COVER 3 Round Rock

2800 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road

Round Rock, TX 78681

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

HICKORY BURGER
PARMESAN FRIES
CHIPOTLE RANCH FRIED PICKLES

- Shareables -

THE TRIPLE

$14.95

White Queso, Guacamole, Roasted Tomato Salsa

MONGOLIAN PORK LETTUCE WRAPS

$12.95

Shiitake Mushrooms, Water Chestnuts, Mongolian Marinade, Chinese Style Mustard

CHIPOTLE RANCH FRIED PICKLES

$10.50

Smoky, Spicy Crispy-Fried Pickle Chips | Your purchase gives $1 to Partnerships For Children

GREEN CHILE BEEF NACHOS PILED HIGH

$14.95

Fresh Pico, Black Beans, Guacamole

VERDE CHICKEN NACHOS PILED HIGH

$14.95

Fresh Pico, Black Beans, Guacamole

GIANT PRETZEL

$12.95

White Queso, Mustard

- Wings, Tenders & Flatbreads -

PEPPERONI FLATBREAD

$11.95Out of stock

FEATURED FLATBREAD

$11.95Out of stock

BUFFALO WINGS

$15.95

CHIPOTLE RANCH WINGS

$15.95

RANCH WINGS

$15.95

JERK WINGS

$15.95

PLAIN WINGS

$15.95

BUFFALO TENDERS

$14.50

CHIPOTLE RANCH TENDERS

$14.50

RANCH TENDERS

$14.50

JERK TENDERS

$14.50

PLAIN TENDERS

$14.50

- Soups -

ONION SOUP - Cup

$6.00

Crisp Croutons, Swiss, Provolone

ONION SOUP - Bowl

$8.00

Crisp Croutons, Swiss, Provolone

MATT'S CHILI - Cup

$6.00

Braised Beef, Jack-Cheddar, Onions, Cilantro

MATT'S CHILI - Bowl

$8.00

Braised Beef, Jack-Cheddar, Onions, Cilantro

SOUP OF THE DAY - Cup

$6.00

SOUP OF THE DAY - Bowl

$8.00

- Salads -

COVER 3 SALAD

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Heirloom Tomatoes, Candied Walnuts, Fuji Apples, Goat Cheese, Oregano Vinaigrette | Add Chicken, Salmon or Shrimp

CLASSIC CAESAR

$8.00

Romaine, Crisp Croutons, Shaved Parmesan | Add Chicken, Salmon or Shrimp

ICEBERG WEDGE

$8.00

Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Bleu Cheese Dressing | Add Applewood Smoked Bacon, Chicken, Salmon or Shrimp

ALLANDALE

$17.95

Brick Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Dates, Egg, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

CHICKEN CHOP SALAD

$17.95

Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Roasted Corn, Egg, Heirloom Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Red Onion, Buttermilk Ranch

- Sandwiches -

Parmesan Fries or Cover 3 Slaw | Substitute a Cup of Onion Soup, Classic Caesar or Iceberg Wedge for 3.50 |

FLAT TOP BURGER

$11.50

One-Third Pound and Seasoned, American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Dijonnaise | Double the Meat

FRENCH ONION TRUFFLE BURGER

$14.95

Half Pound, Ground Fresh, Caramelized Onions, Garlic and Herb Truffle Aioli, Swiss, Provolone, Crispy Onions

HICKORY BURGER

$14.95

Half Pound, Ground Fresh, Longhorn Cheddar, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickles, Onions, Hickory Sauce, Mayo

CHOP HOUSE BURGER

$13.95

Half Pound, Ground Fresh, P-L-O-T | Add Longhorn Cheddar and Applewood Smoked Bacon | Lettuce Wrap Option Available

DOUG'S CERTIFIED REUBEN

$14.95

Corned Beef, Aged Swiss, Spicy Russian Dressing, Kraut

C3 HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.50

Crispy Chicken Breast, Slaw, Pickles

BRICK CHICKEN CLUB

$14.95

Applewood Smoked Bacon, L-O-T, Classic Sicilian Sauce, Avocado, Swiss

3 BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDERS

$15.50

Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken, Buttermilk Bleu Cheese

2 BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDERS

$12.50

Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken, Buttermilk Bleu Cheese

- Chef's Features -

8 OZ. FILET MIGNON

$33.95

Gorgonzola Butter, Cheddar-Potato Cake

HONG KONG SALMON

$23.95

Sauteed Shiitake Mushrooms, Scallions, Spinach, Light-Soy Ginger Broth

- Signature Dishes -

MAHI MAHI TACOS

$18.50

Tortilla Crusted Mahi Mahi, Southwestern Slaw, Avocado, Flour Tortillas, Fresh Pico, Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette

BLACKENED CHICKEN & SHRIMP PASTA

$23.50

Fresh Angel Hair, Spinach, Basil, Roasted Tomatoes, Creamy Parmesan Sauce

BRICK CHICKEN MAC N CHEESE

$19.95

Classic Mac-N-Cheese, Crushed Red Pepper, Italian Spices, Brick Chicken, Crispy Pancetta

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$17.95

Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Green Bean Medley, Green Chile Gravy

CHICKEN FRIED N.Y. STRIP

$19.95

Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Green Bean Medley, Green Chile Gravylic Mashed Potatoes, Green Bean Medley, Green Chile Gravy

VERDE CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$16.50

Verde Sauce, Sliced Avocado, Fresh Pico, Southwestern Rice

GREEN CHILE BEEF BURRITO

$16.50

Jack-Cheddar, Poblano Carne Sauce, Southwestern Rice, Black Beans, Queso, Guacamole

JUMBO SHRIMP PLATTER

$19.50

Eight Crispy Shrimp, Parmesan Fries, Cover 3 Slaw

- Desserts -

BIG OL' BROWNIE

$9.00Out of stock

PEACH PUDDING CAKE

$9.00

KEY LIME PIE

$9.00

CHEESECAKE SPECIAL

$9.00

- Sides -

COVER 3 SLAW

$5.00

GREEN BEAN MEDLEY

$5.00

MAC N CHEESE

$5.00

MASHED POTATOES

$5.00

PARMESAN FRIES

$5.00

SAUTEED SPINACH

$5.00

SOUTHWESTERN RICE

$5.00

- Fountain Beverages -

ICED TEA

$3.75

SWEET TEA

$3.75

COKE

$3.75

DIET COKE

$3.75

LEMONADE

$3.75

SPRITE

$3.75

- Bottles & Cans -

HIGH BREW

$5.00

RICHARD'S SPARKLE

$3.50

TOPO CHICO

$4.00

- Milk & Juice -

MILK

$3.75

APPLE JUICE

$3.75

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.75

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.75

ORANGE JUICE

$3.75

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.75Out of stock

- Cocktails -

16 OZ. TOGO FROZEN 'RITA

$16.00

A Texas Size version of our Frozen 'Rita

C-3 RITA

$9.95

Hornitos Reposado, Grand Marnier, Patrón Citrónge, Fresh Lime Juice

BLACK CHERRY MARGARITA

$10.50

Teremana Silver, Patrón Citrónge, Fresh Lime Juice, Black Cherry Juice

TOP SHELF

$10.50

Patrón Silver, Grand Marnier, Fresh Lime Juice

PRICKLY PEAR MARGARITA

$10.50

Teremana Reposado, Patrón Citrónge, Prickly Pear Juice, Fresh Lime Juice

COVER 3 PRESS

$10.50

Aviation Gin, Fresh Cucumber and Lime, Lemon Grass, Club Soda, Sprite

BOURBON-MINT BLACK CHERRY LEMONADE

$10.50

Maker's Mark, Black Cherry Juice, Fresh Mint, Lemonade

C-3 OLD FASHIONED

$10.50

Bulleit Rye, Black Cherry Juice, Fresh Mint

LIME & THE COCONUT

$9.75

Bacardi Coconut, Fresh Mint, Lime, Cream of Coconut, Sprite

RANCH RAINWATER

$10.50

Hornitos Plata, Fresh Lime, Richard's Sparkling Rainwater

CUCUMBER MARTINI

$10.50

Tito's Handmade Vodka, Housemade Cucumber-Lime Syrup

C-3 COSMO

$10.50

Grey Goose Essences Watermelon & Basil, Patrón Citrónge, Fresh Sweet N' Sour, Cranberry Juice

THE DIRTY OLIVE

$10.50

Ketel One Vodka, Olive Juice, 3 Olives

MEXICAN MARTINI

$10.75

Don Julio Blanco, Patrón Citrónge Fresh Lime, Olive Juice

- Wine by the Bottle -

*CLOS PEGASE ROSÉ

$42.00

A BY ACACIA CHARDONNAY

$26.00

ECCO DOMANI PINOT GRIGIO

$38.00

KIM CRAWFORD SAUV BLANC

$46.00

14 HANDS MERLOT

$38.00

*DAVIS BYNUM PINOT NOIR

$54.00

RODNEY STRONG SONOMA CAB

$46.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Cover 3 is a premier sports bar with an extensive selection of spirits and an impressive scratch kitchen. Combining a love of sports with exceptional service and delicious food, Cover 3 creates the ultimate dining experience.

Location

2800 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Round Rock, TX 78681

