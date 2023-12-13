Cowboy Pho 221 East San Fernando Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cowboy Pho combines culinary traditions of Texas Smoked BBQ Meats and Vietnamese Pho.
Location
221 East San Fernando Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
TOSTADAS DOWNTOWN - 304 E. Santa Clara St. Unit A - San Jose, CA 95113 - (669) 342-4701 - @tostadas.sj
4.0 • 1,575
304 E Santa Clara St San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurant
Con Azucar Cafe - 101 E Santa Clara St
No Reviews
101 E Santa Clara St San Jose, CA 95121
View restaurant
The FAB - 110 Paseo de San Antonio
No Reviews
110 Paseo de San Antonio San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Jose
The Breakfast Club at Midtown
4.1 • 8,118
1432 West San Carlos st ste80 San Jose, CA 95126
View restaurant