Cowboys & Angels Restaurant & Bar 60 Chattahoochee Strasse
Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Mr Pibb
Gingerale
Pink Lemonade
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Water
Coffee
Dasani Bottled H20
Hot Tea
Soda
Hot Cocoa
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Orange Juice
Redbull
Bloody Mary N/A
Pina Colada N/A
Strawberry Daquiri N/A
Main Menu
Appetizer
Cowboy Caviar
Southern succotash made with diced vine ripe tomatoes, fire roasted corn, blackeyed peas, onions, and sweet peppers mariantated in chipotle line vinaigrette. Served with fried flour tortilla chips.
Pork Belly
Marinated pork belly grilled over an open flame and topped with our apple bourbon raisin glaze.
Scallops App
Two wild caught U10 scallops seared and served atop locally ground Nora Mill gouda cheddar grits.
Crab Cake App
Brimming with chunks of blue lump crab, fire roasted corn, and sweet peppers, rolled in Ritz crumb crust and pan fried until golden brown. Served with our remoulade.
Gouda App
Scratch made smoked gouda and cheddar pimento cheese served with flour tortillas and pickled jalapenos.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Hand sliced green tomatoes battered and fried until golden brown, topped with fire roasted corn and applewood bacon, and served with our remoulade.
FCS App
A helping of our chicken salad made with our all-natural chicken, relish, red grapes, candied pecans, and our house blend of spices. Served with fried flour tortilla chips.
Steak Nachos
House fried flour tortilla chips topped with our Cowboy Caviar, pickled jalapenos, scratch made queso, salsa verde, sour cream, and ground steak.
App Special
Soup & Salad
Soup
Cup of housemade soup of the day.
Bison Chili
Cup of our signature bison chili.
Soup & Salad
Cup of housemade soup of the day and side garden salad.
Chili & Salad
Cup of housemade chili of the day and side garden salad.
Garden Salad
Seasonal green blend with cucmbers, carrots, vine ripe tomatoes, onions, applewood smoked bacon, and herbed croutons.
Southern Caesar
Chopped romaine hearts, aged parmesan, applewood smoked bacon, herbed croutons, and our signature house Caesar dressing.
Wedge
Chopped romaine hearts, vine ripe tomatoes, carrots, bleu cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, and our blue cheese dressing.
"Beefsteak"
Marinated mozzarella, vine ripened tomatoes, pickled peaches, basil chiffonade, virgin olive oil, and our scratch made balsamic reduction.
Summertime
Seasonal green blend with carrot, onion, feta, fresh seasonal fruit, candied pecans.
Burgers
Pickled Peach
House pickled peaches, caramelized onion, pepperjack cheese and apple bacon jam.
Truffle Hawg
Sauteed mushrooms, applewood smoked bacon, and two slices of swiss
Palmetto
Our scratch make smoked gouda and cheddar pimento cheese and house pickled jalapenos.
Stcky Belly
Apple bacon jam, caramelized onion, applewood smoked bacon, and smoked gouda cheese.
Bleu Ridge
Caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, and bleu cheese crumbles.
Longhorn
Strips of applewood smoked bacon, our Georgia grown BBQ sauce, and two slices of cheddar.
Nudie Judy
A juicy half pound 81/19 ground chuck burger served just how she is on a brioche style bun with a full garden.
Sandwiches
Lunch Special
P.Belly Sand
Marinated pork belly grilled over an open flame, topped with our apple bourbon raisin glaze and served on a brioche bun.
FCS Sandwich
Our scratch made chicken salad, crispy lettuce, and vine ripe tomatoes on Texas Toast. Served with crunchy dill pickles.
Filly
USDA choice ground steak, caramelized onion, sauteed mushrooms, and plenty of swiss packed in a fresh roll.
Bratwurst
A juiicy bison brat topped with our signature bison chili and cheddar cheese on a fresh roll served with crunchy dill pickles.
Crab Cake Sand
Our blue lump crab cake pan seared until crispy and served on a brioche bun with crisp lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, and our roasted remoulade.
Maverick
All natural chicken breast fried golden brown and topped with our Georgia grown BBQ, applewood smoked bacon, and two slices of sharp cheddar cheese. Served on a brioche bun with a full garden.
Grill Cheese
Smoked gouda and cheddar cheese melted on Texas Toast served with crunchy dill pickles.
Steaks & Chops
Pork Chop
A 12oz center cut bone-in pork chip grilled over open flame and topped with our apple bourbon raisin glaze.
8oz Filet
8oz center cut Filet Mignon hand seasoned and crowned with mushrooms sauteed in red wine.
Surf N' Turf
Our center cut Filet Mignon crowned with a coldwater lobster tail, broiled perfectly and served with drawn butter.
14 oz Ribeye
Our most popular steak. A 14oz well marbled cut seasoned with sea salt and cracked peppercorns grilled exactly how you like it.
NY Strip
12oz cut seasoned with sea salt and cracked peppercorn and seared to perfection.
Cowboy Ribeye
Our signature bone-in ribeye. A 26oz cut, extra marbled, seasoned and seared to perfection.
Elk Chop
Our signature coffee rub on a doeble bone-in New Zealand Elk Chop.
Chef Special
Southern Specialties
Catfish &Chips
Two catfish fillets battered and fried. Served with crispy fries, sweet corn hushpuppies, and scratch made tartar sauce.
Buttermilk
Two fresh, all-natural boneless chicken breasts fried golden brown just the way our Granny taught us.
Rainbow Trout
A wild caught, pan seared rainbow trout fillet served with our citrus cream sauce.
Alabama
Two juicy all-natural boneless chicken breasts topped with Alabama White BBQ and our roasted garlic and parmesan crust.
"No Bull" Veggie Plate
Pick any three sides.
From the Sea
Salmon
An 8oz Atlantic salmon fillet seared to your liking.
Fresh Catch
Chef's choice of fresh fish flown in weekly.
Pan Seared Scallops
Four wild-caught U10 sea scallops pan seared and alongside our citrus cream sauce.
Lobster Tail 1
One 6oz cold water lobster tail broiled to your perfection and served with drawn butter.
Lobster Tails 2
Two 6oz cold water lobster tail broiled to perfection and served drawn butter.
Pasta & Grits
Seafood Pasta
Seared scallops, cold water lobster, and tiger shrimp tossed in a roasted red pepper alfredo and served atop a heaping pile of penne.
Chick Alfredo
Pan made sweet cream alfredo over a heaping bed of penne and topped with all-natural chicken breast and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.
Cajun Mac
Six jumbo tiger shrimp served with sauteed onion and sweet peppers, andouille sausage, roasted garlic, and scallions over a healthy portion of our scratch made gouda mac n' cheese.
Shrimp N' Grits
Get six jumbo tiger shrimp sauteed with onion, sweet peppers, andouille sausage, and fresh garlic in a creamy bacon gravy and served proudly over locally ground Nora Mill gouda cheedar grits.
Sides
Kid Menu
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
A Taste of Southern Class
60 Chattahoochee Strasse, Helen, GA 30545