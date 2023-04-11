Restaurant header imageView gallery

Covered Bridge Brewery

926 East Main Street

Cottage Grove, OR 97424

Food

STARTERS

Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$5.50
Pretzel

Pretzel

$5.50

Big Bavarian Pretzel With Mustard

Pretzel With Beer Cheese Soup

Pretzel With Beer Cheese Soup

$10.00

Large Bavarian Pretzel lightly salted and served with beer cheese soup

Wasabi Fries

Wasabi Fries

$9.00
French Fries

French Fries

$4.00+

Side Sauce

$0.50
Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$6.00

BURGERS

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$14.00

LTO and CBB signature sauce

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$15.00
The Hangover

The Hangover

$17.00
Bridge Burner

Bridge Burner

$17.00
Teriyaki Burger

Teriyaki Burger

$17.00
Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$14.00
Pulled Pork Sliders

Pulled Pork Sliders

$15.00

ENTREES

Spicy Pig Basket

Spicy Pig Basket

$14.00

Chicken Strip Basket

$12.00
Loco Moco

Loco Moco

$14.00
BLT

BLT

$14.00
Pork Bowl

Pork Bowl

$14.00
Pesto Grilled Cheese

Pesto Grilled Cheese

$12.00
Bacon 'N Cheddar Grill Cheese

Bacon 'N Cheddar Grill Cheese

$14.00
Grilled Cheese Basket

Grilled Cheese Basket

$10.00
Frito Pie

Frito Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Wine

Red Wine

House Call Bottle

$24.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$24.00

White Wine

Pinot Gris Bottle

$24.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$24.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brewery, Coffee House, Beer Garden, and Community Gathering Space with Food Trucks. We brew our own beers, ciders, hard seltzers, sodas and speciality beverages. If we don’t make it here we source it locally. Now featuring our own kitchen! Order here for pickup, curbside & delivery!

Website

Location

926 East Main Street, Cottage Grove, OR 97424

Directions

