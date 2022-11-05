Main picView gallery

COVER 3 Anderson Lane

2700 West Anderson Lane # 202

Austin, TX 78757

ALLANDALE
CHICKEN CHOP SALAD
PARMESAN FRIES

- Shareables -

THE TRIPLE

$14.95

White Queso, Guacamole, Roasted Tomato Salsa

MONGOLIAN PORK LETTUCE WRAPS

$12.95

Shiitake Mushrooms, Water Chestnuts, Mongolian Marinade, Chinese Style Mustard

CHIPOTLE RANCH FRIED PICKLES

$10.50

Smoky, Spicy Crispy-Fried Pickle Chips | Your purchase gives $1 to Partnerships For Children

GREEN CHILE BEEF NACHOS PILED HIGH

$14.95

Fresh Pico, Black Beans, Guacamole

VERDE CHICKEN NACHOS PILED HIGH

$14.95

Fresh Pico, Black Beans, Guacamole

- Wings & Tenders -

BUFFALO WINGS

$15.95

CHIPOTLE RANCH WINGS

$15.95

RANCH WINGS

$15.95

JERK WINGS

$15.95

PLAIN WINGS

$15.95

BUFFALO TENDERS

$14.50Out of stock

CHIPOTLE RANCH TENDERS

$14.50Out of stock

RANCH TENDERS

$14.50Out of stock

JERK TENDERS

$14.50Out of stock

PLAIN TENDERS

$14.50Out of stock

- Soups -

ONION SOUP - Cup

$6.00

Crisp Croutons, Swiss, Provolone

ONION SOUP - Bowl

$8.00

Crisp Croutons, Swiss, Provolone

MATT'S CHILI - Cup

$6.00

Braised Beef, Jack-Cheddar, Onions, Cilantro

MATT'S CHILI - Bowl

$8.00

Braised Beef, Jack-Cheddar, Onions, Cilantro

SOUP OF THE DAY - Cup

$6.00

SOUP OF THE DAY - Bowl

$8.00

- Salads -

COVER 3 SALAD

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Heirloom Tomatoes, Candied Walnuts, Fuji Apples, Goat Cheese, Oregano Vinaigrette | Add Chicken, Salmon or Shrimp

CLASSIC CAESAR

$8.00

Romaine, Crisp Croutons, Shaved Parmesan | Add Chicken, Salmon or Shrimp

ICEBERG WEDGE

$8.00

Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Bleu Cheese Dressing | Add Applewood Smoked Bacon, Chicken, Salmon or Shrimp

ALLANDALE

$17.95

Brick Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Dates, Egg, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

CHICKEN CHOP SALAD

$17.95

Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Roasted Corn, Egg, Heirloom Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Red Onion, Buttermilk Ranch

- Sandwiches -

Parmesan Fries or Cover 3 Slaw | Substitute a Cup of Onion Soup, Classic Caesar or Iceberg Wedge for 3.50 |

FLAT TOP BURGER

$11.50

One-Third Pound and Seasoned, American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Dijonnaise | Double the Meat

FRENCH ONION TRUFFLE BURGER

$14.95

Half Pound, Ground Fresh, Caramelized Onions, Garlic and Herb Truffle Aioli, Swiss, Provolone, Crispy Onions

HICKORY BURGER

$14.95

Half Pound, Ground Fresh, Longhorn Cheddar, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickles, Onions, Hickory Sauce, Mayo

CHOP HOUSE BURGER

$13.95

Half Pound, Ground Fresh, P-L-O-T | Add Longhorn Cheddar and Applewood Smoked Bacon | Lettuce Wrap Option Available

DOUG'S CERTIFIED REUBEN

$14.95

Corned Beef, Aged Swiss, Spicy Russian Dressing, Kraut

C3 HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.50

Crispy Chicken Breast, Slaw, Pickles

BRICK CHICKEN CLUB

$14.95

Applewood Smoked Bacon, L-O-T, Classic Sicilian Sauce, Avocado, Swiss

3 BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDERS

$15.50

Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken, Buttermilk Bleu Cheese

2 BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDERS

$12.50

Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken, Buttermilk Bleu Cheese

- Chef's Features -

8 OZ. FILET MIGNON

$33.95

Gorgonzola Butter, Cheddar-Potato Cake

HONG KONG SALMON

$23.95

Sauteed Shiitake Mushrooms, Scallions, Spinach, Light-Soy Ginger Broth

GRILLED RUBY TROUT

$19.95

- Signature Dishes -

BLACKENED CHICKEN & SHRIMP PASTA

$23.50

Fresh Angel Hair, Spinach, Basil, Roasted Tomatoes, Creamy Parmesan Sauce

BRICK CHICKEN MAC N CHEESE

$19.95

Classic Mac-N-Cheese, Crushed Red Pepper, Italian Spices, Brick Chicken, Crispy Pancetta

