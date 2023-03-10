Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cowboy Monkey - CRS New 6 Taylor Street

review star

No reviews yet

6 Taylor Street

Champaign, IL 61820

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

DINNER

STARTERS/QUESADILLAS

Basket of Chips

Basket of Chips

$2.00
Chips + Guacamole

Chips + Guacamole

$7.25

Guacamole - NO CHIPS

$4.50
Chips + Jalapeno Queso Dip

Chips + Jalapeno Queso Dip

$7.25

Queso Dip - NO CHIPS

$3.50
Chips + Salsa

Chips + Salsa

$6.00

Salsa - NO CHIPS

$3.50
California Quesadilla

California Quesadilla

$9.75

chipotle pesto, roasted jalapeños, chihuahua cheese, red onions, roma tomatoes on a flour tortilla served with lime

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

blackened chicken, red onion & corn salsa, jack cheese on flour tortillas

Tres Quesos Quesadilla

Tres Quesos Quesadilla

$8.00

cheddar, jack, chihuahua cheeses on a flour tortilla

Chorizo Queso and Chips

$7.50

SALADS

ARUGULA QUINOA

ARUGULA QUINOA

$12.00

arugula, quinoa, pickled carrot, pickled red onion, red bell pepper, toasted hazelnuts, goat cheese, lime agave vinaigrette

CHIPOTLE RANCH

$9.75

chopped romaine, red cabbage, roasted red pepper strips, queso fresco, hard-boiled egg, spicy ranch dressing & topped with tortilla crisps

TANGY AVOCADO

$9.75

chopped romaine, tomatoes, red cabbage, slices of avocado, tortilla crisps, tangy avocado dressing

BURRITOS/SPECIALTIES

VEGETARIAN BURRITO

VEGETARIAN BURRITO

$10.75

flour tortilla, black bean spread, rice, guacamole, cilantro, candied jalapeno, pickled peppers, zucchini, arugula, salsa verde, jack cheese

PORK BURRITO

PORK BURRITO

$13.25

flour tortilla, black bean spread, chipotle pork, jack cheese, pickled onions and peppers, cheese sauce, salsa verde, queso fresco, cilantro

STEAK BURRITO

STEAK BURRITO

$13.25

flour tortilla, steak, rice, red bell pepper, black bean spread, arugula, jalapeño salsa, cilantro

TACOS

PORK TACOS

PORK TACOS

$10.75

three (3) corn tortillas with spicy chipotle pork, chihuahua cheese, onion, cilantro, roasted red pepper, chipotle sour cream & jalapeño salsa PLEASE NOTE WE ARE USING FLOUR TORTILLAS FOR OUR TACOS TO GO.

STEAK TACOS

STEAK TACOS

$12.00

three (3) corn tortillas with spiced steak, chihuahua cheese, onion, cilantro, roasted red pepper, chipotle sour cream & jalapeño salsa PLEASE NOTE WE ARE USING FLOUR TORTILLAS FOR OUR TACOS TO GO

ZUCCHINI TACOS

ZUCCHINI TACOS

$9.75

three (3) corn tortillas with zucchini, chihuahua cheese, onion, cilantro, roasted red pepper, chipotle sour cream & jalapeño salsa. PLEASE NOTE WE ARE USING FLOUR TORTILLAS FOR OUR TACOS TO GO

CHICKEN TACOS

CHICKEN TACOS

$12.00

three (3) flour tortillas with chihuahua cheese, cilantro chicken, guacamole, salsa & chipotle sour cream PLEASE NOTE WE ARE USING FLOUR TORTILLAS FOR OUR TACOS TO GO

SHRIMP TACOS

SHRIMP TACOS

$15.50

two (2) flour tortilla tacos filled with cajun battered & deep-fried shrimp, pico de gallo, guacamole on the side

FISH TACOS

FISH TACOS

$12.00

two (2) flour tortilla tacos filled with beer-battered and fried cod, pico de gallo, citrus tartar sauce on the side

Fajita Tacos

$8.50

DESSERT

Sopapilla

$5.50

SIDES/EXTRAS

Side - Queso Sauce

$1.50

Side - Guacamole

$1.50

Side - Salsa

$1.50

Side - Chipotle Sour Cream

$1.50

Black Bean Spread

$1.00

Side- Pico De Gallo

$1.00

RESTAURANT WEEK SPECIALS

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Chips and Guac

$7.00

Chips and Queso

$7.00

Chorizo Tacos

$10.00

Sopapilla Dessert

$5.00

WEEKEND BRUNCH

Weekend Brunch

Chips + Salsa

Chips + Salsa

$6.00
Chips + Guacamole

Chips + Guacamole

$7.25
Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00
Masa Pancakes

Masa Pancakes

$12.00
Croissant French Toast

Croissant French Toast

$14.50
Tres Quesos Quesadilla

Tres Quesos Quesadilla

$8.00

cheddar, jack, chihuahua cheeses on a flour tortilla

California Quesadilla

California Quesadilla

$9.75

chipotle pesto, roasted jalapeños, chihuahua cheese, red onions, roma tomatoes on a flour tortilla served with lime

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

blackened chicken, red onion & corn salsa, jack cheese on flour tortillas

Cowboy Burrito

Cowboy Burrito

$14.50
Vegetarian Burrito

Vegetarian Burrito

$11.00
Steak & Egg Burrito

Steak & Egg Burrito

$13.25
Sonora Omelette

Sonora Omelette

$13.25
Mexicali Omelette

Mexicali Omelette

$10.75
Tres Quesos Omelette

Tres Quesos Omelette

$9.75
Baked Oatmeal

Baked Oatmeal

$6.00
Breakfast TORTA

Breakfast TORTA

$14.50

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Strawberry Syrup

$1.85

Maple Chipotle Butter

$1.50

Side of Guac

$2.25

Side - Salsa

$1.50

Side - Chipotle Sour Cream

$1.50

Side - Potatoes

$2.50

Coffee Cocktails

Aroma Amaretto

$6.00

coffee + amaretto

Boozy Peppermint Mocha

$8.00

coffee + creme de menthe + creme de cacao

Caramel Irish Coffee

$8.00

coffee + jameson + bailey's + butterscotch schnapps

Cowboy Coffee

$6.00

coffee + cognac + amaretto

Hot Priest

$6.00

coffee + frangelico

Hot Toddy

$6.00

hot water, jameson, honey, lemon

Irish Coffee

$6.00

coffee + baileys irish cream

Mexican Coffee

$6.00

coffee + kahlua

Coffee

Coffee 16oz

$2.95

shade grown, organic coffee choose house (Peruvian) or the flavor of the day

Cafe Au Lait 20oz

$4.00

half coffee + half steamed milk

Cold Brew 16oz

$4.45

cold pressed coffee

Frescante 16oz

$4.75

blended frozen coffee

Brew Coffee 12oz

$2.95

shade grown, organic coffee choose house (Peruvian) or the flavor of the day

Brew Coffee 20oz

$2.85

shade grown, organic coffee choose house (Peruvian) or the flavor of the day

Cold Brew 12oz

$3.65

cold pressed coffee

Cold Brew 20oz

$4.65

cold pressed coffee

Frescante 12oz

$4.20

blended frozen coffee

Frescante 20oz

$5.20

blended frozen coffee

Espresso

Americano 12oz

$3.25

espresso + hot water

Breve 12oz

$5.25

espresso + steamed half & half

Cafe Leche 12oz

$4.50

espresso + steamed milk + sugar

Cafecito-Single

$2.60

single shot of espresso poured over sugar

Cappuccino 12oz

$3.80

espresso + steamed milk + foam

Espresso Macchiato-Single

$2.60

single shot of espresso + a dollop of steamed microfoam

Latte 12oz

$3.80

espresso + steamed milk

Latte Macchiato-Single

$3.80

Flavored Latte 12oz

$4.70

Mocha 12oz

$5.50

espresso, dark or white chocolate, steamed milk

Iced Americano 12oz

$3.25

Espresso-Single

$2.60

single shot of espresso

Espresso-Double

$3.50

double shot of espresso

Espresso-Triple

$4.00

triple shot of espresso

Americano 16oz

$3.25

espresso + hot water

Americano 20oz

$4.00

espresso + hot water

Breve 16oz

$5.25

espresso + steamed half & half

Breve 20oz

$5.75

espresso + steamed half & half

Cafe Leche 16oz

$4.25

espresso + steamed milk + sugar

Cafe Leche 20oz

$4.75

espresso + steamed milk + sugar

Cafecito-Double

$3.00

double shot of espresso poured over sugar

Cafecito-Triple

$3.50

triple shot of espresso poured over sugar

Cappuccino 16oz

$3.80

espresso + steamed milk + foam

Cappuccino 20oz

$4.25

espresso + steamed milk + foam

Espresso Macchiato-Double

$2.80

double shot of espresso + a dollop of steamed microfoam

Espresso Macchiato-Triple

$3.50

triple shot of espresso + a dollop of steamed microfoam

Latte 16oz

$3.80

espresso + steamed milk

Latte 20oz

$4.25

espresso + steamed milk

Flavored Latte 16oz

$4.65

Flavored Latte 20oz

$5.10

Mocha 16oz

$4.65

espresso, dark or white chocolate, steamed milk

Mocha 20oz

$5.10

espresso, dark or white chocolate, steamed milk

Iced Americano 16oz

$3.25

Iced Americano 20oz

$3.85

Tea

Iced Tea 20oz

$2.35

Hot Tea 20oz

$3.65

Chai Tea Latte 16oz

$4.70

black tea + spices + milk

Green Tea Latte 16oz

$3.85

matcha green tea + steamed milk

Black Tea Latte 16oz

$3.85

black tea + steamed milk

Frozen Chai 16oz

$4.75

Green Tea Latte 12oz

$3.30

matcha green tea + steamed milk

Green Tea Latte 20oz

$4.30

matcha green tea + steamed milk

Black Tea Latte 12oz

$3.30

black tea + steamed milk

Black Tea Latte 20oz

$4.30

black tea + steamed milk

Chai Tea Latte 12oz

$4.15

black tea + spices + milk

Chai Tea Latte 20oz

$5.10

black tea + spices + milk

Non-Coffee Beverages

Lemonade 16 oz

$2.50

Fruit Smoothie 16oz

$4.40

Frozen Blend 16oz

$4.40

Protein Smoothie 16oz

$4.40

4

Italian Soda

$2.75

French Soda

$3.30

Steamer 16oz

$3.85

steamed milk + one flavor

Hot Cocoa 16oz

$3.85

house-made hot cocoa

Cider 16oz

$3.10

Milk

$2.25

Fruit Smoothie 12oz

$3.85

Fruit Smoothie 20oz

$4.95

Frozen Blend 12oz

$3.85

Frozen Blend 20oz

$4.95

Protein Smoothie 20oz

$4.95

Steamer 12oz

$3.30

steamed milk + one flavor

Steamer 20oz

$4.40

steamed milk + one flavor

Hot Cocoa 12oz

$3.30

house-made hot cocoa

Hot Cocoa 20oz

$4.40

house-made hot cocoa

Pastries

Banana Nut Muffin

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.75
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.75
Cinnamon Muffin

Cinnamon Muffin

$2.75
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$2.75
Pumpkin Muffin

Pumpkin Muffin

$2.75

Blueberry Scone

$2.75
Chocolate Scone

Chocolate Scone

$0.28

Cranberry Walnut Scone

$2.75

Pumpkin Scone

$2.75

Banana Bread

$3.00

Pumpkin Bread

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.25

Apple Fritter

$3.00

Lemon Cake

$3.50

Deals

MIMOSA FLIGHT

$18.00

BRUNCH BUCKET

$18.00

Brunch Drinks

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cowboy Sangria Red

$8.00

Cowboy Sangria White

$8.00

Exotico Sunrise

$8.00

Mimosa - TRADITIONAL

$5.00

Mimosa - PINEAPPLE

$5.50

Mimosa - GRAPEFRUIT

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

known for our tasty tacos, cowboy monkey also serves salads, burritos and weekend brunch. private igloos available for on-site dining.

Website

Location

6 Taylor Street, Champaign, IL 61820

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cowboy Monkey
orange star4.5 • 663
6 Taylor St Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Aroma Cafe + Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 506
6 E Taylor Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Guido's Bar and Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,139
2 E Main St Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Guido's Bar and Grill - CRS NEW - 2 E Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
2 E Main Street Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Hamilton Walker's
orange star4.8 • 1,224
201 N Neil Street Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Antica
orange starNo Reviews
10 E Chester St Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Champaign

Billy Barooz
orange star4.5 • 1,288
2521 Village Green Pl Champaign, IL 61822
View restaurantnext
Hamilton Walker's
orange star4.8 • 1,224
201 N Neil Street Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Seven Saints
orange star4.5 • 1,209
32 E Chester St Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Guido's Bar and Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,139
2 E Main St Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Esquire Lounge
orange star4.4 • 1,125
106 N Walnut St Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Baxters American Grille - Champaign
orange star4.4 • 1,036
100 Trade Center Dr Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Champaign
Urbana
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Mahomet
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Normal
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Terre Haute
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Morton
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston