Cowboy Prime - Midland 200 Spring Park Drive #210

Wood Fired Spanish Octopus

$22.00

Char grilled Mediterranean octopus marinated in olive oil and garlic. Served with romesco sauce (traditional Spanish sauce made of roasted red bell peppers, almonds, garlic, olive oil and paprika), a salad of fingerling potatoes and shaved fennel that are mixed with tapenade (anchovy, Kalamata olive, caper, olive oil and lemon) and garnished with fennel fronds.