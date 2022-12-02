Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cowboys and Indians Tex-In Kithcen

1,733 Reviews

$$

519 Shepherd Dr.

HOUSTON, TX 77007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Dessert

Carrot Halwa

Carrot Halwa

$8.00

Traditional north Indian dessert made with grated carrot cooked in ghee and creamed milk.

Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.75

Amazing chocolate cake with a chocolate center!

Gulab Jamun 4pc

Gulab Jamun 4pc

$8.00

Round milk-based sweets, soaked in sweet syrup with a hint of rose (gulab). It's like a pancake ball soaked in syrup and real yummy!

Ras Malai 3pc

Ras Malai 3pc

$8.00

Light, spongy, spiced with cardamon and aromatic saffron in sweet cream. It's the Indian version of tres leches!

Red Velvet Cake

$9.00
Red Velvet Cheese Cake

Red Velvet Cheese Cake

$10.75

Amazing consistency of cheese cake mixed with your favorite red velvet cake!

Whole Red Velvet Cake

$60.00

Beverages - Cokes & Coffee

Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Lassi Smoothie

$6.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Masala Milk Chai Tea

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuciano

$5.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Chai Masala Tea

$6.00

Indian Coffee

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$5.00

Fever Tree Sparkling Grapefruit

$5.00Out of stock

Floats

$7.00Out of stock

Hot Tea

$4.50

Ice Tea

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Arnold palmer

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Topo Chico 355ml

$5.50

San Pellig 350ml

$5.50

Root Beer

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00Out of stock

Rambler Lemon Lime

$3.00Out of stock

Rambler Grapefruit

$3.00Out of stock

water

Wine

Nomadica

Nomadica

$10.00

A collection of Sommelier curated canned wines

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Cowboys and Indians, family serves family. We offer the best of local Texan favorites and authentic Indian dishes in a modern casual dining experince. Our menu blends the flavors of Texas and spices of India with local and organic ingredients and all-natural meats to offer diverse and healthy dining options. We invite you to explore our traditional and unique dishes complimented by Texas craft beers, wines and inspired hand craft cocktails.

Website

Location

519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON, TX 77007

Directions

Gallery
Cowboys & Indians Tex-In Kitchen - Houston image
Cowboys & Indians Tex-In Kitchen - Houston image
Cowboys & Indians Tex-In Kitchen - Houston image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Zoa Moroccan Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
4710 Lillian St Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Click Virtual Food Hall
orange star4.7 • 131
4901 Rose Street Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Max's Wine Dive - Washington
orange starNo Reviews
4720 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Soma Sushi
orange star3.6 • 785
4820 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Nara Washington - Washington
orange starNo Reviews
4601 Washington Ave STE 100 Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - Shepherd
orange starNo Reviews
910 Shephard DR Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in HOUSTON

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Montrose
orange star4.4 • 5,017
1706 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Georgia James
orange star4.5 • 4,889
1100 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Rosie Cannonball
orange star4.5 • 2,866
1620 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd
orange star4.4 • 2,543
3111 S Shepherd Dr Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
OSTIA
orange star4.5 • 2,440
2032 Dunlavy St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Pepper Twins - West Gray
orange star4.6 • 2,242
1915 W Gray St Houston, TX 77019
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near HOUSTON
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Upper Kirby
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Fourth Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Memorial
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Meyerland
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
The Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)
Spring Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
River Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston