Main picView gallery

Cowgirl Market 2252 W Scenic Hwy 30A,

review star

No reviews yet

2252 W Scenic Hwy 30A,

Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BIG BILL'S BURRITO
TURKEY BLT WITH AVOCADO
SOUTHERN SAUSAGE BISCUIT

BREAKFAST

ALL AMERICAN

$11.00+

open-faced biscuit, scrambled eggs, bacon, smothered in chorizo sausage gravy

BIG BILL'S BURRITO

$8.00

scrambled eggs, bacon, and cheddar in a flour tortilla, served with a side of salsa

CHIPOTLE BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$8.00

bacon, scrambled egg, sliced tomato, provolone, chipotle mayo on a kaiser bun

BREAKFAST TACOS

$8.00+

two flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage and cheddar, served with a side of salsa

FRENCH TOAST

$9.00

butter & syrup

THE HEARTACHE

$9.00

pimento cheese, praline bacon on a biscuit

BIG WAFFLE

$9.00

honey pecan butter and syrup, add toasted pecans $.75

PRALINE BACON

$3.00+

three hearty slices of bacon oven-baked with brown sugar & pecans

SOUTHERN BACON BISCUIT

$5.00+

thick hearty bacon on our fresh southern biscuit, add egg and cheese for $1 each

SOUTHERN SAUSAGE BISCUIT

$5.00+

savory sausage patty on our fresh southern biscuit, add egg and cheese for $1 each

EGG BISCUIT

$4.00+

PLAIN BISCUIT

$3.00+

CAMPFIRE GRAVY & BISCUIT

$5.00

biscuit smothered in chorizo sausage gravy

BIG GREEN EGG SANDWICH

$9.00

black bean patty, scrambled egg, tomato, arugula, hatch green chile crema, on toasted whole wheat

EGGS IN A BOAT

$7.00+

two scrambled eggs with cheddar and slice of white or wheat toast

CHEESE GRITS

$5.00

monterey jack cheese and green chilies

SIDE BACON

$3.00

SIDE SAUSAGE

$3.00

CINNAMON ROLL

$5.25

giant cinnamon roll with homemade cream cheese icing

FRUIT

$5.50

SIDE EGGS

$3.00

AVOCADO TOAST

$8.00

WHOLE WHEAT TOAST WITH AVOCADO AND TOMATOES. TOPPED WITH SALT AND FRESH GROUND PEPPER

LUNCH

NACHOS

$16.00+

tortilla chips, queso, diced tomatoes, jalapeños, scallions (v)

MEATLOAF PLATE

$16.00

with mac & cheese, side house salad

PULLED PORK PLATE

$16.00

with jalapeño sweet pickle slaw, mac & cheese, slice of white bread

DRUNKEN SHRIMP TACOS

$16.00

two flour tortillas with gulf shrimp, tarragon cream, drunken salsa, queso fresco with a side house salad

PULLED PORK TACOS

$15.00

two flour tortillas with house-rubbed pulled pork, BBQ sauce, jalapeño sweet pickle slaw with a side house

VEGETARIAN GREEN CHILE TACOS

$14.00

black bean patties topped with roasted corn salsa, hatch green chile creme, queso fresco, avocado with a side house salad

BEACHY SHRIMP ROLL

$15.00

shrimp, tarragon cream, arugula on a grilled roll

GROUPER SANDWICH

$18.00

grilled or blackened grouper, tarragon cream, lettuce, tomato, red onion on a kaiser bun

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$11.00

roasted chicken, celery, mayo, special seasoning, arugula on 7 grain whole wheat

TEXAS PIMENTO CHEESE (V)

$10.00

pimento cheese with mayo on 7 grain wheat

HUMMUS WRAP (V)

$10.00

cucumbers, tomato, shredded carrots, spinach, roasted red peppers, almonds, feta, hummus in a whole wheat wrap

30A TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$12.00

tuna, chopped tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, mayo on a baguette with arugula, olive oil, and sea salt

TURKEY BLT WITH AVOCADO

$12.00

sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado served on 7 grain whole wheat with mayo

MAMA'S MEATLOAF SANDWICH

$12.00

our famous meatloaf served piping hot on kaiser roll with mayo. lettuce, tomato upon request.

MEATLOAF MELT

$14.00

our famous meatloaf and homemade pimento cheese served on texas toast

BIG PIG

$12.00

house-rubbed pulled pork, jalapeño sweet pickle slaw, cowgirl BBQ sauce on a kaiser bun

CLASSIC BURGER

$14.00

All natural 100% hormone-free angus beef on kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato and sliced red onion. mayo, mustard, ketchup on request.

GRILLED CHEESE & SOUP

$10.00

tomato basil soup OR soup of the day

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

spring mix, feta, carrots, purple cabbage, pecans, tomatoes, house vinaigrette

CHOPPED SALAD

$14.00

spring mix, shredded chicken, mozzarella, chickpeas, tomatoes, red bell pepper, scallions, house vinaigrette

SOUP OF THE DAY

$5.00+

cup 5 | pint 9 | quart 19

MAC & CHEESE (V)

$5.00

GROUPER TACOS

$22.00+

2 Flour Tortillas with Blackened or Grilled Grouper. Topped with tarragon cream, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served with our side House Salad.

