served with onions and peppers, and Haitian black rice (Djon Djon).

Sides

Wedges (Side)

$5.00

Parmesan roasted garlic Aoli wedges.

Haitian Black Rice (Djon Djon) (Side)

$6.00

Jasmine White Rice (Side)

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes (Side)

$5.00

Brocolli (Side)

$4.00

Loaded Fries

$10.99

Wedges sprinkled with Bacon, cheese, garlic aioli and jalapeno. Add chicken or shrimp for an additional cost.

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.00

Starters

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Tenders

$13.19

Parmesan crusted chicken tenders.

Fried Wings

$13.19

Honey Garlic, BBQ, or Lemon Pepper.

Lump Crab Egg Rolls

$17.59

Hand rolled egg rolls filled with our cheesy seasoned shrimp served with our sweet and spicy Aoli.

Sweet Chili Glazed Shrimp

$15.39

Colossal fried shrimp tossed in our famous pineapple glaze.

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce served with parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing.

Sandwhiches & Flatbread

Fried Fish Sandwich

$17.59

Fresh fried haddock, served on a ciabatta roll with lettuce and house made tartar sauce with a basket of fries.

Plant Based Cove Burger

$17.59

Topped with grilled onions, mushrooms(optional) non dairy smoked gouda, lettuce, pickles with a garlic aioli

The Cove Classic Burger

$16.49

Angus beef topped with sharp cheddar, a slice of grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoe served with house cut fries

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$16.99

Crispy fried haddock served with house cut fries and house made tarter sauce

Crispy Free Range Chicken

$18.99

Chicken marinated, pan seared and finished in the oven drizzled with house made honey mustard glaze served with white rice and broccoli.

Garlic Baked Stuffed Salmon

$24.99

Salmon stuffed with jumbo lump crab meat, cream cheese, and spinach, baked in herbed butter and topped with a garlic cream sauce served with mashed potatoes and broccoli.

Sweet Jerk Lamb Chops

Sweet Jerk Lamb Chops

$29.99

4 lollipop lamb chops cooked to the temperature preferred then drizzled with sweet jerk sauce served with Haitian black rice (Djon Djon) and broccoli.

Jerk Pork

$18.69

Marinated in our jerk seasoning then finished on the grill. Served with mashed potatoes and broccoli.

Oxtail Stew

$23.99

Slow cooked, savory, fall off the bone oxtail with gravy served with Haitian Djon Djon or Jasmine rice and broccoli.

Curry Chicken

$20.89

Chicken cooked in a curry sauce, herbs and seasonings. Served with Jasmine rice and broccoli.

Rasta Pasta

$14.99

Penne pasta in a creamy jerk sauce with yellow and green peppers. Add chicken or shrimp for an additional cost.

Jerk Chicken

$18.69

House Specials

Fried Whole Snapper

$21.99

Marinated fried snapper served with onions and peppers, and Haitian black rice (Djon Djon).

Sides

Wedges (Side)

$9.90

Parmesan roasted garlic Aoli wedges.

Haitian Black Rice (Djon Djon) (Side)

$8.80

Jasmine White Rice (Side)

$8.80

Mashed Potatoes (Side)

$8.80

Brocolli (Side)

$4.40

Loaded Wedges (Side)

$10.99

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.60

Tres Leches

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1606 Acushnet Ave, New Bedford, MA 02746

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

EndZone Sports Pub
orange star4.4 • 1,013
218 COGGESHALL STREET New Bedford, MA 02746
View restaurantnext
Greasy Luck
orange star4.4 • 3,129
791 Purchase Street New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Pub 6T5
orange starNo Reviews
736 Ashley Blvd New Bedford, MA 02745
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5183 - New Bedford
orange starNo Reviews
902 Mt. Pleasant St New Bedford, MA 02745
View restaurantnext
Carmines at Candleworks
orange starNo Reviews
72 North Water Street New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Tia Maria's European Cafe
orange star4.4 • 789
42 N Water Street New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Bedford

Greasy Luck
orange star4.4 • 3,129
791 Purchase Street New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Rose Alley Ale House
orange star4.4 • 2,184
94 Front Street New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Moby Dick Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 1,231
16 S Water St New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
EndZone Sports Pub
orange star4.4 • 1,013
218 COGGESHALL STREET New Bedford, MA 02746
View restaurantnext
Tia Maria's European Cafe
orange star4.4 • 789
42 N Water Street New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Mikey B's
orange star4.2 • 629
989 Victoria Street New Bedford, MA 02745
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Bedford
Fairhaven
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
South Dartmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Fall River
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Tiverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Woods Hole
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston