Cowboy Row 2908 O’Donnell St
No reviews yet
2908 O’Donnell St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Full Menu
Starters
Bacon Wrapped BBQ Shrimp
Fire-grilled, bacon-wrapped shrimp brushed with housemade cowboy BBQ sauce
Fried Cheese
Wisconsin, mild white cheddar cheese curds, beer battered and golden fried, served with housemade marinara
Crispy Buffalo Brussels
Deep-fried brussels sprouts with cowboy buffalo sauce and warm blue cheese crumbles
Crispy Wings
Texas-sized wings served crispy and tossed in one of our housemade sauces served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing. Mild, hot, whiskey cinnamon, BBQ, or honey old bay
Fried Pickle Chips
Our old family recipe, hand-battered bread, and butter pickles, lightly fried, served with housemade ranch and cowboy sauce
Cowboy Fries
Seasoned, hand-cut fries, slow-roasted brisket, housemade beer cheese, pico de gallo, smoked corn salsa, and our bread and butter jalapenos
Fried Green Tomatoes
Battered and fried with smoked corn salsa and jumbo lump crab, topped with a bacon-wrapped BBQ shrimp and cowboy sauce
Pulled Chicken Nachos
Shredded beer can chicken over housemade tortilla chips topped with pico de gallo, smoked corn salsa, melted Monterey jack, Cheddar and beer cheese, sour cream, and our bread and butter jalapenos
Seared Ahi Tuna
Fresh sashimi grade ahi tuna, house rubbed and perfectly seared served with creamy ginger soy dressing
Popped Shrimp
Buttermilk battered and fried to a perfect golden crisp served with cowboy sauce
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Shredded beer can chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, Monterey jack and Cheddar, diced celery, and green onion, drizzled with bleu cheese
Steak Flatbread
Seasoned, grilled steak, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, and melted provolone
Veggie Flatbread
Grilled onion, mushroom, red pepper, tomato - and gruyere with a balsamic drizzle
Mini Tacos
Rockfish Mini Tacos
Seasoned and grilled fresh rockfish, cilantro lime slaw, smoked corn salsa, chipotle drizzle
Grilled Steak Mini Tacos
Grilled and sliced steak, smoked corn salsa, lettuce, Monterey jack, and Cheddar, BBQ ranch drizzle
Picnic Chicken Mini Tacos
Shredded beer can chicken, pico de gallo, lettuce, Monterey jack, and Cheddar, BBQ ranch drizzle
Cowboy Shrimp Mini Tacos
Fried shrimp, cilantro lime slaw, pico de gallo, Monterey jack and Cheddar, chipotle drizzle
Soups
Cup Kickin' Crab Chowder
Our award-winning Maryland crab and smoked corn chowder
Bowl Kickin' Crab Chowder
Our award-winning Maryland crab and smoked corn chowder
Cup World Famous White Chicken Chili
Slow-cooked, shredded chicken chili topped with bread and butter jalapenos, melted Cheddar, and Monterey jack
Bowl World Famous White Chicken Chili
Slow-cooked, shredded chicken chili topped with bread and butter jalapenos, melted Cheddar, and Monterey jack
Salads
Chophouse Salad
Crispy mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, housemade croutons, and hard-boiled egg, served with your choice of dressing
Steakhouse Caesar
Traditional Caesar salad with housemade dressing, crisp romaine, Parmesan, and crostini
Southwest Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast, crisp greens, Monterey jack and cheddar, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, corn salsa, black beans, and tortilla strips, served with BBQ ranch dressing
BBQ Shrimp Cobb
Bacon-wrapped BBQ shrimp, crisp greens, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, hard-boiled egg, and applewood smoked bacon, served with honey mustard dressing
Filet Steak Salad
Filet steak salad grilled filet, seasoned with our housemade rub, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, smoked corn salsa, house-smoked gruyere, and hard-boiled egg, served with roasted red pepper ranch
Sandwiches
Cowboy Ribeye Cheese Steak
Seasoned ribeye, grilled and sliced, your choice of housemade beer cheese or provolone, grilled onions, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted sub roll
Gulf Coast Shrimp Po Boy
Lightly fried, with lettuce, tomato, and cowboy sauce on a toasted baguette
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our 10-hour pork topped with housemade coleslaw and bread and butter pickles on a freshly baked Kaiser roll
Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich
Our signature crab cake topped with coleslaw, lettuce, tomato, and cowboy sauce on a butter-toasted brioche
Cowboy Burger
Our 1/3 lb housemade steak burger, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon, an over-easy egg, and a fried onion ring on a butter-toasted English muffin
Chophouse Burger
Our 1/3 lb housemade steak burger, your choice of cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a butter-toasted brioche
Veggie Burger
100% plant-based patty, your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and fresh avocado on a toasted English muffin
Flame Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, cowboy sauce, and bread and butter jalapenos on a butter-toasted brioche
Grilled Rockfish Sandwich
Fresh rockfish served with cilantro lime slaw and smoked corn salsa served on a butter-toasted roll
Saloon Specialties
Crab Cakes
Two of our signature cowboy row Maryland crab cakes, broiled until golden brown." served with your choice of two housemade sides
Whiskey Cinnamon Salmon
Cowboy's whiskey cinnamon BBQ glazed fresh salmon filet, tomato, and corn salsa served with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus
Gulf Coast Fried Shrimp
Our fresh popped shrimp, hand-breaded and lightly fried. Served with your choice of two housemade sides
Tidewater Rockfish
