Cow A Bun Go - Prattville, AL 109 South Memorial Drive
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Try our burgers, ribeyes and our sirloin tips. We butcher our meat in house!
Location
109 South Memorial Drive, Prattville, AL 36067
Gallery
