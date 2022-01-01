Cowiche Canyon Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are a polished American tavern serving thoughtful renditions of American classics. We believe in service first, followed by cooking that is rooted in craftsmanship, quality and “cravability”.
Location
202 E Yakima Ave, Yakima, WA 98901
Gallery