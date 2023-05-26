A map showing the location of Cowboy Row 2908 O’Donnell StView gallery

Cowboy Row 2908 O’Donnell St

review star

No reviews yet

2908 O’Donnell St

Baltimore, MD 21224

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Full Menu

Starters

Bacon Wrapped BBQ Shrimp

$14.00

Fire-grilled, bacon-wrapped shrimp brushed with housemade cowboy BBQ sauce

Fried Cheese

$12.00

Wisconsin, mild white cheddar cheese curds, beer battered and golden fried, served with housemade marinara

Crispy Buffalo Brussels

$10.00

Deep-fried brussels sprouts with cowboy buffalo sauce and warm blue cheese crumbles

Crispy Wings

$15.00

Texas-sized wings served crispy and tossed in one of our housemade sauces served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing. Mild, hot, whiskey cinnamon, BBQ, or honey old bay

Fried Pickle Chips

$10.00

Our old family recipe, hand-battered bread, and butter pickles, lightly fried, served with housemade ranch and cowboy sauce

Cowboy Fries

$15.00

Seasoned, hand-cut fries, slow-roasted brisket, housemade beer cheese, pico de gallo, smoked corn salsa, and our bread and butter jalapenos

Fried Green Tomatoes

$14.00

Battered and fried with smoked corn salsa and jumbo lump crab, topped with a bacon-wrapped BBQ shrimp and cowboy sauce

Pulled Chicken Nachos

$15.00

Shredded beer can chicken over housemade tortilla chips topped with pico de gallo, smoked corn salsa, melted Monterey jack, Cheddar and beer cheese, sour cream, and our bread and butter jalapenos

Seared Ahi Tuna

$15.00

Fresh sashimi grade ahi tuna, house rubbed and perfectly seared served with creamy ginger soy dressing

Popped Shrimp

$14.00

Buttermilk battered and fried to a perfect golden crisp served with cowboy sauce

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

Shredded beer can chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, Monterey jack and Cheddar, diced celery, and green onion, drizzled with bleu cheese

Steak Flatbread

$15.00

Seasoned, grilled steak, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, and melted provolone

Veggie Flatbread

$11.00

Grilled onion, mushroom, red pepper, tomato - and gruyere with a balsamic drizzle

Mini Tacos

Rockfish Mini Tacos

$16.00

Seasoned and grilled fresh rockfish, cilantro lime slaw, smoked corn salsa, chipotle drizzle

Grilled Steak Mini Tacos

$15.00

Grilled and sliced steak, smoked corn salsa, lettuce, Monterey jack, and Cheddar, BBQ ranch drizzle

Picnic Chicken Mini Tacos

$13.00

Shredded beer can chicken, pico de gallo, lettuce, Monterey jack, and Cheddar, BBQ ranch drizzle

Cowboy Shrimp Mini Tacos

$15.00

Fried shrimp, cilantro lime slaw, pico de gallo, Monterey jack and Cheddar, chipotle drizzle

Soups

Cup Kickin' Crab Chowder

$7.00

Our award-winning Maryland crab and smoked corn chowder

Bowl Kickin' Crab Chowder

$8.00

Our award-winning Maryland crab and smoked corn chowder

Cup World Famous White Chicken Chili

$6.00

Slow-cooked, shredded chicken chili topped with bread and butter jalapenos, melted Cheddar, and Monterey jack

Bowl World Famous White Chicken Chili

$7.00

Slow-cooked, shredded chicken chili topped with bread and butter jalapenos, melted Cheddar, and Monterey jack

Salads

Chophouse Salad

$10.00

Crispy mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, housemade croutons, and hard-boiled egg, served with your choice of dressing

Steakhouse Caesar

$10.00

Traditional Caesar salad with housemade dressing, crisp romaine, Parmesan, and crostini

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, crisp greens, Monterey jack and cheddar, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, corn salsa, black beans, and tortilla strips, served with BBQ ranch dressing

BBQ Shrimp Cobb

$15.00

Bacon-wrapped BBQ shrimp, crisp greens, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, hard-boiled egg, and applewood smoked bacon, served with honey mustard dressing

Filet Steak Salad

$16.00

Filet steak salad grilled filet, seasoned with our housemade rub, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, smoked corn salsa, house-smoked gruyere, and hard-boiled egg, served with roasted red pepper ranch

Sandwiches

Cowboy Ribeye Cheese Steak

$15.00

Seasoned ribeye, grilled and sliced, your choice of housemade beer cheese or provolone, grilled onions, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted sub roll

Gulf Coast Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

Lightly fried, with lettuce, tomato, and cowboy sauce on a toasted baguette

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Our 10-hour pork topped with housemade coleslaw and bread and butter pickles on a freshly baked Kaiser roll

Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich

$28.00

Our signature crab cake topped with coleslaw, lettuce, tomato, and cowboy sauce on a butter-toasted brioche

Cowboy Burger

$15.00

Our 1/3 lb housemade steak burger, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon, an over-easy egg, and a fried onion ring on a butter-toasted English muffin

Chophouse Burger

$13.00

Our 1/3 lb housemade steak burger, your choice of cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a butter-toasted brioche

Veggie Burger

$14.00

100% plant-based patty, your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and fresh avocado on a toasted English muffin

Flame Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, cowboy sauce, and bread and butter jalapenos on a butter-toasted brioche

Grilled Rockfish Sandwich

$16.00

Fresh rockfish served with cilantro lime slaw and smoked corn salsa served on a butter-toasted roll

Saloon Specialties

Crab Cakes

$36.00

Two of our signature cowboy row Maryland crab cakes, broiled until golden brown." served with your choice of two housemade sides

Whiskey Cinnamon Salmon

$23.00

Cowboy's whiskey cinnamon BBQ glazed fresh salmon filet, tomato, and corn salsa served with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus

Gulf Coast Fried Shrimp

$22.00

Our fresh popped shrimp, hand-breaded and lightly fried. Served with your choice of two housemade sides

Tidewater Rockfish

$24.00

Grilled fresh rockfish filet topped with jumbo lump crab, country ham, tomato, smoked corn, and cream. Served over fried green tomatoes

Half Chicken Beer Can Chicken

$18.00

Our famous dry-rubbed and slow-roasted chicken cooked right on top of a can of natty BOH served with your choice of two housemade sides

Whole Chicken Beer Can Chicken

$24.00

Our famous dry-rubbed and slow-roasted chicken cooked right on top of a can of natty BOH served with your choice of two housemade sides

Southwest Chicken Pasta

$19.00

Penne pasta tossed with southwest cream sauce, peppers, black beans, roasted corn salsa, pico de gallo, and blackened chicken breast, topped with shredded cheese

Steaks

Filet

$29.00

Our most tender and juicy cut 8oz

Cowboy Ribeye

$34.00

Deliciously marbled, a true American classic 20oz

Porterhouse

$38.00Out of stock

Our largest cut, flavorful filet and strips together 22oz

NY Strip

$28.00

Sirloin

$19.00

Texas Barbeque

Half Slab Slow Smoked Baby Back Ribs

$18.00

Tender baby back ribs generously seasoned with our housemade rub and brushed with our signature cowboy BBQ sauce

Full Slab Slow Smoked Baby Back Ribs

$26.00

Tender baby back ribs generously seasoned with our housemade rub and brushed with our signature cowboy BBQ sauce

Half Chicken BBQ Chicken

$18.00

Our perfectly seasoned beer can chicken fire-grilled and brushed with housemade cowboy BBQ sauce

Whole Chicken BBQ Chicken

$24.00

Our perfectly seasoned beer can chicken fire-grilled and brushed with housemade cowboy BBQ sauce

Rib and Chicken Combo

$24.00

1/3 Rack of our baby backs and 1/2 BBQ chicken

10 Hour Smoked Pulled Pork

$18.00

Dry rubbed and slow smoked until perfectly tender tossed in our signature cowboy BBQ sauce

Chophouse Sliced Brisket

$22.00

Seasoned and slow smoked until fork tender

Sides

Side Salad

$4.00

Hand Cut Fries

$4.00

House Made Coleslaw

$4.00

BBQ Baked Beans

$4.00

Steakhouse Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Smoked Cream Corn

$4.00

Hot Spiced Cinnamon Apples

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Fire Grilled Corn on the Cob with Cowboy Butter

$4.00

Veggie of the Day

$4.00

Sweetbread

$4.00

Side Ceasar Salad

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids menu served with fries

Kids Pasta with Marinara

$8.00

Kids menu served with fries

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kids menu served with fries

Kids Popped Shrimp

$8.00

Kids menu served with fries

Kids Pasta With Butter

$8.00

Volo Tenders

$12.00

Desserts

Deep Fried Apple Enchilada

$9.00

Warm Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$9.00

New York Style Strawberry Cheesecake

$9.00

Brunch

Lite Fare

Yogurt and Berries

$9.00

Fresh mixed berries and Greek yogurt drizzled with clover honey

Fresh Fruit and Cheese Plate

$10.00

Mixed fruit and berries, and gruyere cheese

House Made Sweetbread

$4.00

Served with cinnamon honey butter

Scramble Skillets

Western Scramble Skillets

$12.00

Diced country ham, green bell pepper, onion, and Cheddar cheese

Sausage Scramble Skillets

$12.00

Ground sausage, tomato, onion, peppers, and pepper jack cheese

Steak Scramble Skillets

$15.00

Grilled steak, onion, mushroom, and provolone cheese

Seafood Scramble Skillets

$15.00

Shrimp, crab, green onion, tomato, and gruyere cheese

House Specialties

Crab Cake Benedict

$19.00

Our famous jumbo lump crab cake, country ham, asparagus, poached egg, and hollandaise on a toasted English muffin, served with home fries