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$17.95

Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Green Bean Medley, Green Chile Gravy

CHICKEN FRIED N.Y. STRIP

$19.95

Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Green Bean Medley, Green Chile Gravylic Mashed Potatoes, Green Bean Medley, Green Chile Gravy

GREEN CHILE BEEF BURRITO

$16.50

Jack-Cheddar, Poblano Carne Sauce, Southwestern Rice, Black Beans, Queso, Guacamole

VERDE CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$16.50

Verde Sauce, Sliced Avocado, Fresh Pico, Southwestern Rice

MAHI MAHI TACOS

$18.50

Tortilla Crusted Mahi Mahi, Southwestern Slaw, Avocado, Flour Tortillas, Fresh Pico, Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette

JUMBO SHRIMP PLATTER

$19.50

Eight Crispy Shrimp, Parmesan Fries, Cover 3 Slaw

- Desserts -

BIG OL' BROWNIE

$9.00Out of stock

PEACH PUDDING CAKE

$9.00

KEY LIME PIE

$9.00Out of stock

CHEESECAKE SPECIAL

$9.00

- Sides -

COVER 3 SLAW

$5.00

GREEN BEAN MEDLEY

$5.00

MAC N CHEESE

$5.00

MASHED POTATOES

$5.00

PARMESAN FRIES

$5.00

SAUTEED SPINACH

$5.00

SOUTHWESTERN RICE

$5.00

- Fountain Beverages -

ICED TEA

$3.75

SWEET TEA

$3.75

COKE

$3.75

DIET COKE

$3.75

LEMONADE

$3.75

SPRITE

$3.75

- Bottles & Cans -

HIGH BREW

$5.00

RICHARD'S SPARKLE

$3.50

TOPO CHICO

$4.00Out of stock

- Milk & Juice -

MILK

$3.75

APPLE JUICE

$3.75

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.75

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.75

ORANGE JUICE

$3.75

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.75

- Cocktails -

16 OZ. TOGO FROZEN 'RITA

$16.00

A Texas Size version of our Frozen 'Rita

C-3 RITA

$9.95

Hornitos Reposado, Grand Marnier, Patrón Citrónge, Fresh Lime Juice

BLACK CHERRY MARGARITA

$10.50

Teremana Silver, Patrón Citrónge, Fresh Lime Juice, Black Cherry Juice

TOP SHELF

$10.50

Patrón Silver, Grand Marnier, Fresh Lime Juice

PRICKLY PEAR MARGARITA

$10.50

Teremana Reposado, Patrón Citrónge, Prickly Pear Juice, Fresh Lime Juice

COVER 3 PRESS

$10.50

Aviation Gin, Fresh Cucumber and Lime, Lemon Grass, Club Soda, Sprite

BOURBON-MINT BLACK CHERRY LEMONADE

$10.50

Maker's Mark, Black Cherry Juice, Fresh Mint, Lemonade

C-3 OLD FASHIONED

$10.50

Bulleit Rye, Black Cherry Juice, Fresh Mint

LIME & THE COCONUT

$9.75

Bacardi Coconut, Fresh Mint, Lime, Cream of Coconut, Sprite

RANCH RAINWATER

$10.50

Hornitos Plata, Fresh Lime, Richard's Sparkling Rainwater

CUCUMBER MARTINI

$10.50

Tito's Handmade Vodka, Housemade Cucumber-Lime Syrup

C-3 COSMO

$10.50

Grey Goose Essences Watermelon & Basil, Patrón Citrónge, Fresh Sweet N' Sour, Cranberry Juice

THE DIRTY OLIVE

$10.50

Ketel One Vodka, Olive Juice, 3 Olives

MEXICAN MARTINI

$10.75

Don Julio Blanco, Patrón Citrónge Fresh Lime, Olive Juice

- Wine by the Bottle -

*CLOS PEGASE ROSÉ

$42.00Out of stock

A BY ACACIA CHARDONNAY

$26.00

SONOMA CUTRER CHARDONNAY

$42.00

ECCO DOMANI PINOT GRIGIO

$38.00

KIM CRAWFORD SAUV BLANC

$46.00

RODNEY STRONG SONOMA CAB

$46.00

KAIKEN MALBEC

$30.00

14 HANDS MERLOT

$38.00

*BOËN PINOT NOIR

$50.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
An Austin original since 2008, Cover 3 is a premier sports bar with an extensive selection of spirits and an impressive scratch kitchen. Combining a love of sports with exceptional service and delicious food, Cover 3 creates the ultimate dining experience.

2700 West Anderson Lane # 202, Austin, TX 78757