TUNA MELT

$12.00

$14 SPECIAL

$14.00

$15 SPECIAL

$15.00

SCOOP CS

$6.00

LIL BUCKAROOS

MAC 'N CHEESE

$5.00

cheesy elbow noodles piled in a cup

KID CHICKEN TACO

$5.00+

shredded chicken and cheddar served with potato chips

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

two pieces of american cheese grilled on texas toast, served with potato chips

PBJ

$7.00

classic favorites made on white bread just like mom does it! served with potato chips

HOT DOG

$7.00

hot dog, soft bun, served with potato chips

TURKEY PROVOLONE

$8.00

COUNTER BEV

BOTTLE WATER

$2.75+

FOUNTAIN

$3.25

ICED TEA

$3.25

COFFEE

$3.75

BREAKFAST BEVERAGES

$3.50+

THIRSTY

MIMOSA

$8.00+

bubbles with a splash of oj

BLOODY MARY

$8.00+

FLIRTATIOUS COWGIRL

$8.00

vodka, champagne, pineapple juice, orange

CRIMSON COWBOY

$8.00

TWISTED LEMONADE

$8.00

vodka, lemonade, lemon wedge

SCREWDRIVER

$8.00

vodka, oj, orange wedge

DRAFT BEER

30A

$7.00

TRUCK STOP HONEY

$7.00

DIXIE

$5.00

MANGROVE PALE ALE

$7.00

WICKED WEED

$7.00

MICH ULTRA

$5.00

CAN BEER

30A BEER

$5.25+

OYSTER CITY

$5.25+

BUD / BUD LT

$4.50+

LANDSHARK

$5.00+

ULTRA

$5.00+

PROPS DOS PILOTOS

$5.00+

STELLA

$4.50+

BACK FORTY

$5.00+

HIGH NOON

$5.00+

OKTOBERFEST

$5.00

MOM WATER

$4.75+

COLD BREW

HIGH BREW

$3.75

COMMUNITY COFFEE

$3.50+

CHAMELEON

$5.75

SUPER COFFEE

$3.75

NEW ENGLAND

$4.25+

NATURAL SODA

NATURAL SODA

$3.25+

STEAZ

ENERGY

$3.00

VITA COCO

VITA 500ml

$5.00

SPARKLING WATER

TOPOCHICO

$2.50

LA CROIX

$2.00

WATERLOO

$2.00

BODY ARMOR

FRUIT PUNCH

$3.00

ALANI NU

COSMIC

$3.00

HAWAIIAN

DIPS

5 LAYER DIP

$14.00

white bean hummus, tahini, seaseme seeds, guacomole, salsa, cheddar cheese, sour cream, jalapeños | VEGETARIAN

CHICKEN SALAD

$7.00+

chicken breast, mayo, celery, citrus, spices

CORN ELOTE DIP

$10.00

corn, cheese, butter, onion, celery, garlic, cream, green chilies, jalapeño, mayo, spices | VEGETARIAN & GLUTEN-FREE |

CORN RELISH DIP

$7.00+

corn, green chilies, cheeses, green onions, jalapeño, sour cream, mayo, spices | VEGETARIAN & GLUTEN-FREE |

COWGIRL KICKIN PIMENTO CHEESE

$6.25+

cheddar cheese, roasted pimento peppers, mayo

COWGIRL SALSA

$8.00Out of stock

tomato, jalapeños, garlic, green onion, cilantro, spices | VEGETARIAN & GLUTEN-FREE | PINT

QUESO

$10.00

queso, green chilies | GLUTEN-FREE & VEGETARIAN |

SAUSAGE CHEESE BALLS

$14.00

sausage, cheddar, red pepper flakes, spices

SHISHITO PIMENTO CHEESE

$7.00+

shishitos, jalapeño, cheese, mayo, citrus, spices | VEGETARIAN & GLUTEN-FREE |

SHRIMP & ARTICHOKE DIP

$14.00Out of stock

shrimp, artichoke, cream cheese, parmesan, sour cream, mayo, herbs, spices | GLUTEN-FREE | PINT SIZE

SISTER'S CAMPFIRE DIP

$12.00

sausage, cream cheese, green chilies, tomato, jalapeños, spices | GLUTEN-FREE |

SKINNY MEXICAN TUNA

$6.25+

tuna, reduced-calorie mayo, tomato, onion, cilantro, spices | GLUTEN-FREE |

SMOKED TUNA DIP

$14.00

ahi, citrus, spices, jalapeño, mayo | GLUTEN-FREE | 1/2 PINT

CASSEROLES

MEDIUM CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$25.00

MEDIUM MEXICAN LASANGA

$25.00

LARGE MEXICAN LASANGA

$35.00Out of stock

MEDIUM LONGHORN MAC AND CHEESE

$25.00

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$15.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2252 W Scenic Hwy 30A,, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Shrimp Shack
orange starNo Reviews
2236 E Co Hwy 30-A, Unit #1 Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
View restaurantnext
Wine Bar - Water Color
orange starNo Reviews
1735 East County 30A Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
View restaurantnext
Nanbu Noodle Bar
orange star4.7 • 227
26 Logan Lane Unit C Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
View restaurantnext
Roux 30a - 114 Logan Ln Suite 1A
orange starNo Reviews
114 Logan Ln Suite 1A Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
View restaurantnext
Black Bear Bread Company - Grayton Beach
orange starNo Reviews
26 Logan Lane Units G & H Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
View restaurantnext
Macho Taco Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
2525 US Hwy 98 W Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Rosa Beach

House of Henry
orange star4.6 • 781
461 Harrison Ave Panama City, FL 32459
View restaurantnext
Nanbu Noodle Bar
orange star4.7 • 227
26 Logan Lane Unit C Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
View restaurantnext
Prema Organic Cafe
orange star4.5 • 22
3557 East County Highway 30A Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Rosa Beach
Miramar Beach
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Destin
review star
No reviews yet
Rosemary Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Niceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Walton Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Defuniak Springs
review star
No reviews yet
Panama City Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Panama City Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Crestview
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston