Burgers
American

Cowboy Cafe

1,009 Reviews

$$

4792 Lee Hwy

Arlington, VA 22207

Appetizers Toast Online

2 Poppers

$5.50

Battered and fried Jalepenos stuffed with our spicy cheese blend. Served with sour cream.

American Sliders

$11.25

Four mini sliders (beef or smoked BBQ pulled pork): Beef patties grilled with american cheese, mayo & relish, BBQ pulled pork topped with coleslaw.

Chicken Fingers

$12.25

Fried chicken battered and deep fried, served with honey mustard.

Chicken Wings

$13.25

Jumbo wings coated in either our signature TNT hot, Jamaican jerk sauce OR Edgar style.

Chips & Dips

$9.25

Fresh chips, served with salsa & Guacamole.

Choice of Basket

$8.25

Fries, sweet potato fries, tater tots or onion rings.

Fried Pickles

$8.25

Battered and fried, served with chipotle dip.

Jalapeno Poppers

$11.25

Battered and fried Jalepenos stuffed with our spicy cheese blend. Served with sour cream.

Nacho Mountain

$13.25

Tortilla chips topped with cheddar & jack cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, salsa, pico de gallo and sour cream. (add bacon $1, guacamole $1, chili $2, chicken $3 or flat iron steak $4)

Nacho Small

$7.25

Tortilla chips topped with cheddar & jack cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, salsa, pico de gallo and sour cream. (add bacon $1, guacamole $1, chili $2, chicken $3 or flat iron steak $4)

Potato Skins

$9.75

5 fried potato skins topped with shredded cheese, bacon and green onions. Served with sour cream on the side.

Sampler Platter

$14.25

Wings (choose one: hot, jerk or Edgar style), jalepeno poppers & onion rings.

Salads Toast Online

Mixed Green Salad

$9.25Out of stock

Tomato, cucumber, and red onions & balsamic vinaigrette on side.

Wedge

$10.75Out of stock

Classic wedge of iceburg lettuce topped with bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and tomatoes. Served with balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

Caesar Salad

$10.25

Romaine, Parmesan, and croutons tossed in homemade Caesar dressing.

Cobb Salad

$12.75

Romaine, bacon, hardboiled egg, bleu cheese, avocado, tomatoes, served with avocado ranch on the side.

Southwest Salad

$12.75

Romaine, pico de gallo, cheddar, corn, avocado, poblano peppers, onions, beans served with tortilla and side of chipotle dressing.

Smoked Chicken Salad

$15.25

Baby spinach, apple, Sichuan walnut, tomato, red onion served with chipotle ranch on the side.

Side Caesar Salad

$7.25

Romaine, Parmesan, and croutons tossed in homemade Caesar dressing.

Side Mixed Green Salad

$6.25Out of stock

Tomato, cucumber, and red onions & balsamic vinaigrette on side.

1/2 Cobb

$7.25

Romaine, bacon, hardboiled egg, bleu cheese, avocado, tomatoes, served with avocado ranch on the side.

1/2 Southwest

$7.25

Romaine, pico de gallo, cheddar, corn, avocado, poblano peppers, onions, beans served with tortilla and side of chipotle dressing.

Soup Toast Online

Chicken Tortilla Bowl

$11.25

Flavorful and filling, topped with sour cream and tortilla strips.

Chicken Tortilla Cup

$5.65

Flavorful and filling, topped with sour cream and tortilla strips.

Chicken & Yucca Bowl

$11.25Out of stock

Savory pieces of chicken & yucca in a hearty broth,

Chicken & Yucca Cup

$5.65Out of stock

Savory pieces of chicken & yucca in a hearty broth,

Cowboy Chili Bowl

$11.25

The real deal, topped with shredded cheese and chopped onions, with or without beans.

Cowboy Chili Cup

$5.65

The real deal, topped with shredded cheese and chopped onions, with or without beans.

Shrimp & Sausage Bowl

$11.25

ARLINGTON’S BEST!

Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo Cup

$5.65

ARLINGTON’S BEST!

Entrees Toast Online

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$15.25

Linguini tossed in creamy cajun sauce, spinach, red & green peppers, red onion and tomato topped with blackend chicken.

Chili Mac

$12.25

Cowboy's famous chili with beans tossed in linguini and topped with melted cheese and chopped onions. Served with a side of cornbread.

Mixed Fajitas

$16.25

Mixture of grilled chicken, shrimp, steak, onions and peppers served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and flour tortillas on the side. (substitute all one meat $2)

Quesadilla Smoked Chicken

$14.25

Filled with red & poblano peppers, onions, cheddar and jack cheese served with sour cream & black beans.

Quesadilla Vegetable

$12.25

Spinach, broccoli, corn, red peppers, beans, caramelized onion, mushroom, jack and cheddar cheese served with sour cream & black beans.

Tacos

$11.25

Three tacos with tortilla chips and homemade salsa. Choose from Beef, Brisket, Chicken, Fish or Pork.

Texas BBQ Brisket

$15.25

Our famous smokehouse brisket served with coleslaw, mac & cheese and cornbread.

The Cowgirl

$15.25

Grilled chicken breast topped with basil & fresh tomato. Served with rice and fresh steamed broccoli.

The Wrangler

$16.25

Grilled salmon served with southwest rice & beans and fresh steamed broccoli.

Sandwiches Toast Online

Country Club

$14.25

Chicken & ham layered with bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and thousand island dressing.

Reuben

$14.25

House cured pastrami on rye with thousand island dressing, coleslaw & Swiss cheese.

The Briskwich

$14.25

Our smoked brisket, on a toasted roll topped with tangy BBQ sauce & coleslaw.

Cheese Steak

$14.25

Philly cheese steak with melted jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. (add grilled onions, jalapenos and poblano peppers for $1)

BBQ Pork

$14.25

Our smoked pork on a toasted roll topped with spicy BBQ sauce and coleslaw.

California Chicken

$14.25

Grilled marinated chicken, sliced avocado, bacon, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted roll with avocado ranch.

Buffalo Chicken

$14.25

Fried or grilled marinated chicken, jack cheese, and TNT sauce on a toasted roll with avocado ranch.