Cowfish

688 Reviews

$$

148 Main St

Lander, WY 82520

Order Again

Popular Items

Cow Tenderloin Tips
Fish Tacos
Southwest Eggrolls

Appetizers

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Diced Green Apples, Fresh Grated Parmesan, Toasted Almonds, Balsamic Reduction

Southwest Eggrolls

$12.00

Chicken, Guacamole, Sweet Chili Sauce, Shredded Cabbage

Boursin Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Beef Broth, Crispy Onions

Shrimp Tatsuta-age

$16.00

Crispy Rice Flour, Spicy Aioli, Wakame Salad, Sesame Seeds

Ahi Tuna Stack

$16.00

Creamy Avocado, Crispy Wontons, Spicy Aioli, Wasabi Tobiko

Calamari

$14.00

Rings and tentacles plus jalapenos, soaked in buttermilk-tempura battered (contains cornstarch) and fried. House-made roasted red pepper jam on side, garnished with sesame seeds.

Smothered Fries

$10.00

Gorgonzola Fondue, Crispy Bacon

Main

Baby Back Ribs

$26.00

Apple Cider Braised, Cowfish BBQ Sauce, Hand-cut Fries

Roasted Chicken and Moroccan Tagine

$29.00

Moroccan Spiced 1/2 Chicken, Artichokes, Kalmata Olives, Roast Tomatoes, Chickpeas, Lemon, Mint

Pan-Fried Rainbow Trout

$27.00

Panko Crusted, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Lemon Herb Beurre Blanc, Toasted Hazelnuts

Roasted Scottish Salmon

$35.00Out of stock

Toasted Almond and Basil Pesto Crusted, Smokey Chili-Infused Olive Oil, Creamy Parmesan Polenta, Seasonal Vegetable

Ancho Chili Glazed Meatloaf

$26.00

Sweet Ancho Chili Glaze, Caramelized Onions, Demi-Glace, Roasted Garlic Mash Potatoes, Crispy Onions

Spicy Coffee Dry Rub Ribeye

$45.00

Baked Boursin Mashed Potatoes, Microgreens, Seasonal Vegetable

Center Cut Filet

$45.00

Tawny Port Pan Sauce, Blue Cheese Butter, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetable

Cow Crustacean

$37.00

Center Cut Sirloin with Chimichurri, Atlantic City Gold Battered Shrimp, Creamy Parmesan Polenta, Seasonal Vegetable

Pasta

Handmade Spelt Flour Spaetzle, Sirloin Tips, Wilted Spinach, Glazed Pearl Onions, Horseradish Herb Cream Sauce, Red Wine Demi-glace

Cow Tenderloin Tips

$25.00

Tequila Cream Sauce, Penned Pasta, Lime, Cilantro

Spaetzle Stroganoff

$25.00

Handmade Spelt Flour Spaetzle, Sirloin Tips, Wilted Spinach, Glazed Pearl Onions, Horseradish Herb Cream Sauce, Red Wine Demi-Glace

Bison Ravioli Sugo

$23.00

Cremini Mushrooms, Roasted Tomato Sugo Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Toasted Hazelnuts, Fried Sage

Scallops Risotto

$33.00

Pan-Seared Sea Scallops, Halibut Fumet Risotto, Asparagus Tips, Oyster Mushrooms

Pub

Beer Battered Shrimp

$23.00

Jumbo Shrimp, Absolut Citron Cocktail Sauce, Hand-cut Fries

Blackened Mahi-Mahi Sandwich

$17.00

Lemon Aioli, Pickled Cucumber, Iceberg Cilantro and Scallion Slaw, Spicy Lemon Vinaigrette, Brioche Bun

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Crispy Fried Haddock, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro Lime Aioli, House Chili Mustard Sauce

AC Gold Battered Fish and Chips

$15.00

Crispy Fried Haddock, Cowfish Lemon Aioli

Coalter Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Sliced Grilled Chicken, Blue Cheese Sauce, Roasted Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Spinach, Spicy Aioli, Toasted Ciabatta

Beer Cheese Burger

$15.00

Crispy Bacon, Field Greens, Roasted Tomatoes, Jack Mormon Pale Cheese, Brioche Bun

Local Burger

$15.00

Melted White Cheddar, Pickled Red Onions, Shaved Iceberg, Dijon, Lemon Aioli, Brioche Bun

Plain Burger

$12.00

Salads, Sides & Soup

Oaxaca Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.00

Spice-Rubbed Grilled Chicken, Fire-Roasted Corn, Avocado, Toasted Pepitas, Field Greens, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

Culver Farms Smoked Duck Salad

$19.00

Large, dinner-sized salad with spring mix tossed in a creamy parmesan chive vinaigrette, Culver Farms smoked duck, orange harissa baby carrots, toasted almonds and chevre cheese.

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Cherry Tomatoes, Toasted Hazelnuts, Warm Smoked Bacon, Dates, Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Balsamic Glaze, Blue Cheese Dressing

Side Salad

$5.00

Local Field Greens, Caramelized Red Onions, Carrots, Cucumber, Tomato

House Salad

$9.00

A large version of our classic side salad. Local Field Greens, Caramelized Red Onions, Carrots, Cucumber, Tomato

Bread

$3.00

A serving of fresh baked sourdough from Lincoln Street Bakery

Side: Baked Potato

$3.50

Side: Boursin Mash

$4.00

Side: Garlic Mash

$3.50

Side: French Fries

$3.50

Side: Polenta

$3.50

Side: Seasonal Vegetable

$3.50

Kids

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Chicken

$9.00

Kids Fish

$9.00

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$9.00

Kids Noodles

$9.00

Desserts

Cowfish Carrot Cake

$11.00

Vanilla Cream Cheese Frosting, Toasted Walnuts, Candied Carrot

Ice Cream (2 scoops)

$4.00

Specialty Cocktails

Bee Sting

$12.00

Brown & Gold Derby

$11.00

Cucumber Cilantro Margarita

$11.00

Cucumber Gimlet

$12.00

Goldfinch

$11.00

Margarita

$11.00

Rose Blossom

$11.00

Strawberry Roan

$11.00

Cocktail Special

$11.00Out of stock

Beer

Red Wing Bomber stout 17oz Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Rock Chuck Rye 17oz Bottle

$4.00Out of stock

Garnet hues with caramel, chocolate, and toasted flavors. Very low hop flavor and bitterness with a nice rye spiciness. ABV 5.3%

4 Pack of 17oz Bottles

$13.00

Atlantic City Gold 17oz Bottle

$4.00

Bright golden ale with mild, biscuit malt flavors. Low bitterness and mild floral hops make for a refreshingly easy drink. ABV 4.2%

On Belay IPA 17oz Bottle

$4.00

Orange hues with mild malt sweetness. Hop nose carries hints of juicy fruit, pear and tropical fruits. Moderate bitterness with pine-like hop flavors. ABV 6.3%

Half Tank Hefe 17oz Bottle

$4.00

Cloudy, golden wheat ale with fruity esters reminiscent of banana with clove-like top notes. ABV 6.0%

Jack Mormon Pale Ale 17oz Bottle

$4.00Out of stock

Clear copper ale with mild caramel malt flavors giving way to citrus-like hop bitterness, flavors and aromas. ABV 4.8%

Lefty Lime Lager 17oz Bottle

$4.00Out of stock

Sheaf Tosser 17 Oz Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Red Wine (Bottles)

Alamos Seleccion Malbec

$33.00

Alberti 154 Argentinian Malbec

$23.00

Bear Flag Cabernet

$43.00

Beaujolais Villages

$25.00

Campo Viejo Rioja

$27.00

J Lohr Merlot

$25.00

Juggernaut Cabernet

$27.00

Meiomi CA Pinot Noir

$37.00

Orin Swift 8 Years in the Desert

$65.00

Zaccagnini D'Abrusso Italian Dry Red

$35.00

Prisoner Napa Valley Red

$65.00

Francis Coppola Directors Cut CA Cabernet

$39.00

Martino Chilean Malbec

$31.00

Decoy Merlot

$35.00Out of stock

White Wine (Bottles)

Craggy Range Sauv Blanc

$37.00

Jadot Pouilly-Fuisse

$41.00

Kendall Jackson CA Chard

$31.00

Kris Italian Pinot Grigio

$23.00

La Crema Pinot Gris

$33.00

La Marca Prosecco Rose

$29.00

Snoqualmie Riesling

$21.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$43.00

William Hill Sav Blanc

$25.00

Domaine Carneros "Brut"

$45.00

J Cuvee 20

$59.00

Kung Fu Girl WA Riesling

$21.00
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Cowfish, widely considered to be the restaurant of choice in Fremont County, is actively striving to become known as the best restaurant in Wyoming. We provide perfectly prepared steaks, pastas, and seafood with a full bar, beer brewed in-house, and innovative cocktails.

148 Main St, Lander, WY 82520