Grilled fresh rockfish filet topped with jumbo lump crab, country ham, tomato, smoked corn, and cream. Served over fried green tomatoes
Half Chicken Beer Can Chicken
Our famous dry-rubbed and slow-roasted chicken cooked right on top of a can of natty BOH served with your choice of two housemade sides
Whole Chicken Beer Can Chicken
Our famous dry-rubbed and slow-roasted chicken cooked right on top of a can of natty BOH served with your choice of two housemade sides
Southwest Chicken Pasta
Penne pasta tossed with southwest cream sauce, peppers, black beans, roasted corn salsa, pico de gallo, and blackened chicken breast, topped with shredded cheese
Steaks
Texas Barbeque
Half Slab Slow Smoked Baby Back Ribs
Tender baby back ribs generously seasoned with our housemade rub and brushed with our signature cowboy BBQ sauce
Full Slab Slow Smoked Baby Back Ribs
Tender baby back ribs generously seasoned with our housemade rub and brushed with our signature cowboy BBQ sauce
Half Chicken BBQ Chicken
Our perfectly seasoned beer can chicken fire-grilled and brushed with housemade cowboy BBQ sauce
Whole Chicken BBQ Chicken
Our perfectly seasoned beer can chicken fire-grilled and brushed with housemade cowboy BBQ sauce
Rib and Chicken Combo
1/3 Rack of our baby backs and 1/2 BBQ chicken
10 Hour Smoked Pulled Pork
Dry rubbed and slow smoked until perfectly tender tossed in our signature cowboy BBQ sauce
Chophouse Sliced Brisket
Seasoned and slow smoked until fork tender
Sides
Side Salad
Hand Cut Fries
House Made Coleslaw
BBQ Baked Beans
Steakhouse Mac N Cheese
Smoked Cream Corn
Hot Spiced Cinnamon Apples
Mashed Potatoes
Baked Potato
Fire Grilled Corn on the Cob with Cowboy Butter
Veggie of the Day
Sweetbread
Side Ceasar Salad
Kids Menu
Desserts
Brunch
Lite Fare
Scramble Skillets
Western Scramble Skillets
Diced country ham, green bell pepper, onion, and Cheddar cheese
Sausage Scramble Skillets
Ground sausage, tomato, onion, peppers, and pepper jack cheese
Steak Scramble Skillets
Grilled steak, onion, mushroom, and provolone cheese
Seafood Scramble Skillets
Shrimp, crab, green onion, tomato, and gruyere cheese
House Specialties
Crab Cake Benedict
Our famous jumbo lump crab cake, country ham, asparagus, poached egg, and hollandaise on a toasted English muffin, served with home fries
Biscuits and Gravy
Two housemade biscuits covered in our sausage gravy served with home fries
Steak and Eggs
Grilled, house-rubbed NY strip and 2 eggs your way, served with home fries
Shrimp and Grits
Stone ground white Cheddar grits, sausage, peppers, bacon-wrapped shrimp, and smoked creamed corn, with an herb butter pan sauce
Chicken Fried Steak
Seasoned steak, breaded and deep fried, covered in sausage gravy, served with 2 eggs your way and a housemade biscuit
Cowboy in a Hole
Two eggs nestled in the center of buttered Texas toast over our BBQ brisket with melted gruyere and roasted red peppers served with home fries
Smothered Texas Toast
Two pieces of buttered Texas toast smothered in chopped, slow-cooked brisket and white pepper gravy
3 Eggs Your Way
Served with your choice of bacon, sausage, scrapple, or country ham, served with home fries and Texas toast
Cowboys Breakfast Burrito
Sausage, eggs, potatoes, peppers, onions, fresh cilantro, melted Monterey jack, and cheddar in a grilled flour tortilla
Stuffed French Toast
Our Texas toast battered and deep fried, stuffed with your choice of apple cinnamon or strawberries and sweet cream cheese, topped with cinnamon honey butter
House Made Pancakes
Classic buttermilk, or add blueberries, strawberries, cinnamon apples, or chocolate chips, topped with cinnamon honey butter
Salads
Chophouse Salad
Crispy mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, housemade croutons, and hard-boiled egg, served with your choice of dressing
Southwest Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast, crisp greens, Monterey jack and cheddar, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, corn salsa, black beans, and tortilla strips, served with BBQ ranch dressing. 14
BBQ Shrimp Cobb
Bacon-wrapped BBQ shrimp, crisp greens, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, hard-boiled egg, and applewood smoked bacon, served with honey mustard dressing
Filet Steak Salad
Grilled filet, seasoned with our housemade rub, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, smoked corn salsa, house-smoked gruyere, and hard-boiled egg, served with roasted red pepper ranch
Sandwiches
Muffin Sandwich
Two eggs, sausage, and American cheese on a butter-toasted English muffin
Chicken in a Biscuit
Southern fried chicken breast, Cheddar, bacon, fried egg, cowboy sauce, and bread and butter pickles, served with lettuce and tomato on a toasted housemade biscuit
Cheesesteak
Seasoned ribeye, grilled and sliced, your choice of housemade beer cheese or provolone, grilled onions, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted sub roll
Cowboy Burger
Our 1/3 lb housemade steak burger, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon, an over easy egg and a fried onion ring on a butter-toasted English muffin
Chophouse Burger
Our 1/3 lb housemade steak burger, your choice of cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a butter-toasted brioche
Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich
Our signature crab cake topped with coleslaw, lettuce, tomato, and cowboy sauce on a butter-toasted brioche
Flame Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, cowboy sauce, and bread and butter jalapenos on a butter-toasted brioche
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2908 O’Donnell St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Photos coming soon!