  Cow A Bun Go - Prattville, AL - 109 South Memorial Drive
Cow A Bun Go - Prattville, AL 109 South Memorial Drive

No reviews yet

109 South Memorial Drive

Prattville, AL 36067

Salads

House Salad

$4.44

Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, & Iceberg

Chicken Chef Salad

$9.73

Served On Iceberg w/ Tomatoes, Cucumbers, & Cheddar Cheese

Sirloin Chef Salad

$10.19

Served on Iceberg w/ Tomatoes, Cucumbers, & Cheddar Cheese

Club Salad

$10.42

Served on Iceberg w/ Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, & Cucumbers

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$9.72+

Cheeseburger

$9.72+

Bacon Hamburger

$10.64+

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.64+

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.73

Ribeye Sandwich

$10.64

Steak Tip Sandwich

$9.72

Dinner

Ribeye

$24.34+

Sirloin

$17.03+

Sirloin Tips

$17.03+

Mixed Grill

$20.85

Hamburger Steak

$16.58+

Dinner Pork Chop (2) 14 oz

$19.26

Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.20+

Salmon (8 oz)

$18.73

Fam Jam Dinner

$45.00

Kids

Cheeseburger (1/4 lb)

$5.85

Hamburger (1/4 lb.)

$5.85

Chicken Nuggets

$5.85

Mini Corndogs

$5.85

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.44

Baked Fresh Every Hour & Served W/ Butter & Sour Cream

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.07

Baked Fresh Every Hour & Served w/ Butter, Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese, & Bacon Bits.

Desserts

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.35

NY Cheesecake

$6.08

Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.08

Choc Cheesecake

$6.08

Choc Van Cheesecake

$6.08

Ban Choc Swirl Cake

$6.08

Red Velvet Cake

$6.08

Strawberry Cake

$6.08

Oreo Pie

$6.08

Dessert Selections

$6.08

Beverages

Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Gallon Tea

$5.15

Pick-Up Only Beverage

$0.00+

Sweet Tea

$1.79+

Unsweet Tea

$1.79+

Half & Half Tea

$1.79+

Arnold Palmer

$1.79+

Lemonade

$1.79+

Add Ons

Grilled Onions

$2.19

Grilled Mushrooms

$2.19

Grilled Veggies

$3.84

Roll

$0.82

Cheese Cup

$1.48

Bacon Bits Cup

$1.48

Sirloin Cup

$3.84

Chicken Cup

$2.74

Extra Butter

$0.82

Extra Sour Cream

$0.82

Extra Dressing

$0.82

Honey Butter

$0.68

Gravy

$1.40

Specials

Sirloin Tips (5 oz)

$10.64

Grilled Chicken Breast (5 oz)

$10.64

Hamburger Steak (7 oz)

$10.64

Lunch Pork Chop

$10.64

Lunch Specials (All Day)

Sirloin Tips (5oz)

$10.64

Grilled Chicken Breast (5oz)

$10.64

Hamburger Steak (7oz)

$10.64

Lunch Pork Chop

$10.64
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Try our burgers, ribeyes and our sirloin tips. We butcher our meat in house!

109 South Memorial Drive, Prattville, AL 36067

