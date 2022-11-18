Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cowiche Creek Brewing Company

514 Thompson Road, BLDG #2

Cowiche, WA 98923

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Ranch Burger
Basic B Burger
Clam Chowder

6 Packs

Fickle Blonde 6-Pack

$10.99

Being brunettes, we think blondes tend to be a little boring. Blonde beer that is. So we dry hopped this to give it a little character. This is our crossover beer that is approachable to light lager drinkers but still has enough tropical hop aroma to remind you it is brewed in Yakima. Stuff in this beer: Northwest Premium Malts, Warrior® and Citra® hops, Yeast and Water Statistics: 2.8° Lovibond, 27 IBUs, 5.1% ABV

Golden Soda 6-Pack

$10.99

Dry hopped with Cashmere (that came out of the Washington State University hop breeding program) and Centennial hops that present flavors of strawberries and lemons, this beer is the strawberry lemonade - Hop edition - of the summer. Stuff in this beer: Northwest Premium Malts, Ekuanot®, Cashmere and Centennial hops, Yeast and Water Statistics: 2.2° Lovibond, 35 IBUs, 5.0% ABV

Tiny Dog 6-Pack

$10.99

Named after our pint sized black lab that is always ready to greet you when you visit the brewery, this beer is tiny in ABV and big in character with heavy dry hop additions of Simcoe and Citra hops in the fermenter to give it a strong citrus and pine flavor and aroma. It was designed to be dry and crisp and pack a huge hop flavor for such a tiny beer. Enjoy more of this beer without the negative effects of alcohol getting in the way. Stuff in this beer: Northwest Premium Malts, Warrior®, Simcoe®, and Citra® hops, Yeast and Water Statistics: 3.2° Lovibond, 48 IBUs, 4.2% ABV

Farmer Way 6-Pack

$10.99

Being farmers we wanted a beer that after a hard day in the sun was refreshing, crisp, not too malty... What the heck let's be honest. We wanted a completely unbalanced beer with lots of hop flavor and aroma with a lot of piney citrus. The maltiness? She gone! Stuff in this beer: Northwest Premium Malts, Warrior®, Mosaic® and Simcoe® hops, Yeast and Water Statistics: 5.4° Lovibond, 68 IBUs, 6.2% ABV

Tynamite 6-Pack

$10.99

Tynamite is a nickname we have for Tiny Dog when she gets super excited… So we named this beer after her alter ego because it looks like a hop explosion went off in the fermenter. Heavy dry hops of citrus forward hops, flaked wheat and oats give this beer its hazy fruitiness. Lowered bitterness and bigger on alcohol, this is a crushable beer. Stuff in this beer: Northwest Premium Malts, Warrior®, Simcoe®, Citra® and Mosaic® Hops, Yeast and Water Statistics: 4.8° Lovibond, 45 IBUs, 7.0% ABV

Food

Tommy Want Wingy!

$15.00

Crispy Chicken Wings, Carrots & Celery, Side of Ranch Choice of: Dry Rub, Korean Kalbi, or Medium Buffalo

Side of Fries

$5.00

Served with House Made Fry Sauce

Clam Chowder

$12.00

Fresh Garden Herbs, Garlic, Onions, Celery, Yukon Gold Potatoes, Red Ripe Jalapeno, Heavy Cream, Bacon, Clams, Chives, Oyster Crackers

Mac N Cheese Skillet

$20.00Out of stock

Honey Smoked Bacon, Smoked Cheddar, Red Ripe Jalapenos, Eli’s Béchamel, Macaroni, Torta Bread Crumbs, Chives

Bacon Ranch Burger

$19.00

USDA Prime Chuck and Brisket Burger, Tillamook Swiss Cheese, Bacon, House Ranch Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Sweet Onions, Fries

North Fork Burger

$18.00

USDA Prime Chuck and Brisket Burger, Havarti Cheese, Pickled Red Onion, Arugula, Lemon Garlic Aioli, Fries

Basic B Burger

$18.00

USDA Prime Ground Chuck & Brisket Burger Patty, American Cheese, Choice of toppings: Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Fries

Smoke Jumper Burger

$22.00

USDA Prime Chuck and Brisket Burger, Buckboard Bacon, Blistered Jalapeno, Tillamook Smoked Cheddar, Sweet Onion, Arugula, Pickles, Chipotle Sauce, Fries

South Pole Burger

$18.00

USDA Prime Chuck and Brisket Burger, American Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles, Sweet Onion, Burger Sauce, Fries

Crumb Snatcher

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog, Choose your toppings: Ketchup, Yellow or Deli Mustard, Toasted Roll

Ankle Biter Burger

$14.00

1/4 lb USDA Prime and Chuck Brisket Burger with American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, and Fries

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Beer Made the Farmer Way

