  • Home
  • /
  • Midland
  • /
  • Cowboy Prime - Midland - 200 Spring Park Drive #210
Main picView gallery

Cowboy Prime - Midland 200 Spring Park Drive #210

review star

No reviews yet

200 Spring Park Drive #210

Midland, TX 79705

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Fully Loaded Potato Bisque

$12.00

Cream based potato soup (Yukon gold potatoes, heavy cream, onion, garlic, salt, pepper) topped with grated cheddar cheese, crispy bacon bits and shaved scallions.

Giant Italian Prime Meatball

$20.00

Toasted ciabatta, tomato ragu, micro basil

Wood Fired Spanish Octopus

$22.00

Char grilled Mediterranean octopus marinated in olive oil and garlic. Served with romesco sauce (traditional Spanish sauce made of roasted red bell peppers, almonds, garlic, olive oil and paprika), a salad of fingerling potatoes and shaved fennel that are mixed with tapenade (anchovy, Kalamata olive, caper, olive oil and lemon) and garnished with fennel fronds.

Salads

Rustic Style Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine hearts, herbed croutons, grated parmesan

Slow Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Roasted red beets (olive oil, salt, slow cooked in the oven) dressed and served oven whipped chèvre (goat cheese, heavy cream), topped with baby arugula leaves and finished with pistachio vinaigrette (chopped toasted pistachios, olive oil, lemon juice, sugar).

Old School Iceberg Wedge

$16.00

Iceberg lettuce (1/4 of a head) dressed with bleu cheese dressing and topped with crumbled bleu cheese, marinated tomatoes (olive oil, salt, lemon), crispy bacon (chopped), garnished with shaved scallions and cracked black pepper.

Raw & Chilled

East Coast Oysters

Oysters served on the half shell, served on top of rock salt (that has been mixed with beet juice for color…not edible!) and accompanied by serrano mignonette (red wine vinegar, minced shallots, shaved serrano chiles and chopped cilantro).

Sushi Du Jour

$18.00

Sushi rice (short grain rice seasoned with rice wine vinegar), English cucumber (seedless, thin skin) and raw fish (changing daily depending on availability) pressed and cut into rectangles (as opposed to rolled). Served with a yuzu (tropical Japanese citrus) sauce

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Shaved lemons, wasabi cream

Beef Tenderloin Carpaccio

$21.00

Beef tenderloin seared on the outside and 90% raw on the inside. Shaved thin and served with fresh grated horseradish and watercress leaves, drizzled with olive oil and finished with sea salt.

Duet of Crudo

$22.00

Thinly sliced salmon (Scottish) and tuna (Hawaiian), brushed with olive oil and topped with shaved shallots (rings), Italian capers (brined, not cured in salt) and grated lemon zest. Garnished with fennel fronds and finished with volcanic sea salt (black salt from Hawaii)

Sushi & Sake

Selection of Nigiri

$24.00

Assorted fish, grated wasabi, pickled ginger

Hawaiian Tuna Tartare

$19.00

Smashed avocado, crispy rice, spicy ponzu sauce

Hiramasa Kale Salad

$24.00

Miso dressing, marinated shiitakes, toasted cashews

Pressed Sushi Du Jour

$21.00

Joto Nigori Glass

$12.00

Joto Nigori Bottle

$24.00

Yuri Masamune 'Beautiful Lily'

$13.00

Izumo Fuji 'Ancient Shrine' Junmai Glass

$15.00

Izumo Fuji 'Ancient Shrine' Junmai Bottle

$70.00

Selection of Nigiri

$24.00

Assorted fish, grated wasabi, pickled ginger

Hawaiian Tuna Tartare

$19.00

Smashed avocado, crispy rice, spicy ponzu sauce

Hiramasa Kale Salad

$24.00

Miso dressing, marinated shiitakes, toasted cashews

PRESS SUSHI

$21.00

English cucumber, sticky rice, yuzu drizzle

Kyuri

$21.00

Meat & Fish

Seared Maine Scallops

$38.00

Jumbo sea scallops (Maine/Atlantic coast) seared and served with asparagus risotto (veg based, Arborio rice, Parmesan cheese, asparagus purée). Garnished with asparagus tips, grated parmesan and crispy bacon (bacon not in dish, can be meat free and asparagus can be done veg)

Sautéed Norwegian Salmon Filet

$35.00

Pan roasted salmon filet served over whipped potatoes (Yukon gold, butter, cream smashed and “passed” through a sieve so super silky texture), sautéed baby spinach, finished with a Cabernet reduction (red wine reduced with garlic, onions, celery) and garnished with micro greens.

Filet au Poivre

Choice of seared beef tenderloin or Hawaiian ahi (tuna) crusted in course ground black peppercorns, served with roasted fingerling potatoes (small finger sized potatoes) and steamed baby asparagus. Finished with a sauce made of beef stock, heavy cream, cognac (alcohol cooked off) and green peppercorns (less spicy than black peppercorns, picked fresh and brined).

Pan Roasted Chicken

$28.00

Pan seared airline (wing bone attached) chicken breast served with roasted red pepper polenta (cream, chicken stock, corn meal…similar to grits), accompanied with broccolini and finished with a prosciutto jus (reduction of chicken stock, diced crispy prosciutto (cured pig leg from Italy), minced garlic, balsamic vinegar). Garnished with basil.

Braised Short Rib Stroganoff

$35.00

Bone-in braised beef shortrib (seared, slowly cooked for hours in beef broth with red wine and aromatics), served with orecchiette (ear shaped pasta), roasted baby portobello (cremini) mushrooms, truffle-mushroom purée and whipped creme fraiche (similar to sour cream but not as acidic). Garnished with parsley.

Classic Bistro Steak Frites

$32.00

: Classic bistro steak dish consisting of grilled skirt steak (same steak traditionally used for fajitas) and French fries (tossed with grated Parmesan cheese, chopped herbs and truffle oil). Served with bearnaise sauce (emulsion of butter, egg yolks, and tarragon..think warm mayonnaise).

Dry Aged Prime Burger

$20.00

Two smashed beef patties layered with Brie (triple creme French cows milk cheese), topped with roasted red onions, watercress (peppery/slightly bitter greens), truffle aioli (garlic mayonnaise infused with truffle oil) served on a pretzel bun with French fries.

Prime Selections

Bone-In Cowboy Ribeye

$82.00

Colorado Lamb Rack

$82.00

Whole Main Lobster

$48.00

Australian Wagyu Striploin

$80.00

24K Gold Tomahawk Chop

$300.00

Sides & Such

Sautéed Baby Spinach

$10.00

Whipped Yukon Potatoes

$10.00

Creamy Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Steamed Baby Asparagus

$10.00

Roasted Baby Portobellos

$10.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$10.00

Garlicky Sautéed Broccolini

$10.00

Desserts

Molton Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Raspberry sorbet, Chantilly Cream

Baked Texas

$15.00

Butter Pecan Ice Cream, Texas Whiskey

Crème Brûlée

$12.00Out of stock

Vanilla Bean, Mixed Berries

Apple Crumble

$12.00Out of stock

Cinnamon stick, oatmeal streusel, a la mode

Vodka

Well Vodka 1.5oz

$10.00

Belvedere 1.5oz

$13.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red 1.5oz

$11.00

Grey Goose 1.5oz

$12.00

Grey Goose La Poire 1.5oz

$13.00

Grey Goose Citroen 1.5oz

$13.00

Ketel One 1.5oz

$13.00Out of stock

Tito's 1.5oz

$12.00