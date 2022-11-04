Cowboy Cafe
4792 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
PLEASE HELP US ELIMINATE WASTE by Choosing Utensils and/or Napkins or No Please
Appetizers Toast Online
2 Poppers
Battered and fried Jalepenos stuffed with our spicy cheese blend. Served with sour cream.
American Sliders
Four mini sliders (beef or smoked BBQ pulled pork): Beef patties grilled with american cheese, mayo & relish, BBQ pulled pork topped with coleslaw.
Chicken Fingers
Fried chicken battered and deep fried, served with honey mustard.
Chicken Wings
Jumbo wings coated in either our signature TNT hot, Jamaican jerk sauce OR Edgar style.
Chips & Dips
Fresh chips, served with salsa & Guacamole.
Choice of Basket
Fries, sweet potato fries, tater tots or onion rings.
Fried Pickles
Battered and fried, served with chipotle dip.
Jalapeno Poppers
Nacho Mountain
Tortilla chips topped with cheddar & jack cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, salsa, pico de gallo and sour cream. (add bacon $1, guacamole $1, chili $2, chicken $3 or flat iron steak $4)
Nacho Small
Potato Skins
5 fried potato skins topped with shredded cheese, bacon and green onions. Served with sour cream on the side.
Sampler Platter
Wings (choose one: hot, jerk or Edgar style), jalepeno poppers & onion rings.
Salads Toast Online
Mixed Green Salad
Tomato, cucumber, and red onions & balsamic vinaigrette on side.
Wedge
Classic wedge of iceburg lettuce topped with bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and tomatoes. Served with balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, and croutons tossed in homemade Caesar dressing.
Cobb Salad
Romaine, bacon, hardboiled egg, bleu cheese, avocado, tomatoes, served with avocado ranch on the side.
Southwest Salad
Romaine, pico de gallo, cheddar, corn, avocado, poblano peppers, onions, beans served with tortilla and side of chipotle dressing.
Smoked Chicken Salad
Baby spinach, apple, Sichuan walnut, tomato, red onion served with chipotle ranch on the side.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, and croutons tossed in homemade Caesar dressing.
Side Mixed Green Salad
Tomato, cucumber, and red onions & balsamic vinaigrette on side.
1/2 Cobb
Romaine, bacon, hardboiled egg, bleu cheese, avocado, tomatoes, served with avocado ranch on the side.
1/2 Southwest
Romaine, pico de gallo, cheddar, corn, avocado, poblano peppers, onions, beans served with tortilla and side of chipotle dressing.
Soup Toast Online
Chicken Tortilla Bowl
Flavorful and filling, topped with sour cream and tortilla strips.
Chicken Tortilla Cup
Flavorful and filling, topped with sour cream and tortilla strips.
Chicken & Yucca Bowl
Savory pieces of chicken & yucca in a hearty broth,
Chicken & Yucca Cup
Savory pieces of chicken & yucca in a hearty broth,
Cowboy Chili Bowl
The real deal, topped with shredded cheese and chopped onions, with or without beans.
Cowboy Chili Cup
The real deal, topped with shredded cheese and chopped onions, with or without beans.
Shrimp & Sausage Bowl
ARLINGTON’S BEST!
Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo Cup
ARLINGTON’S BEST!
Entrees Toast Online
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Linguini tossed in creamy cajun sauce, spinach, red & green peppers, red onion and tomato topped with blackend chicken.
Chili Mac
Cowboy's famous chili with beans tossed in linguini and topped with melted cheese and chopped onions. Served with a side of cornbread.
Mixed Fajitas
Mixture of grilled chicken, shrimp, steak, onions and peppers served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and flour tortillas on the side. (substitute all one meat $2)
Quesadilla Smoked Chicken
Filled with red & poblano peppers, onions, cheddar and jack cheese served with sour cream & black beans.
Quesadilla Vegetable
Spinach, broccoli, corn, red peppers, beans, caramelized onion, mushroom, jack and cheddar cheese served with sour cream & black beans.
Tacos
Three tacos with tortilla chips and homemade salsa. Choose from Beef, Brisket, Chicken, Fish or Pork.
Texas BBQ Brisket
Our famous smokehouse brisket served with coleslaw, mac & cheese and cornbread.
The Cowgirl
Grilled chicken breast topped with basil & fresh tomato. Served with rice and fresh steamed broccoli.
The Wrangler
Grilled salmon served with southwest rice & beans and fresh steamed broccoli.
Sandwiches Toast Online
Country Club
Chicken & ham layered with bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and thousand island dressing.
Reuben
House cured pastrami on rye with thousand island dressing, coleslaw & Swiss cheese.
The Briskwich
Our smoked brisket, on a toasted roll topped with tangy BBQ sauce & coleslaw.
Cheese Steak
Philly cheese steak with melted jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. (add grilled onions, jalapenos and poblano peppers for $1)
BBQ Pork
Our smoked pork on a toasted roll topped with spicy BBQ sauce and coleslaw.
California Chicken
Grilled marinated chicken, sliced avocado, bacon, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted roll with avocado ranch.
Buffalo Chicken
Fried or grilled marinated chicken, jack cheese, and TNT sauce on a toasted roll with avocado ranch.