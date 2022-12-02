Cowboys and Indians Tex-In Kithcen
1,733 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
At Cowboys and Indians, family serves family. We offer the best of local Texan favorites and authentic Indian dishes in a modern casual dining experince. Our menu blends the flavors of Texas and spices of India with local and organic ingredients and all-natural meats to offer diverse and healthy dining options. We invite you to explore our traditional and unique dishes complimented by Texas craft beers, wines and inspired hand craft cocktails.
Location
519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON, TX 77007
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in HOUSTON
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Montrose
4.4 • 5,017
1706 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurant