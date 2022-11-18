Cowiche Creek Brewing Company

Tiny Dog 6-Pack

$10.99

Named after our pint sized black lab that is always ready to greet you when you visit the brewery, this beer is tiny in ABV and big in character with heavy dry hop additions of Simcoe and Citra hops in the fermenter to give it a strong citrus and pine flavor and aroma. It was designed to be dry and crisp and pack a huge hop flavor for such a tiny beer. Enjoy more of this beer without the negative effects of alcohol getting in the way. Stuff in this beer: Northwest Premium Malts, Warrior®, Simcoe®, and Citra® hops, Yeast and Water Statistics: 3.2° Lovibond, 48 IBUs, 4.2% ABV