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.00

Two housemade biscuits covered in our sausage gravy served with home fries

Steak and Eggs

$17.00

Grilled, house-rubbed NY strip and 2 eggs your way, served with home fries

Shrimp and Grits

$16.00

Stone ground white Cheddar grits, sausage, peppers, bacon-wrapped shrimp, and smoked creamed corn, with an herb butter pan sauce

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.00

Seasoned steak, breaded and deep fried, covered in sausage gravy, served with 2 eggs your way and a housemade biscuit

Cowboy in a Hole

$14.00

Two eggs nestled in the center of buttered Texas toast over our BBQ brisket with melted gruyere and roasted red peppers served with home fries

Smothered Texas Toast

$12.00

Two pieces of buttered Texas toast smothered in chopped, slow-cooked brisket and white pepper gravy

3 Eggs Your Way

$11.00

Served with your choice of bacon, sausage, scrapple, or country ham, served with home fries and Texas toast

Cowboys Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Sausage, eggs, potatoes, peppers, onions, fresh cilantro, melted Monterey jack, and cheddar in a grilled flour tortilla

Stuffed French Toast

$11.00

Our Texas toast battered and deep fried, stuffed with your choice of apple cinnamon or strawberries and sweet cream cheese, topped with cinnamon honey butter

House Made Pancakes

$11.00

Classic buttermilk, or add blueberries, strawberries, cinnamon apples, or chocolate chips, topped with cinnamon honey butter

Salads

Chophouse Salad

$10.00

Crispy mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, housemade croutons, and hard-boiled egg, served with your choice of dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, crisp greens, Monterey jack and cheddar, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, corn salsa, black beans, and tortilla strips, served with BBQ ranch dressing. 14

BBQ Shrimp Cobb

$15.00

Bacon-wrapped BBQ shrimp, crisp greens, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, hard-boiled egg, and applewood smoked bacon, served with honey mustard dressing

Filet Steak Salad

$16.00

Grilled filet, seasoned with our housemade rub, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, smoked corn salsa, house-smoked gruyere, and hard-boiled egg, served with roasted red pepper ranch

Sandwiches

Muffin Sandwich

$11.00

Two eggs, sausage, and American cheese on a butter-toasted English muffin

Chicken in a Biscuit

$14.00

Southern fried chicken breast, Cheddar, bacon, fried egg, cowboy sauce, and bread and butter pickles, served with lettuce and tomato on a toasted housemade biscuit

Cheesesteak

$15.00

Seasoned ribeye, grilled and sliced, your choice of housemade beer cheese or provolone, grilled onions, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted sub roll

Cowboy Burger

$15.00

Our 1/3 lb housemade steak burger, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon, an over easy egg and a fried onion ring on a butter-toasted English muffin

Chophouse Burger

$13.00

Our 1/3 lb housemade steak burger, your choice of cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a butter-toasted brioche

Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.00

Our signature crab cake topped with coleslaw, lettuce, tomato, and cowboy sauce on a butter-toasted brioche

Flame Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, cowboy sauce, and bread and butter jalapenos on a butter-toasted brioche

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Home Fries

$3.00

Grits

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Country Ham

$4.00

Scrapple

$4.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

House Made Biscuit

$2.00

Texas Toast

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2908 O’Donnell St, Baltimore, MD 21224

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Zen Den - 2900 O'Donnell St
orange starNo Reviews
2900 O'Donnell St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Nacho Mama's
orange starNo Reviews
2907 O’Donnell St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Good Vibes American Sports Bar And Restaurant - 2903 Odonnell Street
orange starNo Reviews
2903 Odonnell Street Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Mama's On The Half Shell
orange starNo Reviews
2901 O'Donnell St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
El Bufalo
orange starNo Reviews
2921 O'Donnell St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton-
orange starNo Reviews
2839 O'Donnell Street Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

honeygrow - Charles Village
orange star4.5 • 6,630
3212 St Paul St Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Harbor Point
orange star4.6 • 5,718
1309 Dock St. Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Sip & Bite
orange star4.3 • 5,471
2200 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
The Food Market
orange star4.8 • 5,172
1017 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Blue Hill Tavern
orange star4.8 • 4,503
938 S Conkling St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Amicci's
orange star4.3 • 4,074
231 S High St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (33 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Dundalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston