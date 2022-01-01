Cowfish
688 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cowfish, widely considered to be the restaurant of choice in Fremont County, is actively striving to become known as the best restaurant in Wyoming. We provide perfectly prepared steaks, pastas, and seafood with a full bar, beer brewed in-house, and innovative cocktails.
Location
148 Main St, Lander, WY 82520
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lincoln Street Bakery - 223 Lincoln Street
4.8 • 42
223 Lincoln Street Lander, WY 82520
View restaurant
Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel - 5690 US Highway 287
No Reviews
5690 US Highway 287 Lander, WY 82520
View restaurant
The Starting Gate Sports Bar & Grille
No Reviews
1409 West Main Street Riverton, WY 82501
View restaurant