Cowboy Monkey - CRS New 6 Taylor Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
known for our tasty tacos, cowboy monkey also serves salads, burritos and weekend brunch. private igloos available for on-site dining.
Location
6 Taylor Street, Champaign, IL 61820
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Guido's Bar and Grill - CRS NEW - 2 E Main Street
No Reviews
2 E Main Street Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Champaign
More near Champaign