Restaurant header imageView gallery

CowBar Burger - North Hills

review star

No reviews yet

201 Park at N Hills st. ste. 100

Raleigh, NC 27609

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sandwiches

Alabama Slammer

8 oz burger with Alabama White Sauce, Bacon, Fried Onions, American Cheese

Classic Cheeseburger

8oz Burger with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and CowBar Sauce

Italian Beef Sandwich

$13.00

Shaved Roast Beef, Italian Bread, Giardiana Hot. Can order 3 different ways: Wet- sandwich dunked in Au Jus Dry- no Au Jus Covered- Au Jus spooned over sandwich.

Kids Burger (w/ fries)

$7.00

Not Your Momma's Grilled Cheese

$10.00

3 slices of Sourdough, American Cheese, Mt. Olive Sweet Pickles

Nuclear Burger

8oz Burger with PepperJack Cheese, Sriracha Ketchup, CowBar Hotsauce, Jalepenos and Pickled Onions

Old Timer

8 oz burger with Mustard, Onion, Dill Pickle

Plain Sandwich

Slider Trio

$10.00

Southern Classic

8 oz Burger with American Cheese, Mustard, Onion, Chili and Slaw

Southern Vegan

2 Beyond Meat Patties, Vegan slaw, mustard, onion, Vegan Chili and Vegan Cheddar Cheese

The OG Quad

1 LB Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese, Bacon and CowBar Sauce

Truffle Burger

8oz Burger with Carmelized Onions, Gouda Cheese, Truffle aioli

Vegan Stacker

2 Beyond Meat Patties, CowBar Hotsauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Onions, Vegan Mayo, Vegan Cheddar Cheese

You're a Vegan

2 Beyond Meat Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Vegan Mayo

Dogs

Plain Dog

$4.00

New England Hotdog Bun

Truffle Dog

$6.00

New England Hotdog Bun, Carmelized Onions, Truffle Aioli

Southern Classic Dog

$6.00

New England Hotdog Bun, Chili, Mustard, Onion, Slaw

Kim Jun Yum Dog

$6.00

New England Hotdog Bun, Kimchi, Spicy Mayo, Wasabi Mayo

Chicago Dog

$6.00

New England Hotdog Bun, Giardiana, Dill pickle, Onion, Relish, Tomato

Fries

Original Small

$4.00

1.5 potato with cracked black pepper and sea salt

Italian Small

$5.00

1.5 potato with cracked black pepper, sea salt, garlic, rosemary, and parmesan cheese

Truffle Small

$5.00

1.5 potato with cracked black pepper, sea salt, truffle shavings, truffle aioli

Asian Small

$5.00

1.5 potato with cracked black pepper, sea salt, kimchi, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo and togorashi

Chili Cheese Small

$5.00

Original Large

$6.00

3 potato with cracked black pepper and sea salt

Italian Large

$8.00

3 potato with cracked black pepper, sea salt, garlic, rosemary, and parmesan cheese

Truffle Large

$8.00

3 potato with cracked black pepper, sea salt, truffle shaving, truffle aioli

Asian Large

$8.00

3 potato with cracked black pepper, sea salt, kimchi, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo and togorashi

Chili Cheese Large

$8.00

Side Slaw

$3.50

Milkshakes/Dessert

Banana Cream Pie

$8.00

Vanilla ice cream, vanilla wafer cookies, caramel rimmed glass, banana cream filling

Birthday Cake

$8.00

Vanilla and Chocolate Milk Shake, Whipped Cream, Vanilla Frosting, Sprinkles

Cookies and Cream

$8.00

Oreo Cookies, Crumbled Oreo, Whipped Cream, Chocolate drizzle

Cookies and Cream (Vegan)

$8.00

Cookie Dough

$8.00

2 Soft Baked Chocolate Chip cookies, Cookie Dough, Cookie Crumble, Chocolate Chips, Chocolate Drizzle

Vanilla Waffle Cone

$8.00

Vanilla Milk shake, Waffle cone, Whipped Cream, Caramel Rim, Cherry on top

NY Cheesecake

$10.00

Almond Joy (Vegan)

$8.00

Almond Joy (Non-Vegan)

$8.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate Shake

$8.00

Vanilla Shake

$8.00

Strawberry Shake

$8.00

Cold Brew Float

$8.00

Cookies

$1.00

Merchandise

T-Shirt

$20.00

Sauces

Truffle Aioli

$0.50

Sriracha Ketchup

$0.50

CowBar Sauce

$0.50

Alabama White Sauce

$0.50

Wasabi Mayo

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Vegan Mayo

$0.50

CowBar Hot Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

201 Park at N Hills st. ste. 100, Raleigh, NC 27609

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

CO - Raleigh NC
orange starNo Reviews
101 Park at N Hills St Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
Bul Box @ North Hills
orange starNo Reviews
4421 Six Forks Rd STE 116A Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls Raleigh
orange star4.2 • 525
4121 Main at North Hills St. Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
Cucciolo Terrazza - 4200 Six Forks Rd. Suite 100
orange starNo Reviews
4200 Six Forks Rd. Suite 100 Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
Redneck BBQ Lab
orange starNo Reviews
4120 Main at North Hills Street Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - North Hills
orange star4.8 • 1,217
4209 Lassiter Mill Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Raleigh

Vivo Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Bida Manda
orange star4.7 • 4,645
222 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Raleigh NC
orange star4.5 • 3,245
3100 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.3 • 2,909
3111 CAPITAL BLVD RALEIGH, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Raleigh
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston