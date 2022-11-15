Main picView gallery

The Cow Chic 2431 East End Dr Humboldt, Tn

2431 Eastend Drive

Humboldt, TN 38343

Popular Items

Reg. Juicy Combo

Burgers

Regular Juicy burger only

$7.99

1/4 lb cheeseburger

Jumbo Juicy burger only

$8.99

Double 1/2lb cheeseburger

Reg. Juicy Combo

$9.99

Reg. 1/4 burger, fries, drink

Jumbo Combo

Jumbo Combo

$11.99

1/2 lb cheeseburger, fries, drink

Chicken

2 pc Whole Wings Traditional Combo

$7.99

2 piece wings, fries, drink

3 pc Whole Wings Traditional Combo

$9.99

3 piece wings, fries, and drink

2 pc Whole Wings Sweet Heat Combo

$7.99

3 pc Whole Wings Sweet Heat Combo

$9.99

3 pc Chicken Strips Combo

$7.99

3 piece strips, fries, drink

5 pc Chicken Strips Combo

$9.99

5 pc, fries, drink

Add Wing

$2.89

1 wing

Add Strip

$1.75

3 pc Whole Wings ONLY

$7.49

2 pc Whole Wings ONLY

$4.99

3 pc Chicken Strips ONLY

$4.99

5 pc Chicken Strips ONLY

$5.99

2 pc BBQ wings only

$4.99

Griller thriller chicken sandwich only

$6.99

Grilled, American and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo

Sweetie Heatie sandwich only

$7.99

Sweet heat sauce, pepper jack, pickle

Griller thriller sandwich combo

$9.99

Sweetie Heatie combo

$11.99

3pc BBQ wings only

$7.49

Sides

Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.00

Side spaghetti

$3.00

Tots

$3.00

Okra

$3.00

Bacon cheddar fries

$4.99

Cheddar Bacon Tots

$4.99

Philly Cheese Steak Eggroll

$3.00

Southwest Chicken Egg Rols

$3.00

2 Philly Cheese Steak Eggrolls

$6.00

2 Southwest Chicken Eggrolls

$6.00

Extras

Grilled Onions

Extra Tomato

$0.25

Side BBQ

Extra Lettuce

$0.25

Extra Onion

$0.25

Add Bacon

$1.00

EXTRA CRISPY

Extra Sauce

$0.25

Side of sweet heat

$0.50

Add sweet heat

Extra Cheese

$0.50

Cheddar

Out of stock

Sub bacon cheddar fries

$2.00

Add sweet heat

Sub Cheddar Bacon Tots

$2.00

Pig Skins

$2.00

Sandwiches

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$4.99

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Fried Bologna Combo

$6.99

Ham & Cheese Combo

$6.99

Turkey & Cheese Combo

$6.99

add swiss

add cheddar

Pepper Jack

Kids menu

Kids Cheeseburger Combo

$4.99

Burger, fries, drink

Kids Chicken Strip Combo

$4.99

1 pc strip, fries, drink

Kids burger only

$3.99

Kids Grilled Cheese Combo

$4.99

Specials

2 Legs $3.00

$3.00

Chicken leg

$1.69

Drinks

Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Mellow Yellow

$1.25

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.00

Arnold Palmer

$1.99

Water

20 oz coke

$2.29

16oz Dr Pepper

$1.79

Dasani water

$2.29

Desserts

Chocolate Bundtlette

$5.00

Red Velvet Bundtlette

$5.00

Lemon Bundtlette

$5.00

Classic Bundtlette

$5.00

Pineapple Bundtlette

$5.00

Strawberry Bundtlette

$5.00

Cherry Crunch

$5.00

Strawberry Crunch

$5.00

Caramel cake

$3.00

Sweet potato pie

$3.00

Strawberry cake

$3.00

Whole pie

$12.00

Happy pie

$4.00

Red Velvet cake slice

$3.00

Chocolate cake

$3.00

3 for $1.00

$1.00

Oreo

$0.59
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2431 Eastend Drive, Humboldt, TN 38343

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
