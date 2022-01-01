BG picView gallery

Cowiche Canyon Kitchen

202 E Yakima Ave

Yakima, WA 98901

Order Again

STARTERS

Made To Order Guacamole

Made To Order Guacamole

$12.00

Avocado, lime, jalapeño, red onion, sea salt, cilantro, served with our tortilla chips

Grilled Artichoke

Grilled Artichoke

$18.00

Served with our aioli

Market Burrata

Market Burrata

$18.00

Burrata cheese, balsamic reduction, cherry tomato confit, crispy garlic, basil oil, warm baguette

SALADS

All dressing comes on the side
Lateral A

Lateral A

$16.50

Yakima apple, cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled chicken, almonds, peas, lettuce, Lateral A dressing, green onion

Hong Kong Chicken Chop

Hong Kong Chicken Chop

$15.00

Crispy sesame chicken, Napa and purple cabbage, red bell pepper, carrots, cucumber, bean sprout, green onions, cilantro, cashews, crispy wontons, sesame seeds, toasted sesame dressing

Prawn and Avocado

Prawn and Avocado

$16.75

Grilled prawns, avocado, corn, queso fresco cheese, black beans, lettuce, jicama, cilantro, tortilla strips, Mexican green goddess dressing

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$22.00

Bistro cut, butter lettuce, avocado, grape tomatoes, our pickled red onions, chimichurri dressing

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Panko breaded chicken breast, Monterey jack cheese, red onion, pickles, Sriracha mayonnaise, lettuce, served with thin-cut fries

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$16.50

Ground in-house daily, 1,000 island, American cheese, shredded romaine, diced white onion, dill pickles, served with thin-cut fries

International Harvester

International Harvester

$17.00

Ground in-house daily, tomato bacon jam, gruyère and bleu cheeses, arugula, mayonnaise, served with thin-cut fries

Prime Rib Dip

Prime Rib Dip

$18.50

Thinly sliced prime rib, served with au jus, horseradish sauce and thin-cut fries

HOUSE FAVORITES

Mediterranean Chicken Skewers

Mediterranean Chicken Skewers

$17.00

Grilled skewered chicken breast, tzatziki sauce, roasted garlic hummus, toasted pita, kalamata olives, lemon, rice

Market Fish

Market Fish

$27.00

Blackened salmon, cucumber and avocado in Aji verde sauce, lime pickled red onion, crispy garlic, jasmine rice

Rack of Lamb

Rack of Lamb

$26.00

Grilled Lamb, cracked wheat tabbouleh, fresh mint, tamarind sauce, micro greens

Roasted Prime Rib

Roasted Prime Rib

$39.00

14 oz. aged prime rib, served with au jus, horseradish sauce and a loaded baked potato

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$27.00

Bistro cut, red wine-peppercorn cream sauce, served with thin-cut fries

The Rib Eye

The Rib Eye

$38.00

14oz prime rib eye, loaded baked potato

Vietnamese Bowl

Vietnamese Bowl

$15.00

Rice noodles, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, Fresno chilies, bean sprouts, green onions, basil, cilantro, crushed roasted peanuts, Vietnamese dressing

SIDES

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Parmesan, croutons, house made ginger-caesar dressing

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$8.00

Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bacon, hard boiled egg and bleu cheese dressing

Lil' Greens Salad

Lil' Greens Salad

$6.00

Spring mix, radishes, cherry tomatoes and carrots

Loaded Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.00

Bacon, butter, chives, cheddar, and sour cream

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Gruyere, American, and cheddar cheese, topped with garlic bread crumbs and chives

Bread & Butter

$7.00

Warm baguette served with salted butter

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Fried asparagus tossed in lemon garlic sauce, topped with almond gremolata

Jasmine Rice

$3.75

Plain white rice

Side Dressing and Sauce

DESERTS

Galette

Galette

$12.00
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a polished American tavern serving thoughtful renditions of American classics. We believe in service first, followed by cooking that is rooted in craftsmanship, quality and “cravability”.

202 E Yakima Ave, Yakima, WA 98901

