Cowboy Prime - Midland 200 Spring Park Drive #210
200 Spring Park Drive #210
Midland, TX 79705
Appetizers
Fully Loaded Potato Bisque
Cream based potato soup (Yukon gold potatoes, heavy cream, onion, garlic, salt, pepper) topped with grated cheddar cheese, crispy bacon bits and shaved scallions.
Giant Italian Prime Meatball
Toasted ciabatta, tomato ragu, micro basil
Wood Fired Spanish Octopus
Char grilled Mediterranean octopus marinated in olive oil and garlic. Served with romesco sauce (traditional Spanish sauce made of roasted red bell peppers, almonds, garlic, olive oil and paprika), a salad of fingerling potatoes and shaved fennel that are mixed with tapenade (anchovy, Kalamata olive, caper, olive oil and lemon) and garnished with fennel fronds.
Salads
Rustic Style Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, herbed croutons, grated parmesan
Slow Roasted Beet Salad
Roasted red beets (olive oil, salt, slow cooked in the oven) dressed and served oven whipped chèvre (goat cheese, heavy cream), topped with baby arugula leaves and finished with pistachio vinaigrette (chopped toasted pistachios, olive oil, lemon juice, sugar).
Old School Iceberg Wedge
Iceberg lettuce (1/4 of a head) dressed with bleu cheese dressing and topped with crumbled bleu cheese, marinated tomatoes (olive oil, salt, lemon), crispy bacon (chopped), garnished with shaved scallions and cracked black pepper.
Raw & Chilled
East Coast Oysters
Oysters served on the half shell, served on top of rock salt (that has been mixed with beet juice for color…not edible!) and accompanied by serrano mignonette (red wine vinegar, minced shallots, shaved serrano chiles and chopped cilantro).
Sushi Du Jour
Sushi rice (short grain rice seasoned with rice wine vinegar), English cucumber (seedless, thin skin) and raw fish (changing daily depending on availability) pressed and cut into rectangles (as opposed to rolled). Served with a yuzu (tropical Japanese citrus) sauce
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Shaved lemons, wasabi cream
Beef Tenderloin Carpaccio
Beef tenderloin seared on the outside and 90% raw on the inside. Shaved thin and served with fresh grated horseradish and watercress leaves, drizzled with olive oil and finished with sea salt.
Duet of Crudo
Thinly sliced salmon (Scottish) and tuna (Hawaiian), brushed with olive oil and topped with shaved shallots (rings), Italian capers (brined, not cured in salt) and grated lemon zest. Garnished with fennel fronds and finished with volcanic sea salt (black salt from Hawaii)
Sushi & Sake
Selection of Nigiri
Assorted fish, grated wasabi, pickled ginger
Hawaiian Tuna Tartare
Smashed avocado, crispy rice, spicy ponzu sauce
Hiramasa Kale Salad
Miso dressing, marinated shiitakes, toasted cashews
Pressed Sushi Du Jour
Joto Nigori Glass
Joto Nigori Bottle
Yuri Masamune 'Beautiful Lily'
Izumo Fuji 'Ancient Shrine' Junmai Glass
Izumo Fuji 'Ancient Shrine' Junmai Bottle
PRESS SUSHI
English cucumber, sticky rice, yuzu drizzle
Meat & Fish
Seared Maine Scallops
Jumbo sea scallops (Maine/Atlantic coast) seared and served with asparagus risotto (veg based, Arborio rice, Parmesan cheese, asparagus purée). Garnished with asparagus tips, grated parmesan and crispy bacon (bacon not in dish, can be meat free and asparagus can be done veg)
Sautéed Norwegian Salmon Filet
Pan roasted salmon filet served over whipped potatoes (Yukon gold, butter, cream smashed and “passed” through a sieve so super silky texture), sautéed baby spinach, finished with a Cabernet reduction (red wine reduced with garlic, onions, celery) and garnished with micro greens.
Filet au Poivre
Choice of seared beef tenderloin or Hawaiian ahi (tuna) crusted in course ground black peppercorns, served with roasted fingerling potatoes (small finger sized potatoes) and steamed baby asparagus. Finished with a sauce made of beef stock, heavy cream, cognac (alcohol cooked off) and green peppercorns (less spicy than black peppercorns, picked fresh and brined).
Pan Roasted Chicken
Pan seared airline (wing bone attached) chicken breast served with roasted red pepper polenta (cream, chicken stock, corn meal…similar to grits), accompanied with broccolini and finished with a prosciutto jus (reduction of chicken stock, diced crispy prosciutto (cured pig leg from Italy), minced garlic, balsamic vinegar). Garnished with basil.
Braised Short Rib Stroganoff
Bone-in braised beef shortrib (seared, slowly cooked for hours in beef broth with red wine and aromatics), served with orecchiette (ear shaped pasta), roasted baby portobello (cremini) mushrooms, truffle-mushroom purée and whipped creme fraiche (similar to sour cream but not as acidic). Garnished with parsley.
Classic Bistro Steak Frites
: Classic bistro steak dish consisting of grilled skirt steak (same steak traditionally used for fajitas) and French fries (tossed with grated Parmesan cheese, chopped herbs and truffle oil). Served with bearnaise sauce (emulsion of butter, egg yolks, and tarragon..think warm mayonnaise).
Dry Aged Prime Burger
Two smashed beef patties layered with Brie (triple creme French cows milk cheese), topped with roasted red onions, watercress (peppery/slightly bitter greens), truffle aioli (garlic mayonnaise infused with truffle oil) served on a pretzel bun with French fries.