Bars & Lounges

Cowboy Monkey

663 Reviews

$$

6 Taylor St

Champaign, IL 61820

Order Again

Appetizers + Quesadillas

Chips + Guacamole

Chips + Guacamole

$6.00
Chips + Jalapeno Queso Dip

Chips + Jalapeno Queso Dip

$6.00
Chips + Salsa

Chips + Salsa

$5.00
Basket of Chips

Basket of Chips

$1.50
California Quesadilla

California Quesadilla

$8.00

chipotle pesto, roasted jalapeños, chihuahua cheese, red onions, roma tomatoes on a flour tortilla served with lime

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

blackened chicken, red onion & corn salsa, jack cheese on flour tortillas

Tres Quesos Quesadilla

Tres Quesos Quesadilla

$7.00

cheddar, jack, chihuahua cheeses on a flour tortilla

Guacamole - NO CHIPS

$4.50

Salsa - NO CHIPS

$3.50

Queso Dip - NO CHIPS

$3.50

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$10.00

three (3) flour tortillas with chihuahua cheese, cilantro chicken, guacamole, salsa & chipotle sour cream PLEASE NOTE WE ARE USING FLOUR TORTILLAS FOR OUR TACOS TO GO

Pork Tacos

Pork Tacos

$9.00

three (3) corn tortillas with spicy chipotle pork, chihuahua cheese, onion, cilantro, roasted red pepper, chipotle sour cream & jalapeño salsa PLEASE NOTE WE ARE USING FLOUR TORTILLAS FOR OUR TACOS TO GO.

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$10.00

three (3) corn tortillas with spiced steak, chihuahua cheese, onion, cilantro, roasted red pepper, chipotle sour cream & jalapeño salsa PLEASE NOTE WE ARE USING FLOUR TORTILLAS FOR OUR TACOS TO GO

Zucchini Tacos

Zucchini Tacos

$8.00

three (3) corn tortillas with zucchini, chihuahua cheese, onion, cilantro, roasted red pepper, chipotle sour cream & jalapeño salsa. PLEASE NOTE WE ARE USING FLOUR TORTILLAS FOR OUR TACOS TO GO

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$10.00

two (2) flour tortilla tacos filled with beer-battered and fried cod, pico de gallo, citrus tartar sauce on the side

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

two (2) flour tortilla tacos filled with cajun battered & deep-fried shrimp, pico de gallo, guacamole on the side

Burritos + Specialties

Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$11.00

flour tortilla, steak, rice, red bell pepper, black bean spread, arugula, jalapeño salsa, cilantro

Pork Burrito

Pork Burrito

$11.00

flour tortilla, black bean spread, chipotle pork, jack cheese, pickled onions and peppers, cheese sauce, salsa verde, queso fresco, cilantro

Vegetarian Burrito

Vegetarian Burrito

$9.00

flour tortilla, black bean spread, rice, guacamole, cilantro, candied jalapeno, pickled peppers, zucchini, arugula, salsa verde, jack cheese

Torta Cubano (Cuban Sandwich)

$11.00Out of stock

pork loin, ham, swiss, dijon mustard served on herbed telera bun

Salads

Arugula Quinoa Salad

Arugula Quinoa Salad

$10.00

arugula, quinoa, pickled carrot, pickled red onion, red bell pepper, toasted hazelnuts, goat cheese, lime agave vinaigrette

Chipotle Ranch Salad

$8.00

chopped romaine, red cabbage, roasted red pepper strips, queso fresco, hard-boiled egg, spicy ranch dressing & topped with tortilla crisps

Tangy Avocado Salad

$8.00

chopped romaine, tomatoes, red cabbage, slices of avocado, tortilla crisps, tangy avocado dressing

Sides + Extras

Side - Queso Sauce

$1.50

Side - Guacamole

$1.50

Side - Salsa

$1.00

Side - Chipotle Sour Cream

$1.00

Black Bean Spread

$1.00

Side- Pico De Gallo

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

known for our tasty tacos, cowboy monkey also serves salads, burritos and weekend brunch. private igloos available for on-site dining.

Location

6 Taylor St, Champaign, IL 61820